Simon Yates suffers bitter blow in Giro d'Italia GC battle on Passo Giau

Simon Yates' general classification hopes at the Giro d'Italia suffered a bitter blow on stage 16 up the Passo Giau as the Team BikeExchange leader dropped off the podium and lost 2:37 to maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at the finish in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The Briton, who lay second overall heading into the day, fell to fifth overall by the stage's finish, and now lies 4:20 down on the Colombian, who took the stage win.

After race organisers RCS Sport cut the Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi from the race due to bad weather, strong work by EF Education-Nippo on the early slopes of the Passo Giau saw the peloton shatter, with Yates starting to fade midway up the climb.

He dropped for good shortly after, with Bernal jumping off the front at four kilometres from the top of the Cima Coppi – the race's highest point after the loss of the Pordoi – and 22 kilometres from the finish.

With bad weather around the Dolomites badly affecting transmission of the stage, information on the race situation was near impossible to obtain as the riders scaled the upper slopes of the Giau and descent to the finish but reports at the top showed Yates languishing as the ninth man on the road, 2:40 behind Bernal.

After more than 20 minutes spent heading down the cold descent to the finish, Bernal was the first to appear, finishing in a time of 4:22:41. Yates would not appear for another 2:37, finishing in 11th place a few seconds behind Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates).