Marc Soler abandons the Giro d'Italia on stage 12 after early crash

Marc Soler (Movistar) at the start of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Movistar leader Marc Soler has been forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia after getting caught up in a crash in the early kilometres of stage 12 from Siena to Bagno di Romagna.

The Spaniard went down while riding towards the rear of the peloton just four kilometres into the 212-kilometre stage. Soler, who lay 11th on GC, 3:19 down on maglia rosa Egan Bernal, got going again but could later be seen holding his lower left back as he rode behind the Movistar team car some way behind the peloton.

As riders fought to make the break of the day up front, Soler was joined by teammate Albert Torres, the pair accompanied by a bandaged Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) and staying close to the team car as others streamed past.

Soler could be seen talking to the race ambulance after 20 kilometres of racing and was given an ice pack to put on his back before resuming his ride along Torres and Mäder behind the Movistar car.

The 27-year-old, who was Movistar's sole leader at the Giro, finally called it quits after 60 kilometres of racing as the peloton reached Florence. The team quickly confirmed his abandon via Twitter.

"We sadly have to confirm Marc Soler will not continue in the Giro d'Italia following his crash early on stage 12," read Movistar's statement.

Shortly after Soler left the race, it was confirmed that stage 6 winner Mäder had also abandoned the Giro. The Swiss rider had struggled during the stage, and could be seen riding with a bandaged left arm.