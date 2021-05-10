Giro d'Italia stage 3 – Live coverage

Refresh

Here's a shot of our race leader in action on stage 2. He should be fine today but those final climbs could be tricky for some riders, and you can bet that one of the GC riders is going to face some sort of late incident. This is the Giro after all. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Here's how things stand on GC heading into today's stage.



General classification after stage 2

1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:29:53

2 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:0:13

3 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:0:16

4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:0:20

5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep

6 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:0:21

7 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

8 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:0:22

9 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:0:25

10 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:0:26

This morning we're in Biella and the official role out takes place in just over ten minutes from now. The rain has been pretty persistent this morning, so we're in for our first wet day of the race. The opening half is almost totally flat but we have a number of short, late climbs that could tease the stage away from the pure sprinters. It's a well balanced stage from the race organisers.