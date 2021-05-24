Giro d'Italia stage 16 – Live coverage

Refresh

These are the riders in the attack. There's some quality and talented riders in there. Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen), Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), Natnael Tesfatsion (Androni-Sidermec), Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious), Matteo Fabbro, Felix Großschartner (Bora-hansgrohe), Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Marton Dina (EOLO-Kometa), Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Antonio Pedrero, Einer Rubio, Davide Villella (Movistar), Tanel Kangert (Team BikeExchange), Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), Vincenzo Nibali, Gianluca Brambilla, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates).

This shot shows Almeida in the attack. We have @JooAlmeida98 in a 21-man break at the #Giro!Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/bCtvONfQljMay 24, 2021 See more

Other riders are managing to cross to the break. Bardiani CSF have got Visconti and Zoccorato in the move.

Seeing Vincenzo Nibali on the attack, confirms the Sicilian's bravery. Click below to read Barry Ryan's story from the Giro d'Italia. Giro d'Italia: Vincenzo Nibali sustains rib injury in stage 15 crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The attack will force Ineos to lead the chase. Dan Martin is only 7:50 down on GC, while Joao Almeida is ast 8:32.

The 21 attackers are near the summit of the La Crosetta climb. It will be interesting to see the gap at the summit.

Others riders have joined the attack to create an interesting and very big break. This could go far.

Behind Remco Evenepeol had to chase from the team cars after a mechanical problem. but he is back in the peloton.

Some of the best climbers and attackers are on the move. Joao Almeida is also in the attack.

This video was shot part way up the Passo Fedaia, with conditions worse higher up and cold on the long descent. Marmolada @gzlz11 @cronoescalada @ikguallas pic.twitter.com/5M0z8I76vtMay 24, 2021 See more

The rain is pouring down but the race is on and the attacks keep coming.

Davide Formolo (UAE) is on the move.

Louis Vervaeke is still out front but the attackers have been pulled back and new attacks made.

A small group of riders are emerging from the peloton as the first climb begins. Cavagna is there for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Other riders are on the move from the peloton.

Lotto-Soudal now has only two riders left: Harm Vanhoucke and Stefano Oldani.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) did not start today, posting a moving message to explain why. "With tears in my eyes and pain in the knee i have to say goodbye to the Giro," he wrote on social media. "I could not perform on my normal level the last 2 weeks and there was no improvement. The only right decision that could be made at this moment. I’m sorry to leave my 2 teammates behind." (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It's Louis Vervaeke.

It's a brave Alpecin-Fenix rider.

One riders is off the front of the peloton.

The roads are covered in rain but the attacks come straight away.

The flag drops and the stage is underway!

The riders are tucked in behind the race directors car in the neutralised section of the stage.

With the weather wet and cold and the first climb coming early, several teams warmed-up on the rollers. Even without two top category climbs like Fedaia and Pordoi, stage 1️⃣6️⃣ of the @giroditalia will be explosive 🧨 Let’s get ready 💪 pic.twitter.com/mqF8AadErwMay 24, 2021 See more

Despite the reduction to the stage, it should still be an epic day of racing. We will have all the action from the stage.

As the bells ring out over Sacile, the riders roll out.

The race holds a minutes silence to remember the victims of the tragic Mottarone cable car accident yesterday, when 14 people were killed.

The riders are on the start line, wrapped up under capes and warm clothing. Egan Bernal is on the front line, his maglia rosa covered by two Ineos capes.

The changes to the stage reduce the distance from 212km to 153km. However the loss of the Passo Fedaia and the Passo Pordoi will change the stage dramatically. The first climb of the La Crosetta after just 13km will surely inspire attacks from riders hoping to get in the break. The Passo Giau is the only major climb of the day but it is ten kilometres long, averaging a very steady but demanding gradient of 9.3 per cent prior to the technical but fast drop down to Cortina d’Ampezzo, 18 kilometres further on.

It's still raining hard at the start in Sacile. 🇮🇹 #Giro🌧🌧🌧 📸 @giroditalia pic.twitter.com/Omq4hVo7gOMay 24, 2021 See more

With the stage now scheduled to start at 11:30, the riders are soon expected to head to the start line.

Yesterday Vincenzo Nibali crashed and hurt a rub but his Trek-Segafredo team have confirmed he will race on in the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vegni explained: "Now they’ll only risk during the last 10km, on the descent of the Passo Giau to Cortina, we’ve cut out the other long descents and we think we’ve protected the riders and the stage. "We’re all given up something and the riders have agreed to race the reduced stage. "The one condition we had during the talks and when accepting the changes was that the stage finished in Cortina. The option of taking the times at the summit of the Passo Giau doesn't exist now. The stage will go to the finish in Cortina."

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Maurio Vegin the head of RCS Sport and the race director spoke to Italian television after some intense talks with the team representatives and race officials "Our first objective is to ensure the riders reach Milan safely," he said. "The weather conditions could be good but we don't know how the forecast will go. We decided it was more important to do a shorter intense stage rather than face a complex situation, that’s why we’ve cut the two long descents. “We can’t cancel all the stage, there’s always some risks involved in racing."

This is the new map and profile. Cutting out the loop over the Passo Fedaia and the Passo Pordoi (Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the new stage profile. As you can see, the Passo Fedaia and the Passo Pordoi have been cut from the stage, reducing the climbing from 5700m to around 3800m. The new Cima Coppi, the prize at the highest climb of the Giro, will be awarded to the first rider to the summit of the Passo Giau. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Cristian Salvato, the CPA representative spoke about the changes to the stage. "I think it’s the best decision. The riders want to race the stage and put on a show but the stage was going to go over 2000m three times. We hoped for an improvement in the weather and tried to do the whole stage but looking at the forecasts for the high mountains they could get worse. "We didn’t want to expose the riders to risks in the high mountains and I want to thank RCS Sport for taking the best decision possible. The Passo Giau is still set to be raced in the hope the weather improves during the day. "The riders will race hard and put on a show."

Change of plans:We will do 70 kilometers less, skip the Fedeia and the Passo Pordoi, but still climb the mighty Passo Giau.Keeping you posted.#giro #yallaisn pic.twitter.com/PPQczNiW6KMay 24, 2021 See more

The stage will start an hour later, at 11:30 local time in Italy, an hour later than planned to ensure the reduced stage follows the expected schedule for the final part and finish in Cortina. However the stage is likely to finish an hour or so before planned.

With the stage distance reduced from 212km to 153km, the stage is expected to start later than planned.

Official: no Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi. The #Giro stage will still take on the Passo Giau and finish in Cortina d’Ampezzo, but will be just 155km long.May 24, 2021 See more

While some riders were ready to race the full 212km and all three major climbs, others were concerned about the cold on the long descents. That lead to the decision to cut the Passo Fedaia and the Passo Pordoi.

Cristian Salvato, the CPA rider's association representitive has confirmed the stage will be reduced.

The stage will climb the Passo Giau and in theory descend to Cortina but it seems this could change during the day if the weather does not improve.

Breaking news: According to RAI television, the stage has been cut to 155km, cutting out the Fedaia and the Pordoi but keeping the descent from the Passo Giau to the finish in Cortina.

Several alternative routes have been considered, including covering the first part by team bus and then taking times at the top of the Passo Giau.

Alberto Bettiol of EF has told Italian television that he, his team and apparently the majority of the peloton want to race the full stage.

The riders are signing on but there are various options to reduce the stage.

As the minutes countdown to the start, talks are still ongoing about changing the stage due to the rain and cold weather, especially at altitude.