2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 13 highlights – Video

The sprint finish in Verona was a significant victory for Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) as it was not until the final 300 metres that he ended his run of 11 second places in Giro d’Italia sprints.

After 197.7 kilometres from the start in Ravenna, it was in the closing metres that the Italian and European champion used the slipstream from late attacker Eduardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), who looked sure for victory, and propelled himself past like a slingshot to take the stage win. Affini had to settle for second place, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking the final podium spot on the long, flat stage.

Nizzolo had taken two runner-up spots in this year's Giro, and gave his Qhubeka-Assos squad a second win in three days in the Giro d’Italia, with Mauro Schmid claiming his first pro victory on the Tuscan gravel at stage 11.

Under bright skies and with no wind, the conditions were prime for a fast stage, which promptly began with Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa) and Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) jumping away and soon joined by Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli). The trio would take a maximum lead of 7:35 with 150km to race, but the sprinters' teams kept them under control. It was finally gruppo compatto with seven kilometres to go.

When the furious bunch sprint reached high gear in Verona, a fast-charging Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates seemed to ease up in the final metres, being easliy passed by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation). It appeared in a photo that Gaviria's seat clamp on his bike had snapped, causing the saddle to fall off on the run-in to Verona. He crossed the line in Verona in fifth place without a saddle.

Finishing safely in the field, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) continued to wear the maglia rosa Friday. There were no major changes in the top 10 of the GC on time, with second place secured by Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), 45 seconds down on Bernal, and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in third.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 13 highlights video above.