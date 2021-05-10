2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 highlights – Video

Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) secured a surprise victory at stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia. The Dutch rider was the last remaining of a decisive breakaway and he held off a charging reduced-group sprint to win in Canale.

Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the sprint for second ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is now 16 seconds ahead of Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and 20 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the overall classification.

The day's breakaway set off just kilometres after the start in Biella and along with van der Hoorn were seven other riders; Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team), Alexis Gougeard AG2R Citroën Team), Andrii Ponomar and Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team), and Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ).

Although they gained six minutes on the field, the move began to fall apart over the ascents located in the second half of the stage. Pellaud and Van der Hoorn crested the final climb inside 20km to go with a gap on their breakaway rivals.

Van der Hoorn attacked Pellaud with 9km to go and pushed on alone with one minute on the main field. In between, chasers Ciccone and Gallopin were caught 2km from the finish, but Van der Hoorn still had 20 seconds in hand.

Van der Hoorn rounded the final corners and crossed the line by just 4 seconds head of the charging peloton.

