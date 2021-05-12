Mikel Landa out of Giro d'Italia after crash on stage 5

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) in pain after crashing in the finale of stage 5 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) crashed out of the Giro d’Italia during the final kilometres of stage 5 to Cattolica after a rider hit a race marshal signalling some traffic furniture in the middle of the road.

The USA’s Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), leader of the mountains classification, clipped the signalman and crashed but was able to eventually ride slowly to the finish.

Landa, however, was unable to get up. He was quickly reached by medical staff, with Italian television suggesting he had hurt his shoulder. He was eventually placed into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

More to follow.