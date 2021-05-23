Emanuel Buchmann forced to abandon Giro d'Italia in stage 15 mass crash

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) has been forced to abandon the Giro d’Italia following a mass crash during the opening kilometres of stage 15 in Grado. The German received medical attention onsite, but the extent of his injuries have not yet been confirmed.

The crash happened just three kilometres into the 147-kilometre stage 15 from Grado to Gorizia. Course director Stefano Allocchio declared a neutralisation to allow doctors and ambulances to reach the site where the accident occurred.

Buchmann, Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) received medical attention at the side of the road before it was confirmed that all three had to abandon the Giro d’Italia. Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo) rode on for 18 kilometres before he was also forced to abandon.

Buchmann was positioned in sixth place in the overall classification following the previous day’s stage 14 that finished at the summit of Monte Zoncolan. The Bora-hansgrohe team leader finished 13th on the iconic ascent and was positioned in sixth overall 2:36 behind maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

Buchmann came into this Giro d'Italia as Bora-hansgrohe's overall contender aiming for a podium place, and after a challenging first week, he moved into sixth overall following an encouraging performance on the gravel stage 11 into Montalcino. Heading into stage 15, following another strong performance on the Zoncolan, Buchmann was optimistic of his chances in the overall classification.

