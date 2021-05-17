Giro d'Italia stage 10 - Live coverage

Refresh

As the stage crosses the mid-way point, several teams feed their riders from the roadside.

65km to go The break of five: Simon Pellaud (Androni-Sidermec), Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Samuele Rivi (EOLO-Kometa), Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Kobe Gossens (Lotto Soudal) lead by 2:10.

The race passes near the Lago di Piediluco and the Marmore waterfall offering some stunning views. The riders are travelling at close to 50km/h and so have little time to enjoy them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

70km to go The break is trying to push on at speed but the peloton is also on their case. The gap is at 1:50 after the level crossing cost the break at least 30 seconds.

This is the stage map. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

From Rieti the stage turns north and climbs over the border into Umbria and then Valico della Somma before Spoleto. From the summit there are just 40km of fast downhill and valley roads. But watch out for the cross winds!

It's great to see the crowds out along the road as Italy again emerges from months of lockdown and restrictions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the break of the day, with Simon Pellaud (Androni-Sidermec), Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Samuele Rivi (EOLO-Kometa), Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Kobe Gossens (Lotto Soudal) giving it big licks to hold off the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton is in the centre of Rieti. The Giro often passes through the city on the way to the Monte Terminillo climb that looms over the city. Terminillo is the local ski resort for Roma, with the eternal city just 90 minutes away.

However the peloton was not stopped and so only the break will lose time. There will not be a resetting of the break. Fortunately for the five, the peloton does not want to catch them just yet, but on the roads near the finish in Foligno.

The five attackers are stopped for about 30 seconds but are off again.

The break has to stop.

Oops. We have a closed level crossing!

But Viviani comes off his wheel and beats Pasqualon and Sagan.

Intermarche lead it out for Pasqualon.

Here we go.

We expect a big-name battle for the remaining points.

Pellaud leads it out but goes too early. Rivi takes it, beating Marengo and Pellaud.

Here's the intermediate sprint in Rieti.

The speed is up in the peloton but riders can save energy by staying protected on the wheels.

We've tipped over the 100km to go point of the stage. The five riders in the break are working together like clockwork but so is the peloton and keeping them at just 2:00.

The road to Rieti is fast along the valley, then stage heads into the rolling hills to cross into the Umbria region.

Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) is back on the attack and his team seem happy. It's #TacoMonday again on the @giroditalia 🇮🇹📸 @cyclingmedia_ag pic.twitter.com/W3Hg4xaFIdMay 17, 2021 See more

Alpecin, Qhubekha, UAE, Cofidis, Jumbo all have one rider on the front.

115km to go The break is over the Sella di Corno and are enjoying the descent. Their lead stayed pegged at 2:00 as five riders take turns to work on the front of the peloton.

Click below to read what Bernal said after taking his first ever Grand Tour stage win and after pulling on the maglia rosa. He was in tears post stage as he spoke. Egan Bernal back to his best with blistering Giro d'Italia attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bernal's late attack on the Giro d'Italia's off-road summit finish of Campo Felice netted him both the stage win and the overall lead, simultaneously confirming that, after a troubled 18 months, he is back at the top of his game. Any lingering doubts about Bernal's longstanding back injuries before Sunday all-but evaporated when the Ineos Grenadiers rider powered out of a fast-shattering pack in the final kilometre with a vicious double acceleration. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To read our full stage report and see our photo gallery and full results, click below. Stage 9: Castel di Sangro - Campo Felice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 9 with an explosive attack on the steep gravel track at Campo Felice on Sunday. The Colombian became the new pink jersey after Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) was dropped earlier on the climb. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) were second and third respectively at seven seconds, while Remo Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came in a further three seconds later in fourth to retain his second-place position on GC.

We have a new race leader today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap is staying at around 1:30. The peloton is keeping the five attackers on a short leash.

The sprinters' team seem to have done a deal to control the break, with all the sprint teams putting a rider on the front to help with the work.

Three riders did not start this morning: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain) after his high-speed crash yesterday and also Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) and Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroën).

The Giro d'Italia is more than a bike race. Indeed, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s death, today's stage finishes in Foligno, where Dante’s Divina Commedia was first printed in 1472.

The first intermediate sprint comes in Rieti, then the route turns due north and runs directly towards Foligno. The road rolls up and down to the only categorised climb of the day, the fourth-category Valico della Somma, from the top of which 40 kilometres remain to the finish, giving the bunch plenty of time to reel in the breakaway group if it desires.

The break starts the Sella di Corno climb but it is not steep and so offers a fast ride over the hills toward Rieti.

130km to go The stage is the shortest of this year's Giro at just 139km and so the peloton is keeping the break under control.

The Jumbo-Visma and Alepcin-Fenix teams gathering on the front to control the breakaway.

The five already have a lead of 2:00. The GC teams and the sprint teams seem happy with the riders up the road. It should allow the sprint teams to control things, while the GC teams save themselves for the risk of echelons later.

Amongst the five are some usual breakaway suspects: Simon Pellaud (Androni-Sidermec), Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Samuele Rivi (EOLO-Kometa), Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Kobe Gossens (Lotto Soudal).

They attacked on the flat, before the climb started.

There are five riders on the attack.

We have several attackers up the road and the peloton has slowed and blocked the road.

Before the start several teams warmed up on rollers, including the new race leader Egan Bernal. How about a pre-stage spin class at the #Giro! 😁The boys are getting warmed up for an uphill start in L’Aquila. @Eganbernal looks different today, but we can't quite put our finger on it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QLLME1CA0SMay 17, 2021 See more

Indeed we have attacks.

The stage starts with the Sella di Corno climb and so we're expecting attacks from the start.

The riders are tucked behind the race directors car awaiting for the flag to be dropped.

The riders roll out of the city centre under warm blue skies but there are worries of immediate attacks and later echelons in the valley road to Foligno.

The city was virtually destroyed in an a major earthquake in 2009 but can celebrate the start of the Corsa Rosa today.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are lined up for the start in L'Aquila.