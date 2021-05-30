Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 21 – Live coverage
Bernal set to triumph in Milan but who will win the final TT?
Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 21 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia.
The final 30.3km time trial to Milan is set to crown Egan Bernal as overall winner as Filippo Ganna tries to hold off the other time trialists to win the final stage.
We'll have all the action from the first rider off to Bernal finishing in Piazza Duomo, plus all the post-race celebrations and analysis.
