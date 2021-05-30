Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 21 – Live coverage

By

Bernal set to triumph in Milan but who will win the final TT?

Daniel Martínez steadies Egan Bernal’s course towards Giro d’Italia victory

Giro d'Italia: stage 21 time trial start times

Stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia

Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 21 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia. 

The final 30.3km time trial to Milan is set to crown Egan Bernal as overall winner as Filippo Ganna tries to hold off the other time trialists to win the final stage.

We'll have all the action from the first rider off to Bernal finishing in Piazza Duomo,  plus all the post-race celebrations and analysis. 

