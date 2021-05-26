Egan Bernal cracks and loses 57 seconds to Simon Yates at Giro d'Italia

Maglia rosa Egan Bernal stayed calm in the face of the first cracks in his armoury after stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia, saying after the challenge of Sega di Ala that he was happy to limit his losses to Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) with four stages left to run.

Bernal was in trouble for the first time all Giro on the steep upper slopes of the climb, cracking after Yates pushed on with three kilometres to go. The Colombian struggled to hang onto the wheel of his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Dani Martínez as Yates rode into the distance, but recovered as several other riders came back, and limited his time loss to 53 seconds – plus four bonus seconds.

Bernal retains his overall lead with second-placed Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) grabbing a handful of seconds to move to 2:21 down. Yates, meanwhile, is now 3:23 back with the summit finishes of the Alpe di Mera and Alp Motta still to come.

During the post-stage interviews, Bernal seemed his usual self, maintaining his usual composed demeanour and not looking at all like a man whose Giro d'Italia bid is in danger.

"Today was a tough day for me, for sure," he said. "The last kilometres were really steep, and I tried to follow Yates, but today he was stronger than me. Today was perfect for him. I tried to go after him, but I made a mistake.

"I just tried to ride with Caruso, who is the one I have to watch the most. I didn't want to take any risks. It's one day done, so onto the next one."

Bernal had previously looked imperious over the past 16 days, taking time on his rivals at every major GC showdown, from Sestola to Campo Felice, Montalcino to Monte Zoncolan, and then on Sunday's stage over the Passo Giau.

"I have some advantage with Yates so I need to just arrive with some time to Milan and then if I win the Giro with one second or two minutes it will be the same," he said.

"I'm hopeful for the future but as I always said, this Giro ends in Milan. Just one bad day can mean you lose time."