Trending

Giro d'Italia: Joe Dombrowski wins stage 4 in Sestola

By

More to come!

Image 1 of 26

SESTRIERE ITALY OCTOBER 24 Arrival Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski of The United States and UAE Team Emirates during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 20 a 190km stage from Alba to Sestriere 2035m girodiitalia Giro on October 24 2020 in Sestriere Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team BikeExchange Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m Refreshment girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Two leaders with 16km to go held 1:20 lead - Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Chris Juul-Jensen (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 26

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 4th stage Piacenza - Sestola 187 km - 11/05/2021 - Christopher Juul-Jensen (DEN - Team Bikeexchange) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

A two-rider breakaway formed with close to 50km to go - Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) riding behind BikeExchange's Chris Juul-Jensen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 The Peloton passing through La Stella 705m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m Rain Landscape girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton started racing in the rain on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 26

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 4th stage Piacenza - Sestola 187 km - 11/05/2021 - Joe Dombrowski (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

In the large chase group is American Joe Dombrowki of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team BikeExchange Quinten Hermans of Belgium Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux lead the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

With 50km to go a threesome set the pace at the front of the race - Quinten Hermans and Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Chris Juul-Jensen (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 26

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 4th stage Piacenza Sestola 187 km 11052021 Quinten Hermans BEL Intermarche Wanty Gobert Materiaux photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Quinten Hermans (Intermarche' - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) would move into a 3-rider break after 70km to go with teammate Rein Taaramae and Chris Juul-Jensen (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey leads The Peloton during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m Rain Fans Public Horses Landscape girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton rolls past scenery and a few spectators through the Apennines (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 The Peloton during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m Landscape Fans Rain girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Rain-soaked stage 4 rolls 186km from Piacenza to first hilltop finish at Sestola (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m Rain girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Filippo Ganna during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Nico Denz of Germany and Team DSM Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Qhubeka Assos Valerio Conti of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m Rain girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The large breakaway gains 5 minutes on the main field (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 26

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 4th stage Piacenza - Sestola 187 km - 11/05/2021 - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) endures the rain in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m Oakley Sunglasses Detail view Rain girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal racing in the rain on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 4th stage Piacenza - Sestola 187 km - 11/05/2021 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Filippo Ganna in maglia rosa during stage 4 in the rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 26

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 4th stage Piacenza Sestola 187 km 11052021 Caleb Ewan AUS Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) rides in peloton from start of stage 4 in Piacenza (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 26

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 4th stage Piacenza - Sestola 187 km - 11/05/2021 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peloton rides in the rain on stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Tobias Foss of Norway and Team Jumbo Visma White Best Young Rider Jersey at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Tobias Foss at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Overall leader Filippo Ganna at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia in Piacenza (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Purple Points Jersey at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Tim Merlier wearing the points jersey at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia in Piacenza (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 26

SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Filippo Ganna at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia in Piacenza (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 26

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 4th stage Piacenza Sestola 187 km 11052021 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) begins stage 4 in third position on GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 4th stage Piacenza Sestola 187 km 11052021 Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 4 in Piacenza (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 26

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 4th stage Piacenza Sestola 187 km 11052021 Filippo Ganna ITA Ineos Grenadiers photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start of 186 km stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 26

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 4th stage Piacenza Sestola 187 km 11052021 Filippo Ganna ITA Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Pink from head to toe for GC leader Filippo Ganna at start of stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 26

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 4th stage Piacenza Sestola 187 km 11052021 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2021

Ceremonies in the centre of Piacenza for stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 26

Team TrekSegafredo rider Italys Vincenzo Nibali stands on the presentation podium prior to take the start of the fourth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 187 km between Piacenza and Sestola EmiliaRomagna on May 11 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
RankBibResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates4:58:38
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation0:0:13
3Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'0:0:27
4Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:0:29
5Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
6Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ0:0:44
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis0:0:49
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:0:57
9Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux0:01:33
10Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange0:01:36

General classification after stage 4
RankBibResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation13:50:44
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates0:0:22
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:0:42
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:0:48
5Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ0:01:00
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis0:01:15
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech0:01:24
8Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:28
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo0:01:37
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo0:01:38

Combativity classification
RankBibResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation11
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers11
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates10
5Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux10
6Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis9
8Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux8
9Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'7
10Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'7

Sprints classification
RankBibResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
2Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers10
4Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux10
5Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'9
6Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux6
7Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
8Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange6
9Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
10Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'6

Latest on Cyclingnews