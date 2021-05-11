Giro d'Italia: Joe Dombrowski wins stage 4 in Sestola
More to come!
Stage 4: Piacenza - Sestola
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|4:58:38
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:0:13
|3
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:0:27
|4
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:0:29
|5
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:0:44
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:0:49
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:0:57
|9
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:33
|10
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:36
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:50:44
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:0:22
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:0:42
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:0:48
|5
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:00
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:15
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:24
|8
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:37
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:38
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|4
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|5
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|6
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|9
|8
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|9
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|10
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|2
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|4
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|5
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|6
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|7
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|8
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|9
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|10
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
