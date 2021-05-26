Giro d'Italia: Bernal shows weakness on the Sega di Ala as Dan Martin wins stage

Image 1 of 43 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) wins stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 43 Finishing second on stage 17 is João Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck - QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 43 Daniel Martinez (R) takes Ineos Grenadiers teammate and overall leader Egan Bernal across the finish at Sega di Ala (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 43 Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Daniel Martinez (R) encourages his teammate and maglia rosa Egan Bernal as they ride in the last ascent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 43 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) rides to victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 43 Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation attacks out front with 10.5km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 43 The Giro d'Italia's top two: Egan Bernal is shadowed by Damiano Caruso on the Sega di Ala (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 43 Remco Evenepoel grimaces from injured left arm as he crosses the finish with Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Iljo Keisse and Mikkel Honore (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 43 Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) added to his tally in the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 43 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) chases back after his crash with Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 43 With close to 42km to go, several riders in the main breakaway created separation at the front, led here by Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Movistar Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 43 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) rides with Gianni Moscon of Ineos Grenadiers and Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Movistar Team at front of break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 43 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) on climb with breakaway companions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 43 Damiano Caruso of Team Bahrain Victorious rides with Ineos Grenadiers in front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 43 At the front of the breakaway are American Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) and Italian Andrea Pasqualon (Intermarche' - Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) won alone atop the Sega di Ala climb, high above Lake Garda, on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia as behind him Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered on the steep climb and lost 53 seconds to Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), perhaps reopening the battle for the maglia rosa and final overall victory.

Martin has now won stages in all three Grand Tours. He had to fight for this victory, going in the early break down the valley from Canazei, then distancing most of the early break on the first major climb before surging away on the steep climb to Sega di Ala.

Bernal and Ineos Grenadiers seemed in control all stage and looked set to even catch Martin, but then Bernal suddenly faded when Yates attacked with three kilometres to go. The Colombian even struggled to hold the wheel of teammate Dani Martinez as Yates and João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rode away from them.

Fortunately for Bernal, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) also cracked and lost 1:48 and 2:30 respectively, while Caruso was only able to gain three seconds on Bernal in the final metres of the stage. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) crashed on a descent and lost 7:58 due to back pain, while teammate Vincenzo Nibali lost a further 24:25 and was unable to hold his handlebars with his right arm after the stage.

Bernal tried to see the positive side of his bad day but his confidence must have taken a blow and his lead to Caruso is now 2:21, with Yates climbing to third at 3:23, with two more mountain finishes in the final days of the Corsa Rosa very similar to today’s finish.

Thursday’s stage is a flat transfer stage to Stradella south of Milan but stage 19 finishes atop the 10km Alpe di Mera climb, while stage 20 finishes with the nine per cent Alpe Motta climb. Bernal has the advantage of the final 29.4km time trial to Milan on Sunday.

Bernal stopped and leant on his handlebars after crossing the line as he tried to recover and fight the pain and disappointment of the stage.

“Yates was really strong and impressed on the climb. I tried to go after him but I made a mistake,” he said. “But I’m satisfied. It wasn’t my best day but I hardly lost any time, just a few seconds to Caruso, who is the one I've got to watch the most. Yates has pulled back a minute and so we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and stay focused on reaching Milan.

“I’m hopeful for the future but as I always said, this Giro ends in Milan. Just one bad day can mean you lose time.”

Dan Martin was overjoyed to have won the stage and to complete his collection of victories in all three Grand Tours.

“That's what I came here for. I knew that today was one of my last opportunities and with the extra time I lost the day before the rest day it was possible to go in the breakaway. To do it is incredible,” the Irishman said.

“I think the shake of the head at the end says I couldn't believe it's happening - I still can't believe it's happening.

“It's been a rollercoaster us as a team - we lost Chris [Krists Neilands] on the first day, we some really good stages, we had a lot of podiums and then we lost Dema [Alessandro De Marchi] - he was in the pink and then he crashed out and Alex got sick.

“But our spirit has always been amazing. We've had a great team atmosphere. That showed this morning.

“I knew from recon I did of this climb that it's easier with two kilometres to go, so I rode my pace on the steeper section, just rode a good tempo and then I really went full gas with 2.5km to go because I knew they were coming close and I could kill their morale. It wasn't until then I really went all in.”

How it unfolded

The riders were happy to sign-on under blue skies and warm sun in Canazei after the rain and cold of the stage to Cortina d’Ampezzo and the second rest day.

The views across the Dolomites were spectacular but the riders faced a 193km ride to Sega di Ala, with a fast valley road down to Trento, and then two steep climbs near the northern tip of Lake Garda.

The only non-starter was stage 15 winner Victor Campaenaerts (Qhubeka Assos), who abandoned the Giro due to a muscle problem.

As expected the fight to join the break of the day was fast and furious down the Val di Fassa, with attacks going off the front only to be pulled back time and time again, inspiring a first hour of racing at 55 kph.

The USA’s Lawrence Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën) and Britain’s James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were two of many to try their hand as Ineos Grenadiers made it clear they would let a break go as long as it did not contain any of their overall rivals.

Different groups managed to open a gap as they raced through the ski resorts of Predazzo and Cavalese but others chased them down. After a fast 54km, the road turned upwards for the Sveseri climb and the peloton finally eased as another attack went off the front. This time they got away.

In the move where Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers), Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Simone Ravanelli (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), James Knox and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Badilatti (Groupama-FDJ), Jan Hirt, Andrea Pasqualon and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), Matteo Jorgenson and Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Movistar), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), and Martin.

It was a mix of rouleurs for the valley roads and several quality climbers thinking of the final climb and the stage victory. The latter sat on, while their teammates did much of the work.

Dan Martin was best placed overall at 15:10 and so not a threat to Bernal and Ineos. Indeed after some relaxed riding on the front and some playing around, Team BikeExchange took over the chase with 105km to go after the lead had touched 5:00.

Team BikeExchange teammates Cameron Meyer and Christopher Juul-Jensen did the work as the race dived down towards Trento. De Bondt kicked away to win the intermediate sprint, with the peloton at 3:45.

The flat valley rolled through the Trentino apple trees and vines but the important climbs were soon to come.

The Passo di San Valentino reared with 53km left to race. It was 14km long at 7.8 per cent and the gradient soon hurt both the break and the peloton.

Martin had changed from deep profile rims to a climbing bike and soon set a high space to shake out the break. After half of the climb, only Moscon could stay with him, with Pedrero also getting on. Bouchard eventually jumped across and so took maximum points at the summit to extend his lead in the mountains competition. Martin was on a mission.

Behind Bernal only had Jonathan Castroviejo and Dani Martinez with him as Mikel Nieve set a hard, constant pace for Yates and Team BikeExchange.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was an early victim of the climb but then spun his way back up to the GC group before the summit.

The descent was fast and technical but was not a problem until 25km to go when several riders crashed after a sweeping bend. Evenepoel was at the back of the group and flipped over the guardrail. He needed medical treatment to his left wrist and arm but fortunately wasn’t seriously hurt. He eventually got riding again but finished in the gruppetto, 36:28, with Iljo Keisse and Mikkel Honoré pushing him over the line.

Ciccone was also caught up in the crash. He did not seem hurt but his bike appeared damaged. He rode on to limit his time loss but the Trek-Segafredo team car was blocked behind the crash. It was a moment of panic for the Italian. A team car came up to him but he fode on and only changed bikes further along the valley road, after a 10km chase. He got back on but would pay for his misfortune and effort.

Martin, Moscon, Pedrero and Bouchard rode to the foot of the Sega di Ala climb together and were joined by Ravanelli and Carboni. They lead the fast moving GC group by 2:20 but as soon as the climb started with 10km to go, Martin surged away and distanced his breakaway companions. Knox and Serry had dropped back to help Almeida in the fast ride to the foot of the climb.

As Martin rode to stay away, Castroviejo set the pace for Bernal, hurting their GC rivals. With nine kilometres to climb, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) lost contact. So did Ciccone.

Castroviejo’s pace spat out Zoncolan winner Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) and others. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) lost contact with five kilometres to go and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) soon followed him as the nine per cent gradient hurt everyone. Alberto Bettiol tried to pace Carthy but the British rider was suffering and losing grip on a podium placing. He slipped to fifth overall at 6:09.

Martin’s lead was down to 1:10 but he fought on, desperate to win the stage, while Moscon eased up and then gave his final effort to help pace Bernal. Under the trees with four kilometres to go, and Almeida edged off the front, but Bernal and Ineos did not need to go after him.

Then Yates accelerated twice and Bernal was suddenly in big trouble and pedaling squares. He was lucky to have Martinez with him, who paced him and shouted at him in encouragement. Somehow Bernal came round and fought on as Caruso caught them. However Yates and Almeida were riding away from them.

The gap opened to 30 seconds and then even more, the finish line finally ending Bernal’s agony, at least for today.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 4:54:38 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:13 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:30 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:20 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:23 7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 9 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:43 10 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:21 11 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 12 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:47 13 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:49 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:02:52 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 16 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:05 17 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:08 18 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:10 19 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:18 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:52 21 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 22 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16 23 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:53 24 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:17 25 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 26 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 27 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:58 28 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:09:16 30 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:44 31 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:18 32 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:58 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:24 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:37 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:16:30 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 42 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:51 43 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:17:04 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 45 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 46 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:17:21 47 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:51 49 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:55 50 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:49 51 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:19:09 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:19:24 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 55 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 56 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 57 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:19:54 58 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:12 59 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 60 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:20:52 61 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 62 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:29 63 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 64 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 65 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:06 66 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:24:01 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:24:38 68 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:45 69 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 70 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 72 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 73 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 74 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 75 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:16 76 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 77 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 78 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:29 79 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 80 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 81 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 82 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 83 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 84 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 85 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 86 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 87 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:29:59 88 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 89 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:39 90 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:45 91 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:25 92 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 93 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:27 94 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 95 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:30 96 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 97 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 98 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 99 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 100 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 101 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 102 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 103 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 104 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 105 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 106 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:11 107 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:41 108 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 109 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 110 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 111 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:33:32 112 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:34:01 113 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 114 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:34 115 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 116 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 117 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:51 118 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:35:59 119 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:28 120 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 121 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 122 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 123 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 124 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 125 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 126 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 127 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 131 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 132 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 136 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 137 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 138 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 139 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 140 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 141 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 142 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 143 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 144 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 145 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 146 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 147 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:37:14 149 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:43 150 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:10 DNS Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos DNF Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis

Sprint 1 - Trento km. 91.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12 2 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 3 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 4 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 6 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3 7 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2 8 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 15 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 9 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6 6 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 5 7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4 8 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 10 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Mori km. 121.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:03 2 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:02 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:01

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Sveseri km. 57.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 3 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 4 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo di San Valentino km. 155.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 40 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 18 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 4 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 9 5 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 6 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 7 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 8 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Sega di Ala km. 193 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 40 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 12 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6 6 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4 7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 8 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:54:51 2 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:10 3 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:08 5 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:34 6 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:52 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:55 8 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:04 9 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:11 10 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:19:41 11 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:59 12 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 13 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:48 14 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:24:32 15 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:03 17 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 18 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:16 19 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 20 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 21 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 22 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:26 23 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:32 24 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:17 25 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 26 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 27 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:28 28 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 29 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 30 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:35:21 32 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:38 33 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:36:15 34 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 35 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 36 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo DNF Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ineos Grenadiers 14:49:32 2 Jumbo-Visma 0:04:20 3 Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:45 4 Team DSM 0:16:49 5 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:17:31 6 Bahrain Victorious 0:19:54 7 Team BikeExchange 0:25:00 8 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:36 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:29:01 10 AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:05 11 Movistar Team 0:33:22 12 EF Education-Nippo 0:33:36 13 Groupama-FDJ 0:36:15 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:37:15 15 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:39:33 16 Israel Start-up Nation 0:39:55 17 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:41:20 18 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:41:51 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:00 20 Alpecin-Fenix 1:03:34 21 Team Qhubeka Assos 1:12:31 22 Cofidis 1:31:14

General classification after stage 17 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 71:32:05 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:21 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:03:23 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:03 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:09 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:06:31 7 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17 8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:45 9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:18 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:26 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:37 12 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:19:08 13 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:30 14 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:27:43 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:17 16 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:12 17 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:38:31 18 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:37 19 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:42:01 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:12 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:45:29 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:46:45 23 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:50:34 24 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:57:34 25 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:59:07 26 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:02:04 27 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:12 28 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:05:58 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:07:39 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:51 31 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:21:04 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:22:35 33 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 1:22:40 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:26:08 35 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:26:22 36 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:28:09 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:31:21 38 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:34:17 39 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:36:47 40 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:39:39 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:40:41 42 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1:40:43 43 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:43:22 44 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:43:37 45 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:44:04 46 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:46:33 47 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:57 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:51:07 49 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:52:49 50 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:48 51 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:54:05 52 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:54:15 53 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:54:27 54 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:57:31 55 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2:01:15 56 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 2:02:22 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:02:46 58 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:03:04 59 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:51 60 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:05:42 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 2:07:39 62 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:08:20 63 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:08:55 64 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 2:10:33 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:12:57 66 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:13:36 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 2:19:06 68 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2:26:05 69 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:29:01 70 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:29:04 71 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:31:54 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 2:34:49 73 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:40:34 74 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:40:58 75 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:42:15 76 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:44:38 77 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:45:05 78 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2:46:07 79 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 2:47:58 80 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 81 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2:48:30 82 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:48:41 83 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:49:05 84 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:52:47 85 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:53:10 86 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:53:50 87 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:54:17 88 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:55:18 89 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:56:17 90 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 2:57:39 91 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:58:58 92 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:02:02 93 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 3:06:26 94 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:07:41 95 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:08:28 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:10:34 97 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:11:33 98 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 3:12:02 99 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:13:30 100 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:13:59 101 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:14:37 102 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3:15:55 103 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:20:24 104 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:24:23 105 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:25:04 106 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:25:23 107 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:28:00 108 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:28:10 109 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3:29:31 110 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:32:18 111 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:33:16 112 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3:33:34 113 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:34:03 114 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:36:26 115 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:37:32 116 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:05 117 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 3:39:59 118 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 3:40:19 119 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:41:36 120 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:43:19 121 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 3:45:31 122 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:45:39 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:47:26 124 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:49:30 125 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 3:50:00 126 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:50:08 127 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3:53:15 128 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3:53:22 129 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:54:17 130 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:54:21 131 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:54:41 132 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 3:56:50 133 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3:58:00 134 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:58:05 135 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:58:59 136 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:00:09 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4:04:39 138 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 4:05:36 139 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:05:40 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:09:23 141 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 4:09:42 142 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4:11:09 143 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:11:33 144 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:14:11 145 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4:15:02 146 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 4:17:06 147 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 4:24:33 148 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4:24:42 149 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:25:03 150 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:30:34

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 113 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 86 5 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 63 6 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 59 7 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 50 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 49 9 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 45 10 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42 12 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 13 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 38 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 35 16 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 33 18 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 19 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 20 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 32 21 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 30 22 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 23 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 26 24 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 26 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 26 26 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 27 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 28 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23 29 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22 30 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 22 31 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 22 32 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 22 33 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 34 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20 35 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 37 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 19 38 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 19 39 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 18 41 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 18 42 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 17 43 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 44 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 16 45 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16 46 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15 47 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15 48 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15 49 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 14 50 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14 51 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 13 53 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 54 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12 55 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 56 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 57 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 10 58 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 59 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 60 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 8 61 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 8 62 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 64 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8 65 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8 66 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 67 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 68 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 69 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6 70 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 6 71 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 72 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 73 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 74 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 75 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5 76 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 77 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5 78 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 5 79 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4 80 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 83 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3 84 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3 85 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 86 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 87 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 88 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 89 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 90 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 91 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 92 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2 93 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 94 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1 95 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1 96 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 97 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 98 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1 99 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1 100 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -3 101 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3 102 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3 103 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -14

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 180 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 109 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 79 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 5 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 52 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 41 7 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 39 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 9 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 26 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 17 15 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 16 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16 17 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 16 18 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 20 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 21 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 22 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 23 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 25 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10 26 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 10 27 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 10 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 29 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 30 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10 31 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 32 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 9 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9 34 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 35 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 36 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 37 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 38 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6 39 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 40 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5 42 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5 43 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4 44 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 4 45 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 47 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4 48 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 49 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 50 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 51 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 52 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 54 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 55 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 56 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 57 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 58 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 59 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 60 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 61 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 63 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 64 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 65 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 66 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech -4 68 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -4 69 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4 70 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4 71 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4 72 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates -8

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 71:32:05 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:03 3 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17 4 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:45 5 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:18 6 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:12 7 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:38:31 8 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:12 9 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:36:47 10 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:43:37 11 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:46:33 12 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:57 13 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:52:49 14 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:54:27 15 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:13:36 16 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2:26:05 17 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:29:01 18 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:31:54 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:40:34 20 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:40:58 21 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:44:38 22 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2:46:07

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 49 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 4 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 32 5 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 31 6 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 21 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 10 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 12 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19 13 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 18 15 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 16 18 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15 19 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 20 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 21 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 15 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15 23 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 24 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 25 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 26 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11 28 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 30 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 31 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 32 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10 33 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10 34 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9 35 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 9 36 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9 37 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 38 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 8 39 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 8 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 7 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7 42 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 7 43 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 44 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 7 45 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 7 47 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 48 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 49 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 50 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 53 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 54 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 55 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 56 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 57 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5 58 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5 59 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 60 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 61 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5 62 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 63 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 64 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4 65 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 66 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 67 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 68 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 69 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 4 70 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 71 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 72 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 73 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 74 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 75 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 76 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2 77 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 78 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 79 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 80 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 81 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 82 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 83 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1 84 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 85 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 86 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 87 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 88 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 89 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 90 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 64 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 54 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47 4 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 5 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 29 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 7 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 8 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 9 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 13 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13 11 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 12 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 11 13 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 16 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11 17 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 18 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 19 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 20 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 10 21 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 22 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 23 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10 24 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 26 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9 27 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 28 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 30 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 31 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 32 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 33 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 34 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 7 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6 36 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 37 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 38 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 39 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 40 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 6 41 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 42 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 43 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 44 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5 46 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 47 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4 48 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3 49 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 50 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 51 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 52 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 53 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 54 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 55 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 56 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 57 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 58 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 59 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2 60 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 61 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2 62 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 63 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 64 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1 65 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 66 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 68 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1 69 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 70 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 695 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 648 3 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274 5 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224 6 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169 7 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167 8 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 164 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148 10 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 133 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124 12 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 118 14 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 115 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108 16 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 108 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 102 18 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99 19 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 96 20 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 85 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 81 23 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80 24 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 80 25 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79 26 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 27 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 71 28 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 69 29 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68 30 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65 31 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60 32 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50 33 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 42 34 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 36 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40 37 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 22 38 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 21 39 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 20 40 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 19 41 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19 42 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 43 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16 44 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 13 45 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 47 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 48 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 9 49 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 50 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7 51 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 52 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 6 53 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain Victorious 2 Team DSM 3 Jumbo-Visma 4 Israel Start-up Nation 5 Groupama-FDJ 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Ineos Grenadiers 20 8 Alpecin-Fenix 20 9 Team Qhubeka Assos 20 10 Lotto Soudal 20 11 EF Education-Nippo 30 12 Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 13 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50 14 AG2R Citroën Team 50 15 UAE Team Emirates 60 16 Movistar Team 100 17 Astana-Premier Tech 110 18 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110 19 Cofidis 110 20 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 140 21 Trek-Segafredo 150 22 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 280 23 Team BikeExchange 450