Giro d'Italia: Bernal shows weakness on the Sega di Ala as Dan Martin wins stage

By

Yates gains time as Martin completes Grand Tour collection

Image 1 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) wins stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Finishing second on stage 17 is João Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck - QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Daniel Martinez (R) takes Ineos Grenadiers teammate and overall leader Egan Bernal across the finish at Sega di Ala (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 43

TOPSHOT Team Ineos rider Colombias Daniel Martinez Front encourages his teammate overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal L as they ride along with Team Bahrain rider Italys Damiano Caruso Rear R in the last ascent during the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 193km between Canazei and Sega di Ala on May 26 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini POOL AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Daniel Martinez (R) encourages his teammate and maglia rosa Egan Bernal as they ride in the last ascent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 43

Team Israel StartUp Nation rider Irelands Daniel Martin rides during an attack in the Passo di San Valentino pass during the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 193km between Canazei and Sega di Ala on May 26 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) rides to victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 43

Team Israel StartUp Nation rider Irelands Daniel Martin Front Team Movistar rider Spains Antonio Pedrero R and Team Ineos rider Italys Gianni Moscon Rear C lead a front attack in the Passo di San Valentino pass during the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 193km between Canazei and Sega di Ala on May 26 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation attacks out front with 10.5km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 43

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal R rides in the final ascent during the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 193km between Canazei and Sega di Ala on May 26 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The Giro d'Italia's top two: Egan Bernal is shadowed by Damiano Caruso on the Sega di Ala (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Iljo Keisse of Belgium Remco Evenepoel of Belgium Mikkel Honore of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m Injury Crash UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel grimaces from injured left arm as he crosses the finish with Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Iljo Keisse and Mikkel Honore (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team blue mountain jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) added to his tally in the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) chases back after his crash with Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

With close to 42km to go, several riders in the main breakaway created separation at the front, led here by Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Movistar Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) rides with Gianni Moscon of Ineos Grenadiers and Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Movistar Team at front of break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) on climb with breakaway companions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Damiano Caruso of Team Bahrain Victorious rides with Ineos Grenadiers in front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 43

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 17th stage Canazei - Sega di Ala 193 km - 26/05/2021 - Matteo Jorgenson (USA - Movistar Team) - Andrea Pasqualon (ITA - Intermarche' - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

At the front of the breakaway are American Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) and Italian Andrea Pasqualon (Intermarche' - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 43

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 17th stage Canazei Sega di Ala 193 km 26052021 Gianni Moscon ITA Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) in the large breakaway, which numbered 19 with 65km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange and João Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep trying to chase down Dan Martin in final 4km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) shadowed by Simon Yates (BIkeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 43

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 17th stage Canazei - Sega di Ala 193 km - 26/05/2021 - Daniel Martin (IRL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Daniel Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) in the breakaway as it heads to first category 1 climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 43

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 17th stage Canazei - Sega di Ala 193 km - 26/05/2021 - Scenery - Dolomiti - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Scenery in mountains for stage 17 from Canazei to Sega di Ala (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Michael Hepburn of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Team BikeExchange at the front during stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia breakaway - Gianni Moscon, Geoffrey Bouchard, Dries De Bondt, Simone Ravanelli, Luis León Sánchez Gil, Giovanni Carboni, Felix Grossschartner, James Knox, Pieter Serry, Matteo Badilatti, Jan Hirt, Quinten Hermans, Andrea Pasqualon, Daniel Martin, Matteo Jorgenson, Antonio Pedrero Lopez, Jacopo Mosca, Valerio Conti, and Alessandro Covi (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 43

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 17th stage Canazei - Sega di Ala 193 km - 26/05/2021 - Matteo Jorgenson (USA - Movistar Team) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

American Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), a new blogger for Cyclingnews, was the first rider to drop from the 19-rider lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Cameron Meyer of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Cameron Meyer leads the field at stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Fausto Oppici of Italy Mechanic of Team BikeExchange during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates during stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal racing stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 The breakaway passing Villa Lagarina Village landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour Mountains Vineyard girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m Feed Zone Feeding UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gianni Moscon in the feedzone stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Peter Sagan of Slovakia Giovanni Aleotti of Italy Purple Points Jersey Cesare Benedetti of Italy Maciej Bodnar of Poland Matteo Fabbro of Italy Felix Groschartner of Austria Daniel Oss of Italy and Team Bora Hansgrohe at start in Canazei Village during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Pink decoration at Sega di Ala finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Pink decoration at Sega di Ala finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Pink bike stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at start in Canazei Village during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m Mountains Snow Team Presentation UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal ahead of stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 43

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 17th stage Canazei - Sega di Ala 193 km - 26/05/2021 - Geoffrey Bouchard (FRA - AG2R Citroen Team) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mountain classification leader Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën Team) made the main breakaway for stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 43

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 17th stage Canazei - Sega di Ala 193 km - 26/05/2021 - Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana - Premier Tech) at the start in Canazei (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 43

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 17th stage Canazei - Sega di Ala 193 km - 26/05/2021 - Scenery - Dolomiti - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mountaintop finish on the menu for stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) loses touch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia Pink Leader Jersey Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The maglia rosa group led by Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Alberto Bettiol of Italy Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alberto Bettiol and Hugh Carthy of Team EF Education - Nippo arrive at finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Tobias Foss of Norway and Team Jumbo Visma George Bennett of New Zealand and Team Jumbo Visma at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tobias Foss and George Bennett of Jumbo - Visma arrive at finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m Injury Crash UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo, who was involved in an earlier crash, holds his right arm to his body as he finishes stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 43

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 17th stage Canazei - Sega di Ala 193 km - 26/05/2021 - Daniel Martin (IRL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Dan Martin makes it a hat trick for stage wins in Grand Tours, adding Giro stage 17 on Wednesday (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 43

Team Israel StartUp Nation rider Irelands Daniel Martin celebrates on the podium after winning the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 193km between Canazei and Sega di Ala on May 26 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) celebrates stage 17 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 43

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m Champagne UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) lost time but not the pink jersey on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) won alone atop the Sega di Ala climb, high above Lake Garda, on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia as behind him Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered on the steep climb and lost 53 seconds to Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), perhaps reopening the battle for the maglia rosa and final overall victory. 

Martin has now won stages in all three Grand Tours. He had to fight for this victory, going in the early break down the valley from Canazei, then distancing most of the early break on the first major climb before surging away on the steep climb to Sega di Ala. 

Bernal and Ineos Grenadiers seemed in control all stage and looked set to even catch Martin, but then Bernal suddenly faded when Yates attacked with three kilometres to go. The Colombian even struggled to hold the wheel of teammate Dani Martinez as Yates and João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rode away from them.

Fortunately for Bernal, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) also cracked and lost 1:48 and 2:30 respectively, while Caruso was only able to gain three seconds on Bernal in the final metres of the stage. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) crashed on a descent and lost 7:58 due to back pain, while teammate Vincenzo Nibali lost a further 24:25 and was unable to hold his handlebars with his right arm after the stage.  

Bernal tried to see the positive side of his bad day but his confidence must have taken a blow and his lead to Caruso is now 2:21, with Yates climbing to third at 3:23, with two more mountain finishes in the final days of the Corsa Rosa very similar to today’s finish. 

Thursday’s stage is a flat transfer stage to Stradella south of Milan but stage 19 finishes atop the 10km Alpe di Mera climb, while stage 20 finishes with the nine per cent Alpe Motta climb. Bernal has the advantage of the final 29.4km time trial to Milan on Sunday.

Bernal stopped and leant on his handlebars after crossing the line as he tried to recover and fight the pain and disappointment of the stage. 

“Yates was really strong and impressed on the climb. I tried to go after him but I made a mistake,” he said. “But I’m satisfied. It wasn’t my best day but I hardly lost any time, just a few seconds to Caruso, who is the one I've got to watch the most. Yates has pulled back a minute and so we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and stay focused on reaching Milan. 

“I’m hopeful for the future but as I always said, this Giro ends in Milan. Just one bad day can mean you lose time.”

Dan Martin was overjoyed to have won the stage and to complete his collection of victories in all three Grand Tours. 

“That's what I came here for. I knew that today was one of my last opportunities and with the extra time I lost the day before the rest day it was possible to go in the breakaway. To do it is incredible,” the Irishman said.

“I think the shake of the head at the end says I couldn't believe it's happening - I still can't believe it's happening.

“It's been a rollercoaster us as a team - we lost Chris [Krists Neilands] on the first day, we some really good stages, we had a lot of podiums and then we lost Dema [Alessandro De Marchi] - he was in the pink and then he crashed out and Alex got sick. 

“But our spirit has always been amazing. We've had a great team atmosphere. That showed this morning. 

“I knew from recon I did of this climb that it's easier with two kilometres to go, so I rode my pace on the steeper section, just rode a good tempo and then I really went full gas with 2.5km to go because I knew they were coming close and I could kill their morale. It wasn't until then I really went all in.”  

How it unfolded

The riders were happy to sign-on under blue skies and warm sun in Canazei after the rain and cold of the stage to Cortina d’Ampezzo and the second rest day. 

The views across the Dolomites were spectacular but the riders faced a 193km ride to Sega di Ala, with a fast valley road down to Trento, and then two steep climbs near the northern tip of Lake Garda.

The only non-starter was stage 15 winner Victor Campaenaerts (Qhubeka Assos), who abandoned the Giro due to a muscle problem.

As expected the fight to join the break of the day was fast and furious down the Val di Fassa, with attacks going off the front only to be pulled back time and time again, inspiring a first hour of racing at 55 kph.

The USA’s Lawrence Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën) and Britain’s James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were two of many to try their hand as Ineos Grenadiers made it clear they would let a break go as long as it did not contain any of their overall rivals.

Different groups managed to open a gap as they raced through the ski resorts of Predazzo and Cavalese but others chased them down. After a fast 54km, the road turned upwards for the Sveseri climb and the peloton finally eased as another attack went off the front. This time they got away.

In the move where Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers), Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Simone Ravanelli (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), James Knox and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Badilatti (Groupama-FDJ), Jan Hirt, Andrea Pasqualon and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), Matteo Jorgenson and Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Movistar), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), and Martin. 

It was a mix of rouleurs for the valley roads and several quality climbers thinking of the final climb and the stage victory. The latter sat on, while their teammates did much of the work. 

Dan Martin was best placed overall at 15:10 and so not a threat to Bernal and Ineos. Indeed after some relaxed riding on the front and some playing around, Team BikeExchange took over the chase with 105km to go after the lead had touched 5:00.

Team BikeExchange teammates Cameron Meyer and Christopher Juul-Jensen did the work as the race dived down towards Trento. De Bondt kicked away to win the intermediate sprint, with the peloton at 3:45. 

The flat valley rolled through the Trentino apple trees and vines but the important climbs were soon to come.

The Passo di San Valentino reared with 53km left to race. It was 14km long at 7.8 per cent and the gradient soon hurt both the break and the peloton.

Martin had changed from deep profile rims to a climbing bike and soon set a high space to shake out the break. After half of the climb, only Moscon could stay with him, with Pedrero also getting on. Bouchard eventually jumped across and so took maximum points at the summit to extend his lead in the mountains competition. Martin was on a mission. 

Behind Bernal only had Jonathan Castroviejo and Dani Martinez with him as Mikel Nieve set a hard, constant pace for Yates and Team BikeExchange. 

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was an early victim of the climb but then spun his way back up to the GC group before the summit. 

The descent was fast and technical but was not a problem until 25km to go when several riders crashed after a sweeping bend. Evenepoel was at the back of the group and flipped over the guardrail. He needed medical treatment to his left wrist and arm but fortunately wasn’t seriously hurt. He eventually got riding again but finished in the gruppetto, 36:28, with Iljo Keisse and Mikkel Honoré pushing him over the line. 

Ciccone was also caught up in the crash. He did not seem hurt but his bike appeared damaged. He rode on to limit his time loss but the Trek-Segafredo team car was blocked behind the crash. It was a moment of panic for the Italian. A team car came up to him but he fode on and only changed bikes further along the valley road, after a 10km chase. He got back on but would pay for his misfortune and effort. 

Martin, Moscon, Pedrero and Bouchard rode to the foot of the Sega di Ala climb together and were joined by Ravanelli and Carboni. They lead the fast moving GC group by 2:20 but as soon as the climb started with 10km to go, Martin surged away and distanced his breakaway companions. Knox and Serry had dropped back to help Almeida in the fast ride to the foot of the climb. 

As Martin rode to stay away, Castroviejo set the pace for Bernal, hurting their GC rivals. With nine kilometres to climb, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) lost contact. So did Ciccone.

Castroviejo’s pace spat out Zoncolan winner Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) and others. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) lost contact with five kilometres to go and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) soon followed him as the nine per cent gradient hurt everyone. Alberto Bettiol tried to pace Carthy but the British rider was suffering and losing grip on a podium placing. He slipped to fifth overall at 6:09.

Martin’s lead was down to 1:10 but he fought on, desperate to win the stage, while Moscon eased up and then gave his final effort to help pace Bernal. Under the trees with four kilometres to go, and Almeida edged off the front, but Bernal and Ineos did not need to go after him. 

Then Yates accelerated twice and Bernal was suddenly in big trouble and pedaling squares. He was lucky to have Martinez with him, who paced him and shouted at him in encouragement. Somehow Bernal came round and fought on as Caruso caught them. However Yates and Almeida were riding away from them. 

The gap opened to 30 seconds and then even more, the finish line finally ending Bernal’s agony, at least for today.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 4:54:38
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:13
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:30
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:20
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
6Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:23
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
8Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:43
10George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:21
11Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
12Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:47
13Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:49
14Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:02:52
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
16Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:05
17Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:08
18Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:10
19Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:18
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:52
21Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
22Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16
23Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:53
24Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:17
25Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
26Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
27Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:58
28Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:09:16
30Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:44
31Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:18
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:58
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:24
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:37
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:16:30
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
42Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:51
43Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:17:04
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
45Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
46Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:17:21
47Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:51
49Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:55
50Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:49
51Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:19:09
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:19:24
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
55Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
56Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
57Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:19:54
58Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:12
59Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
60Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:20:52
61Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
62Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:29
63Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
64Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
65Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:06
66Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:24:01
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:24:38
68Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:45
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
72Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
73Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
74Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
75Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:16
76Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
77Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
78Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:29
79Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
80Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
81Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
82Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
83Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
84Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
85Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
86Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
87Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:29:59
88Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
89Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:39
90Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:45
91Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:25
92Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
93Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:27
94Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
95Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:30
96Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
97Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
98Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
99Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
100Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
101Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
102Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
103Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
104Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
105Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
106Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:11
107Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:41
108Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
109Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
110Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
111Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:33:32
112Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:34:01
113Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
114Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:34
115Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
116Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
117Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:51
118Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:35:59
119Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:28
120Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
121Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
122Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
123Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
124Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
125Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
126Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
127Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
130Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
131Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
132Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
134Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
135Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
136Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
137Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
138Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
139Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
140Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
141Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
142Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
143Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
144Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
145Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
146Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
147Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
148Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:37:14
149Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:43
150Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:10
DNSVictor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNFRémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis

Sprint 1 - Trento km. 91.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
3Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
4Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5
5Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2
8Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 15
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 9
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6
6Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 5
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4
8Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2
10George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Mori km. 121.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:03
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:02
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:01

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Sveseri km. 57.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
4James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo di San Valentino km. 155.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 40
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 18
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
4Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 9
5Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
6Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
7James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
8Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Sega di Ala km. 193
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 40
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 12
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6
6Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2
8Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:54:51
2Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:10
3Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:08
5Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:34
6Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:52
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:55
8Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:04
9Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:11
10Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:19:41
11Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:59
12Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
13Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:48
14Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:24:32
15Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
16Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:03
17Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
18Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:16
19Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
20Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
21Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
22Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:26
23Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:32
24Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:17
25Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
26Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
27Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:28
28Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
29Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
30Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:35:21
32Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:38
33Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:36:15
34Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
35Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
36Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
38Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
DNFRémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 14:49:32
2Jumbo-Visma 0:04:20
3Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:45
4Team DSM 0:16:49
5Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:17:31
6Bahrain Victorious 0:19:54
7Team BikeExchange 0:25:00
8Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:36
9UAE Team Emirates 0:29:01
10AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:05
11Movistar Team 0:33:22
12EF Education-Nippo 0:33:36
13Groupama-FDJ 0:36:15
14Trek-Segafredo 0:37:15
15Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:39:33
16Israel Start-up Nation 0:39:55
17Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:41:20
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:41:51
19Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:00
20Alpecin-Fenix 1:03:34
21Team Qhubeka Assos 1:12:31
22Cofidis 1:31:14

General classification after stage 17
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 71:32:05
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:21
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:03:23
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:03
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:09
6Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:06:31
7Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:45
9Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:18
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:26
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:37
12George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:19:08
13Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:30
14Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:27:43
15Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:17
16Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:12
17Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:38:31
18Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:37
19Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:42:01
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:12
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:45:29
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:46:45
23Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:50:34
24Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:57:34
25Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:59:07
26Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:02:04
27Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:12
28Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:05:58
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:07:39
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:51
31Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:21:04
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:22:35
33Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 1:22:40
34Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:26:08
35Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:26:22
36Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:28:09
37Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:31:21
38Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:34:17
39Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:36:47
40Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:39:39
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:40:41
42Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1:40:43
43Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:43:22
44Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:43:37
45Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:44:04
46Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:46:33
47Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:57
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:51:07
49Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:52:49
50Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:48
51Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:54:05
52Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:54:15
53Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:54:27
54Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:57:31
55Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2:01:15
56Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 2:02:22
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:02:46
58Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:03:04
59Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:51
60Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:05:42
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 2:07:39
62Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:08:20
63James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:08:55
64Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 2:10:33
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:12:57
66Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:13:36
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 2:19:06
68Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2:26:05
69Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:29:01
70Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:29:04
71Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:31:54
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 2:34:49
73Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:40:34
74Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:40:58
75Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:42:15
76Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:44:38
77Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:45:05
78Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2:46:07
79Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 2:47:58
80Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
81Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2:48:30
82Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:48:41
83Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:49:05
84Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:52:47
85Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:53:10
86Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:53:50
87Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:54:17
88Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:55:18
89Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:56:17
90Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 2:57:39
91Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:58:58
92Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:02:02
93Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 3:06:26
94Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:07:41
95Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:08:28
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:10:34
97Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:11:33
98Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 3:12:02
99Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:13:30
100Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:13:59
101Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:14:37
102Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3:15:55
103Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:20:24
104Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:24:23
105Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:25:04
106Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:25:23
107Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:28:00
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:28:10
109Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3:29:31
110Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:32:18
111Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:33:16
112Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3:33:34
113Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:34:03
114Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:36:26
115Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:37:32
116Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:05
117Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 3:39:59
118Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 3:40:19
119Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:41:36
120Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:43:19
121Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 3:45:31
122Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:45:39
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:47:26
124Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:49:30
125Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 3:50:00
126Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:50:08
127Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3:53:15
128Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3:53:22
129Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:54:17
130Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:54:21
131Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:54:41
132Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 3:56:50
133Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3:58:00
134Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:58:05
135Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:58:59
136Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:00:09
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4:04:39
138Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 4:05:36
139Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:05:40
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:09:23
141Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 4:09:42
142Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4:11:09
143Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:11:33
144Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:14:11
145Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4:15:02
146Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 4:17:06
147Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 4:24:33
148Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4:24:42
149Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:25:03
150Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:30:34

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 135
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 113
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 86
5Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 63
6Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 59
7Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 50
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 49
9Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 45
10Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42
12Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
13Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 38
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 35
16Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 33
18Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32
19Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32
20Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 32
21Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 30
22João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30
23Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 26
24Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 26
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 26
26Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25
27Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
28Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23
29Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22
30George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 22
31Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 22
32Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 22
33Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21
34Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20
35Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19
37Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 19
38Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 19
39Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 18
41Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 18
42Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 17
43Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
44Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 16
45Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16
46Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15
48Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15
49Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 14
50Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14
51Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 13
53Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12
55Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
56Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11
57Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 10
58Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
59Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9
60Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 8
61Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 8
62Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
64Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8
65Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8
66Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
67Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
68Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
69Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6
70Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 6
71Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
72Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
73Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
74Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5
75Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5
76Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
77Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5
78Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 5
79Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4
80Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3
82Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
83Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3
84Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3
85Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2
86Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
87Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
88Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
89Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
90Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
91Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
92Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2
93Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
94Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1
95Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1
96Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
97Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
98Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1
99Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1
100Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -3
101Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3
102Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3
103Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -14

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 180
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 109
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 79
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53
5Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 52
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 41
7Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 39
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34
9João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 26
11Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
14Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 17
15Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17
16Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16
17Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 16
18Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
19Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
20Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
21Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13
22Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
23Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10
26George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 10
27Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 10
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10
29Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
30Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10
31Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
32Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 9
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9
34Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7
35Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6
36Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
37Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
38Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6
39Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
40Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5
42Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5
43Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4
44Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 4
45Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
47Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4
48Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
49Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
50James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
52Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
54Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
55Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
56Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
57Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
58Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
59Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
60Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
61Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
63Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
64Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
65Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1
66Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech -4
68Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -4
69Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4
70Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4
71Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4
72Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates -8

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 71:32:05
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:03
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17
4João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:45
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:18
6Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:12
7Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:38:31
8Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:12
9Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:36:47
10Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:43:37
11Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:46:33
12Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:57
13Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:52:49
14Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:54:27
15Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:13:36
16Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2:26:05
17Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:29:01
18Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:31:54
19Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:40:34
20Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:40:58
21Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:44:38
22Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2:46:07

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 49
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33
4Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 32
5Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 31
6Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 21
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21
10João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19
12Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19
13Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 18
15Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 16
18Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15
19Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
20Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15
21Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 15
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15
23Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15
24Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13
25Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12
26Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11
28Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
30Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
31Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
32Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10
33Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10
34Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9
35Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 9
36Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9
37Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
38Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 8
39Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 8
40Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 7
41Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7
42Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 7
43Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
44Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 7
45Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 7
47Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
48Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7
49Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6
50Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
53Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
54Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6
55Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
56Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
57George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5
58Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5
59Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5
60Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
61Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5
62Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
63Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
64Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4
65Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
66Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
67Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
68Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4
69Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 4
70Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
71Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3
72Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
73Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
74Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
75Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
76Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2
77Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
78Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2
79Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
80Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
81Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
82Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2
83Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1
84Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
85Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
86Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
87Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
88Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
89Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
90Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 64
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 54
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47
4Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30
5Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 29
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23
7Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
9Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 13
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13
11Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
12Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 11
13Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11
16Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11
17Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
18Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
19Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
20Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 10
21Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10
22Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
23Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10
24João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
26Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9
27Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
28Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
30Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7
31Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
32Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
33Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
34Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 7
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6
36Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
37Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
38Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
39Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
40Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 6
41Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
42Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
43Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
44Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5
46Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
47Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4
48Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3
49Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
50Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
51Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
52Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
53Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
54Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
55Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
56Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
57Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2
58Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
59Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2
60Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
61Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2
62Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2
63Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
64Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1
65Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
66Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
67Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
68Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1
69Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
70Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1

Breakaway classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 695
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 648
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274
5Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224
6Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169
7Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167
8Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 164
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148
10Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 133
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124
12Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 118
14Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 115
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108
16Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 108
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 102
18Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99
19Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 96
20Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 85
21Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 81
23João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80
24Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 80
25Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79
26Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74
27Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 71
28Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 69
29Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68
30Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65
31Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60
32Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50
33Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 42
34Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
36Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40
37Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 22
38Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 21
39George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 20
40Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 19
41Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19
42Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
43Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16
44Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 13
45Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
47Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
48Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 9
49Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
50Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7
51Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
52Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 6
53Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious
2Team DSM
3Jumbo-Visma
4Israel Start-up Nation
5Groupama-FDJ
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Ineos Grenadiers 20
8Alpecin-Fenix 20
9Team Qhubeka Assos 20
10Lotto Soudal 20
11EF Education-Nippo 30
12Deceuninck-QuickStep 50
13Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50
14AG2R Citroën Team 50
15UAE Team Emirates 60
16Movistar Team 100
17Astana-Premier Tech 110
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110
19Cofidis 110
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 140
21Trek-Segafredo 150
22Bardiani CSF Faizane' 280
23Team BikeExchange 450

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 876815:04:00
2Jumbo-Visma 0:26:40
3Trek-Segafredo 0:30:29
4Team BikeExchange 0:44:26
5Team DSM 1:02:11
6Astana-Premier Tech 1:03:19
7Movistar Team 1:09:24
8EF Education-Nippo 1:13:17
9Bahrain Victorious 1:16:52
10Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:28:33
11UAE Team Emirates 1:54:37
12Groupama-FDJ 1:56:02
13Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:16:23
14Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:32:56
15AG2R Citroën Team 3:27:43
16Bora-Hansgrohe 3:34:48
17Israel Start-up Nation 3:41:02
18Alpecin-Fenix 4:20:06
19Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:49:06
20Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:11:30
21Cofidis 6:55:56
22Team Qhubeka Assos 6:57:42

