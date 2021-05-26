Giro d'Italia: Bernal shows weakness on the Sega di Ala as Dan Martin wins stage
Yates gains time as Martin completes Grand Tour collection
Stage 17: Canazei - Sega di Ala
Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) won alone atop the Sega di Ala climb, high above Lake Garda, on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia as behind him Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered on the steep climb and lost 53 seconds to Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), perhaps reopening the battle for the maglia rosa and final overall victory.
Martin has now won stages in all three Grand Tours. He had to fight for this victory, going in the early break down the valley from Canazei, then distancing most of the early break on the first major climb before surging away on the steep climb to Sega di Ala.
Bernal and Ineos Grenadiers seemed in control all stage and looked set to even catch Martin, but then Bernal suddenly faded when Yates attacked with three kilometres to go. The Colombian even struggled to hold the wheel of teammate Dani Martinez as Yates and João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rode away from them.
Fortunately for Bernal, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) also cracked and lost 1:48 and 2:30 respectively, while Caruso was only able to gain three seconds on Bernal in the final metres of the stage. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) crashed on a descent and lost 7:58 due to back pain, while teammate Vincenzo Nibali lost a further 24:25 and was unable to hold his handlebars with his right arm after the stage.
Bernal tried to see the positive side of his bad day but his confidence must have taken a blow and his lead to Caruso is now 2:21, with Yates climbing to third at 3:23, with two more mountain finishes in the final days of the Corsa Rosa very similar to today’s finish.
Thursday’s stage is a flat transfer stage to Stradella south of Milan but stage 19 finishes atop the 10km Alpe di Mera climb, while stage 20 finishes with the nine per cent Alpe Motta climb. Bernal has the advantage of the final 29.4km time trial to Milan on Sunday.
Bernal stopped and leant on his handlebars after crossing the line as he tried to recover and fight the pain and disappointment of the stage.
“Yates was really strong and impressed on the climb. I tried to go after him but I made a mistake,” he said. “But I’m satisfied. It wasn’t my best day but I hardly lost any time, just a few seconds to Caruso, who is the one I've got to watch the most. Yates has pulled back a minute and so we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and stay focused on reaching Milan.
“I’m hopeful for the future but as I always said, this Giro ends in Milan. Just one bad day can mean you lose time.”
Dan Martin was overjoyed to have won the stage and to complete his collection of victories in all three Grand Tours.
“That's what I came here for. I knew that today was one of my last opportunities and with the extra time I lost the day before the rest day it was possible to go in the breakaway. To do it is incredible,” the Irishman said.
“I think the shake of the head at the end says I couldn't believe it's happening - I still can't believe it's happening.
“It's been a rollercoaster us as a team - we lost Chris [Krists Neilands] on the first day, we some really good stages, we had a lot of podiums and then we lost Dema [Alessandro De Marchi] - he was in the pink and then he crashed out and Alex got sick.
“But our spirit has always been amazing. We've had a great team atmosphere. That showed this morning.
“I knew from recon I did of this climb that it's easier with two kilometres to go, so I rode my pace on the steeper section, just rode a good tempo and then I really went full gas with 2.5km to go because I knew they were coming close and I could kill their morale. It wasn't until then I really went all in.”
How it unfolded
The riders were happy to sign-on under blue skies and warm sun in Canazei after the rain and cold of the stage to Cortina d’Ampezzo and the second rest day.
The views across the Dolomites were spectacular but the riders faced a 193km ride to Sega di Ala, with a fast valley road down to Trento, and then two steep climbs near the northern tip of Lake Garda.
The only non-starter was stage 15 winner Victor Campaenaerts (Qhubeka Assos), who abandoned the Giro due to a muscle problem.
As expected the fight to join the break of the day was fast and furious down the Val di Fassa, with attacks going off the front only to be pulled back time and time again, inspiring a first hour of racing at 55 kph.
The USA’s Lawrence Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën) and Britain’s James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were two of many to try their hand as Ineos Grenadiers made it clear they would let a break go as long as it did not contain any of their overall rivals.
Different groups managed to open a gap as they raced through the ski resorts of Predazzo and Cavalese but others chased them down. After a fast 54km, the road turned upwards for the Sveseri climb and the peloton finally eased as another attack went off the front. This time they got away.
In the move where Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers), Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Simone Ravanelli (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), James Knox and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Badilatti (Groupama-FDJ), Jan Hirt, Andrea Pasqualon and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), Matteo Jorgenson and Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Movistar), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Valerio Conti and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), and Martin.
It was a mix of rouleurs for the valley roads and several quality climbers thinking of the final climb and the stage victory. The latter sat on, while their teammates did much of the work.
Dan Martin was best placed overall at 15:10 and so not a threat to Bernal and Ineos. Indeed after some relaxed riding on the front and some playing around, Team BikeExchange took over the chase with 105km to go after the lead had touched 5:00.
Team BikeExchange teammates Cameron Meyer and Christopher Juul-Jensen did the work as the race dived down towards Trento. De Bondt kicked away to win the intermediate sprint, with the peloton at 3:45.
The flat valley rolled through the Trentino apple trees and vines but the important climbs were soon to come.
The Passo di San Valentino reared with 53km left to race. It was 14km long at 7.8 per cent and the gradient soon hurt both the break and the peloton.
Martin had changed from deep profile rims to a climbing bike and soon set a high space to shake out the break. After half of the climb, only Moscon could stay with him, with Pedrero also getting on. Bouchard eventually jumped across and so took maximum points at the summit to extend his lead in the mountains competition. Martin was on a mission.
Behind Bernal only had Jonathan Castroviejo and Dani Martinez with him as Mikel Nieve set a hard, constant pace for Yates and Team BikeExchange.
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was an early victim of the climb but then spun his way back up to the GC group before the summit.
The descent was fast and technical but was not a problem until 25km to go when several riders crashed after a sweeping bend. Evenepoel was at the back of the group and flipped over the guardrail. He needed medical treatment to his left wrist and arm but fortunately wasn’t seriously hurt. He eventually got riding again but finished in the gruppetto, 36:28, with Iljo Keisse and Mikkel Honoré pushing him over the line.
Ciccone was also caught up in the crash. He did not seem hurt but his bike appeared damaged. He rode on to limit his time loss but the Trek-Segafredo team car was blocked behind the crash. It was a moment of panic for the Italian. A team car came up to him but he fode on and only changed bikes further along the valley road, after a 10km chase. He got back on but would pay for his misfortune and effort.
Martin, Moscon, Pedrero and Bouchard rode to the foot of the Sega di Ala climb together and were joined by Ravanelli and Carboni. They lead the fast moving GC group by 2:20 but as soon as the climb started with 10km to go, Martin surged away and distanced his breakaway companions. Knox and Serry had dropped back to help Almeida in the fast ride to the foot of the climb.
As Martin rode to stay away, Castroviejo set the pace for Bernal, hurting their GC rivals. With nine kilometres to climb, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) lost contact. So did Ciccone.
Castroviejo’s pace spat out Zoncolan winner Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) and others. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) lost contact with five kilometres to go and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) soon followed him as the nine per cent gradient hurt everyone. Alberto Bettiol tried to pace Carthy but the British rider was suffering and losing grip on a podium placing. He slipped to fifth overall at 6:09.
Martin’s lead was down to 1:10 but he fought on, desperate to win the stage, while Moscon eased up and then gave his final effort to help pace Bernal. Under the trees with four kilometres to go, and Almeida edged off the front, but Bernal and Ineos did not need to go after him.
Then Yates accelerated twice and Bernal was suddenly in big trouble and pedaling squares. He was lucky to have Martinez with him, who paced him and shouted at him in encouragement. Somehow Bernal came round and fought on as Caruso caught them. However Yates and Almeida were riding away from them.
The gap opened to 30 seconds and then even more, the finish line finally ending Bernal’s agony, at least for today.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:54:38
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:13
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:30
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:20
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:23
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:43
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:21
|11
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|13
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:49
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:02:52
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:03:05
|17
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:08
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:10
|19
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:52
|21
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:16
|23
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:05:53
|24
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:17
|25
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:58
|28
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:16
|30
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:44
|31
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:18
|32
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:58
|33
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:24
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:37
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:16:30
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|42
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:16:51
|43
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:17:04
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|46
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:17:21
|47
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:51
|49
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:55
|50
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:49
|51
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:19:09
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:19:24
|53
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|55
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|56
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|57
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:19:54
|58
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:12
|59
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:20:52
|61
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|62
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:22:29
|63
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|64
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|65
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:06
|66
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:24:38
|68
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:45
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|72
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|73
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|74
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|75
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:16
|76
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|77
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|78
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:28:29
|79
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|80
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|81
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|82
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|83
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|84
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|85
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|86
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|87
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:29:59
|88
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|89
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:39
|90
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:30:45
|91
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:31:25
|92
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|93
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:31:27
|94
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|95
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:30
|96
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|97
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|98
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|99
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|100
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|101
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|102
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|103
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|104
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|105
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|106
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:11
|107
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:32:41
|108
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|109
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|110
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:33:32
|112
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:34:01
|113
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|114
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:34
|115
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|116
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|117
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:51
|118
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:35:59
|119
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:28
|120
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|121
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|122
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|123
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|125
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|126
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|127
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|130
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|131
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|132
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|134
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|135
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|137
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|139
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|140
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|141
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|142
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|143
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|144
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|145
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|146
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|147
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:37:14
|149
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:37:43
|150
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:10
|DNS
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNF
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|3
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|4
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|6
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|3
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|8
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|9
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|6
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|8
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:03
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:02
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|4
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|5
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|6
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|8
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|40
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|12
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|6
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|8
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:54:51
|2
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:10
|3
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:08
|5
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:02:52
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:55
|8
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:04
|9
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:19:11
|10
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:19:41
|11
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:59
|12
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:23:48
|14
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:24:32
|15
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:03
|17
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|18
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:28:16
|19
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|21
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:26
|23
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:30:32
|24
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:31:17
|25
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|26
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|27
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:32:28
|28
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|29
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|30
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:35:21
|32
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:38
|33
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:15
|34
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|35
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|36
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|DNF
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|14:49:32
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:20
|3
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:16:45
|4
|Team DSM
|0:16:49
|5
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:17:31
|6
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:19:54
|7
|Team BikeExchange
|0:25:00
|8
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:36
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:01
|10
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33:05
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:33:22
|12
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:33:36
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:15
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:15
|15
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:39:33
|16
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:39:55
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:41:20
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:41:51
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:00
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:34
|21
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:12:31
|22
|Cofidis
|1:31:14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|71:32:05
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:21
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:23
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:03
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:06:09
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:06:31
|7
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:17
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:45
|9
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:18
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:26
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:37
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:08
|13
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:27:30
|14
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:43
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:17
|16
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:12
|17
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:38:31
|18
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:37
|19
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:42:01
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:12
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:45:29
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:46:45
|23
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:50:34
|24
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:57:34
|25
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:59:07
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:02:04
|27
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:03:12
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:05:58
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:07:39
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:51
|31
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:21:04
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:22:35
|33
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|1:22:40
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:26:08
|35
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:26:22
|36
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:28:09
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:31:21
|38
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:34:17
|39
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1:36:47
|40
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:39:39
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:40:41
|42
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:40:43
|43
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:43:22
|44
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1:43:37
|45
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|1:44:04
|46
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:46:33
|47
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:46:57
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:51:07
|49
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:52:49
|50
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:53:48
|51
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:54:05
|52
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:54:15
|53
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:54:27
|54
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:57:31
|55
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:01:15
|56
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:02:22
|57
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:02:46
|58
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:03:04
|59
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:03:51
|60
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:05:42
|61
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|2:07:39
|62
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:08:20
|63
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:08:55
|64
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|2:10:33
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:12:57
|66
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:13:36
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:19:06
|68
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|2:26:05
|69
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2:29:01
|70
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:29:04
|71
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:31:54
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|2:34:49
|73
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:40:34
|74
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:40:58
|75
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:42:15
|76
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:44:38
|77
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:45:05
|78
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2:46:07
|79
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|2:47:58
|80
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|81
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|2:48:30
|82
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:48:41
|83
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:49:05
|84
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:52:47
|85
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2:53:10
|86
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:53:50
|87
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:54:17
|88
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:55:18
|89
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:56:17
|90
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|2:57:39
|91
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:58:58
|92
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:02:02
|93
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|3:06:26
|94
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:07:41
|95
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:08:28
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:10:34
|97
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:11:33
|98
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|3:12:02
|99
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:13:30
|100
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3:13:59
|101
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:14:37
|102
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|3:15:55
|103
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|3:20:24
|104
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:24:23
|105
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:25:04
|106
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:25:23
|107
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3:28:00
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:28:10
|109
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|3:29:31
|110
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:32:18
|111
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:33:16
|112
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:33:34
|113
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:34:03
|114
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:36:26
|115
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:37:32
|116
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:39:05
|117
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|3:39:59
|118
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|3:40:19
|119
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:41:36
|120
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:43:19
|121
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|3:45:31
|122
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:45:39
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:47:26
|124
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:49:30
|125
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|3:50:00
|126
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:50:08
|127
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:53:15
|128
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|3:53:22
|129
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3:54:17
|130
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:54:21
|131
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:54:41
|132
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|3:56:50
|133
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:58:00
|134
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:58:05
|135
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:58:59
|136
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4:00:09
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4:04:39
|138
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|4:05:36
|139
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4:05:40
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:09:23
|141
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:09:42
|142
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4:11:09
|143
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4:11:33
|144
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4:14:11
|145
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4:15:02
|146
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:17:06
|147
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|4:24:33
|148
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4:24:42
|149
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:25:03
|150
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4:30:34
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|113
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|86
|5
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|63
|6
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|59
|7
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|50
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|49
|9
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|45
|10
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|42
|12
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|13
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|14
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|35
|16
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|34
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|33
|18
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|19
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|20
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|32
|21
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|22
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|23
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|26
|24
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|26
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|26
|26
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|27
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|28
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|29
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|22
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|22
|31
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|22
|32
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|22
|33
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|34
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|20
|35
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|37
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|19
|38
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|39
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|18
|41
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|42
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|43
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|44
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|16
|45
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|46
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|47
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|48
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15
|49
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|14
|50
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14
|51
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|53
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|54
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|55
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|56
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|57
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|58
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|59
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|60
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|61
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|62
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|64
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|65
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|8
|66
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|67
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|68
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|69
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|70
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|71
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|72
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|73
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|74
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|75
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|76
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|77
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|78
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|79
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4
|80
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|82
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|83
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|84
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|3
|85
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|86
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|87
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|88
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|89
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|90
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|91
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|92
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|93
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|94
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|95
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|96
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|97
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|98
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|99
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|100
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|-3
|101
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-3
|102
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-3
|103
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|180
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|109
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|79
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|5
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|52
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|41
|7
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|9
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|26
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|22
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|17
|15
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|16
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|17
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|18
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|19
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|20
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|21
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|22
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|23
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|11
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|25
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|27
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|29
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|30
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|31
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|32
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|34
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|35
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|36
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|37
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|38
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|39
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|40
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|42
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|5
|43
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|44
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|4
|45
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|47
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|48
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|49
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|50
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|52
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|54
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|55
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|56
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|57
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|58
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|59
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|60
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|61
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|63
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|64
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|65
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|66
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-2
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|-4
|68
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|-4
|69
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-4
|70
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-4
|71
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|72
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|-8
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|71:32:05
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:03
|3
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:17
|4
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:45
|5
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:18
|6
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:12
|7
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:38:31
|8
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:03:12
|9
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1:36:47
|10
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1:43:37
|11
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:46:33
|12
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:46:57
|13
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:52:49
|14
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:54:27
|15
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:13:36
|16
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|2:26:05
|17
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2:29:01
|18
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:31:54
|19
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:40:34
|20
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:40:58
|21
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:44:38
|22
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2:46:07
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|49
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|4
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|32
|5
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|31
|6
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|21
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|10
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|12
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|13
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|15
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|16
|18
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15
|19
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|20
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|21
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|15
|23
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|24
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|25
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|26
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|28
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|30
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|31
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|32
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|10
|33
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|34
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|35
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|36
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|37
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|38
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|39
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|8
|40
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|7
|41
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|7
|42
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|7
|43
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|44
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|7
|45
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|47
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|48
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|49
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|50
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|53
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|54
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|55
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|56
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|58
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|59
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|60
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|61
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|5
|62
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|63
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|64
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|65
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|66
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|67
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|68
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|69
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|4
|70
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|71
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|72
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|73
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|74
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|75
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|76
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|77
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|78
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|79
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|80
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|81
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|82
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|83
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|84
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|85
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|86
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|87
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|88
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|89
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|90
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|64
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|54
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|4
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|5
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|29
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|8
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|9
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|11
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|12
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|13
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|16
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|17
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|18
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|19
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|20
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|21
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|22
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|23
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|24
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|26
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|9
|27
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|28
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|30
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|31
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|32
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|33
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|34
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|7
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|36
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|37
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|38
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|39
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|40
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|6
|41
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|42
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|43
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|44
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|46
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|47
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4
|48
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|49
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|51
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|52
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|53
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|54
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|55
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|56
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|57
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|58
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|59
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|2
|60
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|61
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|62
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|63
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|64
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|65
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|66
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|68
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|69
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|70
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|695
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|648
|3
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|298
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|274
|5
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|224
|6
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|169
|7
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|167
|8
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|164
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|148
|10
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|133
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|124
|12
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|118
|14
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|115
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|108
|16
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|108
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|18
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|19
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|96
|20
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|23
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|80
|24
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|80
|25
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|79
|26
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|27
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|28
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|69
|29
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|68
|30
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|31
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|32
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|50
|33
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|34
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|36
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|37
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|22
|38
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|39
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|40
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|41
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|42
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|43
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|44
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|13
|45
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|47
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|48
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|49
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|50
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|51
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|52
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|53
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|2
|Team DSM
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|8
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|9
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|20
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|11
|EF Education-Nippo
|30
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|13
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|50
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|60
|16
|Movistar Team
|100
|17
|Astana-Premier Tech
|110
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|110
|19
|Cofidis
|110
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|140
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|150
|22
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|280
|23
|Team BikeExchange
|450
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|876815:04:00
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:40
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:29
|4
|Team BikeExchange
|0:44:26
|5
|Team DSM
|1:02:11
|6
|Astana-Premier Tech
|1:03:19
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:09:24
|8
|EF Education-Nippo
|1:13:17
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|1:16:52
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:28:33
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:54:37
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:56:02
|13
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:16:23
|14
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:32:56
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:27:43
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:34:48
|17
|Israel Start-up Nation
|3:41:02
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:20:06
|19
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:49:06
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5:11:30
|21
|Cofidis
|6:55:56
|22
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|6:57:42
