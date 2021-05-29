Giro d'Italia stage 20 – Live coverage

Refresh

This penultimate day brings the eighth summit finish of this Giro at the end of a stage with more than 4,200 metres of vertical gain, almost all of it packed into the second half of the 165km run to the first-time finish of the Alpe Motta.

The action starts in Filippo Ganna’s hometown of Verbania, the first intermediate sprint arriving quickly at Cannobio, so we could see a symbolic sprint from points jersey winner Peter Sagan if the break has not formed.

The route then continues along the northern shore of Lake Maggiore, passing into Switzerland.

At Lostallo, after 70km of flat roads, the road starts to get a little steeper on the early pitches of the 30-kilometre Passo di San Bernardino, the first of a trio of first-category ascents. Its gradient averages 5.3 per cent, a stat that conceals its difficulty, the road climbing in three hard steps with flat sections in between.