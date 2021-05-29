Giro d'Italia stage 20 – Live coverage

Live coverage
Can Yates and Caruso topple Bernal on the final mountain stage?
This penultimate day brings the eighth summit finish of this Giro at the end of a stage with more than 4,200 metres of vertical gain, almost all of it packed into the second half of the 165km run to the first-time finish of the Alpe Motta.
The action starts in Filippo Ganna’s hometown of Verbania, the first intermediate sprint arriving quickly at Cannobio, so we could see a symbolic sprint from points jersey winner Peter Sagan if the break has not formed.
The route then continues along the northern shore of Lake Maggiore, passing into Switzerland.
At Lostallo, after 70km of flat roads, the road starts to get a little steeper on the early pitches of the 30-kilometre Passo di San Bernardino, the first of a trio of first-category ascents. Its gradient averages 5.3 per cent, a stat that conceals its difficulty, the road climbing in three hard steps with flat sections in between.
Bernal has avoided speaking before the start and is lined up at the start-line.
Alongside him are the other jersey wearers and stage 19 winner Simon Yates.
The stage is about to start.
After losing more time on stage 19, Bernal claimed he was trying to save his legs for the final time trial. He admitted that Yates was the strongest in the final days of the race.
Egan Bernal is on the sign-on podium. He faces a big day today, perhaps even career defining.
Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) took a tense victory on stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia to win at the summit of Alpe di Mera and gain yet more time on race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).
Today's stage is the final mountain stage of this year's Giro and is likely to shake-up the race before Sunday's final time trial.
Today's #Giro stage begins in Verbania, hometown of @GannaFilippo - aka Top Ganna, aka The Gannadier!A great morale boost ahead of a key stage 💗 pic.twitter.com/gAdrV67YdDMay 29, 2021
Fortunately the sun is out and the temperatures warm. However it will be cooler on the high climbs, with 10C at 2000m, with a risk of rain for the finish and final climb to Alpe Motta.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height over Verbania, the riders are signing on with a view over Lake Maggiore.
Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 20, the final mountain stage of this year's Corsa Rosa.
As always, we will have all the live action.
