Peter Sagan gets new ciclamino Specialized Tarmac SL7 at Giro d'Italia

New paint-job celebrates imminent points classification victory

Peter Sagan Specialized Tarmac SL7

Peter Sagan Specialized Tarmac SL7 (Image credit: Veloimages / Bora-Hansgrohe)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 19th stage Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera 166 km - 28/05/2021 - Bora - Hansgrohe - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The front end of the bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 19th stage Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera 166 km - 28/05/2021 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sagan on his new Tarmac SL7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 19th stage Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera 166 km - 28/05/2021 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Ivan Basso - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sagan at the start of stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 19th stage Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera 166 km - 28/05/2021 - Bora - Hansgrohe - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Purple socks to go with the jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 19th stage Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera 166 km - 28/05/2021 - Bora - Hansgrohe - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sagan at the start of stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 19th stage Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera 166 km - 28/05/2021 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe)- photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sagan is also wearing a purple helmet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
ALPE DI MERA VALSESIA ITALY MAY 28 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Nippo Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 19 a 166km stage from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia 1531m Stage modified due to the tragic events on May the 23rd 2021 that involved the Mottarone Cableway UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 28 2021 in Alpe di Mera Valsesia Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The purple bar tape can be seen as Sagan chats to Alberto Bettiol (Image credit: Getty Images)
ALPE DI MERA VALSESIA ITALY MAY 28 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team blue mountain jersey Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech white best young jersey The peloton at start in Abbiategrasso City during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 19 a 166km stage from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia 1531m Stage modified due to the tragic events on May the 23rd 2021 that involved the Mottarone Cableway UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 28 2021 in Alpe di Mera Valsesia Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Sagan with the new bike on the start line of stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After all-but sealing overall victory in the points classification at the 2021 Giro d'Italia, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is celebrating with a new-look Specialized Tarmac SL7.

The bike is painted in a cyclamen colour, to reflect the colour of the maglia cicliamino, the jersey worn by the leader of the points classification. 

In the past week, Sagan has worn a purple helmet, with further nods to the jersey on his glasses and socks. Now, he has a full paint job on his bike for the final three stages. 

Sagan is riding Specialized's Tarmac SL7, which was launched this year and billed as 'one bike to rule them all', incorporating aero features from the old Venge. 

The bike features an integrated cockpit, with Sagan using a 140mm stem on his S-Works Aerofly II handlebars, which are wrapped with cyclamen-tinted bar tape. The groupset is Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, while Sagan is using Roval's Rapide CLX wheels and Specialized's Turbo Cotton tyres.

Sagan took the maglia ciclamino at the end of the first week and has worn it every day since stage 11. After Thursday's stage 18 went to the breakaway, he currently leads the classification with 135 points, 22 ahead of second-placed Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) and 25 ahead of Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates). 

With two mountain-top finishes and an individual time trial to come, neither Sagan nor his rivals are likely to be among the points at the stage finishes. It is mathematically possible that he could be overhauled by way of the intermediate sprints, but highly unlikely his rivals would be in a position to take points while he wouldn't. 

Sagan, therefore, is poised to seal his first points classification victory outside the Tour de France, where he has won the famous green jersey a record seven times. He was second behind Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) on his Giro d'Italia debut last year, while he has also placed runner-up at the Vuelta a España, in 2018.

Peter Sagan's Specialized Tarmac SL7: Specifications

  • Frameset: Specialized S-Works SL7
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
  • Rotors: Shimano Dura-ace 160mm Front/140mm Rear Rotor
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-30
  • Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
  • Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace with Power2Max (?) power meter (172.5mm)
  • Bottom bracket: Presumably Dura-ace
  • Wheelset: Roval Rapide CLX
  • Tyres: Specialized Turbo Cotton 26mm
  • Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly II
  • Handlebar tape: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush Star Fade
  • Stem: Integrated Tarmac Stem, 140mm
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100 
  • Saddle: Not sure
  • Seat post: S-Works Tarmac Carbon seat post
  • Bottle cages: S-Works Carbon Rib Cage
  • Computer: Wahoo Bolt
  • Bike weight: TBC
  • Saddle Height: 755mm
