Peter Sagan gets new ciclamino Specialized Tarmac SL7 at Giro d'Italia
By Cyclingnews
New paint-job celebrates imminent points classification victory
After all-but sealing overall victory in the points classification at the 2021 Giro d'Italia, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is celebrating with a new-look Specialized Tarmac SL7.
The bike is painted in a cyclamen colour, to reflect the colour of the maglia cicliamino, the jersey worn by the leader of the points classification.
In the past week, Sagan has worn a purple helmet, with further nods to the jersey on his glasses and socks. Now, he has a full paint job on his bike for the final three stages.
Sagan is riding Specialized's Tarmac SL7, which was launched this year and billed as 'one bike to rule them all', incorporating aero features from the old Venge.
The bike features an integrated cockpit, with Sagan using a 140mm stem on his S-Works Aerofly II handlebars, which are wrapped with cyclamen-tinted bar tape. The groupset is Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, while Sagan is using Roval's Rapide CLX wheels and Specialized's Turbo Cotton tyres.
Sagan took the maglia ciclamino at the end of the first week and has worn it every day since stage 11. After Thursday's stage 18 went to the breakaway, he currently leads the classification with 135 points, 22 ahead of second-placed Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) and 25 ahead of Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates).
With two mountain-top finishes and an individual time trial to come, neither Sagan nor his rivals are likely to be among the points at the stage finishes. It is mathematically possible that he could be overhauled by way of the intermediate sprints, but highly unlikely his rivals would be in a position to take points while he wouldn't.
Sagan, therefore, is poised to seal his first points classification victory outside the Tour de France, where he has won the famous green jersey a record seven times. He was second behind Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) on his Giro d'Italia debut last year, while he has also placed runner-up at the Vuelta a España, in 2018.
Peter Sagan's Specialized Tarmac SL7: Specifications
- Frameset: Specialized S-Works SL7
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Rotors: Shimano Dura-ace 160mm Front/140mm Rear Rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-30
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace with Power2Max (?) power meter (172.5mm)
- Bottom bracket: Presumably Dura-ace
- Wheelset: Roval Rapide CLX
- Tyres: Specialized Turbo Cotton 26mm
- Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly II
- Handlebar tape: Supacaz Super Sticky Kush Star Fade
- Stem: Integrated Tarmac Stem, 140mm
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100
- Saddle: Not sure
- Seat post: S-Works Tarmac Carbon seat post
- Bottle cages: S-Works Carbon Rib Cage
- Computer: Wahoo Bolt
- Bike weight: TBC
- Saddle Height: 755mm
