2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 highlights - Video
By Cyclingnews
Watch Caleb Ewan storm to another sprint victory at the Italian Grand Tour
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) secured his second victory of the Giro d’Italia on stage 7 in Termoli. The Australian took the win ahead Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix).
"There's a lot more I want to do in cycling and I'm happy that every year I can come back here and still perform well. I hope it continues like this in the future and I'm always super motivated to get as many stages as I can," Ewan said.
Stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia offered the peloton 181-kilometre route from Notaresco down the Adriatic coast to Termoli.
Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Mark Christian (Eolo-Kometa) formed the day's decisive breakaway.
They gained 5 minutes on the field but the sprinters' teams reeled them back into the fold inside the final kilometres to the finish line in Termoli.
Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) retained his overall lead in the race by 11 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and 16 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).
Check above for the video highlights of the stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia.
