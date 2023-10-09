Giro d'Italia history

By Cycling News
published

Champions 1909-2023

Giro d'Italia 2023: Primoz Roglic celebrates overall victory
Giro d'Italia 2023: Primoz Roglic celebrates overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia past winners

2023Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma85:29:02
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:00:14
3joão Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:15
2022Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe86:31:14
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers0:01:18
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain Victorious0:03:24
2021Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers86:17:28
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious0:01:29
3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange0:04:15
2020Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers85:40:21
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:39
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:29
2019Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers90:01:47
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:05
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:30
2018Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos 89:02:39
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:46
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:57
2017Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb90:34:54
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:31
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:40
2016Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana86:32:49
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:52
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
2015Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo88:22:25
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana0:01:53
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana0:03:05
2014Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team88:14:32
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:58
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana0:04:04
2013Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana84:53:28
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Team Sky0:04:43
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:52
2012Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda91:39:02
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:16
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil0:01:39
2011Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-ISD84:05:14
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:10
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:56
2010Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo87:44:01
2David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:51
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:37
2009Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank86:03:11
2Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:41
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas0:01:59
2008Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana89:56:49
2Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Saunier Duval0:01:57
3Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Lampre0:02:54
2007Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas92:59:39
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team CSC0:01:55
3Eddy Mazzoleni (Ita) Astana0:02:25
2006Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC91:33:36
2José Enrique Gutiérrez (Spa) Phonak0:09:18
3Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saunier Duval0:11:59
2005Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Discovery Channel91:25:51
2Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre0:00:28
3José Rujano (Ven) Colombia-Selle Italia0:00:45
2004
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2Serhiy Honchar (Ukr) De Nardi
3Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffé
2003
1Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Caldirola
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2002
1Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Index–Alexia
2Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
3Pietro Caucchioli (Ita) Alessio
2001
1Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
2Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Eroski
3Unai Osa (Spa) iBanesto.com
2000
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Albacom
2Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola-Sidermec
3Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
1999
1Ivan Gotti (Ita) Team Polti
2Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Cannondale
3Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Ballan–Alessio
1998
1Marco Pantani (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
2Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Mapei–Bricobi
3Giuseppe Guerini (Ita) Team Polti
1997Ivan Gotti (Ita) Saeco
1996Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Panaria–Vinavil
1995Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–Gb
1994Evgeni Berzin (Rus) Gewiss-Ballan
1993Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1992Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1991Franco Chioccioli (Ita) Del Tongo M.G.
1990Gianni Bugno (Ita) Château d'Ax
1989Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
1988Andy Hampsten (USA) 7–Eleven Hoonved
1987Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
1986Roberto Visentini (Ita) Carrera-Inoxpran
1985Bernard Hinault (Fra) La Vie Claire–Look
1984Francesco Moser (Ita) Gis–Tuc Lu
1983Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo–Colnago
1982Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1981Giovanni Battaglin (Ita) Inoxpran
1980Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault–Gitane
1979Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Scic–Bottecchia
1978Johan De Muynck (Bel) Bianchi–Faema
1977Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria
1976Felice Gimondi (Ita) Bianchi–Campagnolo
1975Fausto Bertoglio (Ita) Jollyceramica
1974Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1971Gösta Pettersson (Swe) Ferretti
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
1969Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
1967Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
1966Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
1965Vittorio Adorni (Ita) Salvarani
1964Jacques Anquetil (Fra) St. Raphael
1963Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
1962Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
1961Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita) Fides
1960Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Fynsec
1959Charly Gaul (Lux) Emi–Guerra
1958Ercole Baldini (Ita) Legnano
1957Gastone Nencini (Ita) Chlorodont
1956Charly Gaul (Lux) Guerra
1955Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Nivea–Fuchs
1954Carlo Clerici (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
1953Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1952Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1951Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Ganna
1950Hugo Koblet (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
1949Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1948Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Willier Triestina
1947Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1946Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1941-1945No race held
1940Fausto Coppi (Ita) Legnano
1939Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
1938Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
1937Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1936Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1935Vasco Bergamaschi (Ita) Maino
1934Learco Guerra (Ita) Maino
1933Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1932Antonio Pesenti (Ita) Wolsit
1931Francesco Camusso (Ita) Gloria
1930Luigi Marchisio (Ita) Legnano
1929Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1928Alfredo Binda (Ita) Wolsit
1927Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1926Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
1925Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1924Giuseppe Enrici (Ita)
1923Costante Girardengo (Ita) Maino
1922Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
1921Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
1920Gaetano Belloni (Ita) Bianchi
1919Costante Girardengo (Ita) Stucchi
1915-1918No race
1914Alfonso Calzolari (Ita) Stucchi
1913Carlo Oriani (Ita) Maino
1912Team Atala
1911Carlo Galetti (Ita) Bianchi
1910Carlo Galetti (Ita) Atala
1909Luigi Ganna (Ita) Atala

 

