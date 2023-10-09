Giro d'Italia history
Champions 1909-2023
Giro d'Italia past winners
|2023
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|85:29:02
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:14
|3
|joão Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:15
|2022
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86:31:14
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:18
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:24
|2021
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|86:17:28
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:29
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:15
|2020
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|85:40:21
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:39
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:29
|2019
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|90:01:47
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:05
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:30
|2018
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos
|89:02:39
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:46
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:57
|2017
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|90:34:54
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:40
|2016
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
|86:32:49
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:52
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|2015
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88:22:25
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
|0:01:53
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana
|0:03:05
|2014
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|88:14:32
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:58
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
|0:04:04
|2013
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
|84:53:28
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:43
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:52
|2012
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|91:39:02
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil
|0:01:39
|2011
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|84:05:14
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:10
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:56
|2010
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|87:44:01
|2
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:51
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:37
|2009
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|86:03:11
|2
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas
|0:01:59
|2008
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|89:56:49
|2
|Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Saunier Duval
|0:01:57
|3
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Lampre
|0:02:54
|2007
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas
|92:59:39
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team CSC
|0:01:55
|3
|Eddy Mazzoleni (Ita) Astana
|0:02:25
|2006
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
|91:33:36
|2
|José Enrique Gutiérrez (Spa) Phonak
|0:09:18
|3
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saunier Duval
|0:11:59
|2005
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Discovery Channel
|91:25:51
|2
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre
|0:00:28
|3
|José Rujano (Ven) Colombia-Selle Italia
|0:00:45
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2
|Serhiy Honchar (Ukr) De Nardi
|3
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffé
|1
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Caldirola
|3
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|1
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Index–Alexia
|2
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
|3
|Pietro Caucchioli (Ita) Alessio
|1
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
|2
|Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Eroski
|3
|Unai Osa (Spa) iBanesto.com
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Albacom
|2
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola-Sidermec
|3
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
|1
|Ivan Gotti (Ita) Team Polti
|2
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Cannondale
|3
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Ballan–Alessio
|1
|Marco Pantani (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
|2
|Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Mapei–Bricobi
|3
|Giuseppe Guerini (Ita) Team Polti
|1997
|Ivan Gotti (Ita) Saeco
|1996
|Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Panaria–Vinavil
|1995
|Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–Gb
|1994
|Evgeni Berzin (Rus) Gewiss-Ballan
|1993
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1992
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1991
|Franco Chioccioli (Ita) Del Tongo M.G.
|1990
|Gianni Bugno (Ita) Château d'Ax
|1989
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
|1988
|Andy Hampsten (USA) 7–Eleven Hoonved
|1987
|Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
|1986
|Roberto Visentini (Ita) Carrera-Inoxpran
|1985
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) La Vie Claire–Look
|1984
|Francesco Moser (Ita) Gis–Tuc Lu
|1983
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo–Colnago
|1982
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1981
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita) Inoxpran
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault–Gitane
|1979
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Scic–Bottecchia
|1978
|Johan De Muynck (Bel) Bianchi–Faema
|1977
|Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria
|1976
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Bianchi–Campagnolo
|1975
|Fausto Bertoglio (Ita) Jollyceramica
|1974
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Gösta Pettersson (Swe) Ferretti
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
|1969
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
|1967
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
|1966
|Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
|1965
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita) Salvarani
|1964
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) St. Raphael
|1963
|Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
|1962
|Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
|1961
|Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita) Fides
|1960
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Fynsec
|1959
|Charly Gaul (Lux) Emi–Guerra
|1958
|Ercole Baldini (Ita) Legnano
|1957
|Gastone Nencini (Ita) Chlorodont
|1956
|Charly Gaul (Lux) Guerra
|1955
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Nivea–Fuchs
|1954
|Carlo Clerici (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
|1953
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1952
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1951
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Ganna
|1950
|Hugo Koblet (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
|1949
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1948
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Willier Triestina
|1947
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1946
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
|1941-1945
|No race held
|1940
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Legnano
|1939
|Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
|1938
|Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
|1937
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
|1936
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
|1935
|Vasco Bergamaschi (Ita) Maino
|1934
|Learco Guerra (Ita) Maino
|1933
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
|1932
|Antonio Pesenti (Ita) Wolsit
|1931
|Francesco Camusso (Ita) Gloria
|1930
|Luigi Marchisio (Ita) Legnano
|1929
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
|1928
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Wolsit
|1927
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
|1926
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
|1925
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
|1924
|Giuseppe Enrici (Ita)
|1923
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Maino
|1922
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
|1921
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
|1920
|Gaetano Belloni (Ita) Bianchi
|1919
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Stucchi
|1915-1918
|No race
|1914
|Alfonso Calzolari (Ita) Stucchi
|1913
|Carlo Oriani (Ita) Maino
|1912
|Team Atala
|1911
|Carlo Galetti (Ita) Bianchi
|1910
|Carlo Galetti (Ita) Atala
|1909
|Luigi Ganna (Ita) Atala
