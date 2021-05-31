Giro d'Italia 2021 – Mega gallery

Trending

A look back at 21 days of racing around Italy in 128 photographs

TURIN ITALY MAY 08 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 1 a 86km Individual Time Trial stage from Torino to Torino Palazzo Madama Piazza Castello Public Fans ITT girodiitalia Giro on May 08 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) picked up where he left off in Turin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Ineos rider Italys Filippo Ganna competes in the first stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race a 86 km individual time trial on May 8 2021 in Turin Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The world time trial champion took his fifth Giro stage victory in two years (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Ineos rider Italys Filippo Ganna wearing the overall leaders pink jersey celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race a 86 km individual time trial on May 8 2021 in Turin Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Ganna was the GIro's first maglia rosa, winning by 10 seconds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TURIN ITALY MAY 08 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep meets the press media at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 1 a 86km Individual Time Trial stage from Torino to Torino Mask Covid safety measures Mobile Detail view ITT girodiitalia Giro on May 08 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was among the top GC finishers on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NOVARA ITALY MAY 09 Edoardo Affini of Italy and Team Jumbo Visma Purple Points Jersey Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Tobias Foss of Norway and Team Jumbo Visma White Best Young Rider Jersey paying tribute to Wouter Weylandt of Belgium who died in a crash during the third stage of the 2011 Giro dItalia during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 2 a 179km stage from Stupinigi Nichelino to Novara girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 09 2021 in Novara Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wouter Weylandt was remembered at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Supporters cheer as the pack rides in front of the Castle of Racconigi during the second stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 179 km between Stupinigi and Novara Piedmont on May 9 2021 Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

The peloton race through Piemonte on the second day of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Ineos rider Italys Filippo Ganna wearing the overall leaders pink jersey reacts as he competes in the second stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 179 km between Stupinigi and Novara Piedmont on May 9 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

All smiles for Ganna on his second career day in pink (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NOVARA ITALY MAY 09 Umberto Marengo of Italy and Bardiani CSF Faizan Pro Team Filippo Tagliani of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Vincenzo Albanese of Italy and EOLOKOMETA Cycling Team on breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 2 a 179km stage from Stupinigi Nichelino to Novara girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 09 2021 in Novara Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The first break of the Giro saw wildcards Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec and Eolo-Kometa make the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NOVARA ITALY MAY 09 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 2 a 179km stage from Stupinigi Nichelino to Novara girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 09 2021 in Novara Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

At the end of the stage, the other invitees Alpecin-Fenix took the win with Tim Merlier – note the Weylandt tribute (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NOVARA ITALY MAY 09 Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia Maximiliano Ariel Richeze of Argentina and UAE Team Emirates disappointment at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 2 a 179km stage from Stupinigi Nichelino to Novara girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 09 2021 in Novara Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Meanwhile there were recriminations at UAE Team Emirates after Fernando Gaviria's sprint was disrupted by teammate Juan Sebastian Molano (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CANALE ITALY MAY 10 The peloton passing through Crescentino Village landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 3 a 190km stage from Biella to Canale girodiitalia Giro on May 10 2021 in Canale Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A wet stage 3 from Biella to Canale looked set for another sprint finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Wanty rider Netherlands Taco Van der Hoorn rides in the last kilometers on his way to win the third stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 190 km between Biella and Canale Piedmont on May 10 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

But from the break, Intermarché-Wanty Gobert's Taco van der Hoorn was determined to hold them off (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Wanty rider Netherlands Taco Van der Hoorn reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the third stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 190 km between Biella and Canale Piedmont on May 10 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

And hold them off he did, to clinch his team's first win of year in style! (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Samuele Battistella of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey lead The Peloton passing through La Stella 705m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m Rain Landscape girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

More wet weather greeted the peloton on stage 4, in what would be a recurring theme of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

There was a GC showdown at Sestola, with Egan Bernal leading an elite group of five which included Vlasov, Carthy, Ciccone and Landa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team UAE Emirates rider US Joe Dombrowski celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 187 km between Piacenza and Sestola EmiliaRomagna on May 11 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

While 1:37 up the road, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) triumphed from the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Israel StartUp Nation rider Italys Alessandro De Marchi crosses the finish line to place second of the stage and take the overall lead after the fourth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 187 km between Piacenza and Sestola EmiliaRomagna on May 11 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) battled for the win in dire conditions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SESTOLA ITALY MAY 11 Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m Champagne girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 11 2021 in Sestola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

But the Italian was more than happy to take over the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
UNSPECIFIED, ITALY - MAY 11: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 4 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 11, 2021 in UNSPECIFIED, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

It was a less successful day for João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) though, as he shed over four minutes at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CATTOLICA ITALY MAY 12 The peloton passing through Faenza city landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 5 a 177km stage from Modena to Cattolica Public Fans Landscape girodiitalia Giro on May 12 2021 in Cattolica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 5 took the peloton on a pan-flat route from Modena to Cattolica (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CATTOLICA ITALY MAY 12 Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious are involved in an accident during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 5 a 177km stage from Modena to Cattolica Crash Injury girodiitalia Giro on May 12 2021 in Cattolica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

An uneventful day was punctuated late on by a crash with took Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) out of the race along with blue jersey Dombrowski (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CATTOLICA ITALY MAY 12 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos sprint at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 5 a 177km stage from Modena to Cattolica girodiitalia Giro on May 12 2021 in Cattolica Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The expected sprint finish saw Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) go head to head with Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CATTOLICA ITALY MAY 12 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 5 a 177km stage from Modena to Cattolica girodiitalia Giro on May 12 2021 in Cattolica Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

With the Australian coming out on top to take his ninth career Grand Tour stage win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The pack rides near Castelluccio di Norcia during the sixth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 160 km between Grotte di Frasassi and Ascoli Piceno San Giacomo on May 13 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

Stage 6 took the peloton to the first real summit finish of the race at the Colle San Giacomo above Ascoli Piceno (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASCOLI PICENO SAN GIACOMO ITALY MAY 13 The peloton passing through Forca di Gualdo 1490m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 6 a 160km stage from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno San Giacomo 1090m Landscape Mountains girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 13 2021 in Ascoli Piceno San Giacomo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

There were some seriously great views to be had (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASCOLI PICENO SAN GIACOMO ITALY MAY 13 The peloton passing through Forca di Gualdo 1490m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 6 a 160km stage from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno San Giacomo 1090m Landscape Mountains girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 13 2021 in Ascoli Piceno San Giacomo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Seriously... (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Israel StartUp Nation rider Austrias Matthias Braendle Front rides under the rain during the sixth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 160 km between Grotte di Frasassi and Ascoli Piceno San Giacomo on May 13 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

But the weather was – once again – unkind to the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal R and Team Deceuninck rider Belgiums Remco Evenepoel 2ndL ride during the sixth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 160 km between Grotte di Frasassi and Ascoli Piceno San Giacomo on May 13 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

Bernal came to the fore on the final climb once again, with Ciccone, Evenepoel and Dan Martin accompanying him (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASCOLI PICENO, ITALY - MAY 13: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 6 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 13, 2021 in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Just up the road, there was another win for the break as Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) crossed the line first (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASCOLI PICENO, ITALY - MAY 13: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 6 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 13, 2021 in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) took over pink as De Marchi finished 24 minutes down (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Riders take the start of the seventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 181 km between Notaresco and Termoli on May 14 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

Notaresco greeted the peloton on stage 8, another one for the sprinters (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TERMOLI ITALY MAY 14 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation sprints at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 7 a 181km stage from Notaresco to Termoli girodiitalia Giro on May 14 2021 in Termoli Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

And once again, it was Caleb Ewan who prevailed with a stunning effort uphill (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Job done for the Australian, who is targeting stage wins at each Grand Tour this year (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 60

His team were pretty pleased, too (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 60

Stage 8 took the peloton to another uphill finish at Guardia Sanframondi but there was to be no GC skirmish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 60

Up the road it was another fight between the breakaway, though. Here, Victor Lafay (Cofidis) puts in an attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 60

It turned out to be the winning move – some race for his first-ever pro win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 60

Stage 9 headed through the Appennines to the ski station of Campo Felice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 60

The breakaway wasn't a bad bet – they were two minutes up with 10 kilometres to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 60

Image 41 of 60

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) couldn't stop the Colombian from taking the stage with a brutal attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
UNSPECIFIED, ITALY - MAY 16: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 9 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 16, 2021 in UNSPECIFIED, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Evenepoel was disappointed to shed a total of 20 seconds at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CAMPO FELICE ROCCA DI CAMBIO ITALY MAY 16 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 9 a 158km stage from Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice Rocca di Cambio 1665m Champagne girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 16 2021 in Campo Felice Rocca di Cambio Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Bernal took pink as a result, grabbing a 15-second lead over the Belgian (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 139 km between lAquila and Foligno on May 17 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Stage 10 was another one for the sprinters as the peloton headed north to Foligno (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FOLIGNO ITALY MAY 17 Matteo Fabbro of Italy Felix Groschartner of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe leads The Peloton during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 10 a 139km stage from LAquila to Foligno girodiitalia Giro on May 17 2021 in Foligno Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bora-Hansgrohe were keen for their man Peter Sagan to take a win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Breakaway riders Team EOLO Kometa Cycling Team rider Italys Samuele Rivi Rear C and Team Bardiani rider Italys Umberto Marengo stop at a railroad crossing during the tenth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 139 km between lAquila and Foligno on May 17 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

While up front, the break were only hindered further by having to wait at a level crossing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FOLIGNO ITALY MAY 17 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep white best young jersey Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 10 a 139km stage from LAquila to Foligno girodiitalia Giro on May 17 2021 in Foligno Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The intermediate sprint saw the GC men come out to play, with Evenepoel shaving a second off Bernal's lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FOLIGNO ITALY MAY 17 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe stage winner celebrates at arrival Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 10 a 139km stage from LAquila to Foligno girodiitalia Giro on May 17 2021 in Foligno Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The finishing sprint was Sagan's though, with the Slovak taking the points lead to boot (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 The peloton passing through Perugia Village at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Public Fans Landscape girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The peloton set off from Perugia to kick off the long-awaited sterrato stage 11 to Montalcino (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia Pink Leader Jersey Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead The Peloton passing through a gravel strokes sector during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Landscape Dust girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The roads of Tuscany offered some of the best views of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 The peloton passing through gravel strokes sector landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Mud girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The famous white gravel roads hadn't been included in the race since 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Lawrence Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Enrico Battaglin of Italy and Bardiani CSF Faizan Pro Team Francesco Gavazzi of Italy and EOLOKOMETA Cycling Team Simon Guglielmi of France and Team Groupama FDJ Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Roger Kluge of Germany Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Bertjan Lindeman of Netherlands Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Qhubeka Assos Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Peloton girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Once again, it was a good day for the break, and not just because of the weather and the view (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO, ITALY - MAY 19: Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia Pink Leader Jersey & Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead The Peloton passing through a gravel strokes sector during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m / Landscape / Dust / @girodiitalia / #UCIworldtour / #Giro / on May 19, 2021 in Montalcino, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers took control of the peloton, with Ganna leading Bernal at the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia Pink Leader Jersey Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers passing through a gravel strokes sector during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Fans Public Dust girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The pair bossed the field on the sterrato (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Dust Gravel Strokes girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

And Bernal – formerly a mountain-biker – took it up himself later on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep white best young jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Gravel Strokes Dust girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Further back, Evenepoel struggled mightily on the sterrato, with Almeida called back to – eventually – help (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO, ITALY - MAY 19: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 12 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 19, 2021 in Montalcino, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

In Montalcino, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) battled for the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO, ITALY - MAY 19: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 12 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 19, 2021 in Montalcino, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

With Schmid taking victory on his Grand Tour debut (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Emanuel Buchmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bernal and Bora-Hansgrohe's Emanuel Buchmann were the strongest of the GC men (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MONTALCINO, ITALY - MAY 19: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 12 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 19, 2021 in Montalcino, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

But the Colombian was stronger, putting more time into all of his rivals (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The Giro d'Italia drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, capping three weeks of spectacular racing up and down the peninsula from the flats of the Po Valley to the hills of Tuscany and the mountains of the Dolomites and Alps.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrated with the Trofeo Senza Fine in the shadow of the Duomo di Milano, following a series of commanding displays with controlled defensive riding from him and his team later on.

The Colombian, who now has the summer off ahead of the Vuelta a España, can now  look back on a job well done and hang a maglia rosa alongside his maillot jaune after beating Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) into second and third place.

Read more

5 conclusions from the 2021 Giro d'Italia

Egan Bernal 'finds what was lost' with 2021 Giro d'Italia victory

But there was much more to the Corsa Rosa beyond the podium and the battle for pink. We saw Filippo Ganna's time trial mastery, sprint battles between Caleb Ewan, Giacomo Nizzolo, Peter Sagan, Tim Merlier and more, 10 breakaway victories, the long-awaited return of the sterrato, 13 first-time Grand Tour stage winners, the natural beauty of Italy, and much more besides.

We've compiled 128 photos from stage 1 to stage 21, bringing together the highlights and key moments of the year's first Grand Tour with the stunning scenery witnessed along the way

Look above for a complete gallery of stages 1-11 of the Giro, and look below for photography from stage 12-21. 

Thanks to Bettini Photo and Getty Images for their photography throughout the race from Tim De Waele, Fabio Ferrari, Gian Mattia D'Alberto, Stuart Franklin, Dario Belingheri, Ilario Biondi, and Luca Bettini.

BAGNO DI ROMAGNA ITALY MAY 20 Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Qhubeka Assos Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team Blue Mountain Jersey Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech White Best Young Rider Jersey and The Peloton at start in Siena Piazza del Campo during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 212km stage from Siena to Bagno di Romagna girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 20 2021 in Bagno di Romagna Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The peloton set off from Siena – the host of the Strade Bianche finish – to start stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BAGNO DI ROMAGNA ITALY MAY 20 Gianluca Brambilla of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Mikkel Honore of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Geoffrey Bouchard of France Blue Mountain Jersey Andrea Vendrame of Italy and AG2R Citren Team in the Breakaway passing through a Forest during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 212km stage from Siena to Bagno di Romagna girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 20 2021 in Bagno di Romagna Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Yet again, it was a day for the breakaway to shine, for the sixth time in 12 days (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BAGNO DI ROMAGNA ITALY MAY 20 Chris Hamilton of Australia and Team DSM Gianluca Brambilla of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Andrea Vendrame of Italy and AG2R Citren Team George Bennett of New Zealand and Team Jumbo Visma in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 212km stage from Siena to Bagno di Romagna girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 20 2021 in Bagno di Romagna Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) couldn't shake everybody on the final climb ahead of the finish in Bagno di Romagna (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
BAGNO DI ROMAGNA ITALY MAY 20 Andrea Vendrame of Italy and AG2R Citren Team celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 212km stage from Siena to Bagno di Romagna girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 20 2021 in Bagno di Romagna Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën) was the latest man to take a debut Grand Tour win at the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
And you can see what it meant for the Italian (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VERONA ITALY MAY 21 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech White Best Young Rider Jersey Tejay Van Garderen of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Qhubeka Assos Edoardo Affini of Italy and Team Jumbo Visma The Peloton passing through Mantova City during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 13 a 198km stage from Ravenna to Verona Landscape Castle Church girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 21 2021 in Verona Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 13 was another pan-flat day across the Po Valley, another chance for the sprinters (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VERONA ITALY MAY 21 Gianni Moscon of Italy Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey and The Peloton during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 13 a 198km stage from Ravenna to Verona Flowers girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 21 2021 in Verona Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Maglia rosa Bernal staying safe on a quiet day for the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VERONA ITALY MAY 21 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates sprint at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 13 a 198km stage from Ravenna to Verona girodiitalia Giro UCIworldtour on May 21 2021 in Verona Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giacomo Nizzolo – after 11 second places in Giro sprints – sprinted to his first win in Verona (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Job done for the European champion and a huge weight lifted after so many near-misses (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 68

Stage 14 took the Giro back to the mountains and the fearsome Monte Zoncolan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 68

A peloton reflected in the Tagliamento river (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 68

'Welcome to hell or, if you prefer, call it... Zoncolan' (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 68

Bernal and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) proved the class of the GC men on the double-digit gradients (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 68

Up the road, Eolo-Kometa's Lorenzo Fortunato pushed on from the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 68

Image 16 of 68

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 17 of 68

GORIZIA ITALY MAY 23 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia Pink Leader Jersey Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Filippo Tagliani of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec The Peloton stopped due to a crash during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 15 a 147km stage from Grado to Gorizia Ambulance UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 23 2021 in Gorizia Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 18 of 68

Team JumboVisma rider Netherlands Jos Van Emden R and Team Cofidis rider Eritreas Natnael Berhane L sit on the ground after a massive pack crash during the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race a 147km race between Grado and Gorizia on May 23 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Image 19 of 68

Team BoraHansgrohe rider Germanys Emanuel Buchmann is attended by medics after being injured in a massive pack crash during the 15th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race a 147km race between Grado and Gorizia on May 23 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Image 20 of 68

GORIZIA ITALY MAY 23 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey The Peloton passing through Slovenia Gornje Cerovo 224m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 15 a 147km stage from Grado to Gorizia Fans Public UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 23 2021 in Gorizia Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 21 of 68

GORIZIA ITALY MAY 23 Oscar Riesebeek of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain and Movistar Team Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 15 a 147km stage from Grado to Gorizia Rain Fans Public UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 23 2021 in Gorizia Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 22 of 68

GORIZIA ITALY MAY 23 Oscar Riesebeek of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Qhubeka Assos celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 15 a 147km stage from Grado to Gorizia UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 23 2021 in Gorizia Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Image 23 of 68

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey the peloton passing through Caprile village 998m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain Fog Snow girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 24 of 68

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 25 of 68

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Michael Hepburn of Australia and Team BikeExchange passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow Landscape girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 26 of 68

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow Landscape girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 27 of 68

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - MAY 24: Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina d'Ampezzo 1210m / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 24, 2021 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Image 28 of 68

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - MAY 24: Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM & Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious at arrival during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina d'Ampezzo 1210m / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 24, 2021 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Image 29 of 68

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal reacts after winning the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Marco Alpozzi POOL AFP Photo by MARCO ALPOZZIPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Image 30 of 68

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 The peloton passing through mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m The peloton passing through flowery landscape Snow UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 31 of 68

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Giovanni Carboni of Italy and Bardiani CSF Faizan Pro Team Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team blue mountain jersey Simone Ravanelli of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec the breakaway passing through Passo di San Valentino 1315m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 32 of 68

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 33 of 68

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m UCIworldtour Fans Public girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Fabio Ferrari PoolGetty Images

Image 34 of 68

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 17th stage Canazei - Sega di Ala 193 km - 26/05/2021 - - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Image 35 of 68

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Iljo Keisse of Belgium Remco Evenepoel of Belgium Mikkel Honore of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m Injury Crash UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Image 36 of 68

SEGA DI ALA ITALY MAY 26 Urbano Cairo of Italy RCS President and Torino Football Club President Marco Pantanis mother Tonina Pantani Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey celebrate at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 17 a 193km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala 1246m Trofeo Senza Fine UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 26 2021 in Sega di Ala Italy Photo by Alessandro Bremec PoolGetty Images

Image 37 of 68

STRADELLA ITALY MAY 27 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey The Peloton passing through a wheat field during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 18 a 231km stage from Rovereto to Stradella Landscape UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 27 2021 in Stradella Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 38 of 68

STRADELLA ITALY MAY 27 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Nippo attaks in the Breakaway catching Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 18 a 231km stage from Rovereto to Stradella UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 27 2021 in Stradella Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 39 of 68

UNSPECIFIED, ITALY - MAY 27: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 18 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 27, 2021 in UNSPECIFIED, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Image 40 of 68

ALPE DI MERA VALSESIA ITALY MAY 28 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora HansgrohePurple Points Jersey Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey The peloton passing through Armeno 520m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 19 a 166km stage from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia 1531m Stage modified due to the tragic events on May the 23rd 2021 that involved the Mottarone Cableway UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 28 2021 in Alpe di Mera Valsesia Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 41 of 68

ALPE DI MERA VALSESIA ITALY MAY 28 Pieter Serry of Belgium Mikkel Honore of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep leads The peloton passing through Varallo Village landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 19 a 166km stage from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia 1531m Public Fans Stage modified due to the tragic events on May the 23rd 2021 that involved the Mottarone Cableway UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 28 2021 in Alpe di Mera Valsesia Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 42 of 68

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 19th stage Abbiategrasso - Alpe di Mera 166 km - 28/05/2021 - - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Image 43 of 68

ALPE DI MERA VALSESIA ITALY MAY 28 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 19 a 166km stage from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia 1531m Stage modified due to the tragic events on May the 23rd 2021 that involved the Mottarone Cableway UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 28 2021 in Alpe di Mera Valsesia Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 44 of 68

Image 45 of 68

Team Deceuninck rider Portugals Joao Almeida L and overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal ride in the final ascent during the 19th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 166km between Abbiategrasso and Alpe di Mera on May 28 2021 Photo by Tim De Waele POOL AFP Photo by TIM DE WAELEPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Image 46 of 68

ALPE DI MERA VALSESIA ITALY MAY 28 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 19 a 166km stage from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia 1531m Team Presentation Stage modified due to the tragic events on May the 23rd 2021 that involved the Mottarone Cableway UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 28 2021 in Alpe di Mera Valsesia Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Image 47 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at start in Verbania City during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Detail view UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 48 of 68

Breakaway riders Team AlpecinFenix rider Belgiums Dries De Bondt Team AlpecinFenix rider Belgiums Louis Vervaeke Team Androni rider Switzerlands Simon Pellaud Team Bardiani rider Italys Giovanni Visconti Team BoraHansgrohe rider Austrias Felix Grossschartner Team EOLO Kometa Cycling Team rider Italys Vincenzo Albanese Team Wanty rider Netherlands Taco Van der Hoorn Team Movistar rider US Matteo Jorgenson and Team DSM rider Germanys Nico Denz ride near Lostallo Switzerland during the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Image 49 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech white best young jersey The peloton passing through Splgenpass Passo dello Spluga 2115m mountains landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Public Fans Snow Alps UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 50 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey The peloton passing through Passo San Bernardino 2065m mountains landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Colombian Fans Snow Alps UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 51 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 52 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey The peloton passing through Passo San Bernardino 2065m mountains landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Snow Alps UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 53 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 54 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious passing through Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m mountain during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Public Fans UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 55 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ passing through Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m mountain during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Public Fans UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 56 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Fabio Ferrari PoolGetty Images

Image 57 of 68

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Fabio Ferrari PoolGetty Images

Image 58 of 68

MILAN ITALY MAY 30 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 21 a 303km Individual Time Trial stage from Senago to Milano ITT UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 30 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Image 59 of 68

Team Deceuninck rider Frances Remi Cavagna rides during the 21st and last stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race a 303km individual time trial between Senago and Milan on May 30 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Image 60 of 68

MILAN ITALY MAY 30 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 21 a 303km Individual Time Trial stage from Senago to Milano ITT UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 30 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 61 of 68

MILAN ITALY MAY 30 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 21 a 303km Individual Time Trial stage from Senago to Milano ITT UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 30 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Image 62 of 68

From L Secondplaced Team Bahrain rider Italys Damiano Caruso Giro dItalia 2021 winner Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal and thirdplaced Team BikeExchange rider Great Britains Simon Yates celebrates on the podium after the 21st and last stage on May 30 2021 in Milan Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA AFP Photo by MIGUEL MEDINAAFP via Getty Images

Image 63 of 68

TOPSHOT Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal kisses the races Trofeo Senza Fine Endless Trophy as he celebrates on the podium after winning the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race following the 21st and last stage on May 30 2021 in Milan Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Image 64 of 68

MILAN ITALY MAY 30 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia Pink Leader Jersey Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain Filippo Ganna of Italy Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia Gianni Moscon of Italy Salvatore Puccio of Italy Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador Matteo Tosatto of Italy Sports Director Dario David Cioni of Italy Sports Director Dave Brailsford of United Kingdom General Manager and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 21 a 303km Individual Time Trial stage from Senago to Milano Trophy Trofeo Senza Fine ITT UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 30 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Image 65 of 68

MILAN ITALY MAY 30 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 21 a 303km Individual Time Trial stage from Senago to Milano ITT UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 30 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 66 of 68

MILAN ITALY MAY 30 Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team Blue Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 21 a 303km Individual Time Trial stage from Senago to Milano Duomo di Milano Milan Cathedral Trophy ITT UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 30 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Image 67 of 68

MILAN ITALY MAY 30 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Most Combative Rider during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 21 a 303km Individual Time Trial stage from Senago to Milano ITT Duomo di Milano Milan Cathedral Trophy UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 30 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

MILAN ITALY MAY 30 Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 21 a 303km Individual Time Trial stage from Senago to Milano ITT UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 30 2021 in Milan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

And, finally, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won the breakaway prize (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)