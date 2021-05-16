Giro d'Italia stage 9 - Live coverage

Refresh

Will Guerreiro, a stage winner from last year, be allowed up the road or will EF want him to hang back and support Carthy? We'll find out soon because everyone is on the start line now and we're about to roll out. The sun is out and Valter leads us out for stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia.

Another rider to watch is George Bennett. He's lost almost nine minutes on GC so far but he didn't sit up yesterday, which was a bit of an indication that he still has slim hopes of a top-ten. He might try and get in the early move today but I'm not sure that the peloton will let him go. He's such a quality rider allowing him to pull back time in a break would be an error.

Yesterday it took a long, long time for the break to form but today should be more straight forward affair. We go uphill almost directly after the start and it's perfect for attacks. Thomas De Gendt - free from looking after Caleb Ewan - looks like a good pick to at least try and make a move.

Not a many of many words during his post-stage interviews but Hugh Carthy has given his take on stage 8 and how he's feeling ahead of today's all-important outing. He sits neatly in the top-ten and is hunting his second straight Grand Tour podium. Here's Hugh. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Here's a reminder of how the race stands on GC heading into today's action. Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 26:59:18 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11 3 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:24 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:38 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:47 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:49 10 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:50

The official roll out will take place in about 15 minutes from now but riders have already gathered on the start line in Castel di Sangro for the 158km stage to Campo Felice. We have six climbs in total, not all of them categorised, and of course the gravel climb to the ski station at the end. It's going to be a relatively short but brutal stage for the riders left in the race. We'll have complete text coverage throughout the day.