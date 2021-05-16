Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 9 - Live coverage
All the race action as Giro d'Italia climbs the gravel of Campo Felice
Giro d'Italia 2021 hub page
Giro d'Italia 2021 start list
Preview: Giro d’Italia enters uncharted terrain on the gravel of Campo Felice
Giro d'Italia: Victor Lafay wins stage 8 from the break
Carthy ready for Sunday’s GC battle in Giro d’Italia
Schultz stepping up to play key role for Simon Yates at Giro d’Italia
Will Guerreiro, a stage winner from last year, be allowed up the road or will EF want him to hang back and support Carthy? We'll find out soon because everyone is on the start line now and we're about to roll out. The sun is out and Valter leads us out for stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia.
Another rider to watch is George Bennett. He's lost almost nine minutes on GC so far but he didn't sit up yesterday, which was a bit of an indication that he still has slim hopes of a top-ten. He might try and get in the early move today but I'm not sure that the peloton will let him go. He's such a quality rider allowing him to pull back time in a break would be an error.
Yesterday it took a long, long time for the break to form but today should be more straight forward affair. We go uphill almost directly after the start and it's perfect for attacks. Thomas De Gendt - free from looking after Caleb Ewan - looks like a good pick to at least try and make a move.
Not a many of many words during his post-stage interviews but Hugh Carthy has given his take on stage 8 and how he's feeling ahead of today's all-important outing. He sits neatly in the top-ten and is hunting his second straight Grand Tour podium. Here's Hugh.
For our full preview ahead of today's stage, click here.
Here's a reminder of how the race stands on GC heading into today's action.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|26:59:18
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:11
|3
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:16
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:24
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:38
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:39
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:47
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:49
|10
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:50
The official roll out will take place in about 15 minutes from now but riders have already gathered on the start line in Castel di Sangro for the 158km stage to Campo Felice. We have six climbs in total, not all of them categorised, and of course the gravel climb to the ski station at the end. It's going to be a relatively short but brutal stage for the riders left in the race. We'll have complete text coverage throughout the day.
Good morning and welcome to our live race coverage from stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 9 - Live coverageAll the race action as Giro d'Italia climbs the gravel of Campo Felice
-
Bradley Wiggins: I know Brailsford and he'll want to put a stamp on the Giro d'ItaliaFormer Tour winner predicts Ineos will aim to put Bernal in pink on stage 9
-
Dowsett experiencing a better kind of stress at 2021 Giro d'ItaliaNine months after landmark Giro stage win, Briton back in same race as team worker
-
Carthy ready for Sunday’s GC battle in Giro d’ItaliaGC challenger moves up to fifth overall after Vervaeke loses time
-
Schultz stepping up to play key role for Simon Yates at Giro d’ItaliaAustralian on the road less travelled to WorldTour
-
Preview: Giro d’Italia enters uncharted terrain on the gravel of Campo FeliceEvenepoel and Bernal lead the billing but summit finish can recast the GC
-
Tour de Hongrie: Howson wins stage 4 and takes overall leadAustralian gets the better of Hermans and Tiberi
-
2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 8 highlights - VideoWatch Victor Lafay take a shock win from a nine-rider break after a breathtaking stage
-
Giro d'Italia: Vincenzo Nibali suggests Ciccone leadership as bad luck continues'My Giro started uphill and isn't getting much better' says two-time winner
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.