Trending

Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 1 - Live coverage

By

All the action from the opening Turin time trial

Giro d'Italia 2021 hub page

Giro d'Italia 2021 - Start List

Giro d'Italia raises curtain on 2021 edition with short Turin TT

Giro d'Italia 2021: Stage 1 time trial start times

The map of the Turin time trial

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Refresh

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height over Turin, we are less than two hours away from the start of the 2021 Giro d'Italia

Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 1 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia. 

Latest on Cyclingnews