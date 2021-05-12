Trending

Giro d'Italia: Caleb Ewan wins crash-marred stage 5

By

Sivakov, Landa, Dombrowksi crash in closing kilometres

Image 1 of 21

CATTOLICA ITALY MAY 12 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos sprint at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 5 a 177km stage from Modena to Cattolica girodiitalia Giro on May 12 2021 in Cattolica Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal edges out Giacomo Nizzolo of Qhubeka Assos for stage 5 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 21

TOPSHOT Team LottoSoudal rider Australias Caleb Ewan celebrates on the finish line after winning the fifth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 177 km between Modena and Cattolica EmiliaRomagna on May 12 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal sprints to stage 5 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 21

CATTOLICA ITALY MAY 12 Davide Gabburo of Italy and Bardiani CSF Faizan Pro Team Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec attack on breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 5 a 177km stage from Modena to Cattolica girodiitalia Giro on May 12 2021 in Cattolica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A new breakaway formed with 68km to go, same teams as earlier but new riders: Davide Gabburo of Italy and Bardiani CSF Faizanè – Pro Team and Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Ineos Grenadiers) - Alessandro De Marchi (ITA - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers, who wore the first maglia rosa of this year's race, chats with current GC leader Alessandro De Marchi of Israel Start-up Nation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA - Team Qhubeka Assos) - Elia Viviani (ITA - Cofidis) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Italian riders Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Emanuel Buchmann (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Cesare Benedetti (ITA - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Bora-Hansgrohe teammates Emanuel Buchmann and Cesare Benedetti on stage 5 en route to Cattolica on Adriatic Sea (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe enjoys a sunny, dry day for stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

CATTOLICA ITALY MAY 12 Gianni Vermeersch of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Purple Points Jersey Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 5 a 177km stage from Modena to Cattolica girodiitalia Giro on May 12 2021 in Cattolica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alpecin-Fenix riders on stage 5 include Tim Merlier in the maglia ciclamino as sprint classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 21

Team Israel StartUp Nation and overall leaders pink jersey teammate Italys Alessandro De Marchi ride during the fifth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 177 km between Modena and Cattolica EmiliaRomagna on May 12 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

Israel Start-Up Nation riders surround maglia rosa carried by Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 21

Team TrekSegafredo rider Italys Vincenzo Nibali and Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal R ride sidebyside at the start of the fifth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 177 km between Modena and Cattolica EmiliaRomagna on May 12 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

GC favourites Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) talk during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Filippo Tagliani (ITA - Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) - Umberto Marengo (ITA - Bardiani CSF Faizane') - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Early breakaway of two riders - Filippo Tagliani (ITA - Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) - Umberto Marengo (ITA - Bardiani CSF Faizane') - caught by peloton with 106km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 21

TOPSHOT The pack rides through the country side during the fifth stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 177 km between Modena and Cattolica EmiliaRomagna on May 12 2021 Photo by Dario BELINGHERI AFP Photo by DARIO BELINGHERIAFP via Getty Images

Peloton will cover 177km from Modena to Cattolica on stage 5, with no climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Joe Dombrowski (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - Alessandro De Marchi (ITA - Israel Start-Up Nation) - Joe Dombrowski (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - Attila Valter (HUN - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peloton ready to roll for 177 flat kilometres on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Lotto Soudal - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Team Lotto Soudal on stage in Modena for stage 5 start ceremonies (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Joe Dombrowski (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Joe Dombrowski in mountains classification jersey with his UAE Team Emirates teammates before stage 5 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Romain Bardet (FRA - Team DSM) - Jai Hindley (AUS - Team DSM) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jai Hindley stands next to Team DSM teammate Romain Bardet at start ceremonies in Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Tim Merlier (BEL - Alpecin-Fenix) - Alessandro De Marchi (ITA - Israel Start-Up Nation) - Joe Dombrowski (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Call-up for classification leaders before stage 5 (L to R): Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) points leader, Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-up Nation) GC leader, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) mountains leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Maciej Bodnar (POL - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) heads to sign in for start of stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Alessandro De Marchi (ITA - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-up Nation) wearing maglia rosa for stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Alessandro De Marchi (ITA - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-up Nation) says goodbye to Modena and headed with peloton to finish in Cattolica (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 5th stage Modena - Cattolica 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

COVID-19 coronavirus safety protocol reminder in Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan’s (Lotto Soudal) dreams of winning stages in all three Grand Tours this year kicked into life on stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia with the Australian winning ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka Assos) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) after a tense and chaotic sprint.

The day was overshadowed by a string of crashes in the final 15 kilometres with Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) both hitting the deck in separate incidents.

Ewan’s sprint, however, saw the Lotto Soudal rider finally find his feet after a difficult opening few days in the Giro d’Italia in which he suffered in the conditions and looked somewhat short of his best form.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:07:01
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
6Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 17:57:45
2Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:42
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:48
4Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:00
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:15
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:24
7Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:28
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:37
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:38
10Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:39

Latest on Cyclingnews