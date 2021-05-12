Giro d'Italia: Caleb Ewan wins crash-marred stage 5
Sivakov, Landa, Dombrowksi crash in closing kilometres
Caleb Ewan’s (Lotto Soudal) dreams of winning stages in all three Grand Tours this year kicked into life on stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia with the Australian winning ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka Assos) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) after a tense and chaotic sprint.
The day was overshadowed by a string of crashes in the final 15 kilometres with Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) both hitting the deck in separate incidents.
Ewan’s sprint, however, saw the Lotto Soudal rider finally find his feet after a difficult opening few days in the Giro d’Italia in which he suffered in the conditions and looked somewhat short of his best form.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:07:01
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|10
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|17:57:45
|2
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:42
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|4
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:00
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:15
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:24
|7
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:37
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:38
|10
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:39
