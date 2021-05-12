Giro d'Italia: Caleb Ewan wins crash-marred stage 5

Image 1 of 21 Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal edges out Giacomo Nizzolo of Qhubeka Assos for stage 5 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 21 Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal sprints to stage 5 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 21 A new breakaway formed with 68km to go, same teams as earlier but new riders: Davide Gabburo of Italy and Bardiani CSF Faizanè – Pro Team and Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 21 Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers, who wore the first maglia rosa of this year's race, chats with current GC leader Alessandro De Marchi of Israel Start-up Nation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Italian riders Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Bora-Hansgrohe teammates Emanuel Buchmann and Cesare Benedetti on stage 5 en route to Cattolica on Adriatic Sea (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe enjoys a sunny, dry day for stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Alpecin-Fenix riders on stage 5 include Tim Merlier in the maglia ciclamino as sprint classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 21 Israel Start-Up Nation riders surround maglia rosa carried by Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 21 GC favourites Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) talk during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 21 Early breakaway of two riders - Filippo Tagliani (ITA - Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) - Umberto Marengo (ITA - Bardiani CSF Faizane') - caught by peloton with 106km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 Peloton will cover 177km from Modena to Cattolica on stage 5, with no climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 21 Peloton ready to roll for 177 flat kilometres on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Team Lotto Soudal on stage in Modena for stage 5 start ceremonies (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Joe Dombrowski in mountains classification jersey with his UAE Team Emirates teammates before stage 5 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Jai Hindley stands next to Team DSM teammate Romain Bardet at start ceremonies in Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Call-up for classification leaders before stage 5 (L to R): Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) points leader, Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-up Nation) GC leader, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) mountains leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) heads to sign in for start of stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-up Nation) wearing maglia rosa for stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-up Nation) says goodbye to Modena and headed with peloton to finish in Cattolica (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 COVID-19 coronavirus safety protocol reminder in Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan’s (Lotto Soudal) dreams of winning stages in all three Grand Tours this year kicked into life on stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia with the Australian winning ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka Assos) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) after a tense and chaotic sprint.

The day was overshadowed by a string of crashes in the final 15 kilometres with Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) both hitting the deck in separate incidents.

Ewan’s sprint, however, saw the Lotto Soudal rider finally find his feet after a difficult opening few days in the Giro d’Italia in which he suffered in the conditions and looked somewhat short of his best form.

More to follow...

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:07:01 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation