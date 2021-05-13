Trending

Giro d'Italia: Gino Mäder wins stage 6

By

Attila Valter takes the overall lead at Ascoli Piceno

There was another breakaway winner on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, as Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) triumphed atop the Colle San Giacomo, but also more GC action, with Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) taking the pink jersey and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) issuing a statement of intent.

The final climb, measuring 15.5km at 6.1 per cent, was always likely to have an impact, but the stage had already burst into life in the wet and windy conditions between a pair of lesser mid-race climbs.

Race leader Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) was caught out when Ineos attacked en masse and split the bunch on the plateau, and the Italian went on to lose eight minutes even before the final ascent. At the finish, he handed the jersey over to his breakaway companion from Tuesday, 22-year-old Valter, who started the day fourth overall and placed a remarkable 12th on the stage.

Valter finished in elite company alongside Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), but those three were dealt a 17-second blow as Bernal issued a volley of attacks in the final 2km. Only Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) were able to follow the Colombian's second acceleration, and he still had enough in the tank to sprint for second place on the stage, with Martin taking third.

The day's honours, however, belonged to Mäder, who tasted redemption on a couple of fronts. First of all, it was the perfect way to bounce back after Bahrain Victorious had lost their leader Mikel Landa to a crash the previous afternoon. They appeared anything but rudderless on Thursday, as Matej Mohorič produced unsung heroics to first propel Mäder into the break, then split the break on the descent from that pair of mid-race climbs, and finally set the pace on the lower slopes of the final climb.

By the time he pulled aside, Mäder had just Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Dario Cataldo (Movistar) left for company, and he rode with them until launching his big attack 3.3km from the summit. He was quickly and cleanly away, but Bernal was about to light the touchpaper behind, and his one-minute advantage came under major threat.

It looked like he might suffer the same agonizing fate as at Paris-Nice earlier this year when Primoz Roglic flew past him in the final metres of the penultimate stage, but this time he hung on by 12 seconds to complete the redemption tale. It had been such an exacting day in yet more sodden conditions that he could barely rise from the saddle to celebrate, but he nevertheless savoured his moment.

"Yesterday was such a sad day, and today we just said we're going to ride in honour of Mikel's lost Giro," Mäder said.

"It's such a nice feeling after Paris-Nice. As soon as I was alone as the last survivor of the break, all I could think of was Paris-Nice. There was that doubt in my head all the way to the last 100 metres, and then it was such a sweet feeling."

Bernal then took second place on the stage, helping himself to six bonus seconds, while Martin claimed four bonus seconds for third. Evenepoel finished alongside them, but Ciccone lost two seconds in the final dash for the line.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Marc Soler (Movistar), and Daniel Martinez (Ineos) all held their own and finished just ahead of the group containing Valter, Yates, Carthy, and Vlasov, who finished 17 seconds down on Bernal.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) lost a further 11 seconds, and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafrdo) conceded 17 more, while Jai Hindley (Team DSM) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) were dropped earlier on the climb and lost any real hope of winning this Giro.

Valter now leads the race by 11 seconds over Evenepoel, with Bernal third at 16 seconds, and Vlasov fourth at 24 seconds. Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), also with Valter in that stage 4 breakaway, kept himself in the top-five by placing 22nd on the stage, while Carthy, Caruso, Ciccone, Martin, and Yates round out the top-10 all still within 49 seconds of the race lead.

"I could cry, I'm so happy. It's just incredible for me," Valter said.

"It's good to make jokes in the morning but to really believe it is another story. I cannot be more surprised and more happy. I was planning to do it. I knew I had the good climbing legs this Giro to be better than the first five riders. I just had to hang onto the best climbers and I was really motivated to do it. Of course, the motivation gives extra power. I just hope to enjoy this jersey with the team as much as possible."

How it unfolded

From outside the Frasassi caves near Genga 179 riders set off for 160 kilometres, with Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), and François Bidard (AG2R Citroën) not taking to the start after their crashes on the previous day's run-in

The riders picked up where they left off, with a rapid start and a long battle for the breakaway. Multiple groups came and went before Mohorič drove a six-man group clear after 25km. He was working on behalf of Mäder, who'd already tried to get away, and they were joined by Cataldo, Simon Gugliemi (Groupama-FDJ), and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix). Simone Ravanelli (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec) was late to the party but not as late as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), who spent an age in no-man's land. The peloton eased off after 30km but that duo had to ride hard for another 25km before finally making contact with the break to make it eight out front.

De Marchi's Israel Start-Up Nation teammates quickly came to the front to set the pace and keep the break under control, allowing the gap to rise slowly to a maximum of five minutes. After the intermediate sprint at kilometre 55, where Ravanelli claimed maximum points, the rain started to fall, only easing when the riders hit the first climb of the day, the second-category Forca di Gualdo, 10.4km long with an average gradient of 7.4 per cent.

Bouchard attacked at the top to claim maximum mountains points ahead of Ravanelli and Mäder, and they headed for the rolling plateau, where the rain was awaiting them once again.

Back in the bunch, fireworks were about to explode. Ineos led them over the top, and while they appeared to be setting tempo on the climb itself, the rhythm changed over the top, with the help of Team DSM. On the initial descent, Ganna forced the issue to such an extent that the peloton split in five. The gaps were small at first, but they yawned open on the exposed and windy hillside. The front group of 25 was caught by the second group of 30 to create one large peloton containing all the pre-race favourites. However, maglia rosa De Marchi was caught out behind, forced to chase as the dropped groups came together to form a chasing pack.

Ineos continued to pile on the pressure as the road tilted uphill towards the peak of the short third-category Forca di Presta climb. Ganna's turn was so violent that he briefly split the front peloton into a nine-man echelon, with EF Education-Nippo and Deceuninck-QuickStep scrambling to get on terms before the whole group reformed.

At the top of the Forca di Presta, with 60km to go, Mohorič led the breakaway, but their lead had been reduced to 2:55, while the De Marchi group was already 90 seconds down on the main bunch.

Mohorič had come to the fore in anticipation of the long, gentle descent to the foot of the final climb, and he duly used his descending skills to drag Mäder clear. The wet roads were treacherous and only Mollema – despite a brief error – and Cataldo were able to get back on terms with the Bahrain duo, while the rest of them faded away.

There was aggression in the bunch on the descent, too, with Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo), and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) easing clear in a trio. Ciccone refused to work on the pedalling sections, much to Bettiol's frustration, but they still managed to quickly open a lead of 30 seconds, which Bardet clearly felt was worth investing in.

With 30km to go, as the descent shallowed out, that trio were 2:10 behind the leaders and some 50 seconds clear of the bunch. Bettiol and Bardet did manage to coax a couple of turns out of Ciccone, and their strength in numbers grew when they caught Ravanelli, Gugliemi, and Janssens from the original break with 25km to go. By that point, however, they were losing time, and the gap back to the bunch dipped to 30 seconds.

That trend continued on the final few kilometres that preceded the final climb, and they were caught by the Ineos Grenadiers-led peloton with 17km to go.

The final climb

At the foot of the final climb, marked by an intermediate sprint, the four remaining breakaway riders – Mohorič, Mäder, Mollema, Cataldo – enjoyed a lead of 2:45 over the front peloton. Meanwhile, the De Marchi group had been ridden well out of contention, some nine minutes in arrears.

The climb to San Giacomo measured 15.5 kilometres, with an average gradient of 6.1 per cent. The first two-thirds were steady enough but the gradients would rise to a stiffer 7.5 per cent for the final 5km.

Mohorič took up pace-making duties in the break, continuing to sacrifice himself for Mäder. He lasted for 2km before pulling aside and leaving it to his young teammate. Back in the bunch, Ganna worked on the lower slopes for Ineos, as the rain eased and the GC contenders shed their rain capes.

There was a baffling moment 12km from the top, as the bunch reduced to 50 riders, when Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was hit by a Team BikeExchange car. The Belgian was dropping off the back and was hit from behind by the car. Fortunately, he was able to remount, although he made his frustration clear.

With 10km to go, after a third of the climb, the four leaders had been pegged back but still enjoyed a lead of 2:10. Ganna then pulled over, his last act being to cause George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) to drop, the Kiwi having already struggled in the wet conditions two days ago. He wasn't gone for long, though, as Koen Bouwman dropped back to pace him back up.

Jonathan Castroviejo was the next rider to take the reins for Ineos Grenadiers, and the gap fell to two minutes with 7.5km to go. Still, 40 riders remained in the GC group, with Gianni Moscon and Daniel Martinez in front of Bernal. Carthy, Soler, and Evenepoel were all well supported behind in the Ineos line, while DSM soon moved their leaders up to the front.

Mäder, Mollema, and Cataldo passed under the 5km-to-go banner and took on the hardest part of the climb with a lead of 1:30. At the same point, Castroviejo's turn was brought to a premature end by a rear-wheel puncture. That threw the Ineos train off the rails, and DSM and QuickStep both used the opportunity to hit the front and start dictating.

After a turn from DSM's Michael Storer, Fausto Masnada took it up for QuickStep, with Almeida and Evenepoel in tow. The group had thinned to 30 riders with 4km to go, with Bennett now dropped for good.

Up front, Mäder launched the first big attack 3.3km from the summit, at which point they were still just over a minute clear of the GC group. Soon came the first big attack from back there, too, as Ineos, having slipped back, sent Martinez up the road. Masnada continued his effort, causing last year's runner-up Jai Hindley (Team DSM) to be dropped, before handing over to Almeida with just over 2km to go.

Mäder rode definitively clear of Mollema and Cataldo and took a lead of just under a minute into the final 2km.

Bernal then launched his move, wiping out his teammate Martinez's lead in an instant. Ciccone and Evenepoel were straight on the case, but a moment's hesitation allowed others back into the picture. Just over a kilometre from the top, Bernal kicked again, with Ciccone and Evenepoel once again the riders closest in attendance. This time, Martin got himself on board, while Vlasov scrapped with Damiano Caruso a few wheel lengths behind. Soler then got himself over to that mini group, while Yates tried to limit the damage in a third chasing group.

Bernal kept the pressure on to pry small but significant gaps open in another gruelling first-week tussle, but Mäder was able to dig in and hang on to celebrate the biggest win of his young career.

Stage 6 results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4:17:52
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:12
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:14
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:25
7Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:29
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
11Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
12Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40
14Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
15Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
16João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57
19Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
20Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:10
21Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:12
22Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
23Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:14
24Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:18
25Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:19
26Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26
27Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:41
28Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46
29Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:07
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:02:15
34Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:38
35Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
37Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:21
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:12
39Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:05:55
40Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:30
41Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:12
42George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:14
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:45
44Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:10:27
45Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
46Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:57
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:37
48Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
50Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
51Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
54Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
56Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
57Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
58Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
59James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
61Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
63Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
64Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
66Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
67Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
68Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:16:29
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:42
70Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:52
72Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
73Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
74Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
75Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:19:18
76Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
77Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
78Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
79Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:36
80Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
81Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:20
82Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
83Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
84Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
86Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
89Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:08
90Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:21:47
91Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
92Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
93Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
94Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
95Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:06
96Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
97Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
98Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
99Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:49
100Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
101Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
104Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
106Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
107Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
108Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
109Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
110Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
112Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
113Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
114Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
115Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
116Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
117Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
118Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
119Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
120Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
121Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
122Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
123Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
124Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
125Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
126Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
127Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
128Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
129Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
130Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
131Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
132Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
133Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
134Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
135Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
137Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:26:04
138Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
139Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:32
140Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
141Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
142Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
143Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
144Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
145Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
146Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
147Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
148Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
149Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
150Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
151Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
153Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
154Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
155Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
156Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
157Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
158Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
159Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
160Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
161Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
162Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
163Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
164Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
165Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
166Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
167Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
168Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
169Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
170David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
171Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:27:45
172Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
173Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:48
174Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
175Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
176Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange

Sprint 1 - Pieve Torina km. 54.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
2Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6
4Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
5Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3
7Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 - Ascoli Piceno (San Giacomo) km. 160
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 25
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 12
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5
7Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 1 - Forca di Gualdo km. 88.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18
2Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
3Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 6
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4
5Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 2 - Forca di Presta km. 100.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 9
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
3Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 2
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 3 - Ascoli Piceno (San Giacomo) km. 160
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 18
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 6
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Ascoli Piceno km. 144.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:03
2Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:02
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:01

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4:17:52
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:12
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:25
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:29
6Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
7Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:10
10Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:12
11Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:46
12Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:38
13Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:05:55
15Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:27
16Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:57
17Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:37
18Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:52
19Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:18
20Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:36
21Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
22Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:08
23Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:21:47
24Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
25Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
26Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:06
27Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
28Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:49
29Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
30Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
31Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
32Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
33Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
34Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
35Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
36Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
37Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
38Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
39Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
40Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:27:32
41Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
43Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
44Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
47Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
48Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
49David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 12:55:19
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35
3Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:55
4Movistar Team 0:01:20
5Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30
6Team BikeExchange 0:01:58
7EF Education-Nippo 0:02:43
8Team DSM 0:07:30
9Jumbo-Visma 0:13:23
10Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:09
11Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:20
12UAE Team Emirates 0:23:27
13Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:28:43
14Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:28:45
15Groupama-FDJ 0:32:03
16Israel Start-up Nation 0:33:45
17Alpecin-Fenix 0:36:12
18AG2R Citroën Team 0:42:08
19Lotto Soudal 0:46:04
20Cofidis 0:53:53
21Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:55:51
22Team Qhubeka Assos 0:58:03
23Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:00:43

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 22:17:06
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11
3Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:24
5Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:25
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:38
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:47
10Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:49
11Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55
12Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:06
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14
14Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
15Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:32
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43
18Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53
19Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:01
20Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:03
22Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17
23Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:06
24Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:09
25Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:29
26Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:13
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:04:44
28João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:49
29Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:50
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:06
31George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:55
32Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:17
33Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:55
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:12:49
35Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:52
36Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:08
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:13:56
38Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:30
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:32
40Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:45
41Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:04
42Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:34
43Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:18
44Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:49
45Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:57
46Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:00
47James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:31
48Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:19:44
49Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:06
50Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:15
51Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:20:56
52Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:21:46
54Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:56
55Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:03
56Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:46
57Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:58
58Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:20
59Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:24
60Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:52
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:25:47
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:24
63Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:49
64Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:26:55
65Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:09
66Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:27:15
67Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:16
68Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:50
69Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:30:18
70Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:31:01
71Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:28
72Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:42
73Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:57
74Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:11
75Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:29
76Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:34:50
77Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:35:08
78Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:32
79Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:35:46
80Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:36:05
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:36:28
82Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:36:48
83Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:56
84Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:37:08
85Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:10
86Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:39
87Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:22
88Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:39:31
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:41
90Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:27
91Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:41:04
92Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:41:38
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:41:46
94Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:25
95Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:42:45
96Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:57
97Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:42:59
98Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:43:29
99Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
100Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:02
101Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:39
102Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:42
103Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:45:49
104Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:07
105Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:46:25
106Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:26
107Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:46:50
108Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:46:54
109Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:47:00
110Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:47:09
111Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:47:19
112Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:47:21
113Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:47:25
114Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:38
115Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:19
116Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:35
117Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:49:09
118Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:29
119Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:49:36
120Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
121Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:49:49
122Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:49:59
123Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:50:08
124Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:28
125Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:51:40
126Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:43
127Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:51:47
128Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:51:52
129Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:52:40
130Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:53:29
131Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:56:11
132Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:56:23
133Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:56:27
134Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:40
135Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:53
136Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:57:04
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:57:05
138Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:15
139Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:57:24
140Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:57:33
141Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:57:55
142Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:58:26
143Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:58:40
144Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:58:41
145Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:58:49
146Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:04
147Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:59:18
148Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:59:21
149Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:47
150Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:59:48
151Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:59:59
152Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:08
153Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:10
154Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:27
155Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:00:34
156Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 1:00:45
157Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:01:00
158Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:01:13
159Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:01:47
160Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:55
161Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:02:00
162Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:02:23
163Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:02
164David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:03:06
165Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:03:07
166Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:03:22
167Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:03:47
168Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:03:57
169Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:04:17
170Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 1:04:49
171Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:57
172Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:05:12
173Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:05:13
174Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:54
175Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:07:37
176Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:11:17
177Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:11:57
178Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:13:48

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 72
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 68
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 58
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 56
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50
6Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 31
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 30
9Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 29
10Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 28
11Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 28
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 26
13Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 23
15Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18
16Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 16
17Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15
18Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15
19Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
20Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
21Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 12
23Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 12
24Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 9
25Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9
26Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
27Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8
28Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
29Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
30João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6
34Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
35Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6
36Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
37Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 6
38Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5
40Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
41Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5
42Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5
43Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
44Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 5
45Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5
46Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4
47Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
48Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 4
49Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
50Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3
52Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3
54Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 3
55Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
56Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2
57Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
58Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
59Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2
60Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
61Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2
62Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2
63Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
64Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 2
65Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
66Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2
67Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1
68Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1
70Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1
71Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 26
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18
3Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16
4Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 10
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 10
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 9
8Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8
9Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 6
12Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
13Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
14Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6
15Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5
17Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
18Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
20Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
22Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
23Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
24Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1
26Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
28Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 22:17:06
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11
3Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:24
5Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:06
6Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17
8Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:29
9Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:13
10João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:49
11Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:50
12Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:12:49
13Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:52
14Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:49
15Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:56
16Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:26:55
17Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:57
18Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:34:50
19Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:32
20Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:35:46
21Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:36:48
22Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:22
23Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:27
24Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:41:38
25Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:25
26Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:42:45
27Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:42
28Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:46:25
29Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:47:00
30Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:47:09
31Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:47:21
32Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:47:25
33Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:38
34Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:35
35Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:49:36
36Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:49:49
37Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:28
38Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:43
39Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:56:23
40Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:56:27
41Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:40
42Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:57:04
43Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:57:24
44Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:00:34
45Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:01:47
46David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:03:06
47Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:57
48Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:05:12
49Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:11:57

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 15
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15
4Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 11
7Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 10
9Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 10
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
12Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
13Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8
14Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
15Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
16Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7
17Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7
18Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
19Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7
20Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 5
23Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 5
25Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 5
26Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
27Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
28Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
30Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
31Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
32Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
33João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
34Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3
35Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
36Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
37Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
38Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
39Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
40Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2
42Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
43Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
44Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2
45Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
47Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
48Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
49Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1
50Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
51Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
52Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1
53Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
54Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
55Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1
56Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13
4Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11
6Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
7Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10
8Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
9Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
10Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 7
11Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
12Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
13Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
14Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
15Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
16Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
17Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 4
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
23Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
24Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2
25Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
26Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
29Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
30Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
31Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1
33Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1
36Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Breakaway classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 244
3Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 184
5Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169
6Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 166
8Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 144
9Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 123
10Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68
11Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65
12Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65
13Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 64
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 41

Fair Play classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama-FDJ
2Ineos Grenadiers
3Alpecin-Fenix
4EF Education-Nippo
5Bahrain Victorious
6Trek-Segafredo
7Israel Start-up Nation
8Team DSM
9Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
10Bora-Hansgrohe
11Jumbo-Visma
12Cofidis
13Team Qhubeka Assos
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Lotto Soudal
16UAE Team Emirates 20
17Deceuninck-QuickStep 50
18Astana-Premier Tech 50
19Team BikeExchange 50
20Movistar Team 50
21Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50
22AG2R Citroën Team 50
23Bardiani CSF Faizane' 50

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 66:53:22
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39
3Team BikeExchange 0:02:48
4Trek-Segafredo 0:03:48
5EF Education-Nippo 0:04:18
6Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:47
7Movistar Team 0:11:58
8Team DSM 0:12:55
9Jumbo-Visma 0:18:39
10Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:25
11UAE Team Emirates 0:23:40
12Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:23
13Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:25
14Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:41:29
15Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:45:38
16Groupama-FDJ 0:48:05
17AG2R Citroën Team 0:58:25
18Alpecin-Fenix 1:18:50
19Cofidis 1:19:53
20Team Qhubeka Assos 1:22:47
21Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:26:16
22Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:37:34
23Lotto Soudal 1:58:53

