Giro d'Italia: Gino Mäder wins stage 6
Attila Valter takes the overall lead at Ascoli Piceno
There was another breakaway winner on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, as Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) triumphed atop the Colle San Giacomo, but also more GC action, with Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) taking the pink jersey and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) issuing a statement of intent.
The final climb, measuring 15.5km at 6.1 per cent, was always likely to have an impact, but the stage had already burst into life in the wet and windy conditions between a pair of lesser mid-race climbs.
Race leader Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) was caught out when Ineos attacked en masse and split the bunch on the plateau, and the Italian went on to lose eight minutes even before the final ascent. At the finish, he handed the jersey over to his breakaway companion from Tuesday, 22-year-old Valter, who started the day fourth overall and placed a remarkable 12th on the stage.
Valter finished in elite company alongside Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), but those three were dealt a 17-second blow as Bernal issued a volley of attacks in the final 2km. Only Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) were able to follow the Colombian's second acceleration, and he still had enough in the tank to sprint for second place on the stage, with Martin taking third.
The day's honours, however, belonged to Mäder, who tasted redemption on a couple of fronts. First of all, it was the perfect way to bounce back after Bahrain Victorious had lost their leader Mikel Landa to a crash the previous afternoon. They appeared anything but rudderless on Thursday, as Matej Mohorič produced unsung heroics to first propel Mäder into the break, then split the break on the descent from that pair of mid-race climbs, and finally set the pace on the lower slopes of the final climb.
By the time he pulled aside, Mäder had just Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Dario Cataldo (Movistar) left for company, and he rode with them until launching his big attack 3.3km from the summit. He was quickly and cleanly away, but Bernal was about to light the touchpaper behind, and his one-minute advantage came under major threat.
It looked like he might suffer the same agonizing fate as at Paris-Nice earlier this year when Primoz Roglic flew past him in the final metres of the penultimate stage, but this time he hung on by 12 seconds to complete the redemption tale. It had been such an exacting day in yet more sodden conditions that he could barely rise from the saddle to celebrate, but he nevertheless savoured his moment.
"Yesterday was such a sad day, and today we just said we're going to ride in honour of Mikel's lost Giro," Mäder said.
"It's such a nice feeling after Paris-Nice. As soon as I was alone as the last survivor of the break, all I could think of was Paris-Nice. There was that doubt in my head all the way to the last 100 metres, and then it was such a sweet feeling."
Bernal then took second place on the stage, helping himself to six bonus seconds, while Martin claimed four bonus seconds for third. Evenepoel finished alongside them, but Ciccone lost two seconds in the final dash for the line.
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Marc Soler (Movistar), and Daniel Martinez (Ineos) all held their own and finished just ahead of the group containing Valter, Yates, Carthy, and Vlasov, who finished 17 seconds down on Bernal.
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) lost a further 11 seconds, and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafrdo) conceded 17 more, while Jai Hindley (Team DSM) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) were dropped earlier on the climb and lost any real hope of winning this Giro.
Valter now leads the race by 11 seconds over Evenepoel, with Bernal third at 16 seconds, and Vlasov fourth at 24 seconds. Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), also with Valter in that stage 4 breakaway, kept himself in the top-five by placing 22nd on the stage, while Carthy, Caruso, Ciccone, Martin, and Yates round out the top-10 all still within 49 seconds of the race lead.
"I could cry, I'm so happy. It's just incredible for me," Valter said.
"It's good to make jokes in the morning but to really believe it is another story. I cannot be more surprised and more happy. I was planning to do it. I knew I had the good climbing legs this Giro to be better than the first five riders. I just had to hang onto the best climbers and I was really motivated to do it. Of course, the motivation gives extra power. I just hope to enjoy this jersey with the team as much as possible."
How it unfolded
From outside the Frasassi caves near Genga 179 riders set off for 160 kilometres, with Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), and François Bidard (AG2R Citroën) not taking to the start after their crashes on the previous day's run-in
The riders picked up where they left off, with a rapid start and a long battle for the breakaway. Multiple groups came and went before Mohorič drove a six-man group clear after 25km. He was working on behalf of Mäder, who'd already tried to get away, and they were joined by Cataldo, Simon Gugliemi (Groupama-FDJ), and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix). Simone Ravanelli (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec) was late to the party but not as late as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), who spent an age in no-man's land. The peloton eased off after 30km but that duo had to ride hard for another 25km before finally making contact with the break to make it eight out front.
De Marchi's Israel Start-Up Nation teammates quickly came to the front to set the pace and keep the break under control, allowing the gap to rise slowly to a maximum of five minutes. After the intermediate sprint at kilometre 55, where Ravanelli claimed maximum points, the rain started to fall, only easing when the riders hit the first climb of the day, the second-category Forca di Gualdo, 10.4km long with an average gradient of 7.4 per cent.
Bouchard attacked at the top to claim maximum mountains points ahead of Ravanelli and Mäder, and they headed for the rolling plateau, where the rain was awaiting them once again.
Back in the bunch, fireworks were about to explode. Ineos led them over the top, and while they appeared to be setting tempo on the climb itself, the rhythm changed over the top, with the help of Team DSM. On the initial descent, Ganna forced the issue to such an extent that the peloton split in five. The gaps were small at first, but they yawned open on the exposed and windy hillside. The front group of 25 was caught by the second group of 30 to create one large peloton containing all the pre-race favourites. However, maglia rosa De Marchi was caught out behind, forced to chase as the dropped groups came together to form a chasing pack.
Ineos continued to pile on the pressure as the road tilted uphill towards the peak of the short third-category Forca di Presta climb. Ganna's turn was so violent that he briefly split the front peloton into a nine-man echelon, with EF Education-Nippo and Deceuninck-QuickStep scrambling to get on terms before the whole group reformed.
At the top of the Forca di Presta, with 60km to go, Mohorič led the breakaway, but their lead had been reduced to 2:55, while the De Marchi group was already 90 seconds down on the main bunch.
Mohorič had come to the fore in anticipation of the long, gentle descent to the foot of the final climb, and he duly used his descending skills to drag Mäder clear. The wet roads were treacherous and only Mollema – despite a brief error – and Cataldo were able to get back on terms with the Bahrain duo, while the rest of them faded away.
There was aggression in the bunch on the descent, too, with Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo), and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) easing clear in a trio. Ciccone refused to work on the pedalling sections, much to Bettiol's frustration, but they still managed to quickly open a lead of 30 seconds, which Bardet clearly felt was worth investing in.
With 30km to go, as the descent shallowed out, that trio were 2:10 behind the leaders and some 50 seconds clear of the bunch. Bettiol and Bardet did manage to coax a couple of turns out of Ciccone, and their strength in numbers grew when they caught Ravanelli, Gugliemi, and Janssens from the original break with 25km to go. By that point, however, they were losing time, and the gap back to the bunch dipped to 30 seconds.
That trend continued on the final few kilometres that preceded the final climb, and they were caught by the Ineos Grenadiers-led peloton with 17km to go.
The final climb
At the foot of the final climb, marked by an intermediate sprint, the four remaining breakaway riders – Mohorič, Mäder, Mollema, Cataldo – enjoyed a lead of 2:45 over the front peloton. Meanwhile, the De Marchi group had been ridden well out of contention, some nine minutes in arrears.
The climb to San Giacomo measured 15.5 kilometres, with an average gradient of 6.1 per cent. The first two-thirds were steady enough but the gradients would rise to a stiffer 7.5 per cent for the final 5km.
Mohorič took up pace-making duties in the break, continuing to sacrifice himself for Mäder. He lasted for 2km before pulling aside and leaving it to his young teammate. Back in the bunch, Ganna worked on the lower slopes for Ineos, as the rain eased and the GC contenders shed their rain capes.
There was a baffling moment 12km from the top, as the bunch reduced to 50 riders, when Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was hit by a Team BikeExchange car. The Belgian was dropping off the back and was hit from behind by the car. Fortunately, he was able to remount, although he made his frustration clear.
With 10km to go, after a third of the climb, the four leaders had been pegged back but still enjoyed a lead of 2:10. Ganna then pulled over, his last act being to cause George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) to drop, the Kiwi having already struggled in the wet conditions two days ago. He wasn't gone for long, though, as Koen Bouwman dropped back to pace him back up.
Jonathan Castroviejo was the next rider to take the reins for Ineos Grenadiers, and the gap fell to two minutes with 7.5km to go. Still, 40 riders remained in the GC group, with Gianni Moscon and Daniel Martinez in front of Bernal. Carthy, Soler, and Evenepoel were all well supported behind in the Ineos line, while DSM soon moved their leaders up to the front.
Mäder, Mollema, and Cataldo passed under the 5km-to-go banner and took on the hardest part of the climb with a lead of 1:30. At the same point, Castroviejo's turn was brought to a premature end by a rear-wheel puncture. That threw the Ineos train off the rails, and DSM and QuickStep both used the opportunity to hit the front and start dictating.
After a turn from DSM's Michael Storer, Fausto Masnada took it up for QuickStep, with Almeida and Evenepoel in tow. The group had thinned to 30 riders with 4km to go, with Bennett now dropped for good.
Up front, Mäder launched the first big attack 3.3km from the summit, at which point they were still just over a minute clear of the GC group. Soon came the first big attack from back there, too, as Ineos, having slipped back, sent Martinez up the road. Masnada continued his effort, causing last year's runner-up Jai Hindley (Team DSM) to be dropped, before handing over to Almeida with just over 2km to go.
Mäder rode definitively clear of Mollema and Cataldo and took a lead of just under a minute into the final 2km.
Bernal then launched his move, wiping out his teammate Martinez's lead in an instant. Ciccone and Evenepoel were straight on the case, but a moment's hesitation allowed others back into the picture. Just over a kilometre from the top, Bernal kicked again, with Ciccone and Evenepoel once again the riders closest in attendance. This time, Martin got himself on board, while Vlasov scrapped with Damiano Caruso a few wheel lengths behind. Soler then got himself over to that mini group, while Yates tried to limit the damage in a third chasing group.
Bernal kept the pressure on to pry small but significant gaps open in another gruelling first-week tussle, but Mäder was able to dig in and hang on to celebrate the biggest win of his young career.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|4:17:52
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:12
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:25
|7
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:29
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|12
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|15
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|16
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|19
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|20
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|21
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|22
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:14
|24
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:18
|25
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:19
|26
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|27
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:41
|28
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|29
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:02
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:15
|34
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:02:38
|35
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|37
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:21
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:12
|39
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:05:55
|40
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:30
|41
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:12
|42
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:14
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:45
|44
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:10:27
|45
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|46
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:57
|47
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:37
|48
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|50
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|54
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|56
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|57
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|58
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|59
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|60
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|61
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|63
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|64
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|66
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|67
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|68
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:16:29
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:18:42
|70
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:18:52
|72
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|73
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|74
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|75
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:19:18
|76
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|78
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|79
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:36
|80
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|81
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:20
|82
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|83
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|86
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|89
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:08
|90
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:21:47
|91
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|92
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|93
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|94
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|95
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:06
|96
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|97
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|98
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|99
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:49
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|101
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|104
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|107
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|108
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|109
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|112
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|113
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|114
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|115
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|116
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|117
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|118
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|119
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|120
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|121
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|122
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|123
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|124
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|126
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|127
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|128
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|129
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|131
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|132
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|133
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|134
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|135
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|137
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:26:04
|138
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|139
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:27:32
|140
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|141
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|142
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|143
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|144
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|146
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|147
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|148
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|150
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|151
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|153
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|155
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|156
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|157
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|158
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|159
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|160
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|161
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|162
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|163
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|164
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|165
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|166
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|167
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|168
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|169
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|170
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|171
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:27:45
|172
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|173
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:48
|174
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|175
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|176
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|2
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|4
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|5
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|7
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|12
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|7
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|2
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|5
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|18
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:03
|2
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:02
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|4:17:52
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:12
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:25
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:29
|6
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:40
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|10
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|11
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:46
|12
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:02:38
|13
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:05:55
|15
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:10:27
|16
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:57
|17
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:37
|18
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:18:52
|19
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:18
|20
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:36
|21
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:08
|23
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:21:47
|24
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:22:06
|27
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|28
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:49
|29
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|31
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|32
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|34
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|35
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|36
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|37
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|38
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|39
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|40
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:27:32
|41
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|43
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|44
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|47
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|48
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|49
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|12:55:19
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:35
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:55
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|0:01:58
|7
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:43
|8
|Team DSM
|0:07:30
|9
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:23
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:15:09
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:20
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:27
|13
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:28:43
|14
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:28:45
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:03
|16
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:33:45
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:36:12
|18
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:42:08
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:46:04
|20
|Cofidis
|0:53:53
|21
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:55:51
|22
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:58:03
|23
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:00:43
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|22:17:06
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:11
|3
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:16
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:24
|5
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:25
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:38
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:39
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:47
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:49
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:55
|12
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:06
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|15
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:32
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|18
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:53
|19
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:01
|20
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:03
|22
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:17
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:06
|24
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:09
|25
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:03:29
|26
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:13
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:44
|28
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:49
|29
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:06
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:55
|32
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|0:10:17
|33
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:55
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:12:49
|35
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:52
|36
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:08
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:13:56
|38
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:30
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:32
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:15:45
|41
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:16:04
|42
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:34
|43
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:18
|44
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:17:49
|45
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:57
|46
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:19:00
|47
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:31
|48
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:19:44
|49
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:20:06
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:15
|51
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:20:56
|52
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:21:46
|54
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:56
|55
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:22:03
|56
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22:46
|57
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22:58
|58
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:20
|59
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:24
|60
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:52
|61
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:25:47
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:24
|63
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:49
|64
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:26:55
|65
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:27:09
|66
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:27:15
|67
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:27:16
|68
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:27:50
|69
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:30:18
|70
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:31:01
|71
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:31:28
|72
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:31:42
|73
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:57
|74
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:32:11
|75
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:29
|76
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:34:50
|77
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:35:08
|78
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:32
|79
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:35:46
|80
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:36:05
|81
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:36:28
|82
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:36:48
|83
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:36:56
|84
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:37:08
|85
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:37:10
|86
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:37:39
|87
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:39:22
|88
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:39:31
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:39:41
|90
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:27
|91
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:41:04
|92
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:41:38
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:41:46
|94
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:25
|95
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:42:45
|96
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:57
|97
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:42:59
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:43:29
|99
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|100
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:44:02
|101
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:39
|102
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:42
|103
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:45:49
|104
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:07
|105
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:46:25
|106
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:26
|107
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:46:50
|108
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:46:54
|109
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:00
|110
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:47:09
|111
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:47:19
|112
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:47:21
|113
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:47:25
|114
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:47:38
|115
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:19
|116
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:48:35
|117
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:49:09
|118
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:29
|119
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:49:36
|120
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|121
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:49:49
|122
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|0:49:59
|123
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:50:08
|124
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:28
|125
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:51:40
|126
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:43
|127
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:51:47
|128
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:51:52
|129
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:52:40
|130
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:53:29
|131
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:56:11
|132
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:56:23
|133
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:56:27
|134
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:56:40
|135
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:53
|136
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:57:04
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:57:05
|138
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:57:15
|139
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:57:24
|140
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:57:33
|141
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:57:55
|142
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:58:26
|143
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:58:40
|144
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:58:41
|145
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:58:49
|146
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:04
|147
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:59:18
|148
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:59:21
|149
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:47
|150
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:59:48
|151
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:59:59
|152
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:08
|153
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:10
|154
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:27
|155
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:00:34
|156
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:00:45
|157
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:01:00
|158
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:01:13
|159
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|1:01:47
|160
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:01:55
|161
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:02:00
|162
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:02:23
|163
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:02
|164
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:06
|165
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:03:07
|166
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:22
|167
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:47
|168
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:03:57
|169
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04:17
|170
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|1:04:49
|171
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:57
|172
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:05:12
|173
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:13
|174
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:54
|175
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:07:37
|176
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:17
|177
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|1:11:57
|178
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:48
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|72
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|68
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|58
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|56
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|6
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|31
|8
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|9
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|29
|10
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|28
|11
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|28
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|26
|13
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|23
|15
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|16
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|16
|17
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|18
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15
|19
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|20
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|21
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|12
|23
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|24
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|25
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|26
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|27
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|28
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|29
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|30
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|31
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|34
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|35
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|36
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|37
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|6
|38
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|40
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|41
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|42
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|43
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|44
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|46
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|47
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|48
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|49
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|50
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|52
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|54
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|55
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|56
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|57
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|58
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|59
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|60
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|61
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|62
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|63
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|64
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|65
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|66
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|67
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|68
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|69
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|70
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|71
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|26
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|3
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|9
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|10
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|12
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|13
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|14
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|15
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|17
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|18
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|19
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|20
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|21
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|22
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|23
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|24
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|26
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|28
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|22:17:06
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:11
|3
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:16
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:24
|5
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:06
|6
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:53
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:17
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:03:29
|9
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:13
|10
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:49
|11
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|12
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:12:49
|13
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:52
|14
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:17:49
|15
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:56
|16
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:26:55
|17
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:57
|18
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:34:50
|19
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:32
|20
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:35:46
|21
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:36:48
|22
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:39:22
|23
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:27
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:41:38
|25
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:25
|26
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:42:45
|27
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:42
|28
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:46:25
|29
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:00
|30
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:47:09
|31
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:47:21
|32
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:47:25
|33
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:47:38
|34
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:48:35
|35
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:49:36
|36
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:49:49
|37
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:28
|38
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:43
|39
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:56:23
|40
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:56:27
|41
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:56:40
|42
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:57:04
|43
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:57:24
|44
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:00:34
|45
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|1:01:47
|46
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:06
|47
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:57
|48
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:05:12
|49
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|1:11:57
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|15
|4
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|7
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|11
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|9
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|10
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|12
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|13
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|14
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|15
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|16
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|17
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|18
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|19
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|20
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|23
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|5
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|25
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|26
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|27
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|28
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|30
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|31
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|32
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|33
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|34
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|35
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|37
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|38
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|39
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|42
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|43
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|44
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|45
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|47
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|48
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|49
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|50
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|51
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|52
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|53
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|54
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|55
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|56
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|4
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|6
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|7
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|8
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|9
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|10
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|11
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|12
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|13
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|14
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|15
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|16
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|17
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|23
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|25
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|26
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|29
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|30
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|31
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|36
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|269
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|244
|3
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|224
|4
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|184
|5
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|169
|6
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|167
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|166
|8
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|144
|9
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|123
|10
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|68
|11
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|12
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|65
|13
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|64
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|41
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama-FDJ
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|EF Education-Nippo
|5
|Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Team DSM
|9
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Cofidis
|13
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|18
|Astana-Premier Tech
|50
|19
|Team BikeExchange
|50
|20
|Movistar Team
|50
|21
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|50
|22
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|23
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|50
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|66:53:22
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:39
|3
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02:48
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:48
|5
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:18
|6
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:47
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:11:58
|8
|Team DSM
|0:12:55
|9
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:39
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:21:25
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:40
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:23
|13
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:37:25
|14
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:41:29
|15
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:45:38
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:05
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:58:25
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:18:50
|19
|Cofidis
|1:19:53
|20
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:22:47
|21
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:26:16
|22
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:37:34
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:53
