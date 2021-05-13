Giro d'Italia: Gino Mäder wins stage 6

Image 1 of 15 Gino Mäder celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 15 Mäder on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 Attila Valter took the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 15 ISN work early in the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 15 Bauke Mollema and Geoffrey Bouchard chase the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 The break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 15 Aleksandr Vlasov in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 15 Remco Evenepoel in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 15 Ineos Grenadiers create an echelon in the wind mid-stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 15 The weather was horrific for much of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 15 Romain Bardet on the attack in the rain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 15 Mäder with Mollema and Cataldo in the final (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 15 The rain pounds the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 15 Bernal on the attack with Giulio Ciccone on his wheel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 15 The favourites battle through the rain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

There was another breakaway winner on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, as Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) triumphed atop the Colle San Giacomo, but also more GC action, with Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) taking the pink jersey and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) issuing a statement of intent.

The final climb, measuring 15.5km at 6.1 per cent, was always likely to have an impact, but the stage had already burst into life in the wet and windy conditions between a pair of lesser mid-race climbs.

Race leader Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) was caught out when Ineos attacked en masse and split the bunch on the plateau, and the Italian went on to lose eight minutes even before the final ascent. At the finish, he handed the jersey over to his breakaway companion from Tuesday, 22-year-old Valter, who started the day fourth overall and placed a remarkable 12th on the stage.

Valter finished in elite company alongside Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), but those three were dealt a 17-second blow as Bernal issued a volley of attacks in the final 2km. Only Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) were able to follow the Colombian's second acceleration, and he still had enough in the tank to sprint for second place on the stage, with Martin taking third.

The day's honours, however, belonged to Mäder, who tasted redemption on a couple of fronts. First of all, it was the perfect way to bounce back after Bahrain Victorious had lost their leader Mikel Landa to a crash the previous afternoon. They appeared anything but rudderless on Thursday, as Matej Mohorič produced unsung heroics to first propel Mäder into the break, then split the break on the descent from that pair of mid-race climbs, and finally set the pace on the lower slopes of the final climb.

By the time he pulled aside, Mäder had just Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Dario Cataldo (Movistar) left for company, and he rode with them until launching his big attack 3.3km from the summit. He was quickly and cleanly away, but Bernal was about to light the touchpaper behind, and his one-minute advantage came under major threat.

It looked like he might suffer the same agonizing fate as at Paris-Nice earlier this year when Primoz Roglic flew past him in the final metres of the penultimate stage, but this time he hung on by 12 seconds to complete the redemption tale. It had been such an exacting day in yet more sodden conditions that he could barely rise from the saddle to celebrate, but he nevertheless savoured his moment.

"Yesterday was such a sad day, and today we just said we're going to ride in honour of Mikel's lost Giro," Mäder said.

"It's such a nice feeling after Paris-Nice. As soon as I was alone as the last survivor of the break, all I could think of was Paris-Nice. There was that doubt in my head all the way to the last 100 metres, and then it was such a sweet feeling."

Bernal then took second place on the stage, helping himself to six bonus seconds, while Martin claimed four bonus seconds for third. Evenepoel finished alongside them, but Ciccone lost two seconds in the final dash for the line.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Marc Soler (Movistar), and Daniel Martinez (Ineos) all held their own and finished just ahead of the group containing Valter, Yates, Carthy, and Vlasov, who finished 17 seconds down on Bernal.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) lost a further 11 seconds, and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafrdo) conceded 17 more, while Jai Hindley (Team DSM) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) were dropped earlier on the climb and lost any real hope of winning this Giro.

Valter now leads the race by 11 seconds over Evenepoel, with Bernal third at 16 seconds, and Vlasov fourth at 24 seconds. Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), also with Valter in that stage 4 breakaway, kept himself in the top-five by placing 22nd on the stage, while Carthy, Caruso, Ciccone, Martin, and Yates round out the top-10 all still within 49 seconds of the race lead.

"I could cry, I'm so happy. It's just incredible for me," Valter said.

"It's good to make jokes in the morning but to really believe it is another story. I cannot be more surprised and more happy. I was planning to do it. I knew I had the good climbing legs this Giro to be better than the first five riders. I just had to hang onto the best climbers and I was really motivated to do it. Of course, the motivation gives extra power. I just hope to enjoy this jersey with the team as much as possible."

How it unfolded

From outside the Frasassi caves near Genga 179 riders set off for 160 kilometres, with Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), and François Bidard (AG2R Citroën) not taking to the start after their crashes on the previous day's run-in

The riders picked up where they left off, with a rapid start and a long battle for the breakaway. Multiple groups came and went before Mohorič drove a six-man group clear after 25km. He was working on behalf of Mäder, who'd already tried to get away, and they were joined by Cataldo, Simon Gugliemi (Groupama-FDJ), and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix). Simone Ravanelli (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec) was late to the party but not as late as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), who spent an age in no-man's land. The peloton eased off after 30km but that duo had to ride hard for another 25km before finally making contact with the break to make it eight out front.

De Marchi's Israel Start-Up Nation teammates quickly came to the front to set the pace and keep the break under control, allowing the gap to rise slowly to a maximum of five minutes. After the intermediate sprint at kilometre 55, where Ravanelli claimed maximum points, the rain started to fall, only easing when the riders hit the first climb of the day, the second-category Forca di Gualdo, 10.4km long with an average gradient of 7.4 per cent.

Bouchard attacked at the top to claim maximum mountains points ahead of Ravanelli and Mäder, and they headed for the rolling plateau, where the rain was awaiting them once again.

Back in the bunch, fireworks were about to explode. Ineos led them over the top, and while they appeared to be setting tempo on the climb itself, the rhythm changed over the top, with the help of Team DSM. On the initial descent, Ganna forced the issue to such an extent that the peloton split in five. The gaps were small at first, but they yawned open on the exposed and windy hillside. The front group of 25 was caught by the second group of 30 to create one large peloton containing all the pre-race favourites. However, maglia rosa De Marchi was caught out behind, forced to chase as the dropped groups came together to form a chasing pack.

Ineos continued to pile on the pressure as the road tilted uphill towards the peak of the short third-category Forca di Presta climb. Ganna's turn was so violent that he briefly split the front peloton into a nine-man echelon, with EF Education-Nippo and Deceuninck-QuickStep scrambling to get on terms before the whole group reformed.

At the top of the Forca di Presta, with 60km to go, Mohorič led the breakaway, but their lead had been reduced to 2:55, while the De Marchi group was already 90 seconds down on the main bunch.

Mohorič had come to the fore in anticipation of the long, gentle descent to the foot of the final climb, and he duly used his descending skills to drag Mäder clear. The wet roads were treacherous and only Mollema – despite a brief error – and Cataldo were able to get back on terms with the Bahrain duo, while the rest of them faded away.

There was aggression in the bunch on the descent, too, with Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo), and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) easing clear in a trio. Ciccone refused to work on the pedalling sections, much to Bettiol's frustration, but they still managed to quickly open a lead of 30 seconds, which Bardet clearly felt was worth investing in.

With 30km to go, as the descent shallowed out, that trio were 2:10 behind the leaders and some 50 seconds clear of the bunch. Bettiol and Bardet did manage to coax a couple of turns out of Ciccone, and their strength in numbers grew when they caught Ravanelli, Gugliemi, and Janssens from the original break with 25km to go. By that point, however, they were losing time, and the gap back to the bunch dipped to 30 seconds.

That trend continued on the final few kilometres that preceded the final climb, and they were caught by the Ineos Grenadiers-led peloton with 17km to go.

The final climb

At the foot of the final climb, marked by an intermediate sprint, the four remaining breakaway riders – Mohorič, Mäder, Mollema, Cataldo – enjoyed a lead of 2:45 over the front peloton. Meanwhile, the De Marchi group had been ridden well out of contention, some nine minutes in arrears.

The climb to San Giacomo measured 15.5 kilometres, with an average gradient of 6.1 per cent. The first two-thirds were steady enough but the gradients would rise to a stiffer 7.5 per cent for the final 5km.

Mohorič took up pace-making duties in the break, continuing to sacrifice himself for Mäder. He lasted for 2km before pulling aside and leaving it to his young teammate. Back in the bunch, Ganna worked on the lower slopes for Ineos, as the rain eased and the GC contenders shed their rain capes.

There was a baffling moment 12km from the top, as the bunch reduced to 50 riders, when Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was hit by a Team BikeExchange car. The Belgian was dropping off the back and was hit from behind by the car. Fortunately, he was able to remount, although he made his frustration clear.

With 10km to go, after a third of the climb, the four leaders had been pegged back but still enjoyed a lead of 2:10. Ganna then pulled over, his last act being to cause George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) to drop, the Kiwi having already struggled in the wet conditions two days ago. He wasn't gone for long, though, as Koen Bouwman dropped back to pace him back up.

Jonathan Castroviejo was the next rider to take the reins for Ineos Grenadiers, and the gap fell to two minutes with 7.5km to go. Still, 40 riders remained in the GC group, with Gianni Moscon and Daniel Martinez in front of Bernal. Carthy, Soler, and Evenepoel were all well supported behind in the Ineos line, while DSM soon moved their leaders up to the front.

Mäder, Mollema, and Cataldo passed under the 5km-to-go banner and took on the hardest part of the climb with a lead of 1:30. At the same point, Castroviejo's turn was brought to a premature end by a rear-wheel puncture. That threw the Ineos train off the rails, and DSM and QuickStep both used the opportunity to hit the front and start dictating.

After a turn from DSM's Michael Storer, Fausto Masnada took it up for QuickStep, with Almeida and Evenepoel in tow. The group had thinned to 30 riders with 4km to go, with Bennett now dropped for good.

Up front, Mäder launched the first big attack 3.3km from the summit, at which point they were still just over a minute clear of the GC group. Soon came the first big attack from back there, too, as Ineos, having slipped back, sent Martinez up the road. Masnada continued his effort, causing last year's runner-up Jai Hindley (Team DSM) to be dropped, before handing over to Almeida with just over 2km to go.

Mäder rode definitively clear of Mollema and Cataldo and took a lead of just under a minute into the final 2km.

Bernal then launched his move, wiping out his teammate Martinez's lead in an instant. Ciccone and Evenepoel were straight on the case, but a moment's hesitation allowed others back into the picture. Just over a kilometre from the top, Bernal kicked again, with Ciccone and Evenepoel once again the riders closest in attendance. This time, Martin got himself on board, while Vlasov scrapped with Damiano Caruso a few wheel lengths behind. Soler then got himself over to that mini group, while Yates tried to limit the damage in a third chasing group.

Bernal kept the pressure on to pry small but significant gaps open in another gruelling first-week tussle, but Mäder was able to dig in and hang on to celebrate the biggest win of his young career.

Stage 6 results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4:17:52 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:12 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:14 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:25 7 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:29 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 12 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 15 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 16 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 19 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 20 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:10 21 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:12 22 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 23 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:14 24 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:18 25 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:19 26 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 27 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:41 28 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46 29 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:07 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:02:15 34 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:38 35 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 37 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:21 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:12 39 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:05:55 40 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:30 41 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:12 42 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:14 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:45 44 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:10:27 45 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 46 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:57 47 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:37 48 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 50 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 54 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 57 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 58 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 59 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 60 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 61 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 63 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 64 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 66 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 67 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 68 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:16:29 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:42 70 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:52 72 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 73 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 74 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 75 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:19:18 76 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 78 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 79 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:36 80 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 81 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:20 82 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 83 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 84 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 86 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 89 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:08 90 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:21:47 91 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 92 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 93 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 94 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 95 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:06 96 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 97 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 98 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 99 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:49 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 101 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 104 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 106 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 107 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 108 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 109 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 110 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 112 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 113 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 114 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 115 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 116 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 117 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 119 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 120 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 121 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 122 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 123 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 124 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 125 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 126 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 127 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 128 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 129 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 130 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 131 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 133 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 134 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 135 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 137 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:26:04 138 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 139 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:32 140 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 141 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 142 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 143 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 144 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 145 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 146 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 147 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 148 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 149 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 150 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 151 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 153 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 154 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 155 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 156 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 157 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 158 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 159 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 160 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 161 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 162 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 163 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 164 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 165 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 166 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 167 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 168 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 169 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 170 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 171 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:27:45 172 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 173 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:48 174 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 175 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 176 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange

Sprint 1 - Pieve Torina km. 54.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 2 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 4 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 5 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 7 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 - Ascoli Piceno (San Giacomo) km. 160 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 25 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 12 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5 7 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 1 - Forca di Gualdo km. 88.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18 2 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 6 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 2 - Forca di Presta km. 100.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 9 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 2 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 3 - Ascoli Piceno (San Giacomo) km. 160 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 18 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 6 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Ascoli Piceno km. 144.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:03 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:02 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:01

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4:17:52 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:12 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:25 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:29 6 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 7 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40 8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:10 10 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:12 11 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:46 12 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:38 13 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:05:55 15 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:27 16 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:57 17 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:37 18 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:52 19 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:18 20 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:36 21 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 22 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:08 23 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:21:47 24 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 25 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:06 27 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 28 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:49 29 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 30 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 31 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 32 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 34 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 35 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 36 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 37 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 38 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 39 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 40 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:27:32 41 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 43 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 44 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 47 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 48 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 49 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain Victorious 12:55:19 2 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:55 4 Movistar Team 0:01:20 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 6 Team BikeExchange 0:01:58 7 EF Education-Nippo 0:02:43 8 Team DSM 0:07:30 9 Jumbo-Visma 0:13:23 10 Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:09 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:20 12 UAE Team Emirates 0:23:27 13 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:28:43 14 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:28:45 15 Groupama-FDJ 0:32:03 16 Israel Start-up Nation 0:33:45 17 Alpecin-Fenix 0:36:12 18 AG2R Citroën Team 0:42:08 19 Lotto Soudal 0:46:04 20 Cofidis 0:53:53 21 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:55:51 22 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:58:03 23 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:00:43

General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 22:17:06 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11 3 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:24 5 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:25 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:38 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:47 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:49 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55 12 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:06 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 15 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:32 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43 18 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53 19 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:01 20 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:03 22 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17 23 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:06 24 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:09 25 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:29 26 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:13 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:04:44 28 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:49 29 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:50 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:06 31 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:55 32 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:17 33 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:55 34 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:12:49 35 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:52 36 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:08 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:13:56 38 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:30 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:32 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:45 41 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:04 42 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:34 43 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:18 44 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:49 45 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:57 46 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:00 47 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:31 48 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:19:44 49 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:06 50 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:15 51 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:20:56 52 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:21:46 54 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:56 55 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:03 56 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:46 57 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:58 58 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:20 59 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:24 60 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:52 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:25:47 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:24 63 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:49 64 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:26:55 65 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:09 66 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:27:15 67 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:16 68 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:50 69 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:30:18 70 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:31:01 71 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:28 72 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:42 73 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:57 74 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:11 75 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:29 76 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:34:50 77 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:35:08 78 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:32 79 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:35:46 80 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:36:05 81 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:36:28 82 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:36:48 83 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:56 84 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:37:08 85 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:10 86 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:39 87 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:22 88 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:39:31 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:41 90 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:27 91 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:41:04 92 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:41:38 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:41:46 94 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:25 95 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:42:45 96 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:57 97 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:42:59 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:43:29 99 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 100 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:02 101 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:39 102 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:42 103 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:45:49 104 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:07 105 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:46:25 106 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:26 107 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:46:50 108 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:46:54 109 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:47:00 110 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:47:09 111 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:47:19 112 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:47:21 113 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:47:25 114 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:38 115 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:19 116 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:35 117 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:49:09 118 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:29 119 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:49:36 120 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 121 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:49:49 122 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:49:59 123 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:50:08 124 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:28 125 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:51:40 126 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:43 127 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:51:47 128 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:51:52 129 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:52:40 130 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:53:29 131 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:56:11 132 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:56:23 133 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:56:27 134 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:40 135 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:53 136 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:57:04 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:57:05 138 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:15 139 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:57:24 140 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:57:33 141 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:57:55 142 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:58:26 143 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:58:40 144 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:58:41 145 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:58:49 146 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:04 147 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:59:18 148 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:59:21 149 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:47 150 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:59:48 151 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:59:59 152 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:08 153 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:10 154 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:27 155 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:00:34 156 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 1:00:45 157 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:01:00 158 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:01:13 159 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:01:47 160 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:55 161 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:02:00 162 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:02:23 163 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:02 164 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:03:06 165 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:03:07 166 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:03:22 167 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:03:47 168 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:03:57 169 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:04:17 170 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 1:04:49 171 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:57 172 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:05:12 173 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:05:13 174 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:54 175 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:07:37 176 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:11:17 177 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:11:57 178 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:13:48

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 72 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 68 3 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 58 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 56 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 6 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 31 8 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 30 9 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 29 10 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 28 11 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 28 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 26 13 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 23 15 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18 16 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 16 17 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15 18 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15 19 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 20 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 21 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 12 23 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 12 24 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 9 25 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9 26 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 27 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 28 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 29 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 30 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 31 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 32 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 34 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 35 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 36 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 37 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 6 38 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5 40 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 41 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 42 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 43 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 44 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 5 45 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 46 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4 47 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 48 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 4 49 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 50 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 52 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 54 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 3 55 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 56 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2 57 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 58 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 59 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2 60 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 61 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 62 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2 63 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 64 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 2 65 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 66 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2 67 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1 68 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1 69 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 70 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1 71 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 26 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18 3 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16 4 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 10 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 10 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 9 8 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8 9 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 6 12 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 13 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 14 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6 15 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 17 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 18 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 20 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2 21 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 22 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 23 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 24 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1 26 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 28 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 22:17:06 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11 3 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:24 5 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:06 6 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17 8 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:29 9 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:13 10 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:49 11 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:50 12 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:12:49 13 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:52 14 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:49 15 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:56 16 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:26:55 17 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:57 18 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:34:50 19 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:32 20 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:35:46 21 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:36:48 22 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:22 23 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:27 24 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:41:38 25 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:25 26 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:42:45 27 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:42 28 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:46:25 29 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:47:00 30 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:47:09 31 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:47:21 32 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:47:25 33 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:38 34 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:35 35 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:49:36 36 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:49:49 37 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:28 38 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:43 39 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:56:23 40 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:56:27 41 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:40 42 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:57:04 43 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:57:24 44 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:00:34 45 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:01:47 46 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:03:06 47 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:57 48 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:05:12 49 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:11:57

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 15 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15 4 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 5 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 11 7 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 10 9 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 10 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 12 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 13 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 14 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 15 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 16 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7 17 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 18 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 19 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 20 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 5 23 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 5 25 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 5 26 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 27 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 28 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 30 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 31 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 32 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 33 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 34 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 35 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 36 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 37 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 38 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 39 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 40 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 42 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 43 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 44 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2 45 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 47 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 48 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 49 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1 50 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 51 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 52 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1 53 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 54 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 55 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1 56 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13 4 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 5 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11 6 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 7 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 8 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 9 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 10 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 7 11 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 12 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 13 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 14 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 15 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 16 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 17 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 4 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 22 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 23 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 24 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2 25 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 26 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 29 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 30 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 31 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1 33 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 36 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 244 3 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224 4 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 184 5 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169 6 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 166 8 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 144 9 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 123 10 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68 11 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65 12 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65 13 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 64 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 41

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama-FDJ 2 Ineos Grenadiers 3 Alpecin-Fenix 4 EF Education-Nippo 5 Bahrain Victorious 6 Trek-Segafredo 7 Israel Start-up Nation 8 Team DSM 9 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Jumbo-Visma 12 Cofidis 13 Team Qhubeka Assos 14 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 Lotto Soudal 16 UAE Team Emirates 20 17 Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 18 Astana-Premier Tech 50 19 Team BikeExchange 50 20 Movistar Team 50 21 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50 22 AG2R Citroën Team 50 23 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 50