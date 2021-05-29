Giro d'Italia: Damiano Caruso wins stage 20

Image 1 of 52 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 52 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 52 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) went on the attack on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 52 Pello Bilbao helped Damiano Caruso to gain time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 52 Romain Bardet went on the attack with second-placed Damiano Caruso on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 52 Damiano Caruso on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 52 Jonathan Castroviejo leads the maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 52 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 52 Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 52 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 52 Snow-capped mountains made for great scenery on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 52 Ineos Grenadiers ride through the snow banks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 52 Snow in the alps on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 52 Belgian champion Dries de Bondt made the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 52 Scenery on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 52 Taco van der Hoorn rides in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 52 Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo Kometa) leads the escape group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 52 Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 52 BikeExchange sets the pace in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 52 Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 52 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) looking focussed (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 52 Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 52 Scenery on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 52 A Colombian supporter of Egan Bernal on the road side (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 52 Scenery on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 52 Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 52 Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli) greets his supporters (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 52 The peloton on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 52 Astana ride in the peloton on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 52 The jersey holders at the start of stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 52 Simon Yates (BikeExchange) at the start of stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 52 Ineos Grenadiers at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 52 Ineos Grenadiers relax before stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 52 Filippo Ganna got a visit from his dog at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 52 Mia the dog was super happy to see Filippo Ganna (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 52 Dog therapy! Ganna's pup Mia gets some belly rubs from her dad and Davide Cimolai (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 52 Riders relax along Lago Maggiore before stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 52 Mia the pup gives dad Filippo Ganna a smootch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 52 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) defended his race lead (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 40 of 52 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) went on the attack on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 41 of 52 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 42 of 52 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 43 of 52 Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) leads (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 44 of 52 Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) leads Bernal and Yates (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 45 of 52 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 46 of 52 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) went on the attack on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 47 of 52 Romain Bardet (DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 48 of 52 Egan Bernal with a sigh of relief after the final mountain stage (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 49 of 52 Mountains classification winner Geoffrey Bouchard (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 50 of 52 Simon Yates (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 51 of 52 Caruso on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images SPort) Image 52 of 52 João Almeida finishes the stage (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)

Egan Bernal successfully defended the pink jersey on the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia and is on the brink of sealing overall victory.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won the stage, but by finishing just 24 seconds ahead of Bernal, does not appear to have not done enough to keep himself in contention for the pink jersey with just tomorrow’s time trial stage to come.

"I thought about a thousand things in the last meters before the finish line, all my sacrifices, my training, and all the work done by my teammates," Caruso said.

"We rode in an exemplary way today, Pello Bilbao in particular did an incredible job and he played a fundamental role in this victory. Today I realized a dream, I think I am the happiest man in the world!"

While the expected attack never materialised from Simon Yates (BikeExchange), who Bernal dropped on the final climb, Caruso put Ineos Grenadiers under pressure for much of the day after going clear on a descent with his teammate Pello Bilbao, along with Romain Bardet and a couple of his DSM teammates.

But an astonishing ride on the final climb from Dani Martinez, who managed to drop every one of Bernal’s rivals in the peloton until it was just the two Ineos Grenadiers riders left, kept Caruso within a safe distance by the finish, and keeps the Italian 1:59 adrift of Bernal on GC.

Caruso reached the bottom of the final climb, the category 1 Alpe Motta, with a lead of 40 seconds over the peloton and teammate Pello Bilbao, Romain Bardet and Michael Storer for company.

While the others were dropped early on the climb Bardet clung to his wheel until 2km from the top, when Caruso made what turned out to be his stage-winning attack.

The ride of the day was from Martinez, however, who made absolutely sure that Bernal had nothing to worry about in his defence of the pink jersey. He began setting the pace at the start of the climb, and didn't finish until the final kilometre, by which point he'd not only managed to prevent any attacks, but also dropped Yates, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), Alexander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and every other GC rider still in the peloton.

It was especially important for Ineos Grenadiers that Martinez was on a good day, as they'd already used up a number of domestiques chasing Caruso. Jonathan Castroviejo was the only other domestique to still be in the peloton at the penultimate climb of the day.

Despite this pressure, Ineos Grenadiers never really looked in trouble, and Bernal survived what had the potential to be a destructive stage with very few worries.

"I am satisfied with the result," said Bernal at the finish. "I think we managed the situation well. We have two minutes of an advantage for tomorrow's time trial, so I think we're in a good position."

Referring to Caruso's long-range attack, he commented that "it's not the best to have the second on GC in front of you by almost one minute, but, still having three teammates, I tried to use them, and arrive as fresh as possible at the last climb."

How it unfolded

On what was the final road stage of the Giro d'Italia, there was another long battle to get into the day's break among a variety of different kinds of riders, ranging from those hoping for one last chance to win a stage, teammates from GC teams wanting to get up the road to help their leader later in the stage, and those simply looking for a head start ahead of the day's crystal climbing.

No break had gone clear by the intermediate sprint 17km into the stage, prompting Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) into action to defend his lead in the points classification. He chose to preserve energy rather than sprint, rolling over the line a few places behind rivals Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) in third and fourth, but retains the maglia ciclamino.

It wasn't until 45km into the stage that the peloton stopped chasing, and allowed the group ahead to extend their lead to over thirty seconds. That group consisted of: Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Giovanni Visconti (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), Nico Denz (Team DSM) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux).

There were a few delayed responses from Deceuninck-QuickStep and Trek-Segafredo, with the former briefly upping the pace at the front of the peloton and Vincenzo Nibali attempting to bridge the gap for the latter, but they soon gave up and the chase and allowed the break to go clear.

Ineos Grenadiers will have been pleased with the makeup of that group, as it included none of the riders from their rival teams of Simon Yates' BikeExchange or Damiano Caruso's Bahrain-Victorious present in it.

But having missed the break, BikeExchange, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Trek-Segafredo remained determined to boss this stage, and set about bringing them back once the gap had reached five minutes. By the foot of the first climb of the day, the category one San Bernardino, their work had brought the gap back down to about 3-30.

Aware of the need to up the pace, Vervaeke attacked in the break, going clear with Großschartner, with Albanese and Visconti and later Pellaud catching up to them further up the climb.That quintet reached the top together, where Albanese pipped Pellaud to be the first to crest it.

A slackening of the pace in the peloton during the first part of the climb had meant these leaders stopped shedding time, until Team DSM took control and increased it again towards the top of the climb. By the top, they were less than a minute behind.

DSM didn't let up on the descent, and their trio of Chris Hamilton, Michael Storer and leader Romain Bardet opened up a small advantage, along with Damiano Caruso and his Bahrain-Victorious domestique Pello Bilbao. These riders caught up to the leading quintet on a plateau during the descent, and, with a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton, chose to keep riding together.

Bernal still had five Ineos Grenadiers teammates to help him, and they led the chase in the peloton, with Simon Yates' BikeExchange also offering some assistance. Yet despite their strength in numbers, by the start of the next climb, Passo dello Spluga, the leaders had retained their lead of around 20 seconds.

That gap extended on the climb up to towards a minute, as Bilbao and Storer set a fast tempo that only their respective teammates Caruso and Bardet were capable of following. Ineos Grenadiers kept calm, not wanting to burn themselves out by panicking, but were reduced to just three riders, with only Castroviejo and Martinez left to protect Bernal.

At the top the leaders' advantage was 43 seconds.

Light rain further complicated what was already a technical descent, and in the peloton Alexander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) took it upon himself to come to the front and lead them down. He caused a few temporary splits, but Ineos Grenadiers were able to regain control with Castroviejo resuming the pace-setting, and kept the gap at around 40 seconds.

The gap remained at that distance by the start of the final climb, at which point Castroviejo at long last swung off to allow Martinez to begin his turn.

It wasn't long until Storer and then Bilbao were finished in the break, leaving it up to Caruso and Bardet to make the most of the head start they brought to the climb.

Upon taking control of the peloton, Martinez did more great work for Bernal, climbing fast enough so that only he, Yates, Vlasov, Carthy and Almeida remained, and not allowing Caruso and Bardet's lead to grow out any more.

Still flying, Martinez began to bring back the leaders while also one-by-one dropping Carthy, then Vlasov, then Yates and then finally Almeida.

Caruso dropped Bardet 2km from the top, but by now his lead over the chasing Martinez and Bernal was just a precarious 20 seconds.

Martinez at last finished his turn in the final kilometre, at which point Bernal set off in pursuit of Caruso. But Caruso had enjoyed a second wind since dropping Bardet, and retained a big enough advantage over Bernal to celebrate victory at the line.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4:27:53 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:24 3 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:41 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:51 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:13 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:29 9 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:07 10 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:23 11 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:37 13 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:10 15 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:42 16 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 17 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:08 18 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:10 19 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:44 20 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:29 21 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:06:01 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:25 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:41 24 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:06:46 25 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:50 26 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:55 28 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:56 29 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:00 30 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:33 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:02 32 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 33 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 34 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:15 35 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:18 36 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:09:05 37 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:28 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:42 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 44 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 46 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:00 47 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:14:18 48 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:30 49 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:53 50 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:55 51 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:58 52 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 53 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 54 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 55 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 56 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:01 57 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:47 58 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:13 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:22:06 60 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 61 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:10 62 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:18 63 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:06 64 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:25 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:59 67 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 68 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 69 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:25:38 70 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:43 71 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 72 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:27:09 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:55 74 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:28:25 75 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 76 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 77 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 78 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:29:50 79 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 80 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:17 81 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 82 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 83 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 84 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 85 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 86 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 87 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 88 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 89 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:37 90 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 91 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 92 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 93 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:39 94 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 95 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 96 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 97 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:32:05 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 99 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:48 100 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 101 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:32:58 102 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:29 103 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 104 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:33:45 105 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:34:07 106 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:34:17 107 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 108 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:34:18 109 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:47 110 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:18 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:38 112 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:37:36 113 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 114 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 115 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 116 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 117 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 118 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 119 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 120 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 121 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 122 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 123 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:37:42 124 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:37:47 125 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 126 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 127 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 128 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 129 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:53 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:38:05 131 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 132 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 133 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 134 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 135 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 136 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 138 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 139 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 140 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:09 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:21 142 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation

Sprint 1 - Cannobio km. 16.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 5 5 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 6 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 12 3 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 9 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 9 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 10 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo San Bernardino km. 106.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 2 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 4 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 5 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 6 6 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 7 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2 8 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo dello Spluga km. 134.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 40 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 18 3 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 12 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 9 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4 7 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 8 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Valle Spluga-Alpe Motta km. 164 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 40 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18 3 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 12 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 9 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 4 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Madesimo km. 161.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:03 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:02 3 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:01

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:28:17 2 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:17 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:49 5 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:43 6 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:13 7 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:18 8 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:46 9 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:20 10 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:06:22 11 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:26 12 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:38 13 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:18 14 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:29 15 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:34 16 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 17 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:42 18 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:35 19 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 20 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:28:01 21 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:29:26 22 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:53 24 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 25 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:13 26 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:15 27 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:05 28 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:33:43 29 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:33:53 30 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:33:54 31 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:23 32 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:34:54 33 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:12 34 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 36 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 37 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:37:23 38 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:37:41 39 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jumbo-Visma 13:32:35 2 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21 3 Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:43 4 Movistar Team 0:04:18 5 Team BikeExchange 0:11:38 6 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:29 7 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:16:34 8 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:20 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:18:36 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:19:13 11 Bahrain Victorious 0:19:18 12 Team DSM 0:24:03 13 Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:47 14 Israel Start-up Nation 0:34:22 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:40 16 AG2R Citroën Team 0:40:25 17 EF Education-Nippo 0:41:38 18 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:18 19 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:49:10 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:51:16 21 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:03:14 22 Cofidis 1:44:03

General classification after stage 20 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 85:41:47 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:59 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:03:23 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:07 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:07:48 6 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:56 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:22 8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:50 9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:39 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:48 11 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:55 12 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:31:04 13 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:36:11 14 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:44:09 15 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:51 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:24 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:02 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:27 19 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:03:29 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:03:54 21 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:25 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 1:05:57 23 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:18:12 24 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 1:18:20 25 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:19:26 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:31:13 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:50 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:35:52 29 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:38:13 30 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 1:45:02 31 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:47:48 32 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:48:12 33 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:49:32 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:49:36 35 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:58:34 36 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:59:29 37 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:59:45 38 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 2:00:40 39 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:54 40 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2:03:11 41 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 2:05:17 42 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:11:55 43 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:11:56 44 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:12:40 45 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2:16:01 46 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:16:23 47 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:18:35 48 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2:20:03 49 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2:20:36 50 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 2:22:41 51 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:23:11 52 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:25:02 53 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2:27:52 54 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:28:00 55 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 2:28:16 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:30:29 57 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:31:59 58 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:34:25 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 2:39:18 60 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:43:57 61 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:48:55 62 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 2:56:55 63 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 2:57:15 64 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:12:27 65 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:14:21 66 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:16:44 67 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:17:22 68 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3:17:49 69 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:20:12 70 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:21:24 71 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:22:23 72 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3:23:39 73 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:27:24 74 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:30:21 75 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:32:04 76 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:32:26 77 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 3:34:22 78 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 3:35:51 79 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:36:42 80 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:15 81 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:41:23 82 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3:43:46 83 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:44:25 84 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:44:47 85 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:45:20 86 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:45:31 87 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:49:32 88 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:55:11 89 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:56:15 90 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:18 91 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:59:46 92 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:01:15 93 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:01:26 94 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 4:02:08 95 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:02:11 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:02:54 97 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 4:04:53 98 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 4:05:19 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 4:07:37 100 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4:08:14 101 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:14:41 102 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 4:15:55 103 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:24:14 104 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:30:34 105 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:32:21 106 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:32:30 107 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 108 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:33:19 109 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:36:39 110 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:36:42 111 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 4:36:43 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:41:02 113 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 4:41:33 114 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4:42:58 115 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:45:18 116 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 4:45:20 117 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4:45:31 118 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 4:45:34 119 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:47:59 120 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:49:33 121 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:51:51 122 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:55:51 123 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:57:16 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 5:00:11 125 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:00:23 126 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 5:00:26 127 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5:00:44 128 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 5:00:57 129 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5:01:10 130 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 5:04:04 131 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5:04:16 132 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 5:07:37 133 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 5:07:52 134 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5:08:22 135 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5:10:23 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:15:41 137 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 5:15:42 138 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:16:12 139 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 5:16:26 140 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5:23:17 141 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5:26:43 142 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5:27:04 143 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5:34:03

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 118 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 116 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 86 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 80 6 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 71 7 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 61 8 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 60 9 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 57 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 53 11 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 53 12 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 50 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 48 14 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 48 15 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 48 16 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 43 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42 18 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 42 19 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 40 20 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 21 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 38 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 34 24 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 25 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 32 26 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 27 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 31 28 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 30 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 29 30 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 27 31 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 26 32 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 26 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 24 35 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 36 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 37 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22 38 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 22 39 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 22 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 20 41 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20 42 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 44 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 19 45 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 46 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 18 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 17 48 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 49 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16 50 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 51 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15 52 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15 53 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15 54 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 55 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12 57 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 12 58 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 59 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 12 60 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 11 61 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11 62 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 63 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 9 64 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 65 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 66 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 9 67 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8 68 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 69 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 70 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8 71 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8 72 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 73 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 74 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 75 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6 76 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 6 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 78 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5 79 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 80 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 81 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 5 82 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 5 83 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5 84 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 4 85 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 86 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4 87 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 4 88 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 89 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3 90 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 91 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 92 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 93 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 94 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 96 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1 97 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 98 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1 99 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1 100 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 101 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1 102 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3 103 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3 104 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -14

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 184 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 140 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 99 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 83 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 61 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 8 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 52 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 49 10 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 46 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 43 12 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 39 13 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 34 14 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 28 15 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 26 16 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 22 17 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 21 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 20 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 21 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 22 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 24 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13 25 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 26 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 12 27 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 28 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11 29 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 11 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 31 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 10 32 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 10 33 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 34 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10 35 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 9 36 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 9 37 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9 38 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 39 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 40 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 41 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 6 42 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6 43 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 44 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 45 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5 47 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 50 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4 51 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 52 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 53 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 54 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3 55 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 56 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 57 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 58 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 59 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 60 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 61 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 62 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1 63 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 64 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 65 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1 66 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 67 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 68 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 69 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 70 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2 71 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4 72 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4 73 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4 74 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates -8

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 85:41:47 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:07 3 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:56 4 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:50 5 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:39 6 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:44:09 7 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:51 8 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:47:48 9 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:59:29 10 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 2:00:40 11 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:54 12 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2:03:11 13 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2:20:03 14 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:48:55 15 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:12:27 16 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:17:22 17 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3:17:49 18 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:27:24 19 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:32:26 20 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:36:42 21 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:15 22 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:41:23 23 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:44:25 24 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:45:20 25 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:45:31 26 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:56:15 27 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:59:46 28 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:01:15 29 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 4:05:19 30 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4:08:14 31 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:14:41 32 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:30:34 33 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4:45:31 34 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 4:45:34 35 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:49:33 36 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 5:00:26 37 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5:01:10 38 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5:04:16 39 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5:26:43 40 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5:27:04

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 53 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 51 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 4 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 36 5 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 32 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 31 7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 8 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 26 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 22 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 20 13 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 19 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 19 17 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 18 19 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 20 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16 21 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15 22 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 23 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 15 24 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15 26 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 27 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 28 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 29 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 13 30 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12 31 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 32 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 33 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 11 34 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 36 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 10 37 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 38 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10 39 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 9 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9 42 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9 43 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 8 44 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 8 46 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 8 47 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 48 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 49 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 50 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 51 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 7 52 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 7 54 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 55 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 56 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 57 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 58 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 6 59 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 60 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 62 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 6 63 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 64 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 65 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5 66 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5 67 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 68 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5 69 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 70 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4 71 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 72 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 73 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 74 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 75 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 76 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 77 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 78 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2 79 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 80 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 81 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 82 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 83 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 84 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2 85 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 86 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 87 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 88 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 89 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 90 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 91 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 92 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 70 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 64 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 53 4 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 32 5 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 7 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 21 8 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 9 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 10 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16 11 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13 12 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 13 13 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12 14 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 16 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 11 18 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10 21 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 22 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 10 23 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 24 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 25 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 26 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 27 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 10 28 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10 29 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 30 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 33 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 34 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 35 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 36 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 37 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 38 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 39 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 7 40 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 6 42 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 43 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6 44 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 6 45 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 46 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 47 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 6 48 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 49 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 50 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5 52 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 53 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 4 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 4 55 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4 56 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 57 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 58 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 59 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 60 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 61 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3 62 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 63 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 64 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 65 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 66 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2 67 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 68 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 69 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 70 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 71 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 72 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 1 73 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 74 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 75 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 76 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 77 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1 78 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1 79 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 695 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 648 3 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 414 4 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298 5 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 281 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274 7 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269 8 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224 9 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 196 10 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169 11 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148 13 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 134 14 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 133 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 125 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124 17 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 122 18 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 19 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 118 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 118 21 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 116 22 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 102 25 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99 26 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 84 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83 28 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 83 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 81 30 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80 31 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 80 32 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79 33 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 71 34 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68 35 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66 36 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65 37 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65 38 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 53 39 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 43 41 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 42 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 43 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40 44 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 33 45 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 22 46 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 21 47 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 20 48 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 49 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 19 50 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19 51 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 52 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16 53 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 13 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 55 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 56 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 57 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 9 58 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 59 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 7 60 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7 61 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 6 62 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 63 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 64 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 6 65 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 6 66 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 67 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain Victorious 2 Team DSM 3 Jumbo-Visma 4 Israel Start-up Nation 5 Groupama-FDJ 6 Ineos Grenadiers 20 7 Team Qhubeka Assos 20 8 Lotto Soudal 20 9 EF Education-Nippo 30 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 11 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50 12 AG2R Citroën Team 50 13 UAE Team Emirates 60 14 Movistar Team 100 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 100 16 Astana-Premier Tech 110 17 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110 18 Cofidis 110 19 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 140 20 Alpecin-Fenix 180 21 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 280 22 Trek-Segafredo 310 23 Team BikeExchange 450