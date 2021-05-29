Trending

Giro d'Italia: Damiano Caruso wins stage 20

Italian gains time on Yates, Bernal keeps maglia rosa

Image 1 of 52

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 52

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious in breakaway passing through Splgenpass Passo dello Spluga 2115m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Snow UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) went on the attack on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 52

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 20th stage Verbania Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 164 km 29052021 Pello Bilbao ESP Bahrain Victorious Damiano Caruso ITA Bahrain Victorious Romain Bardet FRA Team DSM photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Pello Bilbao helped Damiano Caruso to gain time (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 52

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 20th stage Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta 164 km - 29/05/2021 - Romain Bardet (FRA - Team DSM) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Romain Bardet went on the attack with second-placed Damiano Caruso on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 52

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 20th stage Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta 164 km - 29/05/2021 - Damiano Caruso (ITA - Bahrain Victorious) - Felix Grossschartner (AUT - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Damiano Caruso on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 52

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 20th stage Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta 164 km - 29/05/2021 - Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP - Ineos Grenadiers) - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jonathan Castroviejo leads the maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey passing through Splgenpass Passo dello Spluga 2115m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Snow UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 52

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 20th stage Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta 164 km - 29/05/2021 - Louis Vervaeke (BEL - Alpecin-Fenix) - Felix Grossschartner (AUT - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 52

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal 2ndR rides in the ascent of the San Bernardino pass Switzerland during the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 52

Spectators cheer as the pack rides in the ascent of the San Bernardino pass Switzerland during the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Snow-capped mountains made for great scenery on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 52

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal 3rdL and his teammates ride across the San Bernardino pass Switzerland during the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Ineos Grenadiers ride through the snow banks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 52

The pack rides across the San Bernardino pass Switzerland during the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Snow in the alps on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Giovanni Visconti of Italy and Bardiani CSF Faizan Pro Team Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Matteo Jorgenson of United States and Movistar Team during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Belgian champion Dries de Bondt made the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 52

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 20th stage Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta 164 km - 29/05/2021 - Scenery - San Bernardino - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Scenery on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Nico Denz of Germany and Team DSM Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Vincenzo Albanese of Italy and EOLOKOMETA Cycling Team in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Taco van der Hoorn rides in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Vincenzo Albanese of Italy and EOLOKOMETA Cycling Team in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo Kometa) leads the escape group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 52

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 20th stage Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta 164 km - 29/05/2021 - Felix Grossschartner (AUT - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Michael Hepburn of Australia and Team BikeExchange leads The Peloton during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

BikeExchange sets the pace in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) looking focussed (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey The peloton passing through Mesocco mountains 792m landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Snow Alps Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 52

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 20th stage Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta 164 km - 29/05/2021 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Scenery on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Colombian Fans Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey The peloton in Passo San Bernardino 2065m landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Switzerland CHE Snow UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A Colombian supporter of Egan Bernal on the road side (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 52

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 20th stage Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta 164 km - 29/05/2021 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Scenery on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey The peloton passing through Mesocco mountains 792m landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Colombian Fans Snow Alps Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Public Fans Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli) greets his supporters (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Vadim Pronskiy of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Switzerland CHE UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Astana ride in the peloton on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team blue mountain jersey Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech white best young jersey at start in Verbania City during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The jersey holders at the start of stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 52

Team BikeExchange rider Great Britains Simon Yates holds his bicycle prior to the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Simon Yates (BikeExchange) at the start of stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia Pink Leader Jersey Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain Filippo Ganna of Italy Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia Gianni Moscon of Italy Salvatore Puccio of Italy Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Team Presentation UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Gianni Moscon of Italy Salvatore Puccio of Italy Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers relax before stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers and his dog Mia in Maggiore Lake at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Filippo Ganna got a visit from his dog at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers and his dog Mia in Maggiore Lake at start in Verbania City during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mia the dog was super happy to see Filippo Ganna (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers and his dog Mia Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation in Maggiore Lake at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dog therapy! Ganna's pup Mia gets some belly rubs from her dad and Davide Cimolai (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and Team Qhubeka Assos Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Cofidis Antoine Duchesne of Canada and Team Groupama FDJ in Maggiore Lake at start in Verbania City during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Riders relax along Lago Maggiore before stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 52

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 20th stage Verbania - Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta 164 km - 29/05/2021 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mia the pup gives dad Filippo Ganna a smootch (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 52

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal crosses the finish line to place second of the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) defended his race lead (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 40 of 52

Team Bahrain rider Italys Damiano Caruso rides in the final ascent on his way to win the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) went on the attack on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 41 of 52

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal celebrates on the podium after the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 42 of 52

Team Bahrain rider Italys Damiano Caruso celebrates on the podium after winning the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 43 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) leads (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 44 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) leads Bernal and Yates (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 45 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 46 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious passing through Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m mountain during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Public Fans UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) went on the attack on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 47 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM passing through Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m mountain during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Public Fans UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Romain Bardet (DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 48 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey 2nd place at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal with a sigh of relief after the final mountain stage (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 49 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team blue mountain jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Mask Covid safety measures The peloton passing through flowery landscape UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Mountains classification winner Geoffrey Bouchard (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 50 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Simon Yates (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 51 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Kask Utopia Giro Helmet designed by MotoGP artist Aldo Drudi to stage winners The peloton passing through flowery landscape UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Caruso on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)
Image 52 of 52

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

João Almeida finishes the stage (Image credit: Getty Images SPort)

Egan Bernal successfully defended the pink jersey on the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia and is on the brink of sealing overall victory.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won the stage, but by finishing just 24 seconds ahead of Bernal, does not appear to have not done enough to keep himself in contention for the pink jersey with just tomorrow’s time trial stage to come.

"I thought about a thousand things in the last meters before the finish line, all my sacrifices, my training, and all the work done by my teammates," Caruso said. 

"We rode in an exemplary way today, Pello Bilbao in particular did an incredible job and he played a fundamental role in this victory. Today I realized a dream, I think I am the happiest man in the world!"

While the expected attack never materialised from Simon Yates (BikeExchange), who Bernal dropped on the final climb, Caruso put Ineos Grenadiers under pressure for much of the day after going clear on a descent with his teammate Pello Bilbao, along with Romain Bardet and a couple of his DSM teammates.

But an astonishing ride on the final climb from Dani Martinez, who managed to drop every one of Bernal’s rivals in the peloton until it was just the two Ineos Grenadiers riders left, kept Caruso within a safe distance by the finish, and keeps the Italian 1:59 adrift of Bernal on GC.

Caruso reached the bottom of the final climb, the category 1 Alpe Motta, with a lead of 40 seconds over the peloton and teammate Pello Bilbao, Romain Bardet and Michael Storer for company.

While the others were dropped early on the climb Bardet clung to his wheel until 2km from the top, when Caruso made what turned out to be his stage-winning attack.

The ride of the day was from Martinez, however, who made absolutely sure that Bernal had nothing to worry about in his defence of the pink jersey. He began setting the pace at the start of the climb, and didn't finish until the final kilometre, by which point he'd not only managed to prevent any attacks, but also dropped Yates, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), Alexander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and every other GC rider still in the peloton.

It was especially important for Ineos Grenadiers that Martinez was on a good day, as they'd already used up a number of domestiques chasing Caruso. Jonathan Castroviejo was the only other domestique to still be in the peloton at the penultimate climb of the day.

Despite this pressure, Ineos Grenadiers never really looked in trouble, and Bernal survived what had the potential to be a destructive stage with very few worries.

"I am satisfied with the result," said Bernal at the finish. "I think we managed the situation well. We have two minutes of an advantage for tomorrow's time trial, so I think we're in a good position."

Referring to Caruso's long-range attack, he commented that "it's not the best to have the second on GC in front of you by almost one minute, but, still having three teammates, I tried to use them, and arrive as fresh as possible at the last climb."

How it unfolded

On what was the final road stage of the Giro d'Italia, there was another long battle to get into the day's break among a variety of different kinds of riders, ranging from those hoping for one last chance to win a stage, teammates from GC teams wanting to get up the road to help their leader later in the stage, and those simply looking for a head start ahead of the day's crystal climbing.

No break had gone clear by the intermediate sprint 17km into the stage, prompting Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) into action to defend his lead in the points classification. He chose to preserve energy rather than sprint, rolling over the line a few places behind rivals Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) in third and fourth, but retains the maglia ciclamino.

It wasn't until 45km into the stage that the peloton stopped chasing, and allowed the group ahead to extend their lead to over thirty seconds. That group consisted of: Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Giovanni Visconti (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), Nico Denz (Team DSM) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux).

There were a few delayed responses from Deceuninck-QuickStep and Trek-Segafredo, with the former briefly upping the pace at the front of the peloton and Vincenzo Nibali attempting to bridge the gap for the latter, but they soon gave up and the chase and allowed the break to go clear.

Ineos Grenadiers will have been pleased with the makeup of that group, as it included none of the riders from their rival teams of Simon Yates' BikeExchange or Damiano Caruso's Bahrain-Victorious present in it.

But having missed the break, BikeExchange, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Trek-Segafredo remained determined to boss this stage, and set about bringing them back once the gap had reached five minutes. By the foot of the first climb of the day, the category one San Bernardino, their work had brought the gap back down to about 3-30.

Aware of the need to up the pace, Vervaeke attacked in the break, going clear with Großschartner, with Albanese and Visconti and later Pellaud catching up to them further up the climb.That quintet reached the top together, where Albanese pipped Pellaud to be the first to crest it.

A slackening of the pace in the peloton during the first part of the climb had meant these leaders stopped shedding time, until Team DSM took control and increased it again towards the top of the climb. By the top, they were less than a minute behind.

DSM didn't let up on the descent, and their trio of Chris Hamilton, Michael Storer and leader Romain Bardet opened up a small advantage, along with Damiano Caruso and his Bahrain-Victorious domestique Pello Bilbao. These riders caught up to the leading quintet on a plateau during the descent, and, with a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton, chose to keep riding together.

Bernal still had five Ineos Grenadiers teammates to help him, and they led the chase in the peloton, with Simon Yates' BikeExchange also offering some assistance. Yet despite their strength in numbers, by the start of the next climb, Passo dello Spluga, the leaders had retained their lead of around 20 seconds.

That gap extended on the climb up to towards a minute, as Bilbao and Storer set a fast tempo that only their respective teammates Caruso and Bardet were capable of following. Ineos Grenadiers kept calm, not wanting to burn themselves out by panicking, but were reduced to just three riders, with only Castroviejo and Martinez left to protect Bernal.

At the top the leaders' advantage was 43 seconds.

Light rain further complicated what was already a technical descent, and in the peloton Alexander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) took it upon himself to come to the front and lead them down. He caused a few temporary splits, but Ineos Grenadiers were able to regain control with Castroviejo resuming the pace-setting, and kept the gap at around 40 seconds.

The gap remained at that distance by the start of the final climb, at which point Castroviejo at long last swung off to allow Martinez to begin his turn.

It wasn't long until Storer and then Bilbao were finished in the break, leaving it up to Caruso and Bardet to make the most of the head start they brought to the climb.

Upon taking control of the peloton, Martinez did more great work for Bernal, climbing fast enough so that only he, Yates, Vlasov, Carthy and Almeida remained, and not allowing Caruso and Bardet's lead to grow out any more.

Still flying, Martinez began to bring back the leaders while also one-by-one dropping Carthy, then Vlasov, then Yates and then finally Almeida.

Caruso dropped Bardet 2km from the top, but by now his lead over the chasing Martinez and Bernal was just a precarious 20 seconds.

Martinez at last finished his turn in the final kilometre, at which point Bernal set off in pursuit of Caruso. But Caruso had enjoyed a second wind since dropping Bardet, and retained a big enough advantage over Bernal to celebrate victory at the line.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4:27:53
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:24
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35
4Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:41
6Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:51
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:13
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:29
9Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:07
10Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:23
11Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
12Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:37
13Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:10
15George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:42
16Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
17Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:08
18Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:10
19Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:44
20Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:29
21Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:06:01
22Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:25
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:41
24Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:06:46
25Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:50
26Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:55
28Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:56
29Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:00
30Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:33
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:02
32Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
33James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
34Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:15
35Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:18
36Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:09:05
37Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:28
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:42
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
40Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
44Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
46Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:00
47Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:14:18
48Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:30
49Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:53
50Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:55
51Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:58
52Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
53Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
54Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
55Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
56Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:01
57Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:47
58Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:13
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:22:06
60Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
61Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:10
62Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:18
63Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:06
64Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
65Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:25
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:59
67Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
68Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
69Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:25:38
70Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:43
71Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
72Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:27:09
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:55
74Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:28:25
75Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
76Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
77Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
78Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:29:50
79Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
80Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:17
81Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
83Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
84Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
85Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
86Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
87Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
88Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
89Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:37
90Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
91Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
92Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:39
94Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
95Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
96Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
97Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:32:05
98Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
99Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:48
100Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
101Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:32:58
102Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:29
103Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
104Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:33:45
105Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:34:07
106Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:34:17
107Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
108Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:34:18
109Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:47
110Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:18
111Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:38
112Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:37:36
113Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
114Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
115Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
116Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
117Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
118Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
119Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
120Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
121Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
122Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
123Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:37:42
124Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:37:47
125Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
126Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
127Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
128Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
129Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:53
130Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:38:05
131Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
132Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
133Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
134Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
135Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
136Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
138Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
139Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
140Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:09
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:21
142Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation

Sprint 1 - Cannobio km. 16.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 5
5Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
6Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 12
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 9
4Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
6Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
9Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
10Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo San Bernardino km. 106.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
4Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
5Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 6
6Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
7Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2
8Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo dello Spluga km. 134.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 40
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 18
3Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 12
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 9
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4
7Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2
8Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Valle Spluga-Alpe Motta km. 164
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 40
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 12
4Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 9
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
6Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 4
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Madesimo km. 161.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:03
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:02
3Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:01

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:28:17
2Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:17
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:49
5Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:43
6Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:13
7Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:18
8Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:46
9Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:20
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:06:22
11Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:26
12Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:38
13Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:18
14Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:29
15Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:34
16Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
17Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:42
18Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:35
19Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
20Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:28:01
21Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:29:26
22Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
23Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:53
24Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
25Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:13
26Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:15
27Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:05
28Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:33:43
29Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:33:53
30Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:33:54
31Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:23
32Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:34:54
33Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:12
34Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
36Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
37Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:37:23
38Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:37:41
39Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 13:32:35
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21
3Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:43
4Movistar Team 0:04:18
5Team BikeExchange 0:11:38
6Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:29
7Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:16:34
8Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:20
9Groupama-FDJ 0:18:36
10UAE Team Emirates 0:19:13
11Bahrain Victorious 0:19:18
12Team DSM 0:24:03
13Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:47
14Israel Start-up Nation 0:34:22
15Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:40
16AG2R Citroën Team 0:40:25
17EF Education-Nippo 0:41:38
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:18
19Team Qhubeka Assos 0:49:10
20Trek-Segafredo 0:51:16
21Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:03:14
22Cofidis 1:44:03

General classification after stage 20
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 85:41:47
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:59
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:03:23
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:07
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:07:48
6Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:56
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:22
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:50
9Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:39
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:48
11George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:55
12Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:31:04
13Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:36:11
14Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:44:09
15Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:51
16Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:24
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:02
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:27
19Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:03:29
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:03:54
21Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:25
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 1:05:57
23Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:18:12
24Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 1:18:20
25Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:19:26
26Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:31:13
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:50
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:35:52
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:38:13
30Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 1:45:02
31Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:47:48
32Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:48:12
33Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:49:32
34Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:49:36
35Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:58:34
36Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:59:29
37Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:59:45
38Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 2:00:40
39Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:54
40Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2:03:11
41Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 2:05:17
42Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:11:55
43Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:11:56
44Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:12:40
45Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2:16:01
46Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:16:23
47Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:18:35
48Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2:20:03
49Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2:20:36
50Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 2:22:41
51Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:23:11
52Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:25:02
53Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 2:27:52
54James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:28:00
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 2:28:16
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:30:29
57Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:31:59
58Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:34:25
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 2:39:18
60Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:43:57
61Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:48:55
62Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 2:56:55
63Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 2:57:15
64Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:12:27
65Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:14:21
66Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:16:44
67Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:17:22
68Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3:17:49
69Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:20:12
70Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:21:24
71Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:22:23
72Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3:23:39
73Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:27:24
74Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:30:21
75Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:32:04
76Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:32:26
77Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 3:34:22
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 3:35:51
79Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:36:42
80Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:15
81Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:41:23
82Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3:43:46
83Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:44:25
84Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:44:47
85Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:45:20
86Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:45:31
87Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:49:32
88Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:55:11
89Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:56:15
90Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:18
91Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:59:46
92Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:01:15
93Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:01:26
94Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 4:02:08
95Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:02:11
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:02:54
97Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 4:04:53
98Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 4:05:19
99Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 4:07:37
100Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4:08:14
101Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:14:41
102Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 4:15:55
103Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:24:14
104Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:30:34
105Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:32:21
106Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:32:30
107Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
108Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:33:19
109Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:36:39
110Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:36:42
111Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 4:36:43
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:41:02
113Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 4:41:33
114Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4:42:58
115Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:45:18
116Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 4:45:20
117Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4:45:31
118Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 4:45:34
119Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:47:59
120Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:49:33
121Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:51:51
122Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:55:51
123Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:57:16
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 5:00:11
125Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:00:23
126Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 5:00:26
127Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5:00:44
128Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 5:00:57
129Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5:01:10
130Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 5:04:04
131Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5:04:16
132Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 5:07:37
133Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 5:07:52
134Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5:08:22
135Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5:10:23
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:15:41
137Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 5:15:42
138Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5:16:12
139Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 5:16:26
140Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5:23:17
141Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5:26:43
142Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5:27:04
143Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5:34:03

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 136
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 118
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 116
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 86
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 80
6Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 71
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 61
8Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 60
9Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 57
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 53
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 53
12Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 50
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 48
14João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 48
15Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 48
16Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 43
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42
18Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 42
19Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 40
20Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
21Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 38
23Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 34
24Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34
25Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 32
26Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32
27Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 31
28Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 30
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 29
30Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 27
31Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 26
32Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 26
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25
34Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 24
35Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23
36Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
37Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22
38George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 22
39Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 22
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 20
41Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20
42Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19
44Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 19
45Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18
46Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 18
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 17
48Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
49Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16
50Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16
51Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15
52Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15
53Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15
54Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
55Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12
57Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 12
58Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
59Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 12
60Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 11
61Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 11
62Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
63Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 9
64Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9
65Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
66Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 9
67Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8
68Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
69Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
70Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8
71Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8
72Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
73Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
74Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
75Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6
76Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 6
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
78Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5
79Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
80Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
81Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 5
82Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 5
83Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5
84Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 4
85Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
86Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4
87Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 4
88Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
89Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3
90Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2
91Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
92Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
93Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
94Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
96Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1
97Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
98Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1
99Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1
100Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
101Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1
102Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3
103Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3
104Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -14

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 184
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 140
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 99
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 83
5Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 61
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53
8Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 52
9Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 49
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 46
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 43
12Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 39
13Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 34
14Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 28
15Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 26
16Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 22
17Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 21
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
20Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17
21Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15
22Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
24Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13
25Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13
26Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 12
27Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
28Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11
29Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 11
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11
31George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 10
32Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 10
33Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
34Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10
35Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 9
36Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 9
37Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9
38Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
39Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
40Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
41Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 6
42Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6
43Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
44Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
45Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5
47Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
48Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
50Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4
51Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
52James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
53Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
54Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3
55Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
56Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
57Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
58Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
59Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
60Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
61Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
62Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1
63Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
64Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
65Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1
66Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
67Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
68Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
69Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1
70Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2
71Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4
72Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4
73Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4
74Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates -8

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 85:41:47
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:07
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:56
4João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:50
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:39
6Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:44:09
7Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:51
8Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:47:48
9Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:59:29
10Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 2:00:40
11Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:02:54
12Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2:03:11
13Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2:20:03
14Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:48:55
15Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:12:27
16Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:17:22
17Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3:17:49
18Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:27:24
19Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:32:26
20Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3:36:42
21Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:15
22Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:41:23
23Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:44:25
24Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:45:20
25Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:45:31
26Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:56:15
27Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:59:46
28Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:01:15
29Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 4:05:19
30Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4:08:14
31Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:14:41
32Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:30:34
33Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4:45:31
34Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 4:45:34
35Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 4:49:33
36Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 5:00:26
37Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5:01:10
38Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5:04:16
39Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5:26:43
40Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5:27:04

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 53
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 51
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39
4Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 36
5Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 32
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 31
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 26
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 22
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 20
13Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20
14Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 19
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 19
17Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19
18Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 18
19Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16
21Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15
22Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15
23Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 15
24Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15
26Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
27Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13
28Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13
29Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 13
30Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12
31Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12
32Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
33Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 11
34Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
36Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 10
37Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
38Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10
39Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 9
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9
42Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9
43Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 8
44Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 8
46Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 8
47Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
48Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
50Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
51Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 7
52Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 7
54Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7
55Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
56Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7
57Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
58Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 6
59Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6
60Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
62Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 6
63Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
64Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
65George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5
66Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5
67Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
68Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5
69Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
70Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4
71Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
72Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
73Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
74Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
75Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3
76Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
77Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
78Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2
79Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2
80Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
81Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2
82Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
83Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
84Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2
85Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2
86Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
87Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
88Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
89Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
90Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
91Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
92Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 70
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 64
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 53
4Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 32
5Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 21
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21
9Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18
10Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16
11Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13
12Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 13
13Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12
14Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11
16Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 11
18Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10
21Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
22Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 10
23Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10
24Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
25Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
26Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
27Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 10
28Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10
29João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9
30Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
33Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
34Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
35Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
36Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7
37Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
38Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
39Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 7
40Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6
41Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 6
42Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6
44Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 6
45Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
46Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
47Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 6
48Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
49Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
50Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5
52Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
53Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 4
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 4
55Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4
56Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
58Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
59Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
60Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
61Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3
62Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2
63Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2
64Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2
65Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
66Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2
67Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
68Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
69Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
70Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
71Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2
72Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 1
73Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
74Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
75Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
76Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
77Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1
78Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1
79Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1

Breakaway classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 695
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 648
3Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 414
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298
5Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 281
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274
7Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269
8Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224
9Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 196
10Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169
11Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148
13Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 134
14Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 133
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 125
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124
17Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 122
18Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119
19Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 118
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 118
21Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 116
22Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 116
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 102
25Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99
26Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 84
27Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83
28Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 83
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 81
30João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80
31Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 80
32Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79
33Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 71
34Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68
35Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66
36Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65
37Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65
38Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 53
39Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 43
41Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
42Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40
43Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40
44Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 33
45Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 22
46Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 21
47George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 20
48Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20
49Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 19
50Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19
51Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
52Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16
53Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 13
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
55Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
56Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
57Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 9
58Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
59Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 7
60Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7
61Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 6
62Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
63Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
64Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 6
65Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 6
66Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 6
67Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious
2Team DSM
3Jumbo-Visma
4Israel Start-up Nation
5Groupama-FDJ
6Ineos Grenadiers 20
7Team Qhubeka Assos 20
8Lotto Soudal 20
9EF Education-Nippo 30
10Deceuninck-QuickStep 50
11Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50
12AG2R Citroën Team 50
13UAE Team Emirates 60
14Movistar Team 100
15Bora-Hansgrohe 100
16Astana-Premier Tech 110
17Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110
18Cofidis 110
19Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 140
20Alpecin-Fenix 180
21Bardiani CSF Faizane' 280
22Trek-Segafredo 310
23Team BikeExchange 450

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 257:47:02
2Jumbo-Visma 0:26:01
3Team DSM 0:26:02
4Astana-Premier Tech 0:31:21
5Team BikeExchange 1:09:53
6Trek-Segafredo 1:19:18
7Movistar Team 1:22:40
8Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:30
9Bahrain Victorious 1:47:25
10UAE Team Emirates 1:50:27
11EF Education-Nippo 1:58:01
12Groupama-FDJ 2:21:30
13Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:31:49
14Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:38:17
15AG2R Citroën Team 4:30:50
16Bora-Hansgrohe 4:35:32
17Israel Start-up Nation 4:39:49
18Alpecin-Fenix 5:07:35
19Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5:11:12
20Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6:45:35
21Team Qhubeka Assos 8:39:00
22Cofidis 9:29:21

