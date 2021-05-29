Giro d'Italia: Damiano Caruso wins stage 20
Italian gains time on Yates, Bernal keeps maglia rosa
Stage 20: Verbania - Valle Spluga-Alpe Motta
Egan Bernal successfully defended the pink jersey on the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia and is on the brink of sealing overall victory.
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won the stage, but by finishing just 24 seconds ahead of Bernal, does not appear to have not done enough to keep himself in contention for the pink jersey with just tomorrow’s time trial stage to come.
"I thought about a thousand things in the last meters before the finish line, all my sacrifices, my training, and all the work done by my teammates," Caruso said.
"We rode in an exemplary way today, Pello Bilbao in particular did an incredible job and he played a fundamental role in this victory. Today I realized a dream, I think I am the happiest man in the world!"
While the expected attack never materialised from Simon Yates (BikeExchange), who Bernal dropped on the final climb, Caruso put Ineos Grenadiers under pressure for much of the day after going clear on a descent with his teammate Pello Bilbao, along with Romain Bardet and a couple of his DSM teammates.
But an astonishing ride on the final climb from Dani Martinez, who managed to drop every one of Bernal’s rivals in the peloton until it was just the two Ineos Grenadiers riders left, kept Caruso within a safe distance by the finish, and keeps the Italian 1:59 adrift of Bernal on GC.
Caruso reached the bottom of the final climb, the category 1 Alpe Motta, with a lead of 40 seconds over the peloton and teammate Pello Bilbao, Romain Bardet and Michael Storer for company.
While the others were dropped early on the climb Bardet clung to his wheel until 2km from the top, when Caruso made what turned out to be his stage-winning attack.
The ride of the day was from Martinez, however, who made absolutely sure that Bernal had nothing to worry about in his defence of the pink jersey. He began setting the pace at the start of the climb, and didn't finish until the final kilometre, by which point he'd not only managed to prevent any attacks, but also dropped Yates, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), Alexander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and every other GC rider still in the peloton.
It was especially important for Ineos Grenadiers that Martinez was on a good day, as they'd already used up a number of domestiques chasing Caruso. Jonathan Castroviejo was the only other domestique to still be in the peloton at the penultimate climb of the day.
Despite this pressure, Ineos Grenadiers never really looked in trouble, and Bernal survived what had the potential to be a destructive stage with very few worries.
"I am satisfied with the result," said Bernal at the finish. "I think we managed the situation well. We have two minutes of an advantage for tomorrow's time trial, so I think we're in a good position."
Referring to Caruso's long-range attack, he commented that "it's not the best to have the second on GC in front of you by almost one minute, but, still having three teammates, I tried to use them, and arrive as fresh as possible at the last climb."
How it unfolded
On what was the final road stage of the Giro d'Italia, there was another long battle to get into the day's break among a variety of different kinds of riders, ranging from those hoping for one last chance to win a stage, teammates from GC teams wanting to get up the road to help their leader later in the stage, and those simply looking for a head start ahead of the day's crystal climbing.
No break had gone clear by the intermediate sprint 17km into the stage, prompting Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) into action to defend his lead in the points classification. He chose to preserve energy rather than sprint, rolling over the line a few places behind rivals Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) in third and fourth, but retains the maglia ciclamino.
It wasn't until 45km into the stage that the peloton stopped chasing, and allowed the group ahead to extend their lead to over thirty seconds. That group consisted of: Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Giovanni Visconti (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), Nico Denz (Team DSM) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux).
There were a few delayed responses from Deceuninck-QuickStep and Trek-Segafredo, with the former briefly upping the pace at the front of the peloton and Vincenzo Nibali attempting to bridge the gap for the latter, but they soon gave up and the chase and allowed the break to go clear.
Ineos Grenadiers will have been pleased with the makeup of that group, as it included none of the riders from their rival teams of Simon Yates' BikeExchange or Damiano Caruso's Bahrain-Victorious present in it.
But having missed the break, BikeExchange, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Trek-Segafredo remained determined to boss this stage, and set about bringing them back once the gap had reached five minutes. By the foot of the first climb of the day, the category one San Bernardino, their work had brought the gap back down to about 3-30.
Aware of the need to up the pace, Vervaeke attacked in the break, going clear with Großschartner, with Albanese and Visconti and later Pellaud catching up to them further up the climb.That quintet reached the top together, where Albanese pipped Pellaud to be the first to crest it.
A slackening of the pace in the peloton during the first part of the climb had meant these leaders stopped shedding time, until Team DSM took control and increased it again towards the top of the climb. By the top, they were less than a minute behind.
DSM didn't let up on the descent, and their trio of Chris Hamilton, Michael Storer and leader Romain Bardet opened up a small advantage, along with Damiano Caruso and his Bahrain-Victorious domestique Pello Bilbao. These riders caught up to the leading quintet on a plateau during the descent, and, with a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton, chose to keep riding together.
Bernal still had five Ineos Grenadiers teammates to help him, and they led the chase in the peloton, with Simon Yates' BikeExchange also offering some assistance. Yet despite their strength in numbers, by the start of the next climb, Passo dello Spluga, the leaders had retained their lead of around 20 seconds.
That gap extended on the climb up to towards a minute, as Bilbao and Storer set a fast tempo that only their respective teammates Caruso and Bardet were capable of following. Ineos Grenadiers kept calm, not wanting to burn themselves out by panicking, but were reduced to just three riders, with only Castroviejo and Martinez left to protect Bernal.
At the top the leaders' advantage was 43 seconds.
Light rain further complicated what was already a technical descent, and in the peloton Alexander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) took it upon himself to come to the front and lead them down. He caused a few temporary splits, but Ineos Grenadiers were able to regain control with Castroviejo resuming the pace-setting, and kept the gap at around 40 seconds.
The gap remained at that distance by the start of the final climb, at which point Castroviejo at long last swung off to allow Martinez to begin his turn.
It wasn't long until Storer and then Bilbao were finished in the break, leaving it up to Caruso and Bardet to make the most of the head start they brought to the climb.
Upon taking control of the peloton, Martinez did more great work for Bernal, climbing fast enough so that only he, Yates, Vlasov, Carthy and Almeida remained, and not allowing Caruso and Bardet's lead to grow out any more.
Still flying, Martinez began to bring back the leaders while also one-by-one dropping Carthy, then Vlasov, then Yates and then finally Almeida.
Caruso dropped Bardet 2km from the top, but by now his lead over the chasing Martinez and Bernal was just a precarious 20 seconds.
Martinez at last finished his turn in the final kilometre, at which point Bernal set off in pursuit of Caruso. But Caruso had enjoyed a second wind since dropping Bardet, and retained a big enough advantage over Bernal to celebrate victory at the line.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|4:27:53
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:24
|3
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:35
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:41
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:51
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:13
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:29
|9
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|10
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:23
|11
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|12
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:37
|13
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:03:10
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:42
|16
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:08
|18
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:10
|19
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:44
|20
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:29
|21
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:06:01
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:25
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:41
|24
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:06:46
|25
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:50
|26
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:55
|28
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:56
|29
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:00
|30
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:33
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:02
|32
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|33
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|34
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:08:15
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:18
|36
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|37
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:12:28
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:42
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|44
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|46
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:00
|47
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:14:18
|48
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14:30
|49
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:53
|50
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:55
|51
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:17:58
|52
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|53
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|54
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|55
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|56
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:18:01
|57
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:47
|58
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:13
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:22:06
|60
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|61
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:22:10
|62
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:18
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:06
|64
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:25
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:59
|67
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|68
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|69
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:25:38
|70
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:26:43
|71
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|72
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:27:09
|73
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:27:55
|74
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:28:25
|75
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|76
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|77
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|78
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:29:50
|79
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|80
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:17
|81
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|83
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|84
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|85
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|86
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|87
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|88
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|89
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:37
|90
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:39
|94
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|95
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|96
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|97
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:32:05
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|99
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:48
|100
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|101
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:32:58
|102
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:29
|103
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|104
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:33:45
|105
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:07
|106
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:34:17
|107
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|108
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:34:18
|109
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:47
|110
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:35:18
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:38
|112
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:37:36
|113
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|114
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|115
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|116
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|117
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|118
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|121
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|122
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|123
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:37:42
|124
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:37:47
|125
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|127
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|128
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|129
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:53
|130
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:38:05
|131
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|132
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|135
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|136
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|138
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|139
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|140
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:09
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:21
|142
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|5
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|6
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|3
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|7
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|5
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|9
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|4
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|5
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|6
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|7
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|2
|8
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|40
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|18
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|7
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|8
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|40
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|3
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|9
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|4
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:03
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:00:02
|3
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:28:17
|2
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:17
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:49
|5
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:13
|7
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:18
|8
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|9
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:20
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:06:22
|11
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:26
|12
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:07:38
|13
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:18
|14
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:29
|15
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:17:34
|16
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:21:42
|18
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:35
|19
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|20
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:28:01
|21
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:29:26
|22
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:53
|24
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|25
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:13
|26
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:31:15
|27
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:33:05
|28
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:43
|29
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:33:53
|30
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:33:54
|31
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:23
|32
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:34:54
|33
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:37:12
|34
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|36
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|37
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:23
|38
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:37:41
|39
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:32:35
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:21
|3
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:43
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:04:18
|5
|Team BikeExchange
|0:11:38
|6
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:29
|7
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:16:34
|8
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:20
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:36
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:13
|11
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:19:18
|12
|Team DSM
|0:24:03
|13
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:31:47
|14
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:34:22
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:40
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:40:25
|17
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:41:38
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:18
|19
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:49:10
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:16
|21
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:03:14
|22
|Cofidis
|1:44:03
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|85:41:47
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:59
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:23
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:07
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:07:48
|6
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:56
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:22
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:50
|9
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:39
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:16:48
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:55
|12
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:04
|13
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:36:11
|14
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:44:09
|15
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:51
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:24
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:02
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:27
|19
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:29
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:03:54
|21
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:25
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|1:05:57
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:18:12
|24
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|1:18:20
|25
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:19:26
|26
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:31:13
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:34:50
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:35:52
|29
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:38:13
|30
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|1:45:02
|31
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1:47:48
|32
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:48:12
|33
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:49:32
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:49:36
|35
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:58:34
|36
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1:59:29
|37
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:59:45
|38
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:00:40
|39
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:02:54
|40
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:03:11
|41
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:05:17
|42
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:11:55
|43
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:11:56
|44
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:12:40
|45
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|2:16:01
|46
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:16:23
|47
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:18:35
|48
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:20:03
|49
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:20:36
|50
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:22:41
|51
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:23:11
|52
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:25:02
|53
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:27:52
|54
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:28:00
|55
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:28:16
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:30:29
|57
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:31:59
|58
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:34:25
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|2:39:18
|60
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:43:57
|61
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:48:55
|62
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|2:56:55
|63
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|2:57:15
|64
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3:12:27
|65
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:14:21
|66
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:16:44
|67
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:17:22
|68
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3:17:49
|69
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:20:12
|70
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:21:24
|71
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:22:23
|72
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|3:23:39
|73
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:27:24
|74
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:30:21
|75
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3:32:04
|76
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3:32:26
|77
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|3:34:22
|78
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|3:35:51
|79
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|3:36:42
|80
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:39:15
|81
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:41:23
|82
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|3:43:46
|83
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:44:25
|84
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:44:47
|85
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:45:20
|86
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:45:31
|87
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:49:32
|88
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:55:11
|89
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:56:15
|90
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:57:18
|91
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:59:46
|92
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4:01:15
|93
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:01:26
|94
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|4:02:08
|95
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4:02:11
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:02:54
|97
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|4:04:53
|98
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|4:05:19
|99
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:37
|100
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4:08:14
|101
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:14:41
|102
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|4:15:55
|103
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:24:14
|104
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4:30:34
|105
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4:32:21
|106
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4:32:30
|107
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|108
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:33:19
|109
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:36:39
|110
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4:36:42
|111
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|4:36:43
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:41:02
|113
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|4:41:33
|114
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4:42:58
|115
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:45:18
|116
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|4:45:20
|117
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|4:45:31
|118
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|4:45:34
|119
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4:47:59
|120
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:49:33
|121
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:51:51
|122
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4:55:51
|123
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:57:16
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|5:00:11
|125
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5:00:23
|126
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|5:00:26
|127
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5:00:44
|128
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|5:00:57
|129
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5:01:10
|130
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|5:04:04
|131
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5:04:16
|132
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|5:07:37
|133
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|5:07:52
|134
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5:08:22
|135
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|5:10:23
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:15:41
|137
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|5:15:42
|138
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5:16:12
|139
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:16:26
|140
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|5:23:17
|141
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|5:26:43
|142
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5:27:04
|143
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5:34:03
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|136
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|118
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|86
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|80
|6
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|71
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|61
|8
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|60
|9
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|57
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|53
|11
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|53
|12
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|50
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|48
|14
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|48
|15
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|16
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|43
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|42
|18
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|42
|19
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|20
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|21
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|38
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|34
|24
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|34
|25
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|32
|26
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|27
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|31
|28
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|29
|30
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|27
|31
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|32
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|24
|35
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|36
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|37
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|22
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|22
|39
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|22
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|41
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|20
|42
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|20
|43
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|44
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|19
|45
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|46
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|48
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|49
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|50
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|51
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|52
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|53
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15
|54
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|55
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|56
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|57
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|58
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|59
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|60
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|11
|61
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|11
|62
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|63
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|64
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|65
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|66
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|9
|67
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|68
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|69
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|70
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|71
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|8
|72
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|73
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|74
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|75
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|76
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|78
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|79
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|80
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|81
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|82
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|83
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|84
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|85
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|86
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4
|87
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|88
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|89
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|3
|90
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|91
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|92
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|93
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|94
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|96
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|97
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|98
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|99
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|1
|100
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|101
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|102
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-3
|103
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-3
|104
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|184
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|140
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|99
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|83
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|61
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|54
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|8
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|52
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|49
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|46
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|43
|12
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|13
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|34
|14
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|28
|15
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|26
|16
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|22
|17
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|20
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|21
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|22
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|24
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|25
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|26
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|27
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|28
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|11
|29
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|11
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|32
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|33
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|34
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|35
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|36
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|37
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|38
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|39
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|40
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|41
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|6
|42
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|43
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|44
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|45
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|47
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|50
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|51
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|52
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|53
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|54
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|55
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|56
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|57
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|58
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|59
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|60
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|61
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|62
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|63
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|64
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|65
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|66
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|67
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|68
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|69
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|70
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-2
|71
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-4
|72
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-4
|73
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|74
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|-8
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|85:41:47
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:07
|3
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:56
|4
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:50
|5
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:39
|6
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:44:09
|7
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:51
|8
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1:47:48
|9
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1:59:29
|10
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:00:40
|11
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:02:54
|12
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:03:11
|13
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:20:03
|14
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:48:55
|15
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3:12:27
|16
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:17:22
|17
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3:17:49
|18
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:27:24
|19
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3:32:26
|20
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|3:36:42
|21
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:39:15
|22
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:41:23
|23
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:44:25
|24
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:45:20
|25
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:45:31
|26
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:56:15
|27
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:59:46
|28
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4:01:15
|29
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|4:05:19
|30
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4:08:14
|31
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:14:41
|32
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4:30:34
|33
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|4:45:31
|34
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|4:45:34
|35
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:49:33
|36
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|5:00:26
|37
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5:01:10
|38
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5:04:16
|39
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|5:26:43
|40
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5:27:04
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|53
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|51
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|4
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|36
|5
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|32
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|31
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|8
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|22
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|20
|13
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|20
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|19
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|19
|17
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|18
|19
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16
|21
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|23
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|24
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|15
|26
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|27
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|28
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|29
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|13
|30
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|12
|31
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|32
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|33
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|11
|34
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|36
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|37
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|38
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|39
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|42
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|43
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|44
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|8
|46
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|47
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|48
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|50
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|51
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|7
|52
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|54
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|55
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|56
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|57
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|58
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|59
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|60
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|61
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|62
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|6
|63
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|64
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|65
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|66
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|67
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|68
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|5
|69
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|70
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|71
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|72
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|73
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|74
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|75
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|76
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|77
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|78
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|79
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|80
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|81
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|82
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|83
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|84
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|85
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|86
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|87
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|88
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|89
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|90
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|91
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|92
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|70
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|64
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|53
|4
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|32
|5
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|21
|8
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|9
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|10
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|11
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|12
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|13
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|12
|14
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|16
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|17
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|18
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|21
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|22
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|23
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|24
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|25
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|26
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|27
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|28
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|29
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|30
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|9
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|33
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|34
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|35
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|36
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|37
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|38
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|39
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|7
|40
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|41
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|6
|42
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|43
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|44
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|6
|45
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|46
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|47
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|6
|48
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|49
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|50
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|52
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|53
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|4
|55
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4
|56
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|58
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|59
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|60
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|61
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|62
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|63
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|64
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|65
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|66
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|2
|67
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|68
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|69
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|70
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|71
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|72
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|1
|73
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|74
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|75
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|76
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|77
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1
|78
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|79
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|695
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|648
|3
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|414
|4
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|298
|5
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|281
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|274
|7
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|269
|8
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|224
|9
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|196
|10
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|169
|11
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|167
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|148
|13
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|134
|14
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|133
|15
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|125
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|124
|17
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|122
|18
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|19
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|118
|21
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|116
|22
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|108
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|25
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|26
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|84
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|28
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|83
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|30
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|80
|31
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|80
|32
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|79
|33
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|34
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|68
|35
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|36
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|37
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|65
|38
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|53
|39
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|50
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|43
|41
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|42
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|43
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|44
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|33
|45
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|22
|46
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|48
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|49
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|50
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|51
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|52
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|53
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|13
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|55
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|56
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|57
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|58
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|59
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|60
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|61
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|6
|62
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|63
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|64
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|6
|65
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|66
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|67
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|2
|Team DSM
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|7
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|20
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|9
|EF Education-Nippo
|30
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|11
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|50
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|60
|14
|Movistar Team
|100
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|16
|Astana-Premier Tech
|110
|17
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|110
|18
|Cofidis
|110
|19
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|140
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|180
|21
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|280
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|310
|23
|Team BikeExchange
|450
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|257:47:02
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:01
|3
|Team DSM
|0:26:02
|4
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:31:21
|5
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09:53
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:18
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:22:40
|8
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:38:30
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|1:47:25
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:50:27
|11
|EF Education-Nippo
|1:58:01
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|2:21:30
|13
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:31:49
|14
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:38:17
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:30:50
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:35:32
|17
|Israel Start-up Nation
|4:39:49
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:07:35
|19
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5:11:12
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6:45:35
|21
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|8:39:00
|22
|Cofidis
|9:29:21
