Egan Bernal happy with Giro d'Italia situation despite losing time

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in the chase group on the steep slopes of the Alpe di Mera

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) survived another mountain assault from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) on the penultimate summit finish of the Giro d'Italia up Alpe di Mera on stage 19.

In contrast to his jour sans on the Sega di Ala, the Colombian managed to limit his losses to Yates to just 28 seconds (plus six bonus seconds) after his rival went on the attack 6.5 kilometres from the top of the climb.

With the help of teammates Jonathan Castroviejo and Dani Martínez, Bernal kept Yates at a manageable distance, riding at his own tempo rather than attempting to follow as he did two days ago.

After the stage, the maglia rosa said that he felt good on the climb and is happy with the situation he finds himself in, 2:49 up on Yates and 2:29 up on Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), who trailed in just behind him.

"I felt really good, and I think that I did really good numbers and a really good climb. I'm happy with my climb. Of course, Yates was the best today. I'm really happy with my condition."

Saturday's stage 20 brings more climbing in the form of three first-category Alpine tests – the Passo San Bernardino, Passo dello Spluga, and the summit finish at Alpe Motta.

Barring a successful long-range ambush attack from Yates or Caruso, the Colombian looks to have overall victory in hand. He said that tomorrow will be all about managing the gap and securing his position ahead of the final time trial in Milan.

"Yes, I hope to have the same legs as today. Today felt good, and tomorrow with the altitude I hope to have the same feelings as today and try to manage the gap that I have with the two guys on the podium. I hope I will be in pink after tomorrow, too.

"I'm really happy. I have some time to play, so I just want to have legs for the time trial, too, and everything should be OK if I'm feeling good."