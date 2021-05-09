Refresh

This figures to be quite a quiet stage. The battle for the KOM should be interesting, at least, as well as the fight to be the last man standing from the breakaway.

Ineos Grenadiers are commanding the peloton at the moment. They're 2:45 down on the three breakaway men.

Here's what Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) had to say ahead of today's start... "What happens is going to happen and I just try to do my best, and we will see. I can expect a sprint. We’ll see how it’s going. If it’s going to be a sprint, I have to sprint, if it’s going to be a hard stage, and it’s better for me, then I have to try to go for the hard stage. We’ll see, day by day. "It looks like everything turned back, like COVID never existed. No, it’s nice. We’ll see how long it’s going to be like this."

This is Androni's home ground, so it's no surprise that they've sent a man in the break today. Of course, last year they won the combativity classification with Simon Pellaud and the breakaway classification with Mattia Bais, so the team is specialists in a Giro d'Italia breakaway.

175km to go The riders already have a minute in hand on the peloton. Not much early drama today...

Filippo Tagliani (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizané) and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) are away with little reaction from the peloton.

179km to go And we're off! The attacks have started straight away with wildcard teams on the move.

The flag is about to be dropped to start the stage proper.

We're one rider down today after Krists Neilands (Israel Start-Up Nation) broke his collarbone in a crash while riding back to his team hotel. Read the full story here.

Ganna is in pink today, while Edoardo Affini is in the cyclamen points jersey by default after his second place while third-placed man Tobias Foss is in the white young riders jersey. Ganna currently holds the lead in all three, though.

And now the riders kick off the stage and head into the neutral zone.

There's a minute of silence at the start for Wouter Weylandt. The Belgian rider died 10 years ago today at the Giro d'Italia after crashing on the Passo del Bocco on stage 3. His race number, 108, was later retired by the Giro in tribute to him.

The riders are about to set off to begin stage 2!

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) is among the big favourites today as arguably the strongest sprinter at the Giro. Here's what he had to say about today's stage... "I think I’m definitely one of the favourites, but there are lots of good sprinters here, and yeah, you know, it’s always… the first day no one really knows how the other sprinters are going, so we’ll probably find out today who’s going to be quickest. It expect it to be pretty fast. "It’s on a slight bend coming into the fnish, you only see the finish line with maybe I think 150m to go. It’s alaways hard when you can’t see the finish line, but, yeah, I think it’s going to be a super fast finish." Take a look at that finish below. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Here's our report on yesterday's action, which saw Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) take the opening time trial win and the pink jersey for the second year in a row. Giro d'Italia: Ganna storms to victory in stage 1 time trial

A look at the location for today's sign-on/team presentation. 📍 Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi (Nichelino), @UNESCO World Heritage Site.📍 Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi (Nichelino), riconosciuta come Patrimonio dell'Umanità @UNESCO#Giro pic.twitter.com/9MEENmC6w9May 9, 2021 See more

Here's our look ahead at today's expected sprint stage – Giro d'Italia: Sprinters eye stage 2 as first chance for success Barring any big surprises with the breakaway or a late attack, we should see the likes of Caleb Ewan, Peter Sagan, Dylan Groenewegen, Fernando Gaviria, Giacomo Nizzolo, Tim Merlier, Elia Viviani and more all face off in the flat finale in Novara. It's a very strong sprint field, with only Sam Bennett, Pascal Ackermann, Wout van Aert, and Arnaud Démare missing from the top tier of sprinters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are currently signing on in Stupinigi.

We still have around half an hour to go until the riders set off to start the stage.

Here's the map of today's stage, if you'ree interested. The riders will circle south-east around the hills close to Turin, pass by Asti, through Vercelli, and on to Novara. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

It's not quite a pan-flat day today as the riders head from Stupinigi south of Turin to the Lombardian city of Novara, west of Milan. But there's only one category-four climb on today's route, so nothing to disrupt the sprinters. We will, then, see the first king of the mountains of the race crowned today.