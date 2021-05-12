Giro d'Italia stage 5 – Live coverage

Trending

All the action from a flat sprint stage to Cattolica

Stage 5 profile 2021 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

The peloton are just starting out in Modena now, riding in the neutral zone in the city.

In contrast to stage 4, today's stage is pretty much featureless, a flat run to the coast with two intermediate sprints along the way. 

It's going to be a fun four or so hours!

There was a shakeup among the general classification contenders, too, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) the big GC winners of the day.

You can read our rundown of where the GC contenders finished here.

Yesterday's stage saw Alessandro De Marchi take the maglia rosa for the first time in his career after finishing second behind first-time Giro stage winner Joe Dombrowski. You can read our stories on the pair below. 

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 4th stage Piacenza Sestola 187 km 11052021 Alessandro De Marchi ITA Israel StartUp Nation photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After the GC skirmish on the Colle Passerino yesterday, today's stage is another chance for the sprinters as the peloton heads south-east through Emilia-Romagna to the coastal town of Cattolica.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia!

