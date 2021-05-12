Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 5 – Live coverage
All the action from a flat sprint stage to Cattolica
The peloton are just starting out in Modena now, riding in the neutral zone in the city.
In contrast to stage 4, today's stage is pretty much featureless, a flat run to the coast with two intermediate sprints along the way.
It's going to be a fun four or so hours!
There was a shakeup among the general classification contenders, too, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) the big GC winners of the day.
You can read our rundown of where the GC contenders finished here.
Yesterday's stage saw Alessandro De Marchi take the maglia rosa for the first time in his career after finishing second behind first-time Giro stage winner Joe Dombrowski. You can read our stories on the pair below.
De Marchi: My way of doing things is more romantic than modern cycling allows
Dombrowski's roller-coaster career turns upward with Giro d'Italia stage win
After the GC skirmish on the Colle Passerino yesterday, today's stage is another chance for the sprinters as the peloton heads south-east through Emilia-Romagna to the coastal town of Cattolica.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d’Italia: Echelons and rain could disrupt sprinters on stage 5Pan flat ride to Cattolica sees Sagan, Merlier, Gaviria, Ewan and Groenewegen return to the front
-
Giro d'Italia stage 5 – Live coverageAll the action from a flat sprint stage to Cattolica
-
Labous selected ahead of Cordon-Ragot to represent France at Tokyo OlympicsNational road race champion Cordon-Ragot misses out
-
Best gravel bikes under £2000Get top-tier performance at mid-tier prices with our pick of the best gravel bikes under £2000
-
Giro d’Italia stage 4 race bubble COVID-19 tests all negativeRapid testing done on athletes and team staff members on Tuesday morning
-
Vincenzo Nibali suffers to limit damage in first test at Giro d’ItaliaItalian loses ground at Sestola while teammate Ciccone goes on offensive
-
Giro d'Italia stage 4 analysis: Rain temporarily stops playToo early for race winning moves with enough time for fatigue to slowly work into the gaps
-
De Marchi: My way of doing things is more romantic than modern cycling allows‘Before being a cyclist, I’m a husband, a father and a citizen’ says Italian in pink jersey at Sestola
-
Landa: I felt I was a favourite since before the Giro d'ItaliaBasque’s rasping attack splits group of favourites at Sestola
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.