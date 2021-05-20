Giro d'Italia stage 12 - Live coverage

Refresh

The peloton bunches up but Nicolas Roche (DSM) sets off in pursuit now.

Soler and Torres have been joined by Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) and Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation). But they're still behind the Movistar car.

The Astana rider is Samuele Battistella. He and Cavagna are away here.

And now Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) jumps on it.

200km to go Attack from an Astana rider.

The road is still rising uphill and we have plenty of riders looking interested but nothing really going away.

Soler looks like he could abandon here. He's talking through the car window with his director. That car is now at the back of the race having been overtaken by pretty much every other team car.

Nothing going clear of the peloton for the time being.

Soler is 11th overall at 3:19 from Bernal. He appeared to be having a good ride yesterday but lost a fair bit of ground late on, not long after attacking himself.

As I write that, we see Albert Torres drop back for him. He needs a break to go and the peloton to ease, and quickly.

It doesn't look good for Soler. He looks in a bit of pain and certainly isn't chasing full gas. He's still behind the Movistar car and has no teammates dropping back.

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) fancies this one, too.

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R), wearing the blue mountains classification jersey, accelerates now.

Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) is trying to force the issue now. He lost six minutes yesterday and plummeted down the GC.

Soler is still chasing, some way down. The peloton is going at quite a pace as the race waits to settle, so that wasn't a good time to have a problem.

Everything comes back together as the road tilts uphill and now Fiorelli tries again.

Andrea Pasqualon (Intermarché) has punched clear of the chase to reach Fiorelli, but the peloton is not far back at all.

Marc Soler (Movistar) has also been caught up in that. He's back in the cars chasing.

Crash at the back of the bunch. Fabio Sabatini (Cofidis) is caught up with a few others.

Androni kick off the counter-attacks

It's a flat start but we've got a small climb coming up shortly, which could be a launchpad for other attackers.

It's Filippo Fiorelli for Bardiani, and there's no real response behind.

We're off! Finally the race is waved underway. Here come the first attacks... or should I say attack. Just the lone Bardiani-CSF rider on the move here.

A bit of an extended neutral zone, by the way, but we're nearly there, and the breakaway hopefuls are already queuing up behind the director's car.

It was a tough day at the office yesterday for Remco Evenepoel - perhaps the hardest day of his career given how easy he has made most things look so far. He didn't speak at the finish, only issuing quotes through a team press release, but he has been speaking at the start in Siena, and we'll bring you his thoughts very shortly. In the meantime, here's our story from yesterday. Evenepoel staying confident despite Giro d'Italia defeat

Here we go. The riders roll out of Siena's Piazza del Campo. We have a short neutral section before the race proper kicks off at 11:30.

Another breakaway day? It's been a fruitful Giro so far for the escape artists - 5 of the 10 road stages have seen success from the day's break - and today's long and hilly affair provides yet more fertile terrain. The sheer weight of climbing will make this a tough outing for the GC riders but whether we'll see fireworks in between the gravel stage and the Zoncolan is another matter. Even if the Cat-2 climbs pass quietly, there'll be enough fatigue in the legs to spark some action on the steep final climb and descent, but it's likely to be a few minutes behind the day's winner.

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action, and there was a lot of action. It was perhaps not as 'epic' as that gravel stage back in 2010, but it was nevertheless the most important and captivating day of the race so far, with winners, losers, and an earpiece ripped from its home. Full report, results, and a photo gallery here

Here's the scene at the start. Recognise it? After yesterday's Strade Bianche-inspired stage, we're in Siena, in the iconic square where that race finishes. The sun is shining and the roll-out is coming up at 11:20 local time, so in around a quarter of an hour. (Image credit: Giro d'Italia)