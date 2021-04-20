Giro d'Italia 2021: Stage 21 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 21 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 21: Senago-Milan

Date: May 30, 2021

Distance: 29.4km

Stage start: 1:35 p.m. CEST

Stage type: Individual time trial

The 104th Giro d’Italia concludes in familiar fashion with an individual time trial into Milan that finishes in the shadow of the Duomo, where the successor to 2020 champion Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) will be confirmed.

The test is almost twice as long as last year’s, which gives significant scope for changes in the general classification and perhaps even a switch at the very top, as has been the case three times in the last nine years, Ryder Hesjedal (2012), Tom Dumoulin (2017) and Geogehgan Hart claiming the maglia rosa on the final day.

As always, the course into Milan is totally flat and will suit the time trial specialists such as Filippo Ganna, who won this stage last year. Starting in Senago, to the north of Milan, there are plenty of twists and turns in the opening half dozen kilometres to Cascina Traversagna. Turning east, a 3km straight arrows to the first intermediate time check after 9.2 kilometres at Cascina Battiloca.

There are a few kinks that will very briefly slow the riders during the next 9.6km to the second time check at Sesto San Giovanni. The final section is practically straight into the closing two kilometres, where the route wiggles its way into the Piazza del Duomo to finish.