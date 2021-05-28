Giro d'Italia peloton to donate stage 19 prize money to those affected by Stresa cable car crash

The Giro d'Italia peloton will donate the prize money handed out on Friday's stage 19 to the sole survivor of the Stresa cable car crash and the families affected by the tragedy, the riders' union (CPA) has announced.

The stage, which runs 166 kilometres from Abbiategrasso to the summit finish at Alpe di Mera, was originally set to cross the Mottarone mountain where the crash happened last Sunday, killing 14 people.

However, race organisers RCS Sport rerouted the stage to include the fourth-category climb of the Alpe Agogna instead.

At the start of stage 19, the peloton will pay tribute to the victims of the crash, which include the parents, great-grandparents, and younger brother of the sole survivor, five-year-old Eitan Biran. Four other families were on board the cable car when it crashed.

The full prize money from the stage will be donated to Biran's family and other affected families. Stage 19 offers €27,540 for placing 1-20, €5,600 for various classifications during the stage, and €4,250 for the daily jersey holders, meaning a total of €37,390 (£32,127) will be donated.

"Although the Giro will not climb the Mottarone, the riders will pay tribute to the 14 victims of the Stresa cable car crash," the CPA announced on Twitter. "They have unanimously decided to donate all prize money from today's stage to little Eitan and to the families affected by this terrible tragedy."

On Thursday, police arrested three members of the company which operated the cable car from Stresa to Mottarone near Lake Maggiore. They are alleged to have tampered with the malfunctioning emergency brakes in order to avoid disrupting the service. Prosecutors in Verbania are carrying out an investigation into suspected negligence and involuntary homicide.