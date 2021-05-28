Giro d'Italia stage 19 – Live coverage

Live coverage
Situation
Break: Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën), Mark Christian (Eolo-Kometa), Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansrohe), Andrea Pasqualon (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Nicola Venchiarutti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), and Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Fenix)
Peloton
The break are nine kilometres away from the first climb of the day at Gignese now. That's the climb that was substituted in for Mottarone.
110km to go
45 seconds to Riesebeek, 1:40 to Zoccarato, 3:30 to the peloton. It doesn't look like the chasers will make it across...
Riesebeek 30 seconds down on the break, Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) 1:30 down, and the peloton three minutes down.
Team BikeExchange controls the peloton.
The average speed so far has been just over 51kph. A very fast start.
Runner upon stage 15 Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) is also chasing the break – he's not far behind them.
A Bardiani rider is trying to bridge now. 1:20 is the gap so that is our break today.
This could be the move to go, after 46 kilometres of racing...
Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën), Mark Christian (Eolo-Kometa), Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansrohe), Andrea Pasqualon, Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Nicola Venchiarutti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) have 20 seconds.
Pasqualon involved in the lastest move now. A small group clipping off the front.
128km to go
Still no break at the moment. A group of GC men are chatting amongst themselves towards the rear of the peloton.
Now that group has been caught and the battle continues.
137km to go
Just 10 seconds at the moment.
That group has a small gap on the peloton, but things are still going very fast here.
De Bondt is out front as the riders reach Novara. He's out there with Alpecin-Fenix teammate Louis Vervaeke, Androni's Eduardo Sepulveda, Astana's Fabio Felline, and Wanty's Andrea Pasqualon.
Pretty much every team – bar Ineos – has been trying to get men up the road.
We're 20 killometres into the stage now and still no group has made it away.
And now that quite large group has been brought back.
BikeExchange have Chris Juul-Jensen in the move, so that's maybe why Ineos are leading the chase. There are no other danger men in there.
150km to go
Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) frantically signalling for the riders he's attacking with to get working. They don't have much of a gap to the peloton, though. Ineos chasing the group down.
159km to go
No move is away yet. Still riders try to go.
He's brought back and now more men attempt to get away. There's no separation from the peloton at the moment, though.
Moschetti is from Milan, not far from the start today, if you're wondering why a sprinter is on the attack...
Trek-Segafredo Matteo Moschetti is trying to get away from the peloton at the moment. Several more men chase.
166km to go
And they're off! Attacks from the very start..
The peloton have set off from Abbiategrasso, meanwhile. They're riding through the neutralised zone now.
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec have lost their first rider of the Giro. 22-year-old Ecuadorian talent Jefferson Cepeda has left the race. He impressed at the Tour of the Alps, finishing fourth, but has found it tougher going over the past 18 days.
Stage 8 winner Victor Lafay (Cofidis) has also left the race today.
With Peter Sagan all but certain to win the maglia ciclamino on Sunday, Bora-Hansgrohe and Specialized have today unveiled a new paint job for his bike. Check it out below.
🇮🇹 #GiroThere’s something 💜 at our bus for @petosagan... 🚲 @iamspecialized #iamspecialized pic.twitter.com/5Tim02mYk0May 28, 2021
Giro d'Italia peloton to donate stage 19 prize money to those affected by Stresa cable car crash
CPA announces tribute and donation to sole survivor Eitan Biran and families of the 14 victims
The Giro d’Italia stirs emotions like no other race. To understand its hidden depths, Procycling magazine speaks to the riders, staff and journalists with intimate knowledge of the corsa rosa.
A reminder of the top 10 on GC ahead of the stage...
1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 77:10:18
2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:21
3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:03:23
4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:03
5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:09
6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:06:31
7 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17
8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:45
9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:18
10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:37
Perhaps the major news story from yesterday, which saw the peloton finish over 23 minutes behind winner Alberto Bettiol, was maglia ciclamino Peter Sagan receiving a fine for intimidating behaviour.
Peter Sagan fined for 'intimidation' in Giro d'Italia stage 18
A look at the new route map, which takes in the fourth-category Alpe Agogna instead.
The stage has been altered from the original route, of course. The peloton were due to tackle the Mottarone climb near Lake Maggiore, though RCS Sport took the decision to cut the climb following the tragic cable crash crash on the mountain which killed 14 people on Sunday.
Giro d'Italia stage 19 rerouted after tragic cable car crash at Mottarone mountain
Today's stage is the latest showdown in the GC battle, with maglia rosa Egan Bernal looking to defend his jersey against the resurgent Simon Yates. The big question to be answered is: was the Colombian's jour sans on Sega di Ala a one-off, or the first signs of his back trouble returning?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of another decisive day at the Giro d'Italia – another summit finish.
