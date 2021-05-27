Giro d'Italia stage 18 – Live coverage

Refresh

However Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), Simone Consonni (Cofidis), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Alberto Bettiol (EF-Nippo), Stefano Oldani (Lotto Soudal) and Dario Cataldo (Movistar) are all strong. Consonni and Oldani are fast while the others are always aggressive and race smart.

There are some interesting rider in the break, with several teams having a numbers of riders there, to help out their selected leader. UAE are likely to ride for Ulissi, while DSM have Roche and Denz to help Arndt.

Indeed Filippo Ganna takes up position on the front as Bernal returns up to the head of the peloton.

it will be interesting to see who will lead the chase and what gap they will let the break have. It is likely to be Ineos but the break could open a gap of double figures.

These are the 23 attackers: Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën), Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix), Simon Pellaud, Andrii Ponomar, Natnael Tesfatsion (Androni-Sidermec), Samuele Battistella, Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Simone Consonni (Cofidis), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Alberto Bettiol (EF-Nippo), Francesco Gavazzi, Samuele Rivi (EOLO-Kometa), Wesley Kreder (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Stefano Oldani (Lotto Soudal), Dario Cataldo (Movistar), Nikias Arndt, Nico Denz, Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro Covi, Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

Meanwhile, the 23 attackers push on to extend their lead to 3:50.

They include Sagan and 20 or so others.

Lots of riders in the peloton have stopped for a natural break.

In just 4km the gap has gone up to 2:00.

175km to go That's it. The peloton eases this time, seemingly giving up the chase.

The riders are in Lazise and can see the huge lake. But there is little time to enjoy any of it. The pace is still high.

It is working, the gap is up to 45 seconds.

Ganna, Sagan and Oss are trying to dissuade the chase.

180km to go It's been a super fast 50km and the gap is only 35 seconds.

Deceuninck say it right. Ok, so we are 50 kilometers into the stage and only 20 seconds separate the #Giro breakaway from the bunch. It has been crazy fast so far.May 27, 2021 See more

But others force their way through.

They let Koen Bouwmen sneak away alone try to close down the rest of the pack.

Ineos are also on the front of the peloton. But to slow down any chase.

Other riders join them but here comes the peloton. The 23 still lead by 25 seconds.

Dries de Bont of Alpecin tries to move but it will be difficult.

🇮🇹 #Giro Une échappée avec 23 coureurs est en train de partir. Dedans, on retrouve Simone Consonni 💪🏁 193 km pic.twitter.com/vWi5XZ0TzzMay 27, 2021 See more

The gap is up to 25 seconds but the peloton has not eased up yet.

190km to go The 23-rider break is riding in a double pace line, every rider doing at least some of the work on the front.

Movistar are also trying to slow the chase. They are happy to have riders in the attack.

The gap is up to 20 seconds.

Sagan and Bora are marshalling any surges from Qhuebaka and Groupama riders.

Some how Qhubeka Assos missed the move.

Nikia Arndt is there for DSM and is perhaps the fastest in an eventual sprint finish.

Cavagna, Bettiol, Consonni, Bevin, Oldani, Cataldo, Hirt, Roche, Mosca, Richeze and Ulissi are part of the break.

Behind Bora (for Sagan) and Ineos (for Bernal) are trying to disrupt any chase.

But who is in the attack? Lets dive down and check their numbers.

The peloton is chasing but some riders ready to let them go.

There are 23 riders in the move and they have a 15-second gap.

200km to go We have a big break on the move. It could be the one.

There are 147 riders left in the Giro, as well as Ciccone, Evenepoel, Nick Schultz of BikeExchange is also out of the race after crashing. Click below to read our full story on that affects Simon Yates. Schultz fractures hand in Giro d'Italia crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Intermarche and Bardiani are constantly sending riders on the attack but each time they are chased down by other teams.

The race has crossed from Trentino into the Veneto region but the landscape stays the same and so do the attacks.

Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria are locked in their own battle for the points jersey. They are closely marking each other in their friendly rivarly.

Qhubeka Assos can be seen trying in the attacks, as are Alpecin.

Attacks go, they are caught and so the peloton eases until the next attack comes.

We have an attack of 20 or so riders but it seems too big to succeed.

Mosca is with Fabio Felline of Astana.

Mosca is now trying for Trek as they try to bounce back from Ciccone's DNS.

The pace eases but only for a second.

They are chased down.

220km to go Three riders are on the move: Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates)

The intermediate sprint which awards the points for the cyclamen jersey comes after 134km in Cremona. If Peter Sagan and his rivals want to score points, they will have to close down any attacks for the sprint.

The race is following the Adige river, the Brennero autostrada and is cutting through the vineyards and apple orchards.

Alberto Bettiol (EF) also has the freedom to target the stage victory and has joined several surges. However it is again gruppo compatto.

With Remco Evenepeol out of the Giro and Almeida not really a GC contender, the Deceuninck riders are free to try to get into the break.

Riders are attacking at 60km/h to try to get away.

The whole peloton is moving and evolving like a swarm of bees.

We can see six riders on the attack but the peloton shuts them down.

The opening kilometres are on wide, fast roads than descend slightly in the valley towards Verona and the bottom of Lake Garda.

Race director Stefano Allocchio waves his flag, the stage starts and the attacks start straight away.

Fortunately Nibali is able to race on and save something for Trek in this year's Corsa Rosa.

In some breaking news, Giulio Ciccone has opted not to start stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia due to his injuries he suffered in the high-speed crash during Wednesday’s stage to Sega di Ala.



The Italian was hit from behind on the descent to the foot of the final climb. He got going and caught the peloton only to be dropped on the climb to the finish. Vincenzo Nibali and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier were also involved in the same crash and struggled to make it to the finish. On Thursday morning the team had initially announced that all three riders would start stage 18 from Rovereto to Stradella but after riding briefly and signing on, Ciccone opted not to continue. Click below for the full story. Giulio Ciccone out of Giro d'Italia due to stage 17 crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The riders are packed tight in the slipstream of the race director's car.

Before the 231km stage, the riders face a 4.4km neutralised sector out of town.

#Giro 🇮🇹Onto the next one!Stage 18 coming up! pic.twitter.com/2Duj360DVOMay 27, 2021 See more

📌 RoveretoToday's Stage starts from @mart_museum 😍La tappa di oggi parte dal @mart_museum 😍#Giro pic.twitter.com/6XZqnKwpJRMay 27, 2021 See more

Bernal is lined-up at the front of the start area, alongside Sagan, white jersey wearer Vlasov, yesterday's stage winner Dan Martin and the blue mountains jersey wearer Geoffrey Bouchard.

After yesterday's attacks, Bernal's suffering and crashes, the GC riders will try to rest up as much as possible before the final two mountain stages and Sunday's final time trial to Milan.

The stage is arguably a transfer stage, taking the Giro from Trentino and the mountains across the Lombardy plain to south of Milan. However lots of riders will be attacking to get in the break of the day, while Peter Sagan will be trying to score points in defence of his cyclamen points jersey. There are several short climbs in the final kilometres of the stage, adding an extra twist.

The sun is out for the 231km stage to Stradella near Milan. It is the longest stager of this year's Giro.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the final riders are signing on in Rovereto and lining up for the start.