Israel Start-Up Nation unveil new kit for Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 Davide Cimolai shows off his new Israel Start-Up Nation kit ahead of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Israel Start-Up Nation) Image 2 of 4 Riders show off their new kit ahead of the opening time trial in Turin, where Dowsett will hope to take the first maglia rosa (Image credit: Israel Start-Up Nation) Image 3 of 4 The jersey is a blend of red and blue, with the red used to showcase the wines of Italian sponsor Vini Fantini (Image credit: Israel Start-Up Nation) Image 4 of 4 Sponsor placement remains as per the previous design (Image credit: Israel Start-Up Nation)

With just days to go until the Grande Partenza at the Giro d'Italia, Israel Start-Up Nation has today unveiled an all-new look for its team.

Stepping away from their usual white and blue colourway, the change-out kit blends dark red with swirls of navy blue, paired with navy blue shorts and similarly designed red-blue socks.

The kit will be worn solely at the Giro as the team takes the opportunity to showcase its Italian sponsor, Vini Fantini, in the sponsor's home race. According to the team, the new kit is inspired by the red of the sponsor's wines, blended with the blue from the original kit.

“I like this one," said Patrick Bevin, ahead of his first-ever Giro in his first season for the team. "I think it’s a really cool design. It’s a nice gesture to change the kit for our Italian sponsor Vini Fantini while racing the Giro. I really think it looks great!"

The gesture has unsurprisingly gone down well with Fantini Group, too, who will see the race pass its Ortona headquarters on the flat stage seven as riders travel along the east coast from Notaresco to Termoli.

“We thank Sylvan Adams, Ron Baron, and the whole team for this beautiful gift," said Fantini Group President, Valentino Sciotti. "It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to be under the spotlight in the most important race in Italy. We will live this moment with immense joy and as a further incentive to love this sport even more.”