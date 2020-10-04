Trending

Champions 1909-2019

Richard Carapaz won 2019 Giro d'Itaalia
2019
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

2018
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team

2017
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

2016
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

2015
1Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana

2014
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana

2013
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Team Sky
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team

2012
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil

2011*
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

2010
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
2David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

2009*
1Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
2Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas

2008
1Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Saunier Duval
3Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Lampre

2007
1Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Team CSC
3Eddy Mazzoleni (Ita) Astana

2006
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
2José Enrique Gutiérrez (Spa) Phonak
3Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saunier Duval

2005
1Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Discovery Channel
2Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre
3José Rujano (Ven) Colombia-Selle Italia

2004
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2Serhiy Honchar (Ukr) De Nardi
3Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffé

2003
1Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Caldirola
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago

2002
1Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Index–Alexia
2Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
3Pietro Caucchioli (Ita) Alessio

2001
1Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
2Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Eroski
3Unai Osa (Spa) iBanesto.com

2000
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Albacom
2Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola-Sidermec
3Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin

1999
1Ivan Gotti (Ita) Team Polti
2Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Cannondale
3Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Ballan–Alessio

1998
1Marco Pantani (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
2Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Mapei–Bricobi
3Giuseppe Guerini (Ita) Team Polti
1997Ivan Gotti (Ita) Saeco
1996Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Panaria–Vinavil
1995Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–Gb
1994Evgeni Berzin (Rus) Gewiss-Ballan
1993Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1992Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1991Franco Chioccioli (Ita) Del Tongo M.G.
1990Gianni Bugno (Ita) Château d'Ax
1989Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
1988Andy Hampsten (USA) 7–Eleven Hoonved
1987Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
1986Roberto Visentini (Ita) Carrera-Inoxpran
1985Bernard Hinault (Fra) La Vie Claire–Look
1984Francesco Moser (Ita) Gis–Tuc Lu
1983Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo–Colnago
1982Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1981Giovanni Battaglin (Ita) Inoxpran
1980Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault–Gitane
1979Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Scic–Bottecchia
1978Johan De Muynck (Bel) Bianchi–Faema
1977Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria
1976Felice Gimondi (Ita) Bianchi–Campagnolo
1975Fausto Bertoglio (Ita) Jollyceramica
1974Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1971Gösta Pettersson (Swe) Ferretti
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
1969Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
1967Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
1966Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
1965Vittorio Adorni (Ita) Salvarani
1964Jacques Anquetil (Fra) St. Raphael
1963Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
1962Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
1961Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita) Fides
1960Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Fynsec
1959Charly Gaul (Lux) Emi–Guerra
1958Ercole Baldini (Ita) Legnano
1957Gastone Nencini (Ita) Chlorodont
1956Charly Gaul (Lux) Guerra
1955Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Nivea–Fuchs
1954Carlo Clerici (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
1953Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1952Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1951Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Ganna
1950Hugo Koblet (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
1949Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1948Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Willier Triestina
1947Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1946Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1941-1945No race held
1940Fausto Coppi (Ita) Legnano
1939Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
1938Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
1937Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1936Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1935Vasco Bergamaschi (Ita) Maino
1934Learco Guerra (Ita) Maino
1933Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1932Antonio Pesenti (Ita) Wolsit
1931Francesco Camusso (Ita) Gloria
1930Luigi Marchisio (Ita) Legnano
1929Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1928Alfredo Binda (Ita) Wolsit
1927Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1926Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
1925Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
1924Giuseppe Enrici (Ita)
1923Costante Girardengo (Ita) Maino
1922Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
1921Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
1920Gaetano Belloni (Ita) Bianchi
1919Costante Girardengo (Ita) Stucchi
1915-1918No race
1914Alfonso Calzolari (Ita) Stucchi
1913Carlo Oriani (Ita) Maino
1912Team Atala
1911Carlo Galetti (Ita) Bianchi
1910Carlo Galetti (Ita) Atala
1909Luigi Ganna (Ita) Atala

 

