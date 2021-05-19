Trending

Giro d'Italia: Bernal gains time, Evenepoel loses contact on 'Strade Bianche' stage

By

Schmid wins sterrato stage to Montalcino

Image 1 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Dust Gravel Strokes girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

On final dirt section Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) takes control at the front to limit losses (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 45

Team Qhubeka Assos rider Switzerlands Mauro Schmid celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 162 km between Perugia and Montalcino on May 19 2021 Photo by Luca BETTINI AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Team Qhubeka Assos rider Mauro Schmid celebrates to win the stage 11 of the Giro dItalia 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 45

Team Qhubeka Assos rider Switzerlands Mauro Schmid celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 162 km between Perugia and Montalcino on May 19 2021 Photo by Luca BETTINI AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Mauro Schmid of Qhubeka Assos wins stage 11 of the Giro dItalia 2021, just ahead of Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 45

Team Qhubeka Assos rider Switzerlands Mauro Schmid C followed by Team UAE Emirates rider Italys Alessandro Covi rides to cross the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 162 km between Perugia and Montalcino on May 19 2021 Photo by Tommaso Pelagalli AFP Photo by TOMMASO PELAGALLIAFP via Getty Images

Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 45

Team Qhubeka Assos rider Switzerlands Mauro Schmid L rides on a gravel section in a breakaway group during the eleventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 162 km between Perugia and Montalcino on May 19 2021 Photo by Luca BETTINI AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Qhubeka Assos rider Switzerland's Mauro Schmid (L) rides at front on a gravel section in a breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Qhubeka Assos in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) in the breakaway during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Lawrence Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Qhubeka Assos in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway: Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Simon Guglielmi of France and Team Groupama FDJ Roger Kluge of Germany and Team Lotto Soudal in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Public Fans Gravel Strokes girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) leads the breakaway on the gravel climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Lawrence Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway: Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Bertjan Lindeman of Netherlands and Team Qhubeka Assos Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway: Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Overall leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 The peloton passing through Perugia Village at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Public Fans Landscape girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The peloton depart from Perugia on stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep White Best Young Rider Jersey at start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Astana in the bunch on stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Overall leader Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Dust Gravel Strokes girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pink jersey group on the final section of dirt road down almost 5 minutes to breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Egan Bernal speak with the press ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peter Sagan, wearing the points jersey, ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Enrico Battaglin (ITA - Bardiani CSF Faizane') - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway: Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Alessandro Covi (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Francesco Gavazzi (ITA - Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway: Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

The pack rides through the countryside during the eleventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 162 km between Perugia and Montalcino on May 19 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 45

Team AG2R rider Belgiums Lawrence Naesen L and fellow breakaway riders pedal during the eleventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 162 km between Perugia and Montalcino on May 19 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 45

Team Astana rider Russias Aleksander Vlasov C rides in the pack during the eleventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 162 km between Perugia and Montalcino on May 19 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 45

Team Deceuninck rider Belgiums Remco Evenepoel C rides in the pack during the eleventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 162 km between Perugia and Montalcino on May 19 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the peloton on the gravel section (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Belgian champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) racing in the breakaway on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Lawrence Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team Francesco Gavazzi of Italy and EOLOKOMETA Cycling Team in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Gravel Strokes girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia passes over the gravel roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Bertjan Lindeman of Netherlands and Team Qhubeka Assos Enrico Battaglin of Italy and Bardiani CSF Faizan Pro Team Lawrence Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Gravel Strokes Public Fans girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Gravel Strokes Mud girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Filippo Ganna pushes the pace with race leader Egan Bernal on stage 11's gravel roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Gravel Strokes Mud girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Filippo Ganna pushes the pace with race leader Egan Bernal on stage 11's gravel roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Scenery - Sterrato - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Dust along one of the four dirt sectors of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Scenery - Sterrato - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Half of the final 70km of stage 11 are on dirt roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Scenery - Sterrato - photo Ilario Biondi/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The peloton kicks up some dust on dry section of dirt on 162km route (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Scenery - Sterrato - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Ilario Biondi/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peloton on a dirt section of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Tobias Foss of Norway and Team Jumbo Visma during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Dust Gravel Strokes girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange works to stay in top 10 of GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Gravel Strokes Dust girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) would begin to suffer on the final section of dirt road on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Sterrato - Joao Almeida (POR - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Ilario Biondi/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Remco Evenepoel being pulled along by Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate João Almeida to limit losses (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 45

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 11th stage Perugia - Montalcino 162 km - 19/05/2021 - Mauro Schmid (SUI - Team Qhubeka Assos) - Alessandro Covi (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Francesco Gavazzi (ITA - Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

From main breakaway, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) would contest for the stage win as a duo in Montalcino (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Simon Guglielmi of France and Team Groupama FDJ Roger Kluge of Germany and Team Lotto Soudal in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m Public Fans Gravel Strokes girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

In breakaway are Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates, Simon Guglielmi of Groupama-FDJ and Roger Kluge of Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 45

Stage 11 of the Giro was Mauro Schmid's (Qhubeka Assos) first win as a pro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Emanuel Buchmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers would pass Emanuel Buchmann of Bora-Hansgrohe on the steep climb in Montalcino to finish 11th on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) finished 15th on the stage and sits fifth on GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Hugh Carthy of EF Education - Nippo arrives at the finish and moves to fourth on GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 44 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal was solid for third on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 45 of 45

MONTALCINO ITALY MAY 19 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 12 a 162km stage from Perugia to Montalcino 554m girodiitalia UCIworldtour Giro on May 19 2021 in Montalcino Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal crosses the finish of stage 11 in 11th and continued as GC leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) claimed his first victory as a professional on stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia, as Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) conquered the Tuscan gravel to extend his overall lead.

Schmid, in his first year as a pro, beat fellow youngster Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) to the line in a two-up sprint on the kick to the line in Montalcino, as the breakaway enjoyed yet more success at this Giro.

However, the four sectors of sterrato packed into the final 70km of the route made this one of the key rendezvous of the entire Giro from a general classification perspective, and there were significant developments.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), second overall at the start of the day, had a torrid time and shipped more than two minutes to Bernal. The 21-year-old was dropped on the third sector with 25km remaining, at one point ripping his earpiece out in frustration as João Almeida initially declined to drop back. He did eventually receive assistance from his teammate to stem the tide on the final sector but suffered on the tarmacked final climb and crossed the line in 26th place.

That climb of the Passo del Lume Spento was where Bernal, who had already forced the issue on the gravel, delivered another demonstration of his superiority and took full control of this Giro d’Italia. It was only a category-3 ascent but, after such a demanding afternoon, it detonated a GC group that had already been thinned down to just 14 riders.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was on the attack first, but Bernal countered accelerations from Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) to leave them for dead and fly across the gap to the German.

The pair then worked together as they dipped down into Montalcino and up the final rise to the line, with Bernal easing away to claim every possible second. He crossed the line in 11th place, 3:09 down on the winner and behind the rest of the breakaway remnants, with Buchmann three seconds further back.

Vlasov was the next best of the pre-race favourites, 23 seconds behind Bernal, followed three seconds later by the trio of Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Simon Yates (BikeExchange), and Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma). Carthy was the only other rider to finish within a minute of Bernal, with Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Soler (Movistar), and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) the only others within two minutes – and only just.

Romain Bardet (DSM) was in a decent position on the gravel but suffered on the final climb and crossed the line alongside Evenepoel, 2:08 behind Bernal.

The biggest casualties, however, were Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), who lost contact when the bunch split on the first sector and never saw the front of the race again. Both riders finished more than six minutes down on Bernal.

Bernal now has a 45-second lead, with Vlasov moving up to second, and Caruso third at 1:12. Carthy is a further four seconds back, just ahead of Yates, while Buchmann is up to sixth at 1:50. Evenepoel slips five places and now finds himself 2:22 behind Bernal, with Ciccone a further two seconds back after also slipping down the standings on that final climb.

Foss, who had a brief two-up attack with Jumbo-Visma teammate George Bennett on the second sector, climbs nine places to 9th, while Ineos have a second rider in the top-10 in the form of Daniel Martinez at 3:19.

As expected, the stage turned gaps of seconds into minutes and started to truly shape the overall complexion of the race, but the day’s honours belonged to Schmid, a 21-year-old neo-pro from Switzerland.

He was part of an 11-rider breakaway that built a lead of 14 minutes over the quieter opening couple of hours. The group largely stayed together on the first three sectors but Schmid responded when Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) kicked off the hostilities on the final one. He and Covi were quickly away in a trio with the Belgian champion before dropping him on the asphalted final climb.

Schmid launched a sprint at the top of the climb but the pair stayed together on the run-down into town, where Schmid nervously led through the narrow streets that led to the final kick to the line. Once through the final left-hand bend, he immediately sprang from the saddle to initiate a fearsome long-range sprint. Covi initially mustered a strong response but was forced to relent as Schmid refused to relent, and he rose from the saddle once more to roar in delight.

How it unfolded

Sector 1

The day’s breakaway formed quickly and with a minimum of fuss. Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) attacked from the gun and was joined by 10 others: Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa).

Ineos soon emerged at the head of the peloton to marshal proceedings but it wasn’t much of a chase, as they let the breakaway build their lead into the double figures. With 62km on the clock and 100 remaining, they had 13 minutes, and hopes of contesting the stage win were enhanced when it surpassed the 14-minute mark just ahead of the first gravel sector. With 69 kilometres to go, the break rode through Torrenieri and emerged onto the golden sterrato. The first sector measured 9.1km, starting with a gentle rise before descending snakingly to Buonconvento.

As the breakaway group – stretched out by some of the trickier corners but still together – exited the gravel, the peloton was just hitting it. Teams had been gathering into lines for the best part of 10km, and the battle for position intensified ahead of the narrow passage through Torrenieri. Once through the town, it was Ineos who had pole position, Filippo Ganna leading with Bernal tucked in his wheel and three more teammates behind. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) was just alongside, with Hugh Carthy in tow, along with one Deceuninck-QuickStep rider, although Evenepoel was a dozen places down the group.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) punched his way to the front for a moment, but Ganna took control once more for the downhill part. That’s when the first expected incidents happened, with crashes for Jonathan Caicedo (EF-Nippo) and two Cofidis riders, plus a puncture for Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation). There was nearly an incident for Ganna himself, so keen to press on that he almost overcooked a right-hand bend. Just after that, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) hit the front for a short uphill rise, briefly forming a seven-man group as the bunch really started to split. They were joined by the next group of 13 riders but there was a gap back to the next group with Evenepoel. It was bad timing to have a mechanical, but that’s what happened to Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), who was left well behind.

By the time Ganna led them off the first sector, there was a 30-second gap back to the second group, where Evenepoel’s teammates – four of them – quickly hit the front to try and keep a lid on things. Up front, Ineos had three riders with Bernal in Ganna, Gianni Moscon, and Jhonatan Narvaez, while Trek-Segafredo and Movistar also had three riders and helped Ineos drive it on. However, it wasn’t just Evenepoel who’d missed out; Vlasov, Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were all in the second group and their teams contributed to the chase and managed to close it down ahead of the second sector.

Still, there were already casualties, as not only Formolo but also Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) were left in another group and would only slip further back.

Sector 2

After 12km on tarmac, the break hit the second sector with 52km to go and a lead of 10 minutes. The sector measured 13km and formed a category-3 climb of the Passo del Lume Spento, with double digit gradients early on and then again in the final kilometre.

Lindeman and Kluge were quickly dropped, while Van der Hoorn also lost contact by the intermediate sprint positioned near the top of the first steep section. Kluge, however, used the subsequent technical downhill and flat stretches to muscle his way back to the front. After the final kick up, those nine riders exited the sector with 39km remaining and with their lead down to 8:25. Vanhoucke took maximum points at the top of the Passo del Lume Spento a couple of kilometres of tarmac later.

As for the bunch, Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) led them onto the sector, ahead of Sagan, and then Narvaez and Bernal. Moscon was still there but Ganna no more. In contrast to the previous downhill sector, things calmed down on the steeper gradients, with Narvaez setting the pace at the head of what was a 40-rider bunch. Things started to thin out when Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) hit the front of the group, with Sagan one of the riders to lose contact, although he battled to stay in sight.

At the top of the opening uphill section, George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) came to the fore, now working for Tobias Foss, pushing on to such an extent that they hit a downhill section with a small gap over the rest. The New Zealand champion pressed on with his effort, and Foss soon started contributing as well. When they went out to 30 seconds, Ineos re-established control of the bunch with two riders in front of Bernal, while Evenepoel – with just João Almeida for company – found himself plugging gaps nearer the back. By the end of the sector, Bennett and Foss were 7:15 down on the break and still 30 seconds up on the bunch, with Martin and Formolo now more than four minutes in arrears.

The second sector was followed by a largely downhill 12km run down to the bonus sprint in Castelnuovo dell’Abate. Kluge kicked off the hostilities, before Covi and Guglielmi enjoyed a spell off the front, but the group reformed by the bonus sprint, and even swelled after Van der Hoorn used the descent to regain contact. Back in the favourites, group, the Jumbo-Visma duo steadily began to lose ground on the tarmac and soon decided to knock off their effort, at which point Ineos wound up the approach to the third sector.

Sector 3

The 10 breakaway riders hit the third sector - climbing steadily for 7.6km towards Sant’Angelo in Colle – with 25km to go and a lead of just over seven minutes. Gavazzi and Naesen produced the first injections of pace but only Lindeman was dropped on the first half of the sector. The rest of the riders stayed together, without any really attacks, all the way to the end of it.

In the bunch, Ineos led onto the sector with two riders – Narvaez and Moscon – in front of Bernal and one – Martinez – behind. It wasn’t long before Evenepoel found himself distanced, looking distinctly uncomfortable on the sterrato, especially on the downhill bits. When he dropped off the back for a second time, Bernal himself hit the front of the group to hit the gas. He found willing allies at Astana and Jumbo but it was still striking to see the pink jersey working so hard in what was still a sizeable group. As the gradient started to rise, Bernal rose from the saddle to pile on the pressure and Evenepoel slipped back to 20 seconds. Almeida initially elected to stay with the group rather than assist his team leader, and by the time he eventually dropped back, the gap was 45 seconds.

Moscon then reappeared at the front of what had been whittled down to a group of just 21 riders, as Evenepoel dropped off Almeida’s wheel almost as soon as he found it. He started speaking into the radio before ripping his earpiece out in dramatic fashion. It was soon back in and he was soon with Almeida again, but they exited the gravel with a deficit of 1:10 to the main GC group.

Sector 4

After just a few downhill kilometres of asphalted respite, the break hit the final sector with 14km to go and a lead of six minutes. It was 5km in length, with an initial kick followed by more rolling terrain. De Bondt launched repeated attacks. He first went with Schmid, before going clear with Cov, although Schmid then made his way across to form a trio. They were trailed by another trio in Naesen, Guglielmi, and Van der Hoorn.

In the GC group, the race was about to explode on the short final sector. Movistar took over from Ineos, with Nelson Oliveira leading the way for Soler, just ahead of Bernal. Meanwhile, Evenepoel and Almeida hit the sector having stemmed the tide and pegged the gap to one minute. Soler himself then took it up, and when Vlasov moved through to do the same it was clear the GC favourites were being drawn out into open battle. The group shattered, with a dozen riders in front, followed by several stragglers.

A group of 14 soon formed, with Bahrain Victorious leading the way through Damiano Caruso and Pello Bilbao. EF had the best numbers with Alberto Bettiol and Ruben Guerreiro alongside Carthy. The rest of the group was made up of Bernal, Nibali, Ciccone, Yates, Soler, Bardet, Buchmann, Foss, and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ).

Finale

Out on the tarmac, with 8km to go, the road continued to rise, heading up the Passo del Lume Spento for a second time, this time on smooth roads, the category-3 climb measuring 9.3km at 4.6 per cent.

De Bondt was dropped from the front, as Gueglielmi attacked the chase group and made inroads. With 4km to go, Covi and Schmid reached the top of the climb. Schmid launched a sprint, but it appeared to be for the mountains points, and the pair regrouped for the subsequent downhill section.

They worked together until they reached Montalcino, where Covi placed Schmid on the front. The Swiss rider didn’t seem to mind, and wasted no time once they emerged onto the wide uphill finishing straight. They both strained every sinew as they wrestled with their bikes, but Schmid managed to sustain his acceleration all the way to the line to clinch a breakthrough moment in his career.

The GC group hit the tarmac five minutes behind the break and 1:15 ahead of Evenepoel. Ciccone issued the first acceleration, but his teammate Nibali soon lost contact. Buchmann put in a more sustained attack, causing Soler to lost contact. Ciccone himself then started to struggle. Bardet was the next to go, with the Frenchman falling all the way back to Evenepoel, who himself was dripping with sweat and starting to crack, his deficit quickly rising towards two minutes.

With the numerical advantage, EF set the pace in the group, several bike lengths behind Buchmann, and the group continued to shatter. Carthy put in a small acceleration, followed by a more pronounced effort from Vlasov. However, both paled in comparison to Bernal’s effort, which took him decisively clear and had him with Buchmann in a flash.

From there, the GC riders crossed the line in ones and twos, with the GC battle well and truly opened up, and one rider head and shoulders above the rest just past the half-way point of this Giro.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:01:55
2Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01
3Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26
4Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:41
5Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:44
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:37
9Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:43
10Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:59
11Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:09
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:12
13Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:32
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:35
15Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
16Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:39
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:41
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:56
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:05
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:07
23Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:11
26Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:17
27Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
28João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:16
30Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
31Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:27
32Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
33Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:06:33
34Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:36
35Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
37Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:00
38Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:05
39Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:23
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
41Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
42Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:32
43Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:09:37
44Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:09:39
45Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:40
46Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:59
47Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
48Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:59
49George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:20
51Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
52Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
53Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
54Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:33
56Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
57Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
58Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
59Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:17:35
60Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
61Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:59
62Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
64Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
66Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
67Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
68Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
69Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
70James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
71Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
73Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
74Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
75Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
76Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
77Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
78Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
79Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:12
80Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:24
81Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:22:35
82Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
83Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
88Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
89Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
90Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
91Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
92Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
93David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
94Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
95Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
96Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
97Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
98Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
99Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
100Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
101Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
104Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
105Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
106Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
107Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
109Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
110Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
111Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
112Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
113Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
115Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
116Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
117Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
118Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
119Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
121Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
123Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
124Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
125Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:52
126Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:23:16
127Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:25
128Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
130Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:26:00
132Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
133Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
134Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
135Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
136Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
137Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
138Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
139Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
140Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
141Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
142Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
143Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
144Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
145Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
146Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
147Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
148Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
149Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
150Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
151Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:26:09
152Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:26:15
153Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
154Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
155Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
156Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
157Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
158Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
159Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
160Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
161Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
162Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
163Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
164Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
165Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
166Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
167Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
168Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
169Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:26:20
170Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:27
DNFJonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
DNSTim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

Sprint 1 - Castiglion del Bosco km. 114.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
3Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
4Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5
5Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4
6Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3
7Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Sprint 2 - Montalcino km. 162
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 15
2Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12
3Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
4Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7
5Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
9Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
10Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 1 - Passo del Lume Spento km. 124.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
3Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2
4Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 2 - Passo del Lume Spento km. 158.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9
2Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
3Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
4Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Castelnuovo dell'Abate km. 136.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:03
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:02
3Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:01

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:01:55
2Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01
3Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26
4Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:41
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:09
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:32
7Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:35
8Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:11
9Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:17
10João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:16
12Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:06:36
13Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:59
14Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
15Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:15:20
16Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:17:33
17Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:59
18Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
20Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
21Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
22Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
24Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:12
25Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:35
26David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
27Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
28Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
29Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
30Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
31Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
32Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
33Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
34Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
36Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:23:16
37Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:25
38Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
39Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:00
40Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
41Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
43Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
44Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
46Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:26:15
47Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
48Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:27

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education-Nippo 12:18:01
2Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:09
4Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:10
5Team BikeExchange 0:07:18
6Trek-Segafredo 0:07:19
7Team DSM 0:09:16
8Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:02
9Jumbo-Visma 0:10:25
10Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:48
11Lotto Soudal 0:12:08
12UAE Team Emirates 0:12:28
13Movistar Team 0:16:57
14Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:17
15Bahrain Victorious 0:17:23
16Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:23
17Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:19
18Team Qhubeka Assos 0:27:54
19AG2R Citroën Team 0:34:53
20Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:06
21Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:41
22Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:51:53
23Cofidis 1:02:19

General classification after stage 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 42:35:21
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:45
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:17
5Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:22
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50
7Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24
9Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:49
10Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:15
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:19
12Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:03:29
13Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:11
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:25
16Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:43
17João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:04
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:06
19Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:16
20Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:23
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:49
22Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:07:55
23Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:45
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:10:49
25Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:19
26Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:24
27George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:24
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:23:03
29Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:44
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:56
31Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:27:17
32Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:27:51
33Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:54
34Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:29:26
35Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:31:34
36Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:32
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:48
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:28
39Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:36:37
40Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:33
41Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:21
42Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:38
43Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:40:13
44Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:41:16
45Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:41:38
46Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:41:52
47Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:42:51
48Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:42:58
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:26
50Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:44:59
51Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:02
52Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:45:50
53Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:47:21
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:49:35
55Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:51:08
56Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:51:54
57Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:52:16
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:53:10
59Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:45
60Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:55:10
61Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:55:17
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:55:47
63Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:55:51
64Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:39
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:57:07
66Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:34
67Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:27
68Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:01:04
69Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:01:08
70Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:32
71James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:33
72Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:48
73Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:03:29
74Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:04:11
75Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:05:56
76Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:07:19
77Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:07:49
78Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:08:33
79Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:09:04
80Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:17
81Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:12:31
82Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:12:50
83Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:13:15
84Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:16:14
85Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:16:42
86Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1:18:32
87Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:19:15
88Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:19:20
89Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:19:28
90Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:20:10
91Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:20:24
92Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:20:41
93Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:21:03
94Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:22:45
95Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1:23:06
96Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:23:15
97Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1:23:43
98Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:23:59
99Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 1:24:20
100Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:24:38
101Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:24:54
102Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:26:06
103Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:26:15
104Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:40
105Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:27:45
106Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:03
107Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:28:23
108Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:29:00
109Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:29:18
110Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:29:23
111Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1:29:26
112Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:31:14
113Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:03
114Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:33:35
115Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:34:37
116Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:35:00
117Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:07
118Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:37:52
119Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:37:54
120Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:38:12
121Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1:38:45
122Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:41:04
123Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:41:07
124Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:42:26
125Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:42:48
126Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:43:14
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:48
128Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1:43:58
129Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:45:33
130Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 1:47:10
131Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:47:11
132Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:48:18
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:48:55
134Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 1:49:56
135Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 1:50:04
136Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:50:17
137Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 1:50:38
138Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1:51:02
139Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1:51:39
140Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:52:29
141Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:53:18
142Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:54:50
143Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:55:32
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:56:22
145Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:57:10
146Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:57:25
147Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 1:57:53
148Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:57:55
149Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:58:17
150Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:59:34
151Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:00:08
152Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:00:10
153Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2:01:55
154Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:03:10
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 2:03:30
156Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:03:32
157Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:05:20
158Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 2:05:36
159David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:08:14
160Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:22
161Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
162Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2:08:35
163Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:09:04
164Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:10:31
165Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:11:02
166Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:11:03
167Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:13:08
168Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:15:41
169Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:19:53
170Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 2:20:51

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 108
2Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 91
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 91
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 79
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 76
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42
7Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 42
8Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39
9Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 39
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 36
11Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34
12Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 33
13Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 33
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31
15Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 29
16Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 27
17Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 26
18Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 23
20Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 23
21Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22
22Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 20
23Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
24Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 19
25Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18
26Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 18
28Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17
29Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
30Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17
31Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15
33Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15
34Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 14
35Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 13
36Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 13
37Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13
38Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12
40Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
41Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
42Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 12
43Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 12
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10
45Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 10
46Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 9
47João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9
48Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
49Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
50Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8
51Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
52Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
53Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6
54Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6
55Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
56Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6
57Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
58Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
59Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6
60Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
61Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5
62Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5
63Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5
64Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
65Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 5
66Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 4
67Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
68Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
69Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 4
70Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
71Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4
72Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3
74Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
75Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3
76Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
77Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2
78Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
79Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2
80Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
81Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
82Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2
83Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
84Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
85Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2
86Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
87Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1
88Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
89Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1
90Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1
91Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -3
92Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3
93Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 51
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 48
3Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 44
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20
6Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
8Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16
9Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
10Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 12
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 12
13Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11
14Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 10
16Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10
17Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9
19Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 6
21Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6
22Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
23Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5
25Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
26Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5
27Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4
29Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
31Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
32Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
33Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
34Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2
35Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2
36Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
37Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
38Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
40Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
41Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
42Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
43Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1
44Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
45George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 1
46Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
48Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
49Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
50Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech -4
52Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -4
53Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4
54Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4
55Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 42:35:21
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:45
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:49
5Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:15
6Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:04
8Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:07:55
9Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:27:51
10Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:54
11Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:36:37
12Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:41:16
13Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:42:51
14Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:02
15Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:39
16Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:27
17Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:01:08
18Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:32
19Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:48
20Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:07:19
21Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:08:33
22Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:09:04
23Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:12:31
24Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:16:14
25Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1:18:32
26Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:19:20
27Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:20:41
28Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1:23:43
29Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:03
30Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:29:00
31Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:29:18
32Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:31:14
33Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:34:37
34Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:35:00
35Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:41:04
36Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:41:07
37Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:42:26
38Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:48:18
39Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 1:49:56
40Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 1:50:38
41Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:52:29
42Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:53:18
43Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:57:10
44Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:58:17
45David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:08:14
46Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:08:22
47Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:11:03
48Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 2:20:51

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 27
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 22
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 20
5Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 19
6Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 18
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 17
8Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15
10Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15
11Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 14
13Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13
14Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12
15Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
16Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12
17Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 11
19Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10
21Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 10
23Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 9
24Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9
25Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9
26Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
27Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8
28Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8
29Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 7
30Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 7
31Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7
33Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
34Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6
35Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
37Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6
38Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
39Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
40Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
41Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
42João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
43Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5
44Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 5
45Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 5
46Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
47Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
48Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4
49Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
51Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
52Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
53Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
54Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 3
55Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
56Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
57Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
58Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
60Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
61Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
62Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2
63Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
64Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
65Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2
66Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
68Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
69Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
70Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
71Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
72Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
73Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1
74Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
75Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
76Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 38
3Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23
5Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16
6Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13
7Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12
8Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11
10Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11
11Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11
12Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
13Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 10
15Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10
16Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
17Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
19Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8
21Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 7
22Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
23Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
24Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
25Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
26Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
27Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
28Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
29Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5
31Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4
32Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
33Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
34Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 4
35Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 3
36Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
37Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3
40Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 3
41Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
43Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
44Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
45João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
47Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
48Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
49Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
51Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1
52Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
53Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
54Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
55Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1
56Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Breakaway classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 504
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 474
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269
6Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 240
7Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224
8Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 204
9Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169
10Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167
11Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 164
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148
13Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 145
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 144
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124
16Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 123
17Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119
18Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 115
19Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 108
20Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 108
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108
22Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 92
24Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 87
25Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79
26Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74
27Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 69
28Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68
29Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65
30Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65
31Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50
32Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50
33Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 42
34Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
36Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40
37Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 38
38Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16
39Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7
40Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 5
41Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious
2EF Education-Nippo
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Trek-Segafredo
5Jumbo-Visma
6Team DSM
7Groupama-FDJ
8Israel Start-up Nation
9Lotto Soudal
10Ineos Grenadiers 20
11UAE Team Emirates 20
12Alpecin-Fenix 20
13Team Qhubeka Assos 20
14Deceuninck-QuickStep 50
15Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50
16AG2R Citroën Team 50
17Movistar Team 70
18Astana-Premier Tech 110
19Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 110
20Cofidis 110
21Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110
22Bardiani CSF Faizane' 220
23Team BikeExchange 350

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 127:53:12
2Team BikeExchange 0:09:35
3EF Education-Nippo 0:09:40
4Trek-Segafredo 0:11:57
5Team DSM 0:19:12
6Bahrain Victorious 0:23:03
7Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:52
8Jumbo-Visma 0:29:23
9Astana-Premier Tech 0:29:41
10Movistar Team 0:29:55
11UAE Team Emirates 0:48:38
12Groupama-FDJ 0:49:40
13Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:59:23
14Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:57
15Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:25:56
16Israel Start-up Nation 1:33:09
17AG2R Citroën Team 1:35:03
18Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:57:27
19Alpecin-Fenix 2:05:01
20Cofidis 2:41:11
21Lotto Soudal 3:00:53
22Team Qhubeka Assos 3:02:43
23Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:22:38

Latest on Cyclingnews