Giro d'Italia: Bernal gains time, Evenepoel loses contact on 'Strade Bianche' stage

Image 1 of 45 On final dirt section Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) takes control at the front to limit losses (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 45 Team Qhubeka Assos rider Mauro Schmid celebrates to win the stage 11 of the Giro dItalia 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 45 Mauro Schmid of Qhubeka Assos wins stage 11 of the Giro dItalia 2021, just ahead of Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 45 Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 45 Qhubeka Assos rider Switzerland's Mauro Schmid (L) rides at front on a gravel section in a breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 45 Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) in the breakaway during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 45 Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway: Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 45 Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) leads the breakaway on the gravel climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 45 Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 45 Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 45 Overall leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 45 The peloton depart from Perugia on stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 45 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start of stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 45 Astana in the bunch on stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 45 Overall leader Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 45 Pink jersey group on the final section of dirt road down almost 5 minutes to breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 45 Egan Bernal speak with the press ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Peter Sagan, wearing the points jersey, ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 45 Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 45 Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 45 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the peloton on the gravel section (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 45 Belgian champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) racing in the breakaway on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 45 The breakaway on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia passes over the gravel roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 45 Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 45 Filippo Ganna pushes the pace with race leader Egan Bernal on stage 11's gravel roads (Image credit: (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Peter Sagan, wearing the points jersey, ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Giro d'Italia stage 11 breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 45 Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 45 Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 45 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the peloton on the gravel section (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 45 Belgian champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) racing in the breakaway on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 45 The breakaway on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia passes over the gravel roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 45 Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia traversed the gravel roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 45 Filippo Ganna pushes the pace with race leader Egan Bernal on stage 11's gravel roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 45 Filippo Ganna pushes the pace with race leader Egan Bernal on stage 11's gravel roads (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 45 Dust along one of the four dirt sectors of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Half of the final 70km of stage 11 are on dirt roads of Tuscany (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 The peloton kicks up some dust on dry section of dirt on 162km route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Peloton on a dirt section of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange works to stay in top 10 of GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) would begin to suffer on the final section of dirt road on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 45 Remco Evenepoel being pulled along by Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate João Almeida to limit losses (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 45 From main breakaway, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) would contest for the stage win as a duo in Montalcino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 In breakaway are Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates, Simon Guglielmi of Groupama-FDJ and Roger Kluge of Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 45 Stage 11 of the Giro was Mauro Schmid's (Qhubeka Assos) first win as a pro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 45 Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers would pass Emanuel Buchmann of Bora-Hansgrohe on the steep climb in Montalcino to finish 11th on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 45 Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) finished 15th on the stage and sits fifth on GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 45 Hugh Carthy of EF Education - Nippo arrives at the finish and moves to fourth on GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 44 of 45 Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal was solid for third on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 45 of 45 Egan Bernal crosses the finish of stage 11 in 11th and continued as GC leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) claimed his first victory as a professional on stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia, as Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) conquered the Tuscan gravel to extend his overall lead.

Schmid, in his first year as a pro, beat fellow youngster Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) to the line in a two-up sprint on the kick to the line in Montalcino, as the breakaway enjoyed yet more success at this Giro.

However, the four sectors of sterrato packed into the final 70km of the route made this one of the key rendezvous of the entire Giro from a general classification perspective, and there were significant developments.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), second overall at the start of the day, had a torrid time and shipped more than two minutes to Bernal. The 21-year-old was dropped on the third sector with 25km remaining, at one point ripping his earpiece out in frustration as João Almeida initially declined to drop back. He did eventually receive assistance from his teammate to stem the tide on the final sector but suffered on the tarmacked final climb and crossed the line in 26th place.

That climb of the Passo del Lume Spento was where Bernal, who had already forced the issue on the gravel, delivered another demonstration of his superiority and took full control of this Giro d’Italia. It was only a category-3 ascent but, after such a demanding afternoon, it detonated a GC group that had already been thinned down to just 14 riders.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was on the attack first, but Bernal countered accelerations from Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) to leave them for dead and fly across the gap to the German.

The pair then worked together as they dipped down into Montalcino and up the final rise to the line, with Bernal easing away to claim every possible second. He crossed the line in 11th place, 3:09 down on the winner and behind the rest of the breakaway remnants, with Buchmann three seconds further back.

Vlasov was the next best of the pre-race favourites, 23 seconds behind Bernal, followed three seconds later by the trio of Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Simon Yates (BikeExchange), and Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma). Carthy was the only other rider to finish within a minute of Bernal, with Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Soler (Movistar), and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) the only others within two minutes – and only just.

Romain Bardet (DSM) was in a decent position on the gravel but suffered on the final climb and crossed the line alongside Evenepoel, 2:08 behind Bernal.

The biggest casualties, however, were Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), who lost contact when the bunch split on the first sector and never saw the front of the race again. Both riders finished more than six minutes down on Bernal.

Bernal now has a 45-second lead, with Vlasov moving up to second, and Caruso third at 1:12. Carthy is a further four seconds back, just ahead of Yates, while Buchmann is up to sixth at 1:50. Evenepoel slips five places and now finds himself 2:22 behind Bernal, with Ciccone a further two seconds back after also slipping down the standings on that final climb.

Foss, who had a brief two-up attack with Jumbo-Visma teammate George Bennett on the second sector, climbs nine places to 9th, while Ineos have a second rider in the top-10 in the form of Daniel Martinez at 3:19.

As expected, the stage turned gaps of seconds into minutes and started to truly shape the overall complexion of the race, but the day’s honours belonged to Schmid, a 21-year-old neo-pro from Switzerland.

He was part of an 11-rider breakaway that built a lead of 14 minutes over the quieter opening couple of hours. The group largely stayed together on the first three sectors but Schmid responded when Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) kicked off the hostilities on the final one. He and Covi were quickly away in a trio with the Belgian champion before dropping him on the asphalted final climb.

Schmid launched a sprint at the top of the climb but the pair stayed together on the run-down into town, where Schmid nervously led through the narrow streets that led to the final kick to the line. Once through the final left-hand bend, he immediately sprang from the saddle to initiate a fearsome long-range sprint. Covi initially mustered a strong response but was forced to relent as Schmid refused to relent, and he rose from the saddle once more to roar in delight.

How it unfolded

Sector 1

The day’s breakaway formed quickly and with a minimum of fuss. Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) attacked from the gun and was joined by 10 others: Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa).

Ineos soon emerged at the head of the peloton to marshal proceedings but it wasn’t much of a chase, as they let the breakaway build their lead into the double figures. With 62km on the clock and 100 remaining, they had 13 minutes, and hopes of contesting the stage win were enhanced when it surpassed the 14-minute mark just ahead of the first gravel sector. With 69 kilometres to go, the break rode through Torrenieri and emerged onto the golden sterrato. The first sector measured 9.1km, starting with a gentle rise before descending snakingly to Buonconvento.

As the breakaway group – stretched out by some of the trickier corners but still together – exited the gravel, the peloton was just hitting it. Teams had been gathering into lines for the best part of 10km, and the battle for position intensified ahead of the narrow passage through Torrenieri. Once through the town, it was Ineos who had pole position, Filippo Ganna leading with Bernal tucked in his wheel and three more teammates behind. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) was just alongside, with Hugh Carthy in tow, along with one Deceuninck-QuickStep rider, although Evenepoel was a dozen places down the group.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) punched his way to the front for a moment, but Ganna took control once more for the downhill part. That’s when the first expected incidents happened, with crashes for Jonathan Caicedo (EF-Nippo) and two Cofidis riders, plus a puncture for Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation). There was nearly an incident for Ganna himself, so keen to press on that he almost overcooked a right-hand bend. Just after that, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) hit the front for a short uphill rise, briefly forming a seven-man group as the bunch really started to split. They were joined by the next group of 13 riders but there was a gap back to the next group with Evenepoel. It was bad timing to have a mechanical, but that’s what happened to Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), who was left well behind.

By the time Ganna led them off the first sector, there was a 30-second gap back to the second group, where Evenepoel’s teammates – four of them – quickly hit the front to try and keep a lid on things. Up front, Ineos had three riders with Bernal in Ganna, Gianni Moscon, and Jhonatan Narvaez, while Trek-Segafredo and Movistar also had three riders and helped Ineos drive it on. However, it wasn’t just Evenepoel who’d missed out; Vlasov, Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were all in the second group and their teams contributed to the chase and managed to close it down ahead of the second sector.

Still, there were already casualties, as not only Formolo but also Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) were left in another group and would only slip further back.

Sector 2

After 12km on tarmac, the break hit the second sector with 52km to go and a lead of 10 minutes. The sector measured 13km and formed a category-3 climb of the Passo del Lume Spento, with double digit gradients early on and then again in the final kilometre.

Lindeman and Kluge were quickly dropped, while Van der Hoorn also lost contact by the intermediate sprint positioned near the top of the first steep section. Kluge, however, used the subsequent technical downhill and flat stretches to muscle his way back to the front. After the final kick up, those nine riders exited the sector with 39km remaining and with their lead down to 8:25. Vanhoucke took maximum points at the top of the Passo del Lume Spento a couple of kilometres of tarmac later.

As for the bunch, Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) led them onto the sector, ahead of Sagan, and then Narvaez and Bernal. Moscon was still there but Ganna no more. In contrast to the previous downhill sector, things calmed down on the steeper gradients, with Narvaez setting the pace at the head of what was a 40-rider bunch. Things started to thin out when Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) hit the front of the group, with Sagan one of the riders to lose contact, although he battled to stay in sight.

At the top of the opening uphill section, George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) came to the fore, now working for Tobias Foss, pushing on to such an extent that they hit a downhill section with a small gap over the rest. The New Zealand champion pressed on with his effort, and Foss soon started contributing as well. When they went out to 30 seconds, Ineos re-established control of the bunch with two riders in front of Bernal, while Evenepoel – with just João Almeida for company – found himself plugging gaps nearer the back. By the end of the sector, Bennett and Foss were 7:15 down on the break and still 30 seconds up on the bunch, with Martin and Formolo now more than four minutes in arrears.

The second sector was followed by a largely downhill 12km run down to the bonus sprint in Castelnuovo dell’Abate. Kluge kicked off the hostilities, before Covi and Guglielmi enjoyed a spell off the front, but the group reformed by the bonus sprint, and even swelled after Van der Hoorn used the descent to regain contact. Back in the favourites, group, the Jumbo-Visma duo steadily began to lose ground on the tarmac and soon decided to knock off their effort, at which point Ineos wound up the approach to the third sector.

Sector 3

The 10 breakaway riders hit the third sector - climbing steadily for 7.6km towards Sant’Angelo in Colle – with 25km to go and a lead of just over seven minutes. Gavazzi and Naesen produced the first injections of pace but only Lindeman was dropped on the first half of the sector. The rest of the riders stayed together, without any really attacks, all the way to the end of it.

In the bunch, Ineos led onto the sector with two riders – Narvaez and Moscon – in front of Bernal and one – Martinez – behind. It wasn’t long before Evenepoel found himself distanced, looking distinctly uncomfortable on the sterrato, especially on the downhill bits. When he dropped off the back for a second time, Bernal himself hit the front of the group to hit the gas. He found willing allies at Astana and Jumbo but it was still striking to see the pink jersey working so hard in what was still a sizeable group. As the gradient started to rise, Bernal rose from the saddle to pile on the pressure and Evenepoel slipped back to 20 seconds. Almeida initially elected to stay with the group rather than assist his team leader, and by the time he eventually dropped back, the gap was 45 seconds.

Moscon then reappeared at the front of what had been whittled down to a group of just 21 riders, as Evenepoel dropped off Almeida’s wheel almost as soon as he found it. He started speaking into the radio before ripping his earpiece out in dramatic fashion. It was soon back in and he was soon with Almeida again, but they exited the gravel with a deficit of 1:10 to the main GC group.

Sector 4

After just a few downhill kilometres of asphalted respite, the break hit the final sector with 14km to go and a lead of six minutes. It was 5km in length, with an initial kick followed by more rolling terrain. De Bondt launched repeated attacks. He first went with Schmid, before going clear with Cov, although Schmid then made his way across to form a trio. They were trailed by another trio in Naesen, Guglielmi, and Van der Hoorn.

In the GC group, the race was about to explode on the short final sector. Movistar took over from Ineos, with Nelson Oliveira leading the way for Soler, just ahead of Bernal. Meanwhile, Evenepoel and Almeida hit the sector having stemmed the tide and pegged the gap to one minute. Soler himself then took it up, and when Vlasov moved through to do the same it was clear the GC favourites were being drawn out into open battle. The group shattered, with a dozen riders in front, followed by several stragglers.

A group of 14 soon formed, with Bahrain Victorious leading the way through Damiano Caruso and Pello Bilbao. EF had the best numbers with Alberto Bettiol and Ruben Guerreiro alongside Carthy. The rest of the group was made up of Bernal, Nibali, Ciccone, Yates, Soler, Bardet, Buchmann, Foss, and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ).

Finale

Out on the tarmac, with 8km to go, the road continued to rise, heading up the Passo del Lume Spento for a second time, this time on smooth roads, the category-3 climb measuring 9.3km at 4.6 per cent.

De Bondt was dropped from the front, as Gueglielmi attacked the chase group and made inroads. With 4km to go, Covi and Schmid reached the top of the climb. Schmid launched a sprint, but it appeared to be for the mountains points, and the pair regrouped for the subsequent downhill section.

They worked together until they reached Montalcino, where Covi placed Schmid on the front. The Swiss rider didn’t seem to mind, and wasted no time once they emerged onto the wide uphill finishing straight. They both strained every sinew as they wrestled with their bikes, but Schmid managed to sustain his acceleration all the way to the line to clinch a breakthrough moment in his career.

The GC group hit the tarmac five minutes behind the break and 1:15 ahead of Evenepoel. Ciccone issued the first acceleration, but his teammate Nibali soon lost contact. Buchmann put in a more sustained attack, causing Soler to lost contact. Ciccone himself then started to struggle. Bardet was the next to go, with the Frenchman falling all the way back to Evenepoel, who himself was dripping with sweat and starting to crack, his deficit quickly rising towards two minutes.

With the numerical advantage, EF set the pace in the group, several bike lengths behind Buchmann, and the group continued to shatter. Carthy put in a small acceleration, followed by a more pronounced effort from Vlasov. However, both paled in comparison to Bernal’s effort, which took him decisively clear and had him with Buchmann in a flash.

From there, the GC riders crossed the line in ones and twos, with the GC battle well and truly opened up, and one rider head and shoulders above the rest just past the half-way point of this Giro.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:01:55 2 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 4 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:41 5 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:44 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:37 9 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:43 10 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:59 11 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:09 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:12 13 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:32 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:35 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 16 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:39 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:41 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:56 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:05 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:07 23 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:11 26 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:17 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 28 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:16 30 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 31 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:27 32 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 33 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:06:33 34 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:36 35 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 37 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:00 38 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:05 39 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:23 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 41 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 42 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:32 43 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:09:37 44 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:09:39 45 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:40 46 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:59 47 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 48 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:59 49 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:20 51 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 52 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 53 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 54 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 55 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:33 56 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 57 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 58 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:17:35 60 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:59 62 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 63 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 64 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 66 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 68 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 69 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 70 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 71 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 73 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 74 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 75 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 76 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 77 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 78 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 79 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:12 80 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:24 81 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:22:35 82 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 83 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 88 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 89 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 90 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 91 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 92 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 93 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 94 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 95 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 96 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 97 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 98 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 99 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 100 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 101 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 102 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 104 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 106 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 107 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 109 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 110 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 111 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 112 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 113 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 115 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 116 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 117 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 119 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 121 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 123 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 124 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 125 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:52 126 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:23:16 127 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:25 128 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 130 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:26:00 132 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 133 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 134 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 135 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 136 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 137 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 138 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 139 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 140 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 141 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 142 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 143 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 144 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 145 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 146 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 147 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 148 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 149 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 150 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 151 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:26:09 152 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:26:15 153 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 154 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 155 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 156 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 157 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 158 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 159 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 160 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 161 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 162 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 163 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 164 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 165 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 166 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 167 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 168 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 169 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:26:20 170 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:27 DNF Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo DNS Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

Sprint 1 - Castiglion del Bosco km. 114.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 5 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4 6 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 7 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Sprint 2 - Montalcino km. 162 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 15 2 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 5 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 9 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 10 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 1 - Passo del Lume Spento km. 124.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 3 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2 4 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 2 - Passo del Lume Spento km. 158.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9 2 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Castelnuovo dell'Abate km. 136.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:03 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:02 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:01

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 4:01:55 2 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 4 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:41 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:09 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:32 7 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:35 8 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:11 9 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:17 10 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:16 12 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:06:36 13 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:59 14 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 15 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:15:20 16 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:17:33 17 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:59 18 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 20 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 21 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 22 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 24 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:12 25 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:35 26 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 27 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 28 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 29 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 30 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 31 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 33 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 34 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 36 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:23:16 37 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:25 38 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 39 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:00 40 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 41 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 43 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 46 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:26:15 47 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 48 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:27

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education-Nippo 12:18:01 2 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57 3 Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:09 4 Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:10 5 Team BikeExchange 0:07:18 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:19 7 Team DSM 0:09:16 8 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:02 9 Jumbo-Visma 0:10:25 10 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:48 11 Lotto Soudal 0:12:08 12 UAE Team Emirates 0:12:28 13 Movistar Team 0:16:57 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:17 15 Bahrain Victorious 0:17:23 16 Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:23 17 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:19 18 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:27:54 19 AG2R Citroën Team 0:34:53 20 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:06 21 Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:41 22 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:51:53 23 Cofidis 1:02:19

General classification after stage 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 42:35:21 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:45 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:17 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:22 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50 7 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:49 10 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:15 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:19 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:03:29 13 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:11 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:25 16 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:43 17 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:04 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:06 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:16 20 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:23 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:49 22 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:07:55 23 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:45 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:10:49 25 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:19 26 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:24 27 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:24 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:23:03 29 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:44 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:56 31 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:27:17 32 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:27:51 33 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:54 34 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:29:26 35 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:31:34 36 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:32 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:48 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:28 39 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:36:37 40 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:33 41 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:21 42 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:38 43 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:40:13 44 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:41:16 45 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:41:38 46 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:41:52 47 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:42:51 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:42:58 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:26 50 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:44:59 51 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:02 52 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:45:50 53 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:47:21 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:49:35 55 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:51:08 56 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:51:54 57 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:52:16 58 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:53:10 59 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:45 60 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:55:10 61 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:55:17 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:55:47 63 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:55:51 64 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:39 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:57:07 66 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:34 67 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:27 68 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:01:04 69 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:01:08 70 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:32 71 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:33 72 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:48 73 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:03:29 74 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:04:11 75 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:05:56 76 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:07:19 77 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:07:49 78 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:08:33 79 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:09:04 80 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:17 81 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:12:31 82 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:12:50 83 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:13:15 84 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:16:14 85 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:16:42 86 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1:18:32 87 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:19:15 88 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:19:20 89 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:19:28 90 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:20:10 91 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:20:24 92 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:20:41 93 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:21:03 94 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:22:45 95 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1:23:06 96 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:23:15 97 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1:23:43 98 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:23:59 99 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 1:24:20 100 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:24:38 101 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:24:54 102 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:26:06 103 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:26:15 104 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:40 105 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:27:45 106 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:03 107 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:28:23 108 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:29:00 109 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:29:18 110 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:29:23 111 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1:29:26 112 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:31:14 113 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:03 114 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:33:35 115 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:34:37 116 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:35:00 117 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:07 118 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:37:52 119 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:37:54 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:38:12 121 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1:38:45 122 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:41:04 123 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:41:07 124 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:42:26 125 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:42:48 126 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:43:14 127 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:48 128 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1:43:58 129 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:45:33 130 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 1:47:10 131 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:47:11 132 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:48:18 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:48:55 134 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 1:49:56 135 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 1:50:04 136 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:50:17 137 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 1:50:38 138 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1:51:02 139 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1:51:39 140 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:52:29 141 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:53:18 142 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:54:50 143 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:55:32 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:56:22 145 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:57:10 146 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:57:25 147 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 1:57:53 148 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:57:55 149 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:58:17 150 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:59:34 151 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:00:08 152 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:00:10 153 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2:01:55 154 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:03:10 155 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 2:03:30 156 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:03:32 157 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:05:20 158 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 2:05:36 159 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:08:14 160 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:22 161 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 162 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2:08:35 163 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:09:04 164 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:10:31 165 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:11:02 166 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:11:03 167 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:13:08 168 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:15:41 169 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:19:53 170 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 2:20:51

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 91 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 91 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 79 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 76 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42 7 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 42 8 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 9 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 39 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 36 11 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 12 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 33 13 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 33 14 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 15 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 29 16 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 27 17 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 26 18 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 23 20 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 23 21 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22 22 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 20 23 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 24 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 19 25 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 18 26 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 18 28 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 29 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 30 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 31 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15 33 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 34 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 14 35 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 13 36 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 13 37 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 38 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12 40 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 41 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 42 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 12 43 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 12 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10 45 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 10 46 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 9 47 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 48 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 49 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 50 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8 51 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 52 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 53 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 54 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 55 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 56 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6 57 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 58 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 59 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 60 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 61 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5 62 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 63 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 64 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 65 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 5 66 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 4 67 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 68 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 69 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 4 70 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 71 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 72 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 74 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 75 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3 76 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 77 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2 78 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 79 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 80 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 81 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 82 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2 83 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 84 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 85 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2 86 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 87 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1 88 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 89 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1 90 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1 91 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -3 92 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3 93 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 51 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 48 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 44 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 6 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 8 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16 9 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 10 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 12 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 12 13 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 14 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 10 16 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10 17 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9 19 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 6 21 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6 22 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 23 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5 25 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 26 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5 27 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4 29 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 31 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 32 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 33 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2 35 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2 36 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 37 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 38 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 40 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 41 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 42 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 43 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 44 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 45 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 1 46 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 47 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 48 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 49 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 50 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech -4 52 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -4 53 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4 54 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4 55 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 42:35:21 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:45 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22 4 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:49 5 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:15 6 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51 7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:04 8 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:07:55 9 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:27:51 10 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:54 11 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:36:37 12 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:41:16 13 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:42:51 14 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:02 15 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:39 16 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:27 17 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:01:08 18 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:32 19 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:02:48 20 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:07:19 21 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:08:33 22 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:09:04 23 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:12:31 24 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:16:14 25 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1:18:32 26 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:19:20 27 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:20:41 28 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1:23:43 29 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:03 30 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:29:00 31 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:29:18 32 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:31:14 33 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:34:37 34 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:35:00 35 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:41:04 36 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:41:07 37 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:42:26 38 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:48:18 39 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 1:49:56 40 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 1:50:38 41 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:52:29 42 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:53:18 43 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:57:10 44 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 1:58:17 45 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:08:14 46 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:08:22 47 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:11:03 48 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 2:20:51

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 27 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 22 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 20 5 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 19 6 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 18 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 8 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15 10 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 11 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 14 13 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13 14 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 15 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 16 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 17 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 11 19 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 21 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 10 23 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 9 24 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9 25 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9 26 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 27 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 28 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 29 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 7 30 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 7 31 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 33 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 34 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 35 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 37 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 38 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 39 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 40 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 41 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 42 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 43 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5 44 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 5 45 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 5 46 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 47 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 48 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4 49 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 51 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 52 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 53 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 54 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 3 55 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 56 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 57 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 58 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 3 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 60 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 61 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 62 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2 63 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 64 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 65 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2 66 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 68 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 69 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 70 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 71 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 72 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 73 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1 74 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 75 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 76 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 38 3 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 5 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 6 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 7 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12 8 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11 10 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11 11 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11 12 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 13 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 10 15 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 16 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 19 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 7 22 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 23 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 24 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 25 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 26 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 27 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 28 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 29 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5 31 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4 32 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 33 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 4 35 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 3 36 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 37 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 40 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 3 41 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 43 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 44 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 45 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 47 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 48 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 49 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 51 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1 52 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 53 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 54 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 55 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1 56 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 504 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 474 3 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274 5 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269 6 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 240 7 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224 8 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 204 9 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169 10 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167 11 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 164 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148 13 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 145 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 144 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124 16 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 123 17 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 18 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 115 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 108 20 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 108 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108 22 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 92 24 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 87 25 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79 26 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 27 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 69 28 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68 29 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65 30 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65 31 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 32 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50 33 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 42 34 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 36 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40 37 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 38 38 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16 39 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7 40 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 5 41 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain Victorious 2 EF Education-Nippo 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 Jumbo-Visma 6 Team DSM 7 Groupama-FDJ 8 Israel Start-up Nation 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Ineos Grenadiers 20 11 UAE Team Emirates 20 12 Alpecin-Fenix 20 13 Team Qhubeka Assos 20 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 15 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50 16 AG2R Citroën Team 50 17 Movistar Team 70 18 Astana-Premier Tech 110 19 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 110 20 Cofidis 110 21 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110 22 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 220 23 Team BikeExchange 350