Giro d'Italia: Bernal gains time, Evenepoel loses contact on 'Strade Bianche' stage
Schmid wins sterrato stage to Montalcino
Stage 11: Perugia - Montalcino
Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos) claimed his first victory as a professional on stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia, as Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) conquered the Tuscan gravel to extend his overall lead.
Schmid, in his first year as a pro, beat fellow youngster Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) to the line in a two-up sprint on the kick to the line in Montalcino, as the breakaway enjoyed yet more success at this Giro.
However, the four sectors of sterrato packed into the final 70km of the route made this one of the key rendezvous of the entire Giro from a general classification perspective, and there were significant developments.
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), second overall at the start of the day, had a torrid time and shipped more than two minutes to Bernal. The 21-year-old was dropped on the third sector with 25km remaining, at one point ripping his earpiece out in frustration as João Almeida initially declined to drop back. He did eventually receive assistance from his teammate to stem the tide on the final sector but suffered on the tarmacked final climb and crossed the line in 26th place.
That climb of the Passo del Lume Spento was where Bernal, who had already forced the issue on the gravel, delivered another demonstration of his superiority and took full control of this Giro d’Italia. It was only a category-3 ascent but, after such a demanding afternoon, it detonated a GC group that had already been thinned down to just 14 riders.
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was on the attack first, but Bernal countered accelerations from Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) to leave them for dead and fly across the gap to the German.
The pair then worked together as they dipped down into Montalcino and up the final rise to the line, with Bernal easing away to claim every possible second. He crossed the line in 11th place, 3:09 down on the winner and behind the rest of the breakaway remnants, with Buchmann three seconds further back.
Vlasov was the next best of the pre-race favourites, 23 seconds behind Bernal, followed three seconds later by the trio of Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Simon Yates (BikeExchange), and Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma). Carthy was the only other rider to finish within a minute of Bernal, with Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Soler (Movistar), and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) the only others within two minutes – and only just.
Romain Bardet (DSM) was in a decent position on the gravel but suffered on the final climb and crossed the line alongside Evenepoel, 2:08 behind Bernal.
The biggest casualties, however, were Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), who lost contact when the bunch split on the first sector and never saw the front of the race again. Both riders finished more than six minutes down on Bernal.
Bernal now has a 45-second lead, with Vlasov moving up to second, and Caruso third at 1:12. Carthy is a further four seconds back, just ahead of Yates, while Buchmann is up to sixth at 1:50. Evenepoel slips five places and now finds himself 2:22 behind Bernal, with Ciccone a further two seconds back after also slipping down the standings on that final climb.
Foss, who had a brief two-up attack with Jumbo-Visma teammate George Bennett on the second sector, climbs nine places to 9th, while Ineos have a second rider in the top-10 in the form of Daniel Martinez at 3:19.
As expected, the stage turned gaps of seconds into minutes and started to truly shape the overall complexion of the race, but the day’s honours belonged to Schmid, a 21-year-old neo-pro from Switzerland.
He was part of an 11-rider breakaway that built a lead of 14 minutes over the quieter opening couple of hours. The group largely stayed together on the first three sectors but Schmid responded when Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) kicked off the hostilities on the final one. He and Covi were quickly away in a trio with the Belgian champion before dropping him on the asphalted final climb.
Schmid launched a sprint at the top of the climb but the pair stayed together on the run-down into town, where Schmid nervously led through the narrow streets that led to the final kick to the line. Once through the final left-hand bend, he immediately sprang from the saddle to initiate a fearsome long-range sprint. Covi initially mustered a strong response but was forced to relent as Schmid refused to relent, and he rose from the saddle once more to roar in delight.
How it unfolded
Sector 1
The day’s breakaway formed quickly and with a minimum of fuss. Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) attacked from the gun and was joined by 10 others: Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa).
Ineos soon emerged at the head of the peloton to marshal proceedings but it wasn’t much of a chase, as they let the breakaway build their lead into the double figures. With 62km on the clock and 100 remaining, they had 13 minutes, and hopes of contesting the stage win were enhanced when it surpassed the 14-minute mark just ahead of the first gravel sector. With 69 kilometres to go, the break rode through Torrenieri and emerged onto the golden sterrato. The first sector measured 9.1km, starting with a gentle rise before descending snakingly to Buonconvento.
As the breakaway group – stretched out by some of the trickier corners but still together – exited the gravel, the peloton was just hitting it. Teams had been gathering into lines for the best part of 10km, and the battle for position intensified ahead of the narrow passage through Torrenieri. Once through the town, it was Ineos who had pole position, Filippo Ganna leading with Bernal tucked in his wheel and three more teammates behind. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) was just alongside, with Hugh Carthy in tow, along with one Deceuninck-QuickStep rider, although Evenepoel was a dozen places down the group.
Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) punched his way to the front for a moment, but Ganna took control once more for the downhill part. That’s when the first expected incidents happened, with crashes for Jonathan Caicedo (EF-Nippo) and two Cofidis riders, plus a puncture for Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation). There was nearly an incident for Ganna himself, so keen to press on that he almost overcooked a right-hand bend. Just after that, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) hit the front for a short uphill rise, briefly forming a seven-man group as the bunch really started to split. They were joined by the next group of 13 riders but there was a gap back to the next group with Evenepoel. It was bad timing to have a mechanical, but that’s what happened to Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), who was left well behind.
By the time Ganna led them off the first sector, there was a 30-second gap back to the second group, where Evenepoel’s teammates – four of them – quickly hit the front to try and keep a lid on things. Up front, Ineos had three riders with Bernal in Ganna, Gianni Moscon, and Jhonatan Narvaez, while Trek-Segafredo and Movistar also had three riders and helped Ineos drive it on. However, it wasn’t just Evenepoel who’d missed out; Vlasov, Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were all in the second group and their teams contributed to the chase and managed to close it down ahead of the second sector.
Still, there were already casualties, as not only Formolo but also Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) were left in another group and would only slip further back.
Sector 2
After 12km on tarmac, the break hit the second sector with 52km to go and a lead of 10 minutes. The sector measured 13km and formed a category-3 climb of the Passo del Lume Spento, with double digit gradients early on and then again in the final kilometre.
Lindeman and Kluge were quickly dropped, while Van der Hoorn also lost contact by the intermediate sprint positioned near the top of the first steep section. Kluge, however, used the subsequent technical downhill and flat stretches to muscle his way back to the front. After the final kick up, those nine riders exited the sector with 39km remaining and with their lead down to 8:25. Vanhoucke took maximum points at the top of the Passo del Lume Spento a couple of kilometres of tarmac later.
As for the bunch, Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) led them onto the sector, ahead of Sagan, and then Narvaez and Bernal. Moscon was still there but Ganna no more. In contrast to the previous downhill sector, things calmed down on the steeper gradients, with Narvaez setting the pace at the head of what was a 40-rider bunch. Things started to thin out when Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) hit the front of the group, with Sagan one of the riders to lose contact, although he battled to stay in sight.
At the top of the opening uphill section, George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) came to the fore, now working for Tobias Foss, pushing on to such an extent that they hit a downhill section with a small gap over the rest. The New Zealand champion pressed on with his effort, and Foss soon started contributing as well. When they went out to 30 seconds, Ineos re-established control of the bunch with two riders in front of Bernal, while Evenepoel – with just João Almeida for company – found himself plugging gaps nearer the back. By the end of the sector, Bennett and Foss were 7:15 down on the break and still 30 seconds up on the bunch, with Martin and Formolo now more than four minutes in arrears.
The second sector was followed by a largely downhill 12km run down to the bonus sprint in Castelnuovo dell’Abate. Kluge kicked off the hostilities, before Covi and Guglielmi enjoyed a spell off the front, but the group reformed by the bonus sprint, and even swelled after Van der Hoorn used the descent to regain contact. Back in the favourites, group, the Jumbo-Visma duo steadily began to lose ground on the tarmac and soon decided to knock off their effort, at which point Ineos wound up the approach to the third sector.
Sector 3
The 10 breakaway riders hit the third sector - climbing steadily for 7.6km towards Sant’Angelo in Colle – with 25km to go and a lead of just over seven minutes. Gavazzi and Naesen produced the first injections of pace but only Lindeman was dropped on the first half of the sector. The rest of the riders stayed together, without any really attacks, all the way to the end of it.
In the bunch, Ineos led onto the sector with two riders – Narvaez and Moscon – in front of Bernal and one – Martinez – behind. It wasn’t long before Evenepoel found himself distanced, looking distinctly uncomfortable on the sterrato, especially on the downhill bits. When he dropped off the back for a second time, Bernal himself hit the front of the group to hit the gas. He found willing allies at Astana and Jumbo but it was still striking to see the pink jersey working so hard in what was still a sizeable group. As the gradient started to rise, Bernal rose from the saddle to pile on the pressure and Evenepoel slipped back to 20 seconds. Almeida initially elected to stay with the group rather than assist his team leader, and by the time he eventually dropped back, the gap was 45 seconds.
Moscon then reappeared at the front of what had been whittled down to a group of just 21 riders, as Evenepoel dropped off Almeida’s wheel almost as soon as he found it. He started speaking into the radio before ripping his earpiece out in dramatic fashion. It was soon back in and he was soon with Almeida again, but they exited the gravel with a deficit of 1:10 to the main GC group.
Sector 4
After just a few downhill kilometres of asphalted respite, the break hit the final sector with 14km to go and a lead of six minutes. It was 5km in length, with an initial kick followed by more rolling terrain. De Bondt launched repeated attacks. He first went with Schmid, before going clear with Cov, although Schmid then made his way across to form a trio. They were trailed by another trio in Naesen, Guglielmi, and Van der Hoorn.
In the GC group, the race was about to explode on the short final sector. Movistar took over from Ineos, with Nelson Oliveira leading the way for Soler, just ahead of Bernal. Meanwhile, Evenepoel and Almeida hit the sector having stemmed the tide and pegged the gap to one minute. Soler himself then took it up, and when Vlasov moved through to do the same it was clear the GC favourites were being drawn out into open battle. The group shattered, with a dozen riders in front, followed by several stragglers.
A group of 14 soon formed, with Bahrain Victorious leading the way through Damiano Caruso and Pello Bilbao. EF had the best numbers with Alberto Bettiol and Ruben Guerreiro alongside Carthy. The rest of the group was made up of Bernal, Nibali, Ciccone, Yates, Soler, Bardet, Buchmann, Foss, and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ).
Finale
Out on the tarmac, with 8km to go, the road continued to rise, heading up the Passo del Lume Spento for a second time, this time on smooth roads, the category-3 climb measuring 9.3km at 4.6 per cent.
De Bondt was dropped from the front, as Gueglielmi attacked the chase group and made inroads. With 4km to go, Covi and Schmid reached the top of the climb. Schmid launched a sprint, but it appeared to be for the mountains points, and the pair regrouped for the subsequent downhill section.
They worked together until they reached Montalcino, where Covi placed Schmid on the front. The Swiss rider didn’t seem to mind, and wasted no time once they emerged onto the wide uphill finishing straight. They both strained every sinew as they wrestled with their bikes, but Schmid managed to sustain his acceleration all the way to the line to clinch a breakthrough moment in his career.
The GC group hit the tarmac five minutes behind the break and 1:15 ahead of Evenepoel. Ciccone issued the first acceleration, but his teammate Nibali soon lost contact. Buchmann put in a more sustained attack, causing Soler to lost contact. Ciccone himself then started to struggle. Bardet was the next to go, with the Frenchman falling all the way back to Evenepoel, who himself was dripping with sweat and starting to crack, his deficit quickly rising towards two minutes.
With the numerical advantage, EF set the pace in the group, several bike lengths behind Buchmann, and the group continued to shatter. Carthy put in a small acceleration, followed by a more pronounced effort from Vlasov. However, both paled in comparison to Bernal’s effort, which took him decisively clear and had him with Buchmann in a flash.
From there, the GC riders crossed the line in ones and twos, with the GC battle well and truly opened up, and one rider head and shoulders above the rest just past the half-way point of this Giro.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4:01:55
|2
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:01
|3
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|4
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:41
|5
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:00:44
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|9
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:43
|10
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:59
|11
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:09
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:12
|13
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:32
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:35
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|16
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:39
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:41
|19
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:56
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:05
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:07
|23
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:11
|26
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:17
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|28
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:16
|30
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:27
|32
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|33
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:06:33
|34
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:36
|35
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|37
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:00
|38
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:05
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:23
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|41
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|42
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:32
|43
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:37
|44
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:09:39
|45
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:40
|46
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:59
|47
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|48
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:59
|49
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|50
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:20
|51
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|53
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|54
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:17:33
|56
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|57
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:17:35
|60
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:59
|62
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|63
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|64
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|66
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|68
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|69
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|70
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|71
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|73
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|74
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|75
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|76
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|77
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|78
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|79
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:12
|80
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:24
|81
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:22:35
|82
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|83
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|88
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|89
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|90
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|91
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|92
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|93
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|95
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|96
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|97
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|98
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|99
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|101
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|102
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|104
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|106
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|109
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|110
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|111
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|112
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|113
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|115
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|116
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|117
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|118
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|119
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|121
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|123
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|124
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|125
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:52
|126
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:16
|127
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:23:25
|128
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|130
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:26:00
|132
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|133
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|134
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|135
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|136
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|137
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|138
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|139
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|140
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|141
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|143
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|144
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|145
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|146
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|147
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|148
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|149
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|151
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:26:09
|152
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:26:15
|153
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|154
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|155
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|156
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|157
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|158
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|159
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|160
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|162
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|163
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|164
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|165
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|166
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|167
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|168
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|169
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:26:20
|170
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:26:27
|DNF
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|DNS
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|12
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|3
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|5
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4
|6
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|7
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15
|2
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|3
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|5
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|10
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|3
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2
|4
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|2
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|3
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:02
|3
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4:01:55
|2
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:01
|3
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|4
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:41
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:09
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:32
|7
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:35
|8
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:11
|9
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:17
|10
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:16
|12
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:06:36
|13
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:59
|14
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:15:20
|16
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:17:33
|17
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:59
|18
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|20
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|22
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|24
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:12
|25
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:35
|26
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|28
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|29
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|30
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|31
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|33
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|34
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|36
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:16
|37
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:23:25
|38
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|39
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:26:00
|40
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|41
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|43
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|46
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:15
|47
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|48
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:26:27
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education-Nippo
|12:18:01
|2
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:57
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:09
|4
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:10
|5
|Team BikeExchange
|0:07:18
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:19
|7
|Team DSM
|0:09:16
|8
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:02
|9
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:25
|10
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:10:48
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:08
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:28
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:16:57
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:17
|15
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:17:23
|16
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:26:23
|17
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:27:19
|18
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:27:54
|19
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34:53
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:06
|21
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:38:41
|22
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:51:53
|23
|Cofidis
|1:02:19
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|42:35:21
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:45
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:12
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:17
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:22
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:50
|7
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:22
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|9
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:49
|10
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:15
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:03:29
|13
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:51
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:11
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:25
|16
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:43
|17
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:04
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:07:06
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:16
|20
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:23
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:49
|22
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:07:55
|23
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:08:45
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:49
|25
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:19
|26
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:17:24
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:24
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:23:03
|29
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:44
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:56
|31
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:27:17
|32
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:27:51
|33
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:27:54
|34
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:29:26
|35
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:31:34
|36
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:32
|37
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:32:48
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:28
|39
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:36:37
|40
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:33
|41
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:21
|42
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:38
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:40:13
|44
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:41:16
|45
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:41:38
|46
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:41:52
|47
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:42:51
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:42:58
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:26
|50
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:44:59
|51
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:02
|52
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:45:50
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:47:21
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:49:35
|55
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:51:08
|56
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:51:54
|57
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:52:16
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53:10
|59
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:45
|60
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55:10
|61
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55:17
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:55:47
|63
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:55:51
|64
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:56:39
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:57:07
|66
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:34
|67
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:27
|68
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:01:04
|69
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:01:08
|70
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:32
|71
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:02:33
|72
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:48
|73
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:03:29
|74
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:04:11
|75
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:05:56
|76
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:07:19
|77
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:07:49
|78
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:08:33
|79
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1:09:04
|80
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:09:17
|81
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:12:31
|82
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:12:50
|83
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:13:15
|84
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:16:14
|85
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|1:16:42
|86
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|1:18:32
|87
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|1:19:15
|88
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:19:20
|89
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:19:28
|90
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:20:10
|91
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:20:24
|92
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:20:41
|93
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:21:03
|94
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:22:45
|95
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1:23:06
|96
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:23:15
|97
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|1:23:43
|98
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:23:59
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|1:24:20
|100
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:24:38
|101
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:24:54
|102
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:26:06
|103
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:26:15
|104
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:27:40
|105
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:45
|106
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:03
|107
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:28:23
|108
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:29:00
|109
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:29:18
|110
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:29:23
|111
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|1:29:26
|112
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:31:14
|113
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:33:03
|114
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:33:35
|115
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:34:37
|116
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:35:00
|117
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:35:07
|118
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:37:52
|119
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:37:54
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:38:12
|121
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:38:45
|122
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1:41:04
|123
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:41:07
|124
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:42:26
|125
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:42:48
|126
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:43:14
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:48
|128
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:43:58
|129
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:33
|130
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|1:47:10
|131
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:47:11
|132
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:48:18
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:48:55
|134
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:56
|135
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|1:50:04
|136
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:50:17
|137
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|1:50:38
|138
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|1:51:02
|139
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:51:39
|140
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:52:29
|141
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:53:18
|142
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:54:50
|143
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|1:55:32
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:56:22
|145
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:57:10
|146
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:57:25
|147
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|1:57:53
|148
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:57:55
|149
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|1:58:17
|150
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:59:34
|151
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:00:08
|152
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:00:10
|153
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2:01:55
|154
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:03:10
|155
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|2:03:30
|156
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:03:32
|157
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:05:20
|158
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:05:36
|159
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2:08:14
|160
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:22
|161
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|2:08:35
|163
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:09:04
|164
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:10:31
|165
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:11:02
|166
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:11:03
|167
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:13:08
|168
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2:15:41
|169
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:19:53
|170
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|2:20:51
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|2
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|91
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|79
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|76
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|42
|7
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|8
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|9
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|39
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|36
|11
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|34
|12
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|33
|13
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|33
|14
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|15
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|29
|16
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|17
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|26
|18
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|23
|20
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|23
|21
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|22
|22
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|20
|23
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|24
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|25
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|18
|26
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|28
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|29
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|30
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|31
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|33
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|34
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|14
|35
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|36
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|37
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|38
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|40
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|41
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|42
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|43
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|45
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|46
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|47
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|48
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|49
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|50
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|8
|51
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|52
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|53
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|54
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|55
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|56
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|57
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|58
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|59
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|60
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|61
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|62
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|63
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|64
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|65
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|66
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|4
|67
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|68
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|69
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4
|70
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|71
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|72
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|74
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|75
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|76
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|77
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|78
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|79
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|80
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|81
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|82
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|83
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|84
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|85
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|86
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|87
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|88
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|89
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|90
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|91
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|-3
|92
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-3
|93
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-3
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|48
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|44
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|6
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|8
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|10
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|12
|13
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|14
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|11
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|16
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|17
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|19
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|21
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|22
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|23
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|25
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|26
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|5
|27
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|31
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|32
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|33
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|2
|35
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|36
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|37
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|38
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|40
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|41
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|42
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|43
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|44
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|46
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|47
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|48
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|49
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|50
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-2
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|-4
|52
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|-4
|53
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-4
|54
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|55
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|42:35:21
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:45
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:22
|4
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:49
|5
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:15
|6
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:51
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:04
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:07:55
|9
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:27:51
|10
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:27:54
|11
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:36:37
|12
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:41:16
|13
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:42:51
|14
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:02
|15
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:56:39
|16
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:27
|17
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:01:08
|18
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:32
|19
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:48
|20
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:07:19
|21
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:08:33
|22
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1:09:04
|23
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:12:31
|24
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:16:14
|25
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|1:18:32
|26
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:19:20
|27
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:20:41
|28
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|1:23:43
|29
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:03
|30
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:29:00
|31
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:29:18
|32
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:31:14
|33
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:34:37
|34
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:35:00
|35
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1:41:04
|36
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:41:07
|37
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:42:26
|38
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:48:18
|39
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:56
|40
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|1:50:38
|41
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:52:29
|42
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:53:18
|43
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:57:10
|44
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|1:58:17
|45
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2:08:14
|46
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:08:22
|47
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:11:03
|48
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|2:20:51
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|27
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|22
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|6
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|18
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|8
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|15
|10
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|11
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|14
|13
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|14
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|15
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|16
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|17
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|19
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|21
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|22
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|10
|23
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|24
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|25
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|26
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|28
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|30
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|7
|31
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|33
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|34
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|35
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|37
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|38
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|39
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|40
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|42
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|43
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|5
|44
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|5
|45
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|46
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|47
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|48
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|49
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|51
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|52
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|53
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|54
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|55
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|56
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|57
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|58
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|3
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|60
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|61
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|62
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|63
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|64
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|65
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|66
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|68
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|69
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|70
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|71
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|72
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|73
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|74
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|75
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|76
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|41
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|38
|3
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|6
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|8
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|10
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|11
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|12
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|13
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|10
|15
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|16
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|17
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|9
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|19
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|21
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|22
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|23
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|24
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|26
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|27
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|28
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|29
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|31
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4
|32
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|33
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|34
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|35
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|3
|36
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|37
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|40
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|41
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|43
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|45
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|47
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|48
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|49
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|50
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|51
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|52
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|53
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|54
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|55
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1
|56
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|504
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|474
|3
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|298
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|274
|5
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|269
|6
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|240
|7
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|224
|8
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|204
|9
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|169
|10
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|167
|11
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|164
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|148
|13
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|145
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|144
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|124
|16
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|123
|17
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|18
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|115
|19
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|108
|20
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|108
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|108
|22
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|24
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|87
|25
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|79
|26
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|27
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|69
|28
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|68
|29
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|30
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|65
|31
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|32
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|50
|33
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|34
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|36
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|37
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|38
|38
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|39
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|40
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|41
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|2
|EF Education-Nippo
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Team DSM
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|12
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|13
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|20
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|15
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|50
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|17
|Movistar Team
|70
|18
|Astana-Premier Tech
|110
|19
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|110
|20
|Cofidis
|110
|21
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|110
|22
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|220
|23
|Team BikeExchange
|350
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|127:53:12
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|0:09:35
|3
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:40
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:57
|5
|Team DSM
|0:19:12
|6
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:23:03
|7
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:52
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:23
|9
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:29:41
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:29:55
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:38
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:40
|13
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:59:23
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:57
|15
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:25:56
|16
|Israel Start-up Nation
|1:33:09
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:35:03
|18
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:57:27
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:05:01
|20
|Cofidis
|2:41:11
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|3:00:53
|22
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|3:02:43
|23
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:22:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Damiano Caruso eager to keep believing after moving up to third at Giro d'Italia‘Dreams can sometimes come true’ says Sicilian after strong showing at Montalcino
-
Giro d'Italia: Vlasov moves up the billing at MontalcinoRussian into second overall but records first strike for littering
-
Hundreds ride in memory of US masters champion Gwen InglisRide to support racer's family, ghost bike dedication held at the site of the crash in Colorado
-
Evenepoel staying confident despite Giro d'Italia defeat'Milan is still a long way away,' says Belgian after gravel stage to Montalcino
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.