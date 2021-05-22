Giro d'Italia stage 14 – Live coverage

Refresh

A nice shot of Martínez and Bernal leading the peloton on the steep slopes of the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Fortunato celebrates his famous win on the podium. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Here's what Bernal had to say after the finish... "I don’t know if that’s the name I just tried to be calm because I think that I’m in a really good position now. I don’t need to attack on every mountain stage. I just need to be calm and patient. Finally I followed Yates and the I tried to make an acceleration in the final and I think that I did a good race. "They were pulling really hard during the stage. I was thinking that Vlasov would be good. Normally this is a good climb for him so I was surprised that they were pulling so hard in the stage but then in the final we had the control of the race. "I think it’s a good gap but I need to have focus. Everything can happen in the Giro. It looks like 1:30 is enough time but you never know. I need to be calm with the gap."

Yates and Bernal in action on the climb. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

A shot of our winner today. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Here's what Fortunato had to say after his incredible victory today.. "I'm very happy for today. The team is the best and in first attacks my teammate Albanese was with me in the breakaway. The breakaway went easy all day but at the start of the Zoncolan I attacked and stayed behind Tratnik. My legs are very good and I'm very very happy. "I want to thank to all of Eolo-Kometa, Luca Spada who is here with me, because without them, I would never have achieved this wonderful result. I came here thinking of getting into breakaways, but I never imagined winning on the Zoncolan. "But in the car with Stefano Zanatta, Sean Yates, Ivan Basso, and Jesús Hernández, and Alberto, who is in the team, I think it is the minimum I can do to win this stage, and now we’ll look for others. I’m climbing well, I’m strong, and for sure we will see each other in other stages."

Bernal now in pink by 1:33.

Carthy at 2:40. Vlasov at 2:55. Evenepoel at 3:10.

Dan Martin and Buchmann at 2:30.

Martinez and Caruso finish with Ciccone. 2:25 down.

Bennett next.

10 seconds to Yates.

1:43 down, Bernal finishes.

Mollema is overtaken by Bernal in the closing metres.

Bernal is dominating this Giro.

Covi finishes second, a minute down.

Yates can't follow!

Bernal has gone now. He passes Bennett.

Tratnik takes second, 25 seconds down.

A debut win for Eolo-Kometa on the toughest climb of the race. Amazing!

Lorenzo Fortunato wins on the Zoncolan!!

The Italian emerges from the mist. 100 to go.

Wow. What a ride from Fortunato today. He's doing this!

No time gaps for the GC men yet.

300 to go!

Tratnik swinging across the road as Fortunato looks in severe pain. Brutal.

Yates and Bernal still alone.

500m to go Fortunato still solo.

Vlasov is nowhere after all the work Astana had been doing.

Buchmann chases Bernal and Yates. Martínez on him.

Tratnik is probably fewer than 50 metres back but that is still 5-10 seconds on this gradient...

The peloton has totally fractured now.

Fortunato is 700 meters away from a glorious win!

Bernal is right with him. Buchmann chases behind.

1km to go Simon Yates goes!

A few wheel-lengths off the back.

Evenepoel is dropping!

Ponomar is caught by the peloton. Nice ride from the youngster.

1.2km to go Three minutes back to the peloton, still no attacks.

These slopes are brutal.

Tratnik not so far behind Fortunato now as the Italian gets an unwanted push from a spectator.

Wanty's Rein Taaramäe put in a dig but couldn't get away.

3:10 back to the peloton.

1.5km to go Covi 40 seconds down on Fortunato.

Formolo gone from the peloton now.

Evenepoel near the back of the peloton as Martínez takes over at the front.

Mikel Nieve the latest to drop from the peloton.

2km to go The leaders pass the 2km mark. 45 seconds back to Covi and the rest.

Eolo-Kometa co-team boss Alberto Contador said he's ride from Madrid to Milan if the team win a stage at this Giro. Just imagine them winning on Zoncolan!

Fortunato is distancing Tratnik!

Castroviejo and Martínez left for Bernal. Covi makes a move from the chase.

20 per cent gradients for the leaders now, and it shows.

2.5km to go 3:45 to the peloton. Fortunato and Tratnik still side by side. Bora-Hansgrohe join Ineos at the front of the peloton.

The peloton are still chipping away at the lead but the chasers aren't doing anything.

50 seconds to the chase, four minutes to the peloton.

Fortunato leads the duo onto the double-digit gradients. There's an average of 13 per cent and maximum of 20 per cent to the line now.

3.5km to go The two leaders are almost on the leg-breaking stuff now.

The four chasers are making no headway here. 4:15 for the Ineos-led peloton now.

The leaders are on the less steep section – 1.5km at 4.5 per cent – before the brutal gradients to the line.

Fortunato and Tratnik still together.

5km to go 4:30 back to the peloton. The break are riding into the fog now.

45 seconds between the Bennett-Mollema-Oliveira-Covi group and the leaders.

The peloton are currently seven kilometers out from the finish.

Well Nibali isn't there anymore. He drops.

6km to go Five minutes is the gap now, as Narváez continues to work. All the big names still there.

It's Fortunato's (and his team's) first Giro. The 25-year-old has some climbing chops though, finishing seventh on the queen stage of the Vuelta Asturias this year, and taking eighth at last year' Tour de Langkawi. 31-year-old Tratnik won the hilly stage around these parts last year, to San Daniele del Friuli, beating Ben O'Connor from the breakaway.

7km to go Fortunato catches Tratnik. 40 seconds back to the rest of the break. 5:20 to the peloton.

Moscon drops off now. Narváez takes it up on the front.

Preview: Zoncolan finale offers old twist on new Giro d'Italia classic Rivals braced for another Bernal strike on steep upper slopes of the Kaiser

No time gaps for those at the front yet.

8km to go 8 to go for Tratnik as the peloton pass the 10km mark. Ineos move up at the front with Gianni Moscon now.

Fortunato is closing on Tratnik here.

So we have Tratnik out front, Fortunato chasing, then Mollema, Oliveira, Covi and Bennett.

9.5km to go 5:30 between peloton and breakaway.

The 18-year-old Ponomar is dropped from the breakaway.

Astana continue to work in the peloton, with two men left for Vlasov. Ineos sit behind.

Tough slopes early on but nothing insane. The final three kilometres average 13 per cent, though.

Now Fortunato pushes on in pursuit of Tratnik.

10km to go Now the peloton start the climb. Tratnik has stolen a march on his breakmates.

You'd expect Bennett and Mollema to be the strongest from this break. The likese of Tratnik, Oliveira and Covi are also good climbers but not quite on the same level going uphill.

The break are on the lower slopes of the climb now.

Just seven men left in the break now, then, as they start the climb. 6:25 to the peloton.

The break pass through Sutrio. Affini and Mosca drop away after their hard work.

Here is the Zoncolan, from Sutrio for the first time since 2003. It's the 'easier' side compared to the usual ascent from Ovaro (2007, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018), but it's still a very hard climb as you can see... (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Astana continue to control the peloton as they pass the sprint.

Here's a look at the top of the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Now Mosca takes to the front. He's been putting in work for Mollema today, too.

Affini leads the break over the intermediate sprint point. A lot of work for the Italian today.

Gap up to six minutes now. No high pace from Astana in the valley.

24km to go The road slightly rises as the riders head to the base of the Zoncolan. There's an intermediate sprint with 19 kilometres to go before that, though.

In the valley now and the gap to the break is up to 5:50. Astana continue to work...

Now he has made it across with two teammates. Maybe 60 riders in the peloton, five minutes down on the break.

40km to go Now the peloton has made the catch. Evenepoel's group is still behind, though.

Sánchez continuing his work as the lead group head down the other side of the small unclassified climb.

15 seconds between groups and then another 20 to Evenepoel's group.

45km to go The gap is five minutes now. The Bernal-Vlasov group has around 20 seconds on the chasing peloton, which is led by Bora-Hansgrohe and DSM now.

That lead group has around 33km to go to the start of the Zoncolan.

Gorka Izagirre, Tejada, Sánchez are with Vlasov. Bilbao is there too, as are Castroviejo and Bernal.

Vlasov and three Astana teammates are away with Pello Bilbao and Egan Bernal. They're around 15 seconds up on the next group, led by EF. Evenepoel is in the third group.

The peloton has split up a little on the descent!

There's another small hill at the bottom before they hit the valley road and continue north.

50km to go 5:50 for the break as they cross the Tagliamento river near the bottom of the descent.

Mollema took the maximum 18 points over the top. He has 31 now, 65 down on the

blue jersey Geoffrey Bouchard.

Fabio Felline drops off the front of the peloton but he could come back on the descent to help out once more.

56km to go The break are on the way down the descent now. 6:35 up on the peloton.

Overcast on the Forcella Monte Rest, though.

Earlier on today it was reportedly 3 degrees celsius on top of the Zoncolan with quite a thick fog/mist, so things aren't much better up there.

Some jackets for men in the breakaway ahead of the upcoming cold descent.

A look at the climb the riders are currently tackling. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Affini is putting in work at the front of the break for his teammate Bennett.

60km to go The break are nearing the top of the climb now. The peloton has taken another 30 seconds with Astana's eight men leading. 7:30 now.

Groups of Ineos, EF, Bora, QuickStep and BikeExchange riders are all stationed behind the Astana train.

Riders are struggling at the rear of the peloton now. The pace has gone up and the peloton has made 30 seconds on the break.

The break are just under six kilometres from the top of this climb.

65km to go The gap to the break is still 8:30 despite Astana's pacemaking.

Astana have committed their whole team to the front now. EF are also up there.

Andrea Pasqualon (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Ruben Guerreiro (EF-Nippo) are arguing about something in the peloton. No idea what. Quite a few passionate hand gestures being bandied about...

69km to go The riders are on the Forcella Monte Rest now. It's a second-category climb and measures in at 10.5 kilometres long with an average gradient of 5.9 per cent.

The break are currently 8:30 up the road, with Astana-Premier Tech leading the peloton at the moment. Ineos, of course, don't need to worry too much about making the catch. Egan Bernal doesn't necessarily need the bonus seconds for first place, and would also be happy to avoid the risk of his rivals – including Aleksandr Vlasov – grabbing them.

Our break of the day went away fairly early on. George Bennett and Bauke Mollema are the biggest names there, with the New Zealander best on GC at over 11 minutes down. Ineos chased down a larger group that tried to get away, too. They likely didn't want Bennett to have more help/rest in a larger break, thus allowing him to be fresher for the final. George Bennett, Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Bauke Mollema, Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious), Andrii Ponomar (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Lorenzo Fortunato, Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa)

Our servers seem to have objected to RCS sticking 130 kilometres of flat at the front of this first big mountain stage of the race. Nonetheless, we're back in time for the main action of the day.

78km to go We're 127 kilometres into the stage and approaching the major climbing of the day. It's been largely flat so far, with little incident as the peloton have crossed Veneto into Friuli Venezia Giulia.