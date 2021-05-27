Giro d'Italia: Alberto Bettiol wins stage 18

Image 1 of 30 Alberto Bettiol lets out a roar after winning stage 18 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 30 Alberto Bettiol lets out a roar after winning stage 18 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 30 Alberto Bettiol en route to winning stage 18 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 30 EF Education-Nippo's Alberto Bettiol wins stage 18 from breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 30 For the Italian Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo), it was his first win on home soil with stage 18 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 30 At the front of the race for many kilometres, Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) would run out of gas on the final climb and finish ninth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 30 Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) makes the pass of Remi Cavagna on breakaway to ride to stage 18 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 30 Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) bridges across to Remi Cavagna in the closing kilometres of stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 30 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 30 In time trial mode for Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) with 15km to go to finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 30 The attack by Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on stage 18 from breakaway companions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 30 Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) launches an attack from the breakway on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 30 Breakaway riders with less than 30km to finish on stage 18 led by Alberto Bettiol of EF Education - Nippo and Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Team Astana – Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 30 Alberto Bettiol of EF Educatioi-Nippo in breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 Patrick Bevin of Team Israel Start-Up Nation makes a move from the breakway, followed by Stefano Oldani of Team Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 30 Stage 18 rolls for 213km flat miles from Rovereto to Stradella (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Team Jumbo-Visma at start ceremonies on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Team Astana-Premier Tech at start ceremonies with Giro trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Mountain classification leader Geoffrey Bouchard abiding to COVID-19 health protocols with mask at start ceremonies (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Removing his face mask at start ceremonies is Davide Cimolai of Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers continues as overall leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Maglia rosa Egan Bernal begins stage 18 in Rovereto (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Team Ineos Grenadiers at start ceremonies for stage 18 in Rovereto (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Stage winner on Wednesday, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) called up for start of stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Movistar duo Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Matteo Jorgenson of United States head to start in Rovereto City (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 30 Breakaway of 23 riders on sunny, warm day for stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 30 Samuele Battistella of Team Astana – Premier Tech (R) and Alberto Bettiol of EF Education - Nippo in the Breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 30 Simone Consonni of Cofidis at front of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 30 Riders pass spectators on longest stage of 2021 Giro d'Italia, 231 kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 30 This bicycle is not part of the peloton on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) provided a masterclass on how to win from the breakaway with a solo victory on stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia into Stradella.

The Italian attacked several times, most importantly on the final climb of the day to distance, first, Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) and then Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to win his maiden race on home soil and take his team’s first stage of this year’s race.

Roche would go on to finish third on the stage after Simone Consonni (Cofidis) overtook him just ahead of the line.

The stage came down to a battle between 23 riders from the break with a series of four climbs in the final 40km providing the terrain after the peloton endured the longest stage of this year’s race.

The maglia rosa group allowed the break to establish a 15-minute lead with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) enjoying a relatively stress free day and maintaining his lead over Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious).

Bettiol was part of an initial six-rider move that went clear of the break on the first of the four final climbs but he was caught out when that attack was caught and Cavagna made a move with just over 26km to go.

The Frenchman’s acceleration was so strong that Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix) was unable to respond, despite being on the Deceuninck rider’s wheel and on the second climb Cavagna pushed his advantage to over 30 seconds as he took a series of risks through virtually every corner.

It looked as though Deceuninck would rescue their Giro after losing Remco Evenepoel to a crash on stage 17 but Bettiol and Roche had other ideas. The pair jumped after Cavagna, first with 25km to go but after that counter-attack was nullified they tried again.

Bettiol went first with 14.8km to go on the penultimate ascent with Roche making contact on the descent. By that point, Cavagna had seen his lead yo-yo between 30 and 15 seconds with Bettiol the more powerful climber but the Frenchman using his time trial skills to draw out vital seconds on the flat sections between the two last climbs.

At the foot of the final climb, Cavagna held a slender 15 seconds and it briefly looked like he would have enough but when Bettiol dropped Roche with 7.8km to go the catch looked on.

With around 500m of climbing remaining, Bettiol dropped down the gears, rose from the saddle and effortlessly ground his way up to Cavagna’s wheel with 6.9km go before dropping him 300m later.

From there it became a battle of wills. Bettiol, who hadn’t taken a WorldTour win since the Tour of Flanders in 2019, still had to make it down the final descent but with his lead growing and the chase fragmenting the 27-year-old ended the day with plenty of time to celebrate his well-deserved stage win.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 5:14:43 2 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:17 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:24 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12