Giro d'Italia: Alberto Bettiol wins stage 18

Breakaway sticks on transition stage to Stradella

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) provided a masterclass on how to win from the breakaway with a solo victory on stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia into Stradella.

The Italian attacked several times, most importantly on the final climb of the day to distance, first, Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) and then Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to win his maiden race on home soil and take his team’s first stage of this year’s race.

Roche would go on to finish third on the stage after Simone Consonni (Cofidis) overtook him just ahead of the line.

The stage came down to a battle between 23 riders from the break with a series of four climbs in the final 40km providing the terrain after the peloton endured the longest stage of this year’s race. 

The maglia rosa group allowed the break to establish a 15-minute lead with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) enjoying a relatively stress free day and maintaining his lead over Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious).

Bettiol was part of an initial six-rider move that went clear of the break on the first of the four final climbs but he was caught out when that attack was caught and Cavagna made a move with just over 26km to go. 

The Frenchman’s acceleration was so strong that Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix) was unable to respond, despite being on the Deceuninck rider’s wheel and on the second climb Cavagna pushed his advantage to over 30 seconds as he took a series of risks through virtually every corner. 

It looked as though Deceuninck would rescue their Giro after losing Remco Evenepoel to a crash on stage 17 but Bettiol and Roche had other ideas. The pair jumped after Cavagna, first with 25km to go but after that counter-attack was nullified they tried again.

Bettiol went first with 14.8km to go on the penultimate ascent with Roche making contact on the descent. By that point, Cavagna had seen his lead yo-yo between 30 and 15 seconds with Bettiol the more powerful climber but the Frenchman using his time trial skills to draw out vital seconds on the flat sections between the two last climbs.

At the foot of the final climb, Cavagna held a slender 15 seconds and it briefly looked like he would have enough but when Bettiol dropped Roche with 7.8km to go the catch looked on.

With around 500m of climbing remaining, Bettiol dropped down the gears, rose from the saddle and effortlessly ground his way up to Cavagna’s wheel with 6.9km go before dropping him 300m later.

From there it became a battle of wills. Bettiol, who hadn’t taken a WorldTour win since the Tour of Flanders in 2019, still had to make it down the final descent but with his lead growing and the chase fragmenting the 27-year-old ended the day with plenty of time to celebrate his well-deserved stage win.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 5:14:43
2Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:17
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
7Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
8Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:24
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12

General classification after stage 18
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 77:10:18
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:21
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:03:23
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:03
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:09
6Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:06:31
7Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:45
9Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:18
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:37

