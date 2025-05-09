The current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia 2025

By published

Mads Pedersen claims first maglia rosa after stage 1 as Mikel Landa abandons due to late-race crash

Mads Pedersen wears the overall leader pink jersey after stage 1 at the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
Mads Pedersen wears the overall leader pink jersey after stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The opening stage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia has set the tone for the GC standings with Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) claiming the chaotic sprint victory and securing the first maglia rosa in Tirana, Albania, as several overall Giro favourites lost time due to separations in the field and a late-race crash.

No one should be too surprised to see the Dane pull on the event's first overall leader's jersey because he started the day as the favourite to win the 160km race that started in Durrës. However, due to the number of climbs along the course, it pitted sprinters against Classics stars, and meant his victory was never certain.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.