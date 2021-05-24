Giro d'Italia: Egan Bernal wins stage 16
Colombian extends his lead, Caruso climbs GC as Yates loses ground
Stage 16: Sacile - Cortina d'Ampezzo
The queen stage of the Giro d’Italia was cut back by 60 kilometres and two major mountain passes but it still produced a major shake-up, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) winning the stage and tightening his grip on the maglia rosa.
The wet and snowy conditions that had forced the re-routing also grounded the television transmitters, shrouding the ascent and descent of the mighty Passo Giau in a cloud of mystery.
Bernal made his move half-way up the 10-kilometre first-category climb, after EF Education-Nippo had shredded the bunch to an elite selection of GC riders. The Colombian breezed past the breakaway remnants to lead alone over the 2236-metre summit of what was now the ‘Cima Coppi’ - the highest point in the Giro – and he safely negotiated the 17km descent to celebrate his second stage win in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished second, alongside Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in third, as the pair mounted the strongest challenge and crossed the line 26 seconds in arrears.
Caruso had distanced Bardet on the upper slopes of the climb but was caught by the Frenchman on the descent, as the pair both clawed back time on an apparently more cautious Bernal. Still, Caruso moved from third to second overall, at 2:24, at the expense of Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), who fell to fifth after suffering on the Giau. The Briton was dropped even before Simon Carr had done the last turn for EF Education-Nippo and their leader Hugh Carthy, and went on to ship 2:37 to Bernal.
Carthy, who had wanted to go ahead with the full 212km stage, himself finished in fifth place, just behind Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) as the pair conceded 1:18 to Bernal. The Briton had reportedly sensed an opportunity to turn the whole Giro on its head, but he had to settle for moving into third overall, 3:40 down on Bernal.
Carthy and Ciccone finished in a trio with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was given the freedom to enter the breakaway on a day when his teammate Remco Evenepoel’s GC challenge came to a definitive end. The young Belgian lost contact with the peloton on the approach to the Passo Giau and lost more than 20 minutes, plummeting out of the top 10. Leadership therefore passed back to Almeida, who climbed to 10th overall, albeit 10 minutes down.
Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) suffered an untimely issue that held him up just before the start of the final climb and, despite help from Gorka Izagirre who dropped back from the break, he was never able to regain contact. By the finish, where he crossed the line in seventh ahead of Izagirre, he was still fourth overall, but a further 2:11 off Bernal’s lead.
Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) was the next finisher from the day’s breakaway, while Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) caught and passed a rapidly fading Yates to round out the top 10 on the stage and move to ninth overall.
There were developments aplenty but one constant in the superiority of Bernal, who took the time to remove his black rain cape in the home straight to celebrate in the pink jersey.
“It's a big victory. If you win with the maglia rosa it's special so I wanted to show it and respect the jersey,” he said.“I wanted to do something special. I wanted to show I am back in the game. The team believed in me during the stage, and I just tried to go and to do something special. It was hard, of course. But when the race is hard because of the weather you need to be hard in the mentality also. I had the mentality in the beginning, and I kept it. It was a day to suffer, and we did it.”
How it unfolded
After morning discussions between riders and race organisers, the start of the stage was delayed by half an hour, with the route cut by 60km and two major mountain passes.
The rain was already pelting down by the time the riders left Sacile, and Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) cut a lonely figure as he was seemingly the only rider interested in forming a breakaway on the flat opening 10km.
It was a different story, however, once they hit the early first-category climb of La Crosetta, which measured 11.6km at an average gradient of 7.1 per cent.
That’s where a large and high-quality breakaway formed, containing 24 riders: Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), Natnael Tesfatsion (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious), Matteo Fabbro, Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa), Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Antonio Pedrero, Einer Rubio, Davide Villella (Movistar), Tanel Kangert (Team BikeExchange), Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), Vincenzo Nibali, Gianluca Brambilla, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Giovanni Viconti, Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane).
The main danger men from a general classification perspective were Martin, 12th overall at 7:50, Almeida, 13th at 8:32, Formolo, 14th at 9:52, and Nibali, 17th at 14:25.
Bouchard beat those riders, plus stage 14 winner Fortunato, to the top of La Crosetta to extend his lead in the mountains classification. Meanwhile, the peloton had slipped back to three minutes by the time they reached the summit.
The breakaway then split on the descent, with Nibali going clear with his teammate Ghebreizgbhier, plus Almeida, Formolo, Izaguirre, and Pedrero.
As they took on the 70km stretch in the valley, which ramped up gradually towards the Passo Giau, that sextet established itself as the lead group, soon opening up a minute on their former companions and five minutes on the peloton, where Ineos Grenadiers were controlling the tempo en masse.
By the first of the two intermediate sprints, in Agordo with 92km on the clock and 62km to go, the leading six were nearly four minutes up on the rest of the break, with Izagirre crossing first to claim maximum points.
With Filippo Ganna and Salvatore Puccio combining to keep the peloton just over five minutes from the front of the race, those breakaway remnants started to lose interest. Bouwman was the first to drop away, while the rest of the group were all caught by the bunch with 55km to go.
There was a change in the peloton with just under 50km to go as EF Education-Nippo took over from Ineos on the front. The gap was down to 4:30 but the American team appeared keen to reduce it further and set Carthy up for a possible stage win, with one rider calling for collaboration from Ineos Grenadiers.
The second intermediate sprint came in Capile with just under 40km to go and carried bonuses of 3-2-1 seconds. Ghebreigzabhier crossed first, followed by Almeida and Nibali. Back in the bunch, Tejay van Garderen was pushing on to the extent that the peloton briefly split in two and the gap to the leaders ducked below the three-minute mark.
The road then tilted uphill even more sharply ahead of the Passo Giau, and Ghebreigzabhier was soon dropped, having done the bulk of the heavy lifting for Nibali. Back in the bunch, Evenepoel lost contact as Alberto Bettiol continued the EF charge, slashing the gap to 1:45.
The official start of the Passo Giau was preceded by a 2km descent, where Pedrero accelerated to take a slim lead onto the climb, while Izagirre narrowly avoided a crash but was soon called back to work for Vlasov, who'd been held up by some sort of problem.
Passo Giau
The Passo Giau, measuring 9.9km at 9.3 per cent, began with 28km remaining, and with the gap between break and bunch at 1:45. Pedrero was soon caught by Nibali and Formolo, while Almeida quickly lost ground and Izagirre found himself well off the back. A couple of kilometres up, Formolo accelerated away.
There was an even bigger explosion in the bunch, as Simon Carr took it up as the next and last man for Carthy. It was nowhere near a ‘bunch’ in fact, as just eight riders remained after a kilometre of the climb.
Along with Carr and Carthy, Bernal was present and correct with his teammate Dani Martinez, while Caruso, Yates, Ciccone, and Bardet were the other members of the group. Vlasov was struggling to claw his way back at a deficit of around 15 seconds. He soon had company when Izagirre was caught, but Carr was turning the screw, to the extent that Yates, who’d been hovering at the back, lost contact before the half-way point.
Up front, Pedrero worked his way up to Formolo, and then accelerated away from him. Almeida found a new wind, overtaking Nibali and then Formolo as he took up the pursuit of the Spaniard. Half-way up the Giau, Pedrero was just a minute clear of the GC group.
At that point, Bernal lit the touchpaper. When Carr finished his turn, the Colombian decided to take matters into his own hands, launching a vicious seated acceleration. Carthy was quickest to follow at first, while Carr and Martinez immediately fell away, but Caruso and Bardet soon emerged as the closest pursuers. Either way, Bernal was solo, and he made quick work of Nibali, Formolo, and Almeida, before reaching Pedrero and moving clear alone at the head of the race.
Television pictures broke down, but 2.5km from the summit, Bernal was 25 seconds clear of Caruso, with Bardet at 33 seconds and Carthy with Almeida and Pedrero at 42 seconds. Ciccone was timed at 50 seconds, ahead of Formolo, Yates, and then Vlasov at just over a minute.
By the summit of the Giau at 2236 metres, with 17km to go, Bernal led the race alone, increasing his advantage over Caruso to 45 seconds. Bardet was at 1:15, with Ciccone next over the top at 1:30, just ahead of Carthy and Almeida. Vlasov was next over the top, dropping Yates as the Briton hit real difficulty and slipped to 2:40.
There was 17km of fast descending that separated the summit from the finish line down in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The rain had eased but the road surface was still slippery and treacherous. Bernal appeared reluctant to take too many risks, as Caruso closed back to within 30 seconds with 8.5km to go, and Bardet closing to 45 seconds. The pair did join forces, and all bar Yates managed to limit some of the damage but, as the second week draws to a close, Bernal reinforced the notion that he’s in a league of his own.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:22:41
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:00:27
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:19
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:21
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:11
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:31
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:33
|10
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:37
|12
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|13
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:13
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:12
|15
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:07:10
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:16
|18
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:25
|19
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:33
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:22
|21
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:24
|22
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:17
|24
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:10:32
|26
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:40
|27
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|28
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:11:48
|29
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|30
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|31
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:11
|32
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:16:03
|33
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|34
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:16:47
|35
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|36
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|37
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:17:44
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:17:55
|39
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:18:32
|40
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:49
|42
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:54
|43
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|44
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:19
|45
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:49
|46
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|47
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:57
|48
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:20:16
|49
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21:06
|50
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|51
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|53
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|54
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:23:19
|55
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|56
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|57
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:23:45
|58
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:05
|59
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|60
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|61
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|63
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|64
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|65
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|66
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|67
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:26:42
|68
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:27:29
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:27:41
|70
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|71
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:27:50
|74
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|75
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|76
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:28:17
|77
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|79
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:28:49
|81
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:29
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|83
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|84
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:29:53
|85
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:30:10
|86
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:30:19
|87
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:42
|88
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:32:26
|89
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|90
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:32:36
|91
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:42
|92
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|96
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:03
|97
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:33:45
|98
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|99
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|100
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|101
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|102
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|103
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:34:15
|104
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:30
|105
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:35:25
|106
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:16
|107
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|108
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|109
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:40:17
|110
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|111
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:41:28
|112
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|116
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:41:32
|118
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:41:43
|119
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:41:45
|120
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:41:57
|121
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|122
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:42:06
|123
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|124
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|125
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|127
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|129
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|130
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|131
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:42:13
|132
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:15
|133
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|134
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43:07
|135
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|136
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|137
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|138
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:44:07
|139
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:44:33
|140
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:44:37
|141
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:44:50
|142
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|143
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:45:05
|144
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:17
|145
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|147
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:19
|148
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:47:40
|149
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:48:17
|150
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|151
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:00
|152
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|7
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|8
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|12
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|6
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:03
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|3
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|6
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|8
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|50
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|20
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|8
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:22:41
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:21
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:11
|4
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:33
|5
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:13
|6
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:24
|7
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:10:32
|9
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:40
|10
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:16:03
|12
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:47
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:18:54
|15
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:49
|16
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:20:16
|17
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:21:06
|18
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:05
|19
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|20
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:27:41
|21
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:27:50
|24
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|25
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:28:17
|26
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:28:49
|27
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:29:29
|28
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:42
|29
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:03
|30
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:33:45
|31
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|32
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:34:15
|33
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:16
|34
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:40:17
|35
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:41:28
|36
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:41:32
|37
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:41:57
|38
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:42:06
|39
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|41
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:44:33
|42
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:44:50
|43
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:00
|44
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|13:21:33
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:48
|3
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:52
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:26
|5
|Team BikeExchange
|0:11:22
|6
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:22:06
|7
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:24:43
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:31:21
|9
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:35:17
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:33
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:36:01
|12
|Team DSM
|13
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:37:26
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:56
|15
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:39:31
|16
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:40:30
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:47:14
|18
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:53:40
|19
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:58:56
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:21:23
|21
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:22:37
|22
|Cofidis
|1:52:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|66:36:04
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:24
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:40
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:18
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:20
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:31
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:05:02
|8
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:17
|9
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:20
|10
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:01
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:45
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:15:10
|13
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:23
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:10
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:50
|16
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:50
|17
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:27:10
|18
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:27:12
|19
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:07
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:36:47
|21
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:37:07
|22
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:22
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:38:52
|24
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:39:38
|25
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:42:27
|26
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:44:00
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:46:57
|28
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:57:42
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:10
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:13
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:04:11
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:07:42
|33
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:08:21
|34
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:12:05
|35
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:16:13
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:16:14
|37
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1:16:31
|38
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:19:51
|39
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|1:20:11
|40
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:21:34
|41
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22:42
|42
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|1:26:18
|43
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:26:40
|44
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:27:56
|45
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:29:40
|46
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:29:47
|47
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:30:26
|48
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:31:05
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:34:09
|50
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:34:45
|51
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1:35:05
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:36:00
|53
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:36:29
|54
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:38:34
|55
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:40:05
|56
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:41:14
|57
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:46:30
|58
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:47:55
|59
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:48:45
|60
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:49:44
|61
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:52:10
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|1:52:32
|63
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|1:54:05
|64
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:54:41
|65
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:54:47
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:59:37
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:01:22
|68
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01:38
|69
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:07:10
|70
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:08:32
|71
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:09:33
|72
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2:10:12
|73
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:11:18
|74
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|2:11:34
|75
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|2:13:25
|76
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:13:36
|77
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2:14:49
|78
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:17:42
|79
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:18:00
|80
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:19:43
|81
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:20:52
|82
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:21:59
|83
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:22:57
|84
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2:23:03
|85
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:25:11
|86
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:26:15
|87
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|2:26:52
|88
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|2:27:32
|89
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:28:24
|90
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:29:36
|91
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:32:03
|92
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|2:32:10
|93
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|2:36:57
|94
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:37:40
|95
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:38:09
|96
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:39:05
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:40:27
|98
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|2:40:50
|99
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:43:19
|100
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:43:23
|101
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:44:27
|102
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2:45:19
|103
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2:45:20
|104
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:47:37
|105
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:51:21
|106
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:54:57
|107
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:58:11
|108
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:58:58
|109
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:59:23
|110
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3:02:07
|111
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:02:11
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:02:27
|113
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:04:00
|114
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|3:04:54
|115
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:05:52
|116
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:06:31
|117
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|3:07:41
|118
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|3:08:25
|119
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:10:09
|120
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:10:34
|121
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:11:22
|122
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:11:35
|123
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:13:15
|124
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:14:25
|125
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|3:15:49
|126
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3:17:57
|127
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:18:10
|128
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|3:18:17
|129
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:18:25
|130
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:19:16
|131
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:19:36
|132
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:20:04
|133
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|3:21:45
|134
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|3:23:48
|135
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:27:53
|136
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:27:58
|137
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3:28:00
|138
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|3:29:34
|139
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3:30:35
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:34:18
|141
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:34:37
|142
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|3:35:29
|143
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:38:55
|144
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3:39:57
|145
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3:41:02
|146
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:42:30
|147
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:43:01
|148
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:45:35
|149
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:48:16
|150
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|3:49:28
|151
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|3:53:24
|152
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:55:29
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|113
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|86
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|55
|6
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|51
|7
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|50
|8
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|45
|9
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|42
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|41
|12
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|13
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|14
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|35
|16
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|34
|17
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|18
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|32
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|31
|20
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|21
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|22
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|26
|23
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|26
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|25
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|26
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|27
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|22
|28
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|22
|29
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|22
|30
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|21
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|33
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|20
|34
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|36
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|19
|37
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|38
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|39
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|18
|42
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|43
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|44
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|45
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|16
|46
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|47
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|48
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|49
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|53
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|54
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|55
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|56
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|57
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|58
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|59
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|60
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|61
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|62
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|8
|63
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|64
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|65
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|66
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|67
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|68
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|69
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|70
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|71
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|72
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|5
|73
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|74
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|75
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|76
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|77
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|78
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|79
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|80
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|81
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4
|82
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|83
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|84
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|85
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|86
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|87
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|88
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|89
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|90
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|91
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|92
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|93
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|94
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|95
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|96
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|97
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|98
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|-3
|99
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-3
|100
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-3
|101
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|136
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|107
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|4
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|52
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|35
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|7
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|30
|8
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|26
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|22
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|21
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|14
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|15
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|16
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|17
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|18
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|19
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|20
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|11
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|22
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|24
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|25
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|26
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|27
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|28
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|29
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|30
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|31
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|32
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|33
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|34
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|35
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|5
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|37
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|5
|38
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|39
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|4
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|42
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|43
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|44
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|46
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|47
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|48
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|49
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|50
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|52
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|53
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|54
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|56
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|57
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|59
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|60
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|61
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|62
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-2
|64
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|-4
|65
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|-4
|66
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-4
|67
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-4
|68
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|69
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|-8
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|66:36:04
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:18
|3
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:17
|4
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:20
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:01
|6
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:23
|7
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:07
|8
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:37:07
|9
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:12:05
|10
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|1:16:31
|11
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:19:51
|12
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:31:05
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1:35:05
|14
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:46:30
|15
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:47:55
|16
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:54:47
|17
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:08:32
|18
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:09:33
|19
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2:10:12
|20
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:11:18
|21
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:13:36
|22
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2:14:49
|23
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:17:42
|24
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:22:57
|25
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:28:24
|26
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:29:36
|27
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|2:32:10
|28
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|2:40:50
|29
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:43:19
|30
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:44:27
|31
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2:45:19
|32
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:51:21
|33
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:54:57
|34
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3:02:07
|35
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:02:11
|36
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|3:04:54
|37
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:05:52
|38
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:14:25
|39
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|3:15:49
|40
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|3:21:45
|41
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:27:58
|42
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3:39:57
|43
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:48:16
|44
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|3:53:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|37
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|4
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|31
|5
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|27
|6
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|12
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|14
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|16
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16
|17
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|18
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15
|19
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|20
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|15
|22
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|23
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|24
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|25
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|26
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|27
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|29
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|10
|30
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|33
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|34
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|36
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|37
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|38
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|8
|39
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|7
|40
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|7
|41
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|7
|42
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|44
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|45
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|46
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|47
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|48
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|49
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|50
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|51
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|53
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|54
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|56
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|57
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|5
|58
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|59
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|60
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|61
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|62
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|63
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|64
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|65
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|4
|66
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|67
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|68
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|69
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|70
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|71
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|72
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|73
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|74
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|75
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|76
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|77
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|78
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|79
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|80
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|81
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|82
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|1
|83
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|84
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|85
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|86
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|87
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|88
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|89
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|54
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|44
|4
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|5
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|29
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|8
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|9
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|11
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|12
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|14
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|15
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|16
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|18
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|19
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|20
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|21
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|22
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|24
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|26
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|27
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|9
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|29
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|7
|30
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|31
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|32
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|6
|34
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|35
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|36
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|37
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|39
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|40
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|42
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|44
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4
|45
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|46
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|47
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|48
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|49
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|51
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|52
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|53
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|54
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|55
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|56
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|2
|57
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|58
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|59
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|60
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|61
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|62
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|63
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|64
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|65
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|66
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|67
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|68
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|70
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|695
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|648
|3
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|414
|4
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|298
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|274
|6
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|269
|7
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|224
|8
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|169
|9
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|167
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|166
|11
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|164
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|148
|13
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|133
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|124
|15
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|118
|17
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|115
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|108
|19
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|108
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|21
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|22
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|96
|23
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|26
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|80
|27
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|80
|28
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|79
|29
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|30
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|31
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|69
|32
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|68
|33
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|34
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|65
|35
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|36
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|50
|37
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|38
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|39
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|40
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|41
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|22
|42
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|44
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|45
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|46
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|47
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|48
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|13
|49
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|50
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|51
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|52
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|53
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|54
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|55
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|56
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|57
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|58
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|2
|Team DSM
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|9
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|10
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|20
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|12
|EF Education-Nippo
|30
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|14
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|50
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|16
|Movistar Team
|100
|17
|Astana-Premier Tech
|110
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|110
|19
|Cofidis
|110
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|140
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|150
|22
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|280
|23
|Team BikeExchange
|450
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|200:08:30
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:46
|3
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26:12
|4
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:06
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:42:48
|6
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:46:27
|7
|Team DSM
|0:52:08
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:53:20
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|1:03:44
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:09:43
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:26:33
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:32:22
|13
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:41:49
|14
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:22:11
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:52:34
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:01:24
|17
|Israel Start-up Nation
|3:07:53
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:23:18
|19
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:14:01
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4:38:43
|21
|Cofidis
|5:31:28
|22
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|5:51:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on stage 16 in the mountainsBernal buries his rivals with another show of force
-
Simon Yates suffers bitter blow in Giro d'Italia GC battle on Passo GiauBriton falls to fifth overall, shedding 2:37 to Bernal over the Cima Coppi on stage 16
-
Giro d'Italia: Egan Bernal wins stage 16Colombian extends his lead, Caruso climbs GC as Yates loses ground
-
Chris Froome thinking ahead to retirement with Hammerhead investment"I recognise I'm in the latter part of my career" says seven-time grand tour winner
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.