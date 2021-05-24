Trending

Giro d'Italia: Egan Bernal wins stage 16

By

Colombian extends his lead, Caruso climbs GC as Yates loses ground

Image 1 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 16 in Cortina d'Ampezzo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal celebrates stage 16 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers carries the maglia rosa to stage 16 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM and Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious arrive in second and third, respectively, on stage 16 finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey attack on breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Public Fans girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 44

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal rides in the final ascent during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Ineos Grenadiers' Egan Bernal attacks on the final ascent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 44

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal rides ahead of the race in the final descent during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal rides ahead of the race in the final descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey attack on breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

On the climb of Passo Giau, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) passes riders in the breakway, here catching João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech in breakaway passing through Alleghe village 983m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain Fog girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Headed to final climb of stage 16 are Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team, João Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep, Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates, Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek-Segafredo, Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana-Premier Tech in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 44

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal rides in the final ascent during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal rides solo to the finish after attacking on Cima Coppi climb oof Passo Giau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange passing through Passo Giau 2233m landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) riding in the mist on stage 16 and drop out of second place overall at finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 44

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal rides ahead of the race in the final descent during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on the final descent to the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech white best young jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Aleksander Vlasov of Astana – Premier Tech white best young jersey on Passo Giau chasing Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 44

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 153 km 24052021 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) part of lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

Team UAE Emirates rider Italys Davide Formolo rides during a breakaway in the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 212km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Team UAE Emirates rider Italy's Davide Formolo rides during a breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

On climb of Passo Giau are João Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep and Vincenzo Nibali of Trek - Segafredo in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gorka Izagirre of Astana – Premier Tech in breakaway on Passo Giau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo charging at front of peloton for Hugh Carthy (glasses) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 44

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 16th stage Sacile - Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo 153 km - 24/05/2021 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Group of riders headed to Passo Giau in dismal conditions (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Italian decoration at Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Village at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Italian Flag Detail view Ambience girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Giro d'Italia stage 16 finishes at at Cortina d'Ampezzo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 44

Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal C Team AG2R rider Frances Geoffrey Bouchard R wearing the best climbers blue jersey and other riders prepare to take the start of the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 212km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start of stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech white best young jersey Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team blue mountain jersey the peloton in neutralised start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton roll out in Caprile (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) leads the attack early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 The peloton passing through Fregona Village landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton early on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) made the early break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Gianluca Brambilla of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) attempting to get away (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team blue mountain jersey in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Fog Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Maglia azzurra Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) sought to add to his points haul (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 44

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 16th stage Sacile - Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo 153 km - 24/05/2021 - Davide Formolo (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) leads an early attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Feeding Feed Zone Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Feed time for Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain Oakley glasses girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A soaked Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads The Peloton during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers controlled the peloton for much of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom Julius van den Berg of Belgium Alberto Bettiol of Italy Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador Simon Carr of United Kingdom Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal Jens Keukeleire of Belgium Tejay Van Garderen of United States and Team EF Education Nippo the peloton passing through Agordo 611m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain Fog girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton work their way through the Dolomites (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team EF Education Nippo leads The Peloton during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo started working as the peloton neared the Passo Giau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 44

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 16th stage Sacile - Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo 153 km - 24/05/2021 - Antonio Pedrero (ESP - Movistar Team) - Davide Formolo (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 44

TOPSHOT The pack rides through the mountains during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 212km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Scenery on reconfigured stage 16, Queen stage in Dolomites reduced from 212km to 153km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 2of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Champagne girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal celebrates on podium after stage 16 victory to remain in maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 44

Oveall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal celebrates on the podium after winning the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Second stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia for Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 44

Oveall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal celebrates on the podium after winning the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal wins stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 44

Team Astana rider Russias Aleksander Vlasov rides in the last meters of the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Aleksander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) rides in the last meters of the 16th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 44

Team Bahrain rider Italys Damiano Caruso rides in the final ascent during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) rides in the final ascent of Passo Giau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 44

Team BikeExchange rider Great Britains Simon Yates rides in the last meters of the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange dropped off the podium on stage 16 by finishing 2:37 to maglia rosa Egan Berna (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 44

Team DSM rider Frances Romain Bardet L and Team Bahrain rider Italys Damiano Caruso ride in the last meters of the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Romain Bardet of Team Bahrain heads to finish in second, with Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious in third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 44

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Face of concentration for stage 16 victory is Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 44 of 44

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - MAY 24: Italian decoration at Cortina d'Ampezzo (1210m) Village at arrival during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina d'Ampezzo 1210m / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 24, 2021 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Finish line in the Dolomites was in Cortina d'Ampezzo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The queen stage of the Giro d’Italia was cut back by 60 kilometres and two major mountain passes but it still produced a major shake-up, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) winning the stage and tightening his grip on the maglia rosa.

The wet and snowy conditions that had forced the re-routing also grounded the television transmitters, shrouding the ascent and descent of the mighty Passo Giau in a cloud of mystery.

Bernal made his move half-way up the 10-kilometre first-category climb, after EF Education-Nippo had shredded the bunch to an elite selection of GC riders. The Colombian breezed past the breakaway remnants to lead alone over the 2236-metre summit of what was now the ‘Cima Coppi’ - the highest point in the Giro – and he safely negotiated the 17km descent to celebrate his second stage win in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished second, alongside Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in third, as the pair mounted the strongest challenge and crossed the line 26 seconds in arrears.

Caruso had distanced Bardet on the upper slopes of the climb but was caught by the Frenchman on the descent, as the pair both clawed back time on an apparently more cautious Bernal. Still, Caruso moved from third to second overall, at 2:24, at the expense of Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), who fell to fifth after suffering on the Giau. The Briton was dropped even before Simon Carr had done the last turn for EF Education-Nippo and their leader Hugh Carthy, and went on to ship 2:37 to Bernal.

Carthy, who had wanted to go ahead with the full 212km stage, himself finished in fifth place, just behind Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) as the pair conceded 1:18 to Bernal. The Briton had reportedly sensed an opportunity to turn the whole Giro on its head, but he had to settle for moving into third overall, 3:40 down on Bernal.

Carthy and Ciccone finished in a trio with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was given the freedom to enter the breakaway on a day when his teammate Remco Evenepoel’s GC challenge came to a definitive end. The young Belgian lost contact with the peloton on the approach to the Passo Giau and lost more than 20 minutes, plummeting out of the top 10. Leadership therefore passed back to Almeida, who climbed to 10th overall, albeit 10 minutes down.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) suffered an untimely issue that held him up just before the start of the final climb and, despite help from Gorka Izagirre who dropped back from the break, he was never able to regain contact. By the finish, where he crossed the line in seventh ahead of Izagirre, he was still fourth overall, but a further 2:11 off Bernal’s lead.

Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) was the next finisher from the day’s breakaway, while Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) caught and passed a rapidly fading Yates to round out the top 10 on the stage and move to ninth overall.

There were developments aplenty but one constant in the superiority of Bernal, who took the time to remove his black rain cape in the home straight to celebrate in the pink jersey.

“It's a big victory. If you win with the maglia rosa it's special so I wanted to show it and respect the jersey,” he said.“I wanted to do something special. I wanted to show I am back in the game. The team believed in me during the stage, and I just tried to go and to do something special. It was hard, of course. But when the race is hard because of the weather you need to be hard in the mentality also. I had the mentality in the beginning, and I kept it. It was a day to suffer, and we did it.”

How it unfolded

After morning discussions between riders and race organisers, the start of the stage was delayed by half an hour, with the route cut by 60km and two major mountain passes.

The rain was already pelting down by the time the riders left Sacile, and Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) cut a lonely figure as he was seemingly the only rider interested in forming a breakaway on the flat opening 10km.

It was a different story, however, once they hit the early first-category climb of La Crosetta, which measured 11.6km at an average gradient of 7.1 per cent.

That’s where a large and high-quality breakaway formed, containing 24 riders: Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), Natnael Tesfatsion (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious), Matteo Fabbro, Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa), Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Antonio Pedrero, Einer Rubio, Davide Villella (Movistar), Tanel Kangert (Team BikeExchange), Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), Vincenzo Nibali, Gianluca Brambilla, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Giovanni Viconti, Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane).

The main danger men from a general classification perspective were Martin, 12th overall at 7:50, Almeida, 13th at 8:32, Formolo, 14th at 9:52, and Nibali, 17th at 14:25.

Bouchard beat those riders, plus stage 14 winner Fortunato, to the top of La Crosetta to extend his lead in the mountains classification. Meanwhile, the peloton had slipped back to three minutes by the time they reached the summit.

The breakaway then split on the descent, with Nibali going clear with his teammate Ghebreizgbhier, plus Almeida, Formolo, Izaguirre, and Pedrero.

As they took on the 70km stretch in the valley, which ramped up gradually towards the Passo Giau, that sextet established itself as the lead group, soon opening up a minute on their former companions and five minutes on the peloton, where Ineos Grenadiers were controlling the tempo en masse.

By the first of the two intermediate sprints, in Agordo with 92km on the clock and 62km to go, the leading six were nearly four minutes up on the rest of the break, with Izagirre crossing first to claim maximum points.

With Filippo Ganna and Salvatore Puccio combining to keep the peloton just over five minutes from the front of the race, those breakaway remnants started to lose interest. Bouwman was the first to drop away, while the rest of the group were all caught by the bunch with 55km to go.

There was a change in the peloton with just under 50km to go as EF Education-Nippo took over from Ineos on the front. The gap was down to 4:30 but the American team appeared keen to reduce it further and set Carthy up for a possible stage win, with one rider calling for collaboration from Ineos Grenadiers.

The second intermediate sprint came in Capile with just under 40km to go and carried bonuses of 3-2-1 seconds. Ghebreigzabhier crossed first, followed by Almeida and Nibali. Back in the bunch, Tejay van Garderen was pushing on to the extent that the peloton briefly split in two and the gap to the leaders ducked below the three-minute mark.

The road then tilted uphill even more sharply ahead of the Passo Giau, and Ghebreigzabhier was soon dropped, having done the bulk of the heavy lifting for Nibali. Back in the bunch, Evenepoel lost contact as Alberto Bettiol continued the EF charge, slashing the gap to 1:45.

The official start of the Passo Giau was preceded by a 2km descent, where Pedrero accelerated to take a slim lead onto the climb, while Izagirre narrowly avoided a crash but was soon called back to work for Vlasov, who'd been held up by some sort of problem.

Passo Giau

The Passo Giau, measuring 9.9km at 9.3 per cent, began with 28km remaining, and with the gap between break and bunch at 1:45. Pedrero was soon caught by Nibali and Formolo, while Almeida quickly lost ground and Izagirre found himself well off the back. A couple of kilometres up, Formolo accelerated away.

There was an even bigger explosion in the bunch, as Simon Carr took it up as the next and last man for Carthy. It was nowhere near a ‘bunch’ in fact, as just eight riders remained after a kilometre of the climb.

Along with Carr and Carthy, Bernal was present and correct with his teammate Dani Martinez, while Caruso, Yates, Ciccone, and Bardet were the other members of the group. Vlasov was struggling to claw his way back at a deficit of around 15 seconds. He soon had company when Izagirre was caught, but Carr was turning the screw, to the extent that Yates, who’d been hovering at the back, lost contact before the half-way point.

Up front, Pedrero worked his way up to Formolo, and then accelerated away from him. Almeida found a new wind, overtaking Nibali and then Formolo as he took up the pursuit of the Spaniard. Half-way up the Giau, Pedrero was just a minute clear of the GC group.

At that point, Bernal lit the touchpaper. When Carr finished his turn, the Colombian decided to take matters into his own hands, launching a vicious seated acceleration. Carthy was quickest to follow at first, while Carr and Martinez immediately fell away, but Caruso and Bardet soon emerged as the closest pursuers. Either way, Bernal was solo, and he made quick work of Nibali, Formolo, and Almeida, before reaching Pedrero and moving clear alone at the head of the race.

Television pictures broke down, but 2.5km from the summit, Bernal was 25 seconds clear of Caruso, with Bardet at 33 seconds and Carthy with Almeida and Pedrero at 42 seconds. Ciccone was timed at 50 seconds, ahead of Formolo, Yates, and then Vlasov at just over a minute.

By the summit of the Giau at 2236 metres, with 17km to go, Bernal led the race alone, increasing his advantage over Caruso to 45 seconds. Bardet was at 1:15, with Ciccone next over the top at 1:30, just ahead of Carthy and Almeida. Vlasov was next over the top, dropping Yates as the Briton hit real difficulty and slipped to 2:40.

There was 17km of fast descending that separated the summit from the finish line down in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The rain had eased but the road surface was still slippery and treacherous. Bernal appeared reluctant to take too many risks, as Caruso closed back to within 30 seconds with 8.5km to go, and Bardet closing to 45 seconds. The pair did join forces, and all bar Yates managed to limit some of the damage but, as the second week draws to a close, Bernal reinforced the notion that he’s in a league of his own.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:22:41
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:27
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:19
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:21
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:11
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:31
9Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:33
10Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
11Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:02:37
12Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:51
13Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:13
14George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:12
15Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:10
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:16
18Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:25
19Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:33
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:22
21Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:24
22Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
23Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:17
24Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
25Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:32
26Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:40
27Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
28Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:11:48
29Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
30Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
31Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:11
32Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:03
33Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
34Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:47
35Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
36Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
37Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:44
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:17:55
39Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:32
40Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:49
42Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:54
43Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
44Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:19
45Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:49
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
47Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:57
48Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:16
49Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:06
50Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
51Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
53Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
54Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:23:19
55Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
56Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
57Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:23:45
58Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:05
59James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
61Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
64Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
65Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
66Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
67Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:26:42
68Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:29
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:41
70Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
71Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
72Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
73Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:50
74Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
75Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
76Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:28:17
77Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
78Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
79Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
80Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:49
81Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:29
82Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
83Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
84Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:53
85Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:30:10
86Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:19
87Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:42
88Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:32:26
89Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
90Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:32:36
91Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:42
92Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
96Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:03
97Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:33:45
98Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
99Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
100Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
101Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
102Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
103Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:34:15
104Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:30
105Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:35:25
106Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:36:16
107Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
108Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
109Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:40:17
110Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
111Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:28
112Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
116Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:41:32
118Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:41:43
119Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:41:45
120Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:41:57
121Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
122Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:42:06
123Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
124Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
125Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
126Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
127Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
128Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
129Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
130Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
131Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:42:13
132Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:15
133Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
134Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:43:07
135Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
136Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
137Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
138Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:44:07
139Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:33
140Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:44:37
141Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:44:50
142Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
143Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:45:05
144Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:17
145Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
146Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
147Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:19
148Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:47:40
149Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:48:17
150Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
151Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:00
152Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
DNFSébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
DNSThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Agordo km. 91.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
3Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 6
4Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 5
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
6Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3
7Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
8Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 15
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 12
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 9
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 6
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3
9Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
10Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Caprile km. 114.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:01

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) La Crosetta km. 26.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 40
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18
3Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 9
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
6Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4
7Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
8Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cima Coppi) Passo Giau km. 135.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 50
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 30
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 20
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4
8Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2
9Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:22:41
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:21
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:11
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:33
5Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:13
6Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:24
7Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
8Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:32
9Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:40
10Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
11Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:03
12Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
13Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:47
14Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:18:54
15Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:49
16Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:16
17Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:06
18Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:05
19Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
20Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:41
21Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
22Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:50
24Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
25Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:28:17
26Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:49
27Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:29:29
28Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:42
29Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:03
30Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:33:45
31Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
32Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:34:15
33Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:36:16
34Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:40:17
35Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:28
36Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:41:32
37Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:41:57
38Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:42:06
39Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
40Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
41Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:33
42Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:44:50
43Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:00
44Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 13:21:33
2Jumbo-Visma 0:02:48
3Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:52
4Trek-Segafredo 0:03:26
5Team BikeExchange 0:11:22
6EF Education-Nippo 0:22:06
7Bahrain Victorious 0:24:43
8Movistar Team 0:31:21
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:35:17
10UAE Team Emirates 0:35:33
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:01
12Team DSM
13Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:26
14Groupama-FDJ 0:38:56
15Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:31
16Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:30
17AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:14
18Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:53:40
19Israel Start-up Nation 0:58:56
20Bora-Hansgrohe 1:21:23
21Team Qhubeka Assos 1:22:37
22Cofidis 1:52:39

General classification after stage 16
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 66:36:04
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:24
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:40
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:18
5Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:04:20
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31
7Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:02
8Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17
9Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:20
10João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:01
11Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:45
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:10
13Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:23
14George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:10
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:50
16Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:23:50
17Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:10
18Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:27:12
19Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:07
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:36:47
21Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:37:07
22Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:22
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:38:52
24Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:39:38
25Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:42:27
26Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:44:00
27Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:46:57
28Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:57:42
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:10
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:13
31Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:04:11
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:07:42
33Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:08:21
34Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:05
35Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:16:13
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:16:14
37Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:16:31
38Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:19:51
39Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 1:20:11
40Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:21:34
41Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1:22:42
42Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:26:18
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:26:40
44Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:27:56
45Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:29:40
46Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:29:47
47Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:30:26
48Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:31:05
49Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 1:34:09
50Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:34:45
51Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:35:05
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:36:00
53Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 1:36:29
54Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:38:34
55Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:40:05
56Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:41:14
57Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:30
58Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:47:55
59Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:48:45
60Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:49:44
61Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:52:10
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 1:52:32
63Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 1:54:05
64James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:41
65Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:54:47
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 1:59:37
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:01:22
68Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:01:38
69Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:10
70Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:08:32
71Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:09:33
72Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:10:12
73Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:11:18
74Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 2:11:34
75Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2:13:25
76Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:13:36
77Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2:14:49
78Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:17:42
79Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:18:00
80Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:19:43
81Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:20:52
82Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:21:59
83Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:22:57
84Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:23:03
85Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:25:11
86Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:26:15
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 2:26:52
88Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 2:27:32
89Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:24
90Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:29:36
91Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:32:03
92Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2:32:10
93Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:36:57
94Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:37:40
95Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:38:09
96Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:39:05
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:40:27
98Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2:40:50
99Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:43:19
100Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:43:23
101Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:44:27
102Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2:45:19
103Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2:45:20
104Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:47:37
105Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:51:21
106Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:54:57
107Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:58:11
108Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:58:58
109Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2:59:23
110Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:02:07
111Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:02:11
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:02:27
113Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:04:00
114Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 3:04:54
115Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:05:52
116Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:06:31
117Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 3:07:41
118Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3:08:25
119Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:10:09
120Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:10:34
121Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:11:22
122Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:11:35
123Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:13:15
124Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:14:25
125Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 3:15:49
126Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:17:57
127Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3:18:10
128Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3:18:17
129Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:18:25
130Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:19:16
131Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:19:36
132Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:20:04
133Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 3:21:45
134Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 3:23:48
135Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3:27:53
136Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:27:58
137Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:28:00
138Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:29:34
139Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:30:35
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:34:18
141Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:34:37
142Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 3:35:29
143Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:38:55
144Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:39:57
145Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3:41:02
146Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 3:42:30
147Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:43:01
148Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:45:35
149Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:16
150Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 3:49:28
151Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:53:24
152Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:55:29

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 135
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 113
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 86
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 55
6Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 51
7Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 50
8Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 45
9Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 41
12Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
13Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 38
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 35
16Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34
17Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32
18Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 32
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 31
20Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 30
21Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27
22Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 26
23Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 26
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25
25Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
26Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23
27Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22
28Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 22
29Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 22
30Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21
31George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 21
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 20
33Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20
34Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19
36Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 19
37Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 19
38Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18
39João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 18
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 18
42Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 18
43Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 17
44Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
45Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 16
46Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16
47Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15
48Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15
49Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 13
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12
53Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
54Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 10
55Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
56Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
57Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9
58Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 8
59Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8
60Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
61Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
62Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8
63Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
64Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
65Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
66Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
67Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6
68Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 6
69Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
70Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
71Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
72Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5
73Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5
74Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5
75Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 5
76Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
77Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 5
78Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 5
79Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5
80Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
81Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4
82Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3
83Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
84Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3
85Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
86Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
87Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
88Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
89Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
90Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
91Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2
92Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
93Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1
94Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
95Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
96Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1
97Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1
98Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -3
99Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3
100Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3
101Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -14

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 136
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 107
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53
4Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 52
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 35
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34
7Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30
8Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 26
9Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 21
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
13Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17
14Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16
15Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 16
16Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
17Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
18Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
19João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
20Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10
23George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 10
24Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
25Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10
26Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
27Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 9
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9
29Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
30Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7
31Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
32Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6
33Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
34Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
35Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5
37Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5
38Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4
39Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 4
40Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
42Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4
43Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
44Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
46Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3
47Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
48Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2
49Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
50Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
51Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
52Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
53Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
54Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
56Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1
57Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
59Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1
60Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
61Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
62Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1
63Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2
64Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech -4
65Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -4
66Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4
67Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4
68Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4
69Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates -8

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 66:36:04
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:18
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:20
5João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:01
6Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:23
7Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:07
8Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:37:07
9Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:05
10Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:16:31
11Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:19:51
12Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:31:05
13Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:35:05
14Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:30
15Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:47:55
16Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:54:47
17Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:08:32
18Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:09:33
19Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:10:12
20Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:11:18
21Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:13:36
22Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2:14:49
23Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:17:42
24Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:22:57
25Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:24
26Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:29:36
27Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2:32:10
28Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2:40:50
29Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:43:19
30Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:44:27
31Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2:45:19
32Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:51:21
33Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:54:57
34Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:02:07
35Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:02:11
36Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 3:04:54
37Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:05:52
38Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:14:25
39Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 3:15:49
40Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 3:21:45
41Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:27:58
42Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:39:57
43Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:16
44Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:53:24

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 37
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33
4Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 31
5Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 27
6Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 18
12Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16
14Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 16
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 16
17Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
18Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15
19Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15
20Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 15
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15
22Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15
23Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13
24Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12
25Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
26João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
27Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
29Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10
30Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 9
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9
33Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 9
34Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 8
36Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
37Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 8
38Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 8
39Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7
40Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 7
41Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 7
42Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 7
44Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
45Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7
46Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
49Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
50Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
51Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
53Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
54Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
55George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5
56Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
57Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5
58Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
59Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
60Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4
61Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
62Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
63Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
64Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4
65Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 4
66Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
67Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
68Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
69Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
70Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
71Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
72Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
73Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
74Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2
75Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
76Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
77Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
78Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
79Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
80Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2
81Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2
82Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 1
83Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
84Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
85Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
86Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
87Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
88Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
89Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 54
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 44
4Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30
5Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 29
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23
7Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
9Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 16
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13
11Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 13
12Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11
14Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11
15Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11
16Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 11
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11
18Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10
19Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
20Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 10
21Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10
22Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
24Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
26João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9
27Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
29Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 7
30Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7
31Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
32Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 6
34Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
35Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
36Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
37Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6
39Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
40Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
41Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
42Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5
44Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4
45Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
46Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
47Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3
48Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
49Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
50Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
51Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
52Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2
53Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
54Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2
55Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2
56Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2
57Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2
58Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
59Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2
60Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
61Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
62Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
63Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
64Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
65Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
66Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1
67Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
68Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
70Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1

Breakaway classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 695
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 648
3Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 414
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274
6Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269
7Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224
8Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169
9Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 166
11Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 164
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148
13Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 133
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124
15Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 118
17Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 115
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108
19Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 108
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 102
21Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99
22Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 96
23Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 85
24Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 81
26João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80
27Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 80
28Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79
29Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74
30Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 71
31Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 69
32Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68
33Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65
34Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65
35Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60
36Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50
37Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 42
38Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40
39Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
40Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40
41Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 22
42Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 21
43George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 20
44Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 19
45Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19
46Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
47Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16
48Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 13
49Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
50Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
51Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
52Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 9
53Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
54Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7
55Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
56Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 6
57Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 6
58Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious
2Team DSM
3Jumbo-Visma
4Israel Start-up Nation
5Groupama-FDJ
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Ineos Grenadiers 20
8UAE Team Emirates 20
9Alpecin-Fenix 20
10Team Qhubeka Assos 20
11Lotto Soudal 20
12EF Education-Nippo 30
13Deceuninck-QuickStep 50
14Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50
15AG2R Citroën Team 50
16Movistar Team 100
17Astana-Premier Tech 110
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110
19Cofidis 110
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 140
21Trek-Segafredo 150
22Bardiani CSF Faizane' 280
23Team BikeExchange 450

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo 200:08:30
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:46
3Team BikeExchange 0:26:12
4Jumbo-Visma 0:29:06
5Movistar Team 0:42:48
6EF Education-Nippo 0:46:27
7Team DSM 0:52:08
8Astana-Premier Tech 0:53:20
9Bahrain Victorious 1:03:44
10Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:43
11Groupama-FDJ 1:26:33
12UAE Team Emirates 1:32:22
13Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:41:49
14Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:22:11
15Bora-Hansgrohe 2:52:34
16AG2R Citroën Team 3:01:24
17Israel Start-up Nation 3:07:53
18Alpecin-Fenix 3:23:18
19Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:14:01
20Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4:38:43
21Cofidis 5:31:28
22Team Qhubeka Assos 5:51:57

Latest on Cyclingnews