Giro d'Italia: Egan Bernal wins stage 16

Image 1 of 44 Maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 16 in Cortina d'Ampezzo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 44 Egan Bernal celebrates stage 16 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 44 Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers carries the maglia rosa to stage 16 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 44 Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM and Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious arrive in second and third, respectively, on stage 16 finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 44 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 44 Ineos Grenadiers' Egan Bernal attacks on the final ascent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 44 Egan Bernal rides ahead of the race in the final descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 44 On the climb of Passo Giau, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) passes riders in the breakway, here catching João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 44 Headed to final climb of stage 16 are Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team, João Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep, Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates, Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek-Segafredo, Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana-Premier Tech in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 44 Egan Bernal rides solo to the finish after attacking on Cima Coppi climb oof Passo Giau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 44 Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) riding in the mist on stage 16 and drop out of second place overall at finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 44 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on the final descent to the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 44 Aleksander Vlasov of Astana – Premier Tech white best young jersey on Passo Giau chasing Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) part of lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 Team UAE Emirates rider Italy's Davide Formolo rides during a breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 44 On climb of Passo Giau are João Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep and Vincenzo Nibali of Trek - Segafredo in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 44 Gorka Izagirre of Astana – Premier Tech in breakaway on Passo Giau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 44 EF Education-Nippo charging at front of peloton for Hugh Carthy (glasses) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 44 Group of riders headed to Passo Giau in dismal conditions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 Giro d'Italia stage 16 finishes at at Cortina d'Ampezzo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 44 Race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start of stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 44 The peloton roll out in Caprile (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 44 Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) leads the attack early on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 44 The peloton early on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) made the early break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) attempting to get away (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 44 Maglia azzurra Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) sought to add to his points haul (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 44 Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) leads an early attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 Feed time for Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 44 A soaked Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 44 Ineos Grenadiers controlled the peloton for much of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 44 The peloton work their way through the Dolomites (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 44 EF Education-Nippo started working as the peloton neared the Passo Giau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 44 The break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 44 Scenery on reconfigured stage 16, Queen stage in Dolomites reduced from 212km to 153km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 44 Egan Bernal celebrates on podium after stage 16 victory to remain in maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 44 Second stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia for Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 44 Egan Bernal wins stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 44 Aleksander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) rides in the last meters of the 16th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 44 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) rides in the final ascent of Passo Giau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 44 Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange dropped off the podium on stage 16 by finishing 2:37 to maglia rosa Egan Berna (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 44 Romain Bardet of Team Bahrain heads to finish in second, with Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious in third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 44 Face of concentration for stage 16 victory is Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 44 of 44 Finish line in the Dolomites was in Cortina d'Ampezzo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The queen stage of the Giro d’Italia was cut back by 60 kilometres and two major mountain passes but it still produced a major shake-up, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) winning the stage and tightening his grip on the maglia rosa.

The wet and snowy conditions that had forced the re-routing also grounded the television transmitters, shrouding the ascent and descent of the mighty Passo Giau in a cloud of mystery.

Bernal made his move half-way up the 10-kilometre first-category climb, after EF Education-Nippo had shredded the bunch to an elite selection of GC riders. The Colombian breezed past the breakaway remnants to lead alone over the 2236-metre summit of what was now the ‘Cima Coppi’ - the highest point in the Giro – and he safely negotiated the 17km descent to celebrate his second stage win in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished second, alongside Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in third, as the pair mounted the strongest challenge and crossed the line 26 seconds in arrears.

Caruso had distanced Bardet on the upper slopes of the climb but was caught by the Frenchman on the descent, as the pair both clawed back time on an apparently more cautious Bernal. Still, Caruso moved from third to second overall, at 2:24, at the expense of Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), who fell to fifth after suffering on the Giau. The Briton was dropped even before Simon Carr had done the last turn for EF Education-Nippo and their leader Hugh Carthy, and went on to ship 2:37 to Bernal.

Carthy, who had wanted to go ahead with the full 212km stage, himself finished in fifth place, just behind Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) as the pair conceded 1:18 to Bernal. The Briton had reportedly sensed an opportunity to turn the whole Giro on its head, but he had to settle for moving into third overall, 3:40 down on Bernal.

Carthy and Ciccone finished in a trio with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was given the freedom to enter the breakaway on a day when his teammate Remco Evenepoel’s GC challenge came to a definitive end. The young Belgian lost contact with the peloton on the approach to the Passo Giau and lost more than 20 minutes, plummeting out of the top 10. Leadership therefore passed back to Almeida, who climbed to 10th overall, albeit 10 minutes down.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) suffered an untimely issue that held him up just before the start of the final climb and, despite help from Gorka Izagirre who dropped back from the break, he was never able to regain contact. By the finish, where he crossed the line in seventh ahead of Izagirre, he was still fourth overall, but a further 2:11 off Bernal’s lead.

Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) was the next finisher from the day’s breakaway, while Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) caught and passed a rapidly fading Yates to round out the top 10 on the stage and move to ninth overall.

There were developments aplenty but one constant in the superiority of Bernal, who took the time to remove his black rain cape in the home straight to celebrate in the pink jersey.

“It's a big victory. If you win with the maglia rosa it's special so I wanted to show it and respect the jersey,” he said.“I wanted to do something special. I wanted to show I am back in the game. The team believed in me during the stage, and I just tried to go and to do something special. It was hard, of course. But when the race is hard because of the weather you need to be hard in the mentality also. I had the mentality in the beginning, and I kept it. It was a day to suffer, and we did it.”

How it unfolded

After morning discussions between riders and race organisers, the start of the stage was delayed by half an hour, with the route cut by 60km and two major mountain passes.

The rain was already pelting down by the time the riders left Sacile, and Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) cut a lonely figure as he was seemingly the only rider interested in forming a breakaway on the flat opening 10km.

It was a different story, however, once they hit the early first-category climb of La Crosetta, which measured 11.6km at an average gradient of 7.1 per cent.

That’s where a large and high-quality breakaway formed, containing 24 riders: Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), Natnael Tesfatsion (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious), Matteo Fabbro, Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa), Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Antonio Pedrero, Einer Rubio, Davide Villella (Movistar), Tanel Kangert (Team BikeExchange), Nicolas Roche (Team DSM), Vincenzo Nibali, Gianluca Brambilla, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Giovanni Viconti, Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane).

The main danger men from a general classification perspective were Martin, 12th overall at 7:50, Almeida, 13th at 8:32, Formolo, 14th at 9:52, and Nibali, 17th at 14:25.

Bouchard beat those riders, plus stage 14 winner Fortunato, to the top of La Crosetta to extend his lead in the mountains classification. Meanwhile, the peloton had slipped back to three minutes by the time they reached the summit.

The breakaway then split on the descent, with Nibali going clear with his teammate Ghebreizgbhier, plus Almeida, Formolo, Izaguirre, and Pedrero.

As they took on the 70km stretch in the valley, which ramped up gradually towards the Passo Giau, that sextet established itself as the lead group, soon opening up a minute on their former companions and five minutes on the peloton, where Ineos Grenadiers were controlling the tempo en masse.

By the first of the two intermediate sprints, in Agordo with 92km on the clock and 62km to go, the leading six were nearly four minutes up on the rest of the break, with Izagirre crossing first to claim maximum points.

With Filippo Ganna and Salvatore Puccio combining to keep the peloton just over five minutes from the front of the race, those breakaway remnants started to lose interest. Bouwman was the first to drop away, while the rest of the group were all caught by the bunch with 55km to go.

There was a change in the peloton with just under 50km to go as EF Education-Nippo took over from Ineos on the front. The gap was down to 4:30 but the American team appeared keen to reduce it further and set Carthy up for a possible stage win, with one rider calling for collaboration from Ineos Grenadiers.

The second intermediate sprint came in Capile with just under 40km to go and carried bonuses of 3-2-1 seconds. Ghebreigzabhier crossed first, followed by Almeida and Nibali. Back in the bunch, Tejay van Garderen was pushing on to the extent that the peloton briefly split in two and the gap to the leaders ducked below the three-minute mark.

The road then tilted uphill even more sharply ahead of the Passo Giau, and Ghebreigzabhier was soon dropped, having done the bulk of the heavy lifting for Nibali. Back in the bunch, Evenepoel lost contact as Alberto Bettiol continued the EF charge, slashing the gap to 1:45.

The official start of the Passo Giau was preceded by a 2km descent, where Pedrero accelerated to take a slim lead onto the climb, while Izagirre narrowly avoided a crash but was soon called back to work for Vlasov, who'd been held up by some sort of problem.

Passo Giau

The Passo Giau, measuring 9.9km at 9.3 per cent, began with 28km remaining, and with the gap between break and bunch at 1:45. Pedrero was soon caught by Nibali and Formolo, while Almeida quickly lost ground and Izagirre found himself well off the back. A couple of kilometres up, Formolo accelerated away.

There was an even bigger explosion in the bunch, as Simon Carr took it up as the next and last man for Carthy. It was nowhere near a ‘bunch’ in fact, as just eight riders remained after a kilometre of the climb.

Along with Carr and Carthy, Bernal was present and correct with his teammate Dani Martinez, while Caruso, Yates, Ciccone, and Bardet were the other members of the group. Vlasov was struggling to claw his way back at a deficit of around 15 seconds. He soon had company when Izagirre was caught, but Carr was turning the screw, to the extent that Yates, who’d been hovering at the back, lost contact before the half-way point.

Up front, Pedrero worked his way up to Formolo, and then accelerated away from him. Almeida found a new wind, overtaking Nibali and then Formolo as he took up the pursuit of the Spaniard. Half-way up the Giau, Pedrero was just a minute clear of the GC group.

At that point, Bernal lit the touchpaper. When Carr finished his turn, the Colombian decided to take matters into his own hands, launching a vicious seated acceleration. Carthy was quickest to follow at first, while Carr and Martinez immediately fell away, but Caruso and Bardet soon emerged as the closest pursuers. Either way, Bernal was solo, and he made quick work of Nibali, Formolo, and Almeida, before reaching Pedrero and moving clear alone at the head of the race.

Television pictures broke down, but 2.5km from the summit, Bernal was 25 seconds clear of Caruso, with Bardet at 33 seconds and Carthy with Almeida and Pedrero at 42 seconds. Ciccone was timed at 50 seconds, ahead of Formolo, Yates, and then Vlasov at just over a minute.

By the summit of the Giau at 2236 metres, with 17km to go, Bernal led the race alone, increasing his advantage over Caruso to 45 seconds. Bardet was at 1:15, with Ciccone next over the top at 1:30, just ahead of Carthy and Almeida. Vlasov was next over the top, dropping Yates as the Briton hit real difficulty and slipped to 2:40.

There was 17km of fast descending that separated the summit from the finish line down in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The rain had eased but the road surface was still slippery and treacherous. Bernal appeared reluctant to take too many risks, as Caruso closed back to within 30 seconds with 8.5km to go, and Bardet closing to 45 seconds. The pair did join forces, and all bar Yates managed to limit some of the damage but, as the second week draws to a close, Bernal reinforced the notion that he’s in a league of his own.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:22:41 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:27 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:19 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:21 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:11 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:31 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:33 10 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:02:37 12 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:51 13 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:13 14 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:12 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:10 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:16 18 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:25 19 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:33 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:22 21 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:24 22 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:17 24 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 25 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:32 26 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:40 27 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 28 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:11:48 29 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 30 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 31 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:11 32 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:03 33 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 34 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:47 35 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 36 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 37 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:44 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:17:55 39 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:32 40 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:49 42 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:54 43 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 44 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:19 45 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:49 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 47 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:57 48 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:16 49 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:06 50 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 51 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 53 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:23:19 55 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 56 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 57 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:23:45 58 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:05 59 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 60 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 61 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 63 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 64 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 65 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 66 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 67 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:26:42 68 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:29 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:41 70 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 71 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 72 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 73 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:50 74 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 75 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 76 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:28:17 77 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 78 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 79 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 80 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:49 81 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:29 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 83 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 84 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:53 85 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:30:10 86 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:19 87 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:42 88 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:32:26 89 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 90 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:32:36 91 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:42 92 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 96 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:03 97 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:33:45 98 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 99 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 100 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 101 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 102 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 103 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:34:15 104 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:30 105 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:35:25 106 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:36:16 107 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 108 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 109 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:40:17 110 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 111 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:28 112 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 116 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 117 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:41:32 118 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:41:43 119 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:41:45 120 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:41:57 121 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 122 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:42:06 123 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 124 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 125 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 126 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 127 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 128 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 129 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 130 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 131 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:42:13 132 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:15 133 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 134 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:43:07 135 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 136 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 137 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 138 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:44:07 139 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:33 140 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:44:37 141 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:44:50 142 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 143 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:45:05 144 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:17 145 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 146 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 147 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:19 148 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:47:40 149 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:48:17 150 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 151 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:00 152 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ DNF Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ DNS Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Agordo km. 91.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 5 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 7 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 8 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 15 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 12 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 9 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 6 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Caprile km. 114.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:01

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) La Crosetta km. 26.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 40 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 12 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 9 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 6 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 8 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cima Coppi) Passo Giau km. 135.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 50 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 30 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 20 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4 8 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:22:41 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:21 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:11 4 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:33 5 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:13 6 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:24 7 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:32 9 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:40 10 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 11 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:03 12 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 13 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:47 14 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:18:54 15 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:49 16 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:16 17 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:06 18 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:05 19 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 20 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:41 21 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 22 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:27:50 24 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 25 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:28:17 26 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:49 27 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:29:29 28 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:42 29 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:03 30 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:33:45 31 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 32 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:34:15 33 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:36:16 34 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:40:17 35 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:28 36 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:41:32 37 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:41:57 38 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:42:06 39 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:33 42 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:44:50 43 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:00 44 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ineos Grenadiers 13:21:33 2 Jumbo-Visma 0:02:48 3 Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:52 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:26 5 Team BikeExchange 0:11:22 6 EF Education-Nippo 0:22:06 7 Bahrain Victorious 0:24:43 8 Movistar Team 0:31:21 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:35:17 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:35:33 11 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:01 12 Team DSM 13 Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:26 14 Groupama-FDJ 0:38:56 15 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:31 16 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:30 17 AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:14 18 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:53:40 19 Israel Start-up Nation 0:58:56 20 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:21:23 21 Team Qhubeka Assos 1:22:37 22 Cofidis 1:52:39

General classification after stage 16 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 66:36:04 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:24 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:40 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:18 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:04:20 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:02 8 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17 9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:20 10 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:01 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:45 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:10 13 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:23 14 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:10 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:50 16 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:23:50 17 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:10 18 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:27:12 19 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:07 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:36:47 21 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:37:07 22 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:22 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:38:52 24 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:39:38 25 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:42:27 26 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:44:00 27 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:46:57 28 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:57:42 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:10 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:13 31 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:04:11 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:07:42 33 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:08:21 34 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:05 35 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:16:13 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:16:14 37 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:16:31 38 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:19:51 39 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 1:20:11 40 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:21:34 41 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1:22:42 42 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:26:18 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:26:40 44 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:27:56 45 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:29:40 46 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:29:47 47 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:30:26 48 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:31:05 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 1:34:09 50 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:34:45 51 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:35:05 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:36:00 53 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 1:36:29 54 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:38:34 55 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:40:05 56 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:41:14 57 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:30 58 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:47:55 59 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:48:45 60 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:49:44 61 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:52:10 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 1:52:32 63 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 1:54:05 64 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:41 65 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:54:47 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 1:59:37 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:01:22 68 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:01:38 69 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:10 70 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:08:32 71 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:09:33 72 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:10:12 73 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:11:18 74 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 2:11:34 75 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2:13:25 76 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:13:36 77 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2:14:49 78 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:17:42 79 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:18:00 80 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:19:43 81 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:20:52 82 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:21:59 83 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:22:57 84 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:23:03 85 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:25:11 86 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:26:15 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 2:26:52 88 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 2:27:32 89 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:24 90 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:29:36 91 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:32:03 92 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2:32:10 93 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:36:57 94 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:37:40 95 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:38:09 96 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:39:05 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:40:27 98 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2:40:50 99 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:43:19 100 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:43:23 101 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:44:27 102 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2:45:19 103 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2:45:20 104 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:47:37 105 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:51:21 106 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:54:57 107 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:58:11 108 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:58:58 109 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2:59:23 110 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:02:07 111 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:02:11 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:02:27 113 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:04:00 114 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 3:04:54 115 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:05:52 116 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:06:31 117 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 3:07:41 118 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3:08:25 119 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:10:09 120 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:10:34 121 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:11:22 122 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:11:35 123 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:13:15 124 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:14:25 125 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 3:15:49 126 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:17:57 127 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 3:18:10 128 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3:18:17 129 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:18:25 130 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:19:16 131 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:19:36 132 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:20:04 133 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 3:21:45 134 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 3:23:48 135 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3:27:53 136 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:27:58 137 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:28:00 138 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:29:34 139 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:30:35 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:34:18 141 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:34:37 142 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 3:35:29 143 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:38:55 144 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:39:57 145 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3:41:02 146 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 3:42:30 147 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:43:01 148 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:45:35 149 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:16 150 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 3:49:28 151 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:53:24 152 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:55:29

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 113 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 86 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 55 6 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 51 7 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 50 8 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 45 9 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 41 12 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 13 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 38 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 35 16 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 17 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 18 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 32 19 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 31 20 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 30 21 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 22 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 26 23 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 26 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 25 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 26 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23 27 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22 28 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 22 29 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 22 30 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 31 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 21 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 20 33 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20 34 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 36 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 19 37 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 19 38 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 39 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 18 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 18 42 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 18 43 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 17 44 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 45 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 16 46 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16 47 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15 48 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15 49 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 13 51 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12 53 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 54 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 10 55 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 56 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 57 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 58 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 8 59 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 61 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 62 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8 63 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 64 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 65 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 66 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 67 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6 68 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 6 69 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 70 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 71 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 72 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5 73 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5 74 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 75 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 5 76 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 77 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 5 78 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 5 79 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5 80 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 81 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 4 82 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3 83 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 84 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3 85 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 86 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 87 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 88 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 89 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 90 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 91 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2 92 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 93 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1 94 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 95 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 96 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1 97 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1 98 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -3 99 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3 100 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3 101 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -14

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 136 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 107 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 4 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 52 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 35 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 7 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30 8 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 26 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 21 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 13 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16 15 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 16 16 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 17 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 18 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 19 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 20 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10 23 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 10 24 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 25 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10 26 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 27 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 9 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9 29 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 30 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 31 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 32 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6 33 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 34 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 35 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5 37 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5 38 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4 39 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 4 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 4 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 42 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4 43 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 44 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 46 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 3 47 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 48 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 49 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 50 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 51 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 52 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 53 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 54 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 56 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1 57 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 58 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 59 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1 60 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 61 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 62 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 63 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2 64 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech -4 65 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -4 66 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4 67 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4 68 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4 69 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates -8

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 66:36:04 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:18 3 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17 4 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:20 5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:01 6 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:23 7 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:07 8 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:37:07 9 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:05 10 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 1:16:31 11 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:19:51 12 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:31:05 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:35:05 14 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:30 15 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:47:55 16 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:54:47 17 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:08:32 18 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:09:33 19 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:10:12 20 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:11:18 21 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:13:36 22 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2:14:49 23 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:17:42 24 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:22:57 25 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:24 26 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:29:36 27 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2:32:10 28 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2:40:50 29 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:43:19 30 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:44:27 31 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2:45:19 32 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:51:21 33 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:54:57 34 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 3:02:07 35 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:02:11 36 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 3:04:54 37 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:05:52 38 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3:14:25 39 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 3:15:49 40 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 3:21:45 41 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:27:58 42 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:39:57 43 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:16 44 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:53:24

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 37 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 4 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 31 5 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 27 6 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 18 12 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 14 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 16 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 16 17 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 18 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 20 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 15 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15 22 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 23 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 24 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 25 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 26 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 27 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 29 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10 30 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 9 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9 33 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 9 34 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 8 36 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 37 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 8 38 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 8 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7 40 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 7 41 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 7 42 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 7 44 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 45 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 46 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 47 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 49 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 50 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 51 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 53 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 54 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 55 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5 56 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 57 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5 58 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 59 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 60 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4 61 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 62 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 63 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 64 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 65 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 4 66 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 67 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 68 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 69 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 70 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 71 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 72 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 73 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 74 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2 75 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 76 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 77 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 78 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 79 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 80 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2 81 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 82 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 1 83 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 84 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 85 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 86 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 87 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 88 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 89 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 54 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47 3 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 44 4 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 5 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 29 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 7 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 8 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 9 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 16 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13 11 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 13 12 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 14 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11 15 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11 16 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 11 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11 18 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 10 19 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 20 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 10 21 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 22 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 24 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 26 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 27 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 29 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 7 30 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 31 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 32 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 6 34 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 35 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 36 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 37 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6 39 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 40 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 41 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 42 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 5 44 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4 45 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 46 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 47 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3 48 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 49 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 50 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 51 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 52 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 53 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 54 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2 55 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 56 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2 57 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 58 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 59 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2 60 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 61 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 62 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 63 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 64 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 65 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 66 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1 67 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 68 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1 69 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 70 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 695 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 648 3 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 414 4 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274 6 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269 7 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224 8 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169 9 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 166 11 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 164 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148 13 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 133 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124 15 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 118 17 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 115 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108 19 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 108 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 102 21 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99 22 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 96 23 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 85 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 81 26 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80 27 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 80 28 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79 29 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 30 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 71 31 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 69 32 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68 33 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65 34 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65 35 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60 36 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50 37 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 42 38 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 39 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 40 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40 41 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 22 42 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 21 43 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 20 44 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 19 45 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19 46 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 47 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16 48 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 13 49 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 51 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 52 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 9 53 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 54 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7 55 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 56 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 6 57 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 58 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain Victorious 2 Team DSM 3 Jumbo-Visma 4 Israel Start-up Nation 5 Groupama-FDJ 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Ineos Grenadiers 20 8 UAE Team Emirates 20 9 Alpecin-Fenix 20 10 Team Qhubeka Assos 20 11 Lotto Soudal 20 12 EF Education-Nippo 30 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 14 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50 15 AG2R Citroën Team 50 16 Movistar Team 100 17 Astana-Premier Tech 110 18 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110 19 Cofidis 110 20 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 140 21 Trek-Segafredo 150 22 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 280 23 Team BikeExchange 450