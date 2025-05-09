Giro d'Italia 2025 - Stage 2 time trial start times

Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike, shown here at the Vuelta a España, will be the second to last rider on the ITT course Saturday on stage 2 for the Giro d'Italia

After the first stage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) wears the maglia rosa of race leader from his victory over Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). But the tables could turn in the stage 2 individual time trial in Tirana, Albania.

Pedersen has a four-second lead on Van Aert in the Giro d'Italia general classification, but the Belgian is a favourite to take the maglia rosa in the 13.7-kilometre test.

The action starts at 13:25 CET when Niklas Märkel (Picnic-PostNL) heads down the ramp. The German gave up 26 minutes on the opening stage and is last in the GC.

Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) could take the hot seat in the first wave of riders, heading off at 14:07. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates XRG), who crashed on the final descent on stage 1, is 4:09 behind on GC and will start his time trial at 14:56.

Most of the other stage favourites start in the final wave, with Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) the first of the top time trial specialists at 15:28.

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) begins his title run at 16:14, while Van Aert goes for the maglia rosa at 16:53.

Race leader Pedersen will be the last man down the start ramp in Tirana at 16:56.

The stage winner should be done in approximately 17-18 minutes, with the expected stage finish at 17:14.

