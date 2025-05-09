Giro d'Italia 2025 - Stage 2 time trial start times
Niklas Märkl heads off first for the 13.7-kilometre individual time trial in Tirana, Albania
After the first stage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) wears the maglia rosa of race leader from his victory over Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). But the tables could turn in the stage 2 individual time trial in Tirana, Albania.
Pedersen has a four-second lead on Van Aert in the Giro d'Italia general classification, but the Belgian is a favourite to take the maglia rosa in the 13.7-kilometre test.
The action starts at 13:25 CET when Niklas Märkel (Picnic-PostNL) heads down the ramp. The German gave up 26 minutes on the opening stage and is last in the GC.
Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) could take the hot seat in the first wave of riders, heading off at 14:07. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates XRG), who crashed on the final descent on stage 1, is 4:09 behind on GC and will start his time trial at 14:56.
Most of the other stage favourites start in the final wave, with Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) the first of the top time trial specialists at 15:28.
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) begins his title run at 16:14, while Van Aert goes for the maglia rosa at 16:53.
Race leader Pedersen will be the last man down the start ramp in Tirana at 16:56.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The stage winner should be done in approximately 17-18 minutes, with the expected stage finish at 17:14.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Giro d'Italia coverage. Our team on the ground will bring you all the breaking news, reports, analysis and more from every stage of the Italian Grand Tour. Find out more.
|1
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic-PostNL
|13:25:00
|2
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|13:26:00
|3
|Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|13:27:00
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:28:00
|5
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:29:00
|6
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor
|13:30:00
|7
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor
|13:31:00
|8
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:32:00
|9
|Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:33:00
|10
|Luke Lamperti (USA) Soudal-Quickstep
|13:34:00
|11
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:35:00
|12
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|13:36:00
|13
|Kim Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:37:00
|14
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:38:00
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:39:00
|16
|Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious
|13:40:00
|17
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Q36.5
|13:41:00
|18
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:42:00
|19
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:43:00
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|13:44:00
|21
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Picnic-PostNL
|13:45:00
|22
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke
|13:46:00
|23
|Bram Welten (Ned) Picnic-PostNL
|13:47:00
|24
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Q36.5
|13:48:00
|25
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:49:00
|26
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|13:50:00
|27
|Giosue' Epis (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:51:00
|28
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:52:00
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|13:53:00
|30
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|13:54:00
|31
|Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis
|13:55:00
|32
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis
|13:56:00
|33
|Albert Torres (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:57:00
|34
|Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic-PostNL
|13:58:00
|35
|Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:59:00
|36
|Francisco Munoz (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|14:00:00
|37
|Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke
|14:01:00
|38
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic-PostNL
|14:02:00
|39
|Mikel Azparren Xabier (Spa) Q36.5
|14:03:00
|40
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) XDS Astana
|14:04:00
|41
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:05:00
|42
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:06:00
|43
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a BIke
|14:07:00
|44
|Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|14:08:00
|45
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:09:00
|46
|Josef Černý (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep
|14:10:00
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:11:00
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:12:00
|49
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:13:00
|50
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:14:00
|51
|Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-Quickstep
|14:15:00
|52
|Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis
|14:16:00
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke
|14:17:00
|54
|Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|14:18:00
|55
|Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep
|14:19:00
|56
|Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané
|14:20:00
|57
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|14:21:00
|58
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|14:22:00
|59
|Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:23:00
|60
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|14:24:00
|61
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke
|14:25:00
|62
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|14:26:00
|63
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|14:27:00
|64
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|14:28:00
|65
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:29:00
|66
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:30:00
|67
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:31:00
|68
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:32:00
|69
|Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:33:00
|70
|Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:34:00
|71
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:35:00
|72
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:36:00
|73
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:37:00
|74
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:38:00
|75
|Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|14:39:00
|76
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:40:00
|77
|Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:41:00
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:42:00
|79
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|14:43:00
|80
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana
|14:44:00
|81
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|14:45:00
|82
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:46:00
|83
|Yannis Voisard (Swi) Tudor
|14:47:00
|84
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Cofidis
|14:48:00
|85
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|14:49:00
|86
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|14:50:00
|87
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|14:51:00
|88
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:52:00
|89
|Alessio Martinelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané
|14:53:00
|90
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5
|14:54:00
|91
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:55:00
|92
|Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|14:56:00
|93
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:57:00
|94
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Q36.5
|14:58:00
|95
|Davide De Pretto (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|14:59:00
|96
|Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana
|15:00:00
|97
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:01:00
|98
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor
|15:02:00
|99
|Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:03:00
|100
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|15:04:00
|101
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané
|15:05:00
|102
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:06:00
|103
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:07:00
|104
|Igor Arrieta (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|15:08:00
|105
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal-Quickstep
|15:09:00
|106
|Jon Barrenetxea (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:10:00
|107
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:11:00
|108
|Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:12:00
|109
|Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:13:00
|110
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:14:00
|111
|James Knox (GBr) Soudal-Quickstep
|15:15:00
|112
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|15:16:00
|113
|Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:17:00
|114
|Martin Marcellusi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané
|15:18:00
|115
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|15:19:00
|116
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|15:20:00
|117
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:21:00
|118
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|15:22:00
|119
|Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|15:23:00
|120
|Erik Bystrøm Sven (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|15:24:00
|121
|Filippo Magli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané
|15:25:00
|122
|Luca Covili (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané
|15:26:00
|123
|Wouter Poels (Ned) XDS Astana
|15:27:00
|124
|Joshua Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:28:00
|125
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:29:00
|126
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15:30:00
|127
|Felipe Martinez Daniel (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:31:00
|128
|Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané
|15:32:00
|129
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|15:33:00
|130
|Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:34:00
|131
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:35:00
|132
|James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:36:00
|133
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:37:00
|134
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:38:00
|135
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|15:39:00
|136
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:40:00
|137
|Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|15:41:00
|138
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic-PostNL
|15:42:00
|139
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis
|15:43:00
|140
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|15:44:00
|141
|Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:45:00
|142
|Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|15:46:00
|143
|Milan Vader (Ned) Q36.5
|15:47:00
|144
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané
|15:48:00
|145
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:49:00
|146
|Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor
|15:50:00
|147
|Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|15:51:00
|148
|Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:52:00
|149
|Christopher Harper (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|15:53:00
|150
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|15:54:00
|151
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke
|15:55:00
|152
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:56:00
|153
|Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5
|15:57:00
|154
|Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|15:58:00
|155
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15:59:00
|156
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|16:00:00
|157
|Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|16:01:00
|158
|Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:02:00
|159
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:03:00
|160
|Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor
|16:04:00
|161
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek
|16:05:00
|162
|Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a BIke
|16:06:00
|163
|Isaac Del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|16:07:00
|164
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|16:08:00
|165
|Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team
|16:09:00
|166
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:10:00
|167
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Picnic-PostNL
|16:11:00
|168
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:14:00
|169
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|16:17:00
|170
|Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|16:20:00
|171
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|16:23:00
|172
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|16:26:00
|173
|Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|16:29:00
|174
|Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
|16:32:00
|175
|Max Poole (GBr) Picnic-PostNL
|16:35:00
|176
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:38:00
|177
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
|16:41:00
|178
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5
|16:44:00
|179
|Francesco Busatto (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
|16:47:00
|180
|Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|16:50:00
|181
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a BIke
|16:53:00
|182
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|16:56:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.