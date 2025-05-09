Giro d'Italia 2025 - Stage 2 time trial start times

By published

Niklas Märkl heads off first for the 13.7-kilometre individual time trial in Tirana, Albania

Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike, shown here at the Vuelta a España, will be the second to last rider on the ITT course Saturday on stage 2 for the Giro d&#039;Italia
Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike, shown here at the Vuelta a España, will be the second to last rider on the ITT course Saturday on stage 2 for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the first stage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) wears the maglia rosa of race leader from his victory over Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). But the tables could turn in the stage 2 individual time trial in Tirana, Albania.

Pedersen has a four-second lead on Van Aert in the Giro d'Italia general classification, but the Belgian is a favourite to take the maglia rosa in the 13.7-kilometre test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2025 Giro d'Italia stage 2 time trial start times
1Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic-PostNL 13:25:00
2Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor13:26:00
3Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious13:27:00
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-Quickstep13:28:00
5Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:29:00
6Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor13:30:00
7Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor13:31:00
8Kasper Asgreen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost13:32:00
9Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:33:00
10Luke Lamperti (USA) Soudal-Quickstep13:34:00
11Jan Tratnik (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe13:35:00
12Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis13:36:00
13Kim Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers13:37:00
14Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty13:38:00
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe13:39:00
16Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious13:40:00
17Emils Liepins (Lat) Q36.513:41:00
18Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty13:42:00
19Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty13:43:00
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious13:44:00
21Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Picnic-PostNL13:45:00
22Olav Kooij (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke13:46:00
23Bram Welten (Ned) Picnic-PostNL13:47:00
24Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Q36.513:48:00
25Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels13:49:00
26Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco-AlUla13:50:00
27Giosue' Epis (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels13:51:00
28Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:52:00
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale13:53:00
30Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta13:54:00
31Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis13:55:00
32Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis13:56:00
33Albert Torres (Spa) Movistar Team13:57:00
34Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic-PostNL13:58:00
35Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:59:00
36Francisco Munoz (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta14:00:00
37Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke14:01:00
38Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic-PostNL14:02:00
39Mikel Azparren Xabier (Spa) Q36.514:03:00
40Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) XDS Astana14:04:00
41Laurens Huys (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels14:05:00
42Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale14:06:00
43Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a BIke14:07:00
44Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta14:08:00
45Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:09:00
46Josef Černý (Cze) Soudal-Quickstep14:10:00
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech14:11:00
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech14:12:00
49Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost14:13:00
50Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers14:14:00
51Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-Quickstep14:15:00
52Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis14:16:00
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke14:17:00
54Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team14:18:00
55Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep14:19:00
56Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané14:20:00
57Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates XRG14:21:00
58Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta14:22:00
59Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe14:23:00
60Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek14:24:00
61Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke14:25:00
62Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek14:26:00
63Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek14:27:00
64Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta14:28:00
65Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost14:29:00
66Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:30:00
67Juri Hollmann (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:31:00
68Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty14:32:00
69Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty14:33:00
70Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost14:34:00
71Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale14:35:00
72Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale14:36:00
73Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech14:37:00
74Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech14:38:00
75Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious14:39:00
76Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost14:40:00
77Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers14:41:00
78Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers14:42:00
79Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek14:43:00
80Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana14:44:00
81Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious14:45:00
82Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:46:00
83Yannis Voisard (Swi) Tudor14:47:00
84Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Cofidis14:48:00
85Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis14:49:00
86Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor14:50:00
87Lucas Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla14:51:00
88Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:52:00
89Alessio Martinelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané14:53:00
90Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.514:54:00
91Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale14:55:00
92Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG14:56:00
93Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:57:00
94Mark Donovan (GBr) Q36.514:58:00
95Davide De Pretto (Ita) Jayco-AlUla14:59:00
96Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana15:00:00
97Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty15:01:00
98Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor15:02:00
99Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:03:00
100Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale15:04:00
101Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané15:05:00
102Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech15:06:00
103Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:07:00
104Igor Arrieta (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG15:08:00
105Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal-Quickstep15:09:00
106Jon Barrenetxea (Spa) Movistar Team15:10:00
107Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:11:00
108Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers15:12:00
109Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:13:00
110Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:14:00
111James Knox (GBr) Soudal-Quickstep15:15:00
112Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla15:16:00
113Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech15:17:00
114Martin Marcellusi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané15:18:00
115Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AlUla15:19:00
116Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek15:20:00
117Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious15:21:00
118Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ15:22:00
119Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ15:23:00
120Erik Bystrøm Sven (Nor) Groupama-FDJ15:24:00
121Filippo Magli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané15:25:00
122Luca Covili (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané15:26:00
123Wouter Poels (Ned) XDS Astana15:27:00
124Joshua Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers15:28:00
125Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers15:29:00
126Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team15:30:00
127Felipe Martinez Daniel (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe15:31:00
128Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané15:32:00
129Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale15:33:00
130Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost15:34:00
131Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech15:35:00
132James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost15:36:00
133Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team15:37:00
134Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty15:38:00
135Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana15:39:00
136Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech15:40:00
137Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta15:41:00
138Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic-PostNL15:42:00
139Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis15:43:00
140Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta15:44:00
141Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Arkéa-B&B Hotels15:45:00
142Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis15:46:00
143Milan Vader (Ned) Q36.515:47:00
144Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané15:48:00
145Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:49:00
146Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor15:50:00
147Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana15:51:00
148Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe15:52:00
149Christopher Harper (Aus) Jayco-AlUla15:53:00
150Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates XRG15:54:00
151Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a BIke15:55:00
152Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe15:56:00
153Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.515:57:00
154Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG15:58:00
155Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15:59:00
156Brandon Mcnulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG16:00:00
157Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates XRG16:01:00
158Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers16:02:00
159David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:03:00
160Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor16:04:00
161Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek16:05:00
162Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a BIke16:06:00
163Isaac Del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates XRG16:07:00
164Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious16:08:00
165Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team16:09:00
166Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe16:10:00
167Romain Bardet (Fra) Picnic-PostNL16:11:00
168Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe16:14:00
169Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla16:17:00
170Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla16:20:00
171Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious16:23:00
172Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek16:26:00
173Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta16:29:00
174Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana16:32:00
175Max Poole (GBr) Picnic-PostNL16:35:00
176Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost16:38:00
177Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana16:41:00
178Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Q36.516:44:00
179Francesco Busatto (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty16:47:00
180Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team16:50:00
181Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a BIke16:53:00
182Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek16:56:00
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.