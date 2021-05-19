Giro d'Italia stage 11 – Live coverage

Refresh

We still have no idea where Formolo or Dan Martin are. One day we'll have the technology to track people's locations...

Bennett and Foss pass the 40-kilometre to go mark. They're around 15 seconds up on the peloton.

Evenepoel is right at the rear of the group.

Jumbo-Visma men George Bennett and Tobias Foss are on the move from the peloton.

Vanhoucke leads De Bondt over the top of the climb.

Luis León Sánchez is working at the front of the peloton with his Astana teammates.

The break are a kilometre from the top of the climb, the Passo del Lume Spento.

40km to go 8:30 for the break now. It has been a relatively quiet sector.

No changes in the peloton among the GC men on this climb.

Kluge caught back to the break on a descent, by the way. He's off the front with Schmid now. Sagan battles on not far behind the peloton.

The peloton pass through the intermediate sprint with 10km still to go on this sector.

44km to go Sagan is dropped from the peloton.

Bernal, Soler, Yates, Ciccone, Nibali, Evenepoel, Vlasov, Carthy, Buchmann, Caruso, Bardet, Bennett, Hindley, Foss, Bilbao, Almeida are all in the main group.

Formolo and Dan Martin are unaccounted for at the moment. Unsure where they are in the race. Meanwhile, Van der Hoorn, Kluge and Lindeman have been dropped from the break.

Now the peloton hit the second sector. It's the longest of the day at 13.5 kilometres and runs largely uphill.

Ganna and Bernal powering forward on that last sector. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

So all the GC men are back together. 9:25 behind the break currently. Not sure where Dan Martin is though.

48km to go The groups are back together now as they hit a climb just before the second sterrato sector. Ganna drops off, his job done.

20 seconds is the gap now. Movistar are working with Ineos in the first group.

Astana are working in the chase so Vlasov must be there.

30 seconds between the Evenepoel and Bernal groups. Ciccone, Nibali, Sagan and Soler are in the lead group. Carthy and Formolo in Evenepoel's group. Not sure on Vlasov, Yates, Martin yet. Don't think they're in the front group...

Meanwhile the breakaway start the second sector of gravel.

Bernal has three men with him, including Ganna. Evenepoel has Honoré and Almeida with him, plus two others. Not clear on the time gap just yet...

52km to go And the first group of the peloton (around 20-30 riders led by Ineos) leaves the first sterrato sector. They're 10:30 down on the break.

The peloton on the sterrato. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Groups are scattered along the road now. Evenepoel is not with Bernal's lead group.

Now it's Peter Sagan on the front.

Ganna misjudges a corner and has to slow down to stay on the road.

There are splits towards the front of the peloton now as they brake for a 90-degree bend and Ganna continues to push on.

55km to go The gap to the break is down to 11:10 now.

EF's Jonathan Caicedo has crashed.

Yates and Evenepoel are around 30 riders back in the peloton on the descent.

Bevin punctures, Nizzolo is going backwards. Both among several riders in trouble so far.

Filippo Ganna is now pushing on at the front with Bernal on his wheel.

Natnael Berhane and another Cofidis rider have crashed on the side of the road.

There are splits further back in the peloton, which is lined out in single file at the moment.

Nibali and Ciccone are right up there. I haven't seen Vlasov or Yates yet.

The break on the sterrato. Vincenzo Nibali has moved up to the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Meanwhile the break leave the sector and hit the road. All still together.

Carthy, Ciccone, Bernal, Evenepoel are all up at the front.

Ineos and QuickStep lead the way.

And they hit the sterrato!

The peloton are only speeding up as they approach the town and then the 90-degree left-hand bend to the sterrato.

The peloton will be very spread out on this descent – the far smaller breakaway is as they head downhill. Positioning will be vital on the first part of the sector.

65km to go The break hits the downhill section. Reports are coming through that it's raining in Montalcino, the finish town.

Astana, Trek, DSM, Bora, QuickStep, Ineos are all at the front of the peloton as they spread across the road. They're still a bit further away from the gravel yet.

9.1 kilometres of this. It's uphill at the start but much of it is downhill and technical. "The first section is long and technical, and the whole bunch won’t be coming out the back end of it," Team BikeExchange directeur sportif Matt White told us. "The next two sectors are a lot more selective and with a smaller bunch, it will be a lot easier to control and a lot easier to assess how you’re going to play your tactics on those next two sectors."

69km to go The break passes through the town and hits the sterrato!

72km to go The break are just a couple of kilometres away from the sterrato now. Meanwhile, the peloton is 14:25 down...

RAI have reported that team cars in the breakaway have been in a crash. The EF-Nippo, Alpecin-Fenix and Intermarché-Wanty Gobert cars were involved, with the latter being called back to the peloton. Tough for Van der Hoorn, that...

Both Francesco Gavazzi and Taco van der Hoorn have been in the break before in the Giro, with the Dutchman winning stage 3, of course. They're clearly in good form, then.

The gap is still 13 minutes at the moment. A breakaway win is looking more and more likely as the kilometres tick down. The stronger hill climbers in the break – the likes of Enrico Battaglin and Harm Vanhoucke – will be happy about that.

82km to go Feed zone for the breakaway as they edge nearer to the sterrato. Team DSM and Astana-Premier Tech are up at the front of the peloton with Ineos now.

The final kilometres today are from a picture postcard. Here are the white roads that await the peloton of the Giro d’Italia.Oggi gli ultimi chilometri della tappa si corrono dentro una cartolina. Ecco le strade bianche che aspettano la corsa rosa!#Giro pic.twitter.com/tfZAlViCLnMay 19, 2021 See more

Today, Bernal is on caliper brakes, 28mm tubulars, and 53/39 &11/30 gearing. Evenepoel, meanwhile, is on disc brakes, 28mm clinchers with inner tubes at 5.5 bar, and 52/36 & 11/30 gearing.

100km to go As we hit the 100km to go mark, the peloton now lie a full 13 minutes behind the break. We're 30 kilometres away from the start of the first sterrato sector.

Here's a shot of today's breakaway. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Here's some info on the support situation during today's stage... Roadside bike changes will be allowed during first secto, teams will have 10 people each along route with wheels and bidons, and there are four Shimano neutral service points with bikes and wheels stationed along the sterrato sectors.

Belgian champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) isn't having a great time at the rear of the breakaway group as they head up a rise in the road...

107km to go 12:40 for the breakaway now as they near the 100km to go mark. That's the highest advantage for a break so far in this Giro.

All the intermediate sprints and climbs (and sterrato sectors) are in the second half of today's stage, so there's nothing to fight over – for anyone – for a while.

118km to go The gap is up over 10 minutes now. No real action in the race during these early flat kilometres. Ineos continue to control.

128km to go 8:40 for the breakaway now. Not a high pace in the peloton so far.

Now it's up to 7:35 for the break. There are zero GC threats out front so it wouldn't be a shock if they were allowed to contend for the stage win. Given Bernal's finishing acceleration at Campo Felice though, it might be a misstep to throw away a potential 10 bonus seconds on a stage that finishes with a 200-metre, 10 per cent ramp.

Jonathan Castroviejo and Salvatore Puccio are the men doing the work for Ineos during this early part of the stage.

Ineos are in control of the peloton.

144km to go After 18 kilometres of racing, the breakaway has 5:25 on the peloton.

Here's the makeup of today's break... Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Guglielmi (Groupama-FDJ), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), Harm Vanhoucke, Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka Assos), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa)

Cadel Evans: Racing on dirt roads at the Giro d'Italia is like taking an F1 car to a rally



Australian looks back to his 2010 Giro d'Italia stage victory in the mud and rain

Maglia rosa Egan Bernal leads a round of comfort breaks in the peloton.

50 seconds to the front group already now.

A few more are trying to sneak away now, though.

157km to go A group is away and Ineos are among the teams blocking the front of the peloton.

Attacks from the off as the peloton is strung out under a high pace.

162km to go After a long eight-kilometre neutral zone, the race is finally properly underway.

EF-Nippo rider and Tuscan Alberto Bettiol, who should be among the favourites to succeed on this kind of terrain... "For me, yeah, it’s a big stage. It’s a stage where we touch my homeland. It’s a really tough stage, I guess. The peloton for sure doesn’t want to take any risk for their leader, and in the final it’s going to be really tough "There are two proper climbs, so it’s going to be tough on a technical point, and for the gradients. We face a really tough stage."

Meanwhile, the peloton have rolled out in Perugia and are now in the neutral zone.

There are only two classified climbs on today's stage, both third-category hills, though the stage will be much tougher than that simplistic summary with 35 kilometres of sterrato and plenty of smaller hills. The sterrato climb of the Passo del Lume Spento (13km at 3.6 per cent) – 38 kilometres from the line – features sections of up to 16 per cent, while the riders will also tackle the climb from the other side in the final kilometres, with the 9.3-kilometre, 4.6 per cent side topping out just 3.8 kilometres from the finish.

Today's stage is one of our Giro d'Italia 'ambush stages' – a non-high mountain stagee where the differences can be made in the general classification. We saw some differences on Sestola, where João Almeida and George Bennett lost heaps of time. Today should see yet more time gaps. Giro d'Italia: The ambush stages

Here's what Bernal had to say before the start. The Colombian confirmed that he raced Strade Bianche to prepare for this stage and said that Campo Felice is very different to today's race. "Not really, not especially, because it's another stage. It's different, there was just 2 km of sterrato that stage. There will be 35 km today, so it's different. But I hope to do well. I mean, in Strade Bianche I did well too, so let's see, let's see. "But, you know, in this type of race you need a little bit of luck as well, otherwise, just with one puncture in one wheel, you can just lose the race. I wanted to do Stade Bianche since 2016 as it's one of my favourite races, so, yeah, I went to Strade Bianche not just because of this stage of the Giro."

A look at the start location in Perugia today, as Qhubeka Assos ride to the sign-on. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 'big two' – Bernal and Evenepoel – both previewed this stage ahead of the race, with this stage being the only one the Belgian reconned. Back in February, Bernal also rode the Alpe di Mera, which will feature on stage 19.

Preview: Montalcino gravel stage to shake loose Giro d'Italia GC battle ‘The first section of gravel will be like the forest of Arenberg’ (Image credit: Getty Images)

This time around, maglia rosa Egan Bernal will be looking to emulate Evans and Vinokourov, rather than Basso as the peloton returns to the gravel roads. The Colombian has form on that kind of surface, having kicked off his cycling career on the mountain bike – in fact, he only raced a handful of times on the road before he was signed up by Androni Giocattoli in 2016. This year, he finished third at Strade Bianche, his debut at the race, while on stage 9 of this very race, he dominated the uphill gravel finish at Campo Felice to take the race lead,

Back then, a muddy world champion, Cadel Evans, took victory on the stage as Ivan Basso lost over two minutes when he crashed, and Alexandre Vinokourov took the maglia rosa. Read our report on that famous stage here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After 11 long years, the sterrato of Tuscany is finally back in the Giro d'Italia. The riders will today do battle over 162 kilometres from Perugia to the town of Montalcino, which hosted the finish of that famous stage at the 2010 race.