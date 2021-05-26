Giro d'Italia stage 17 – Live coverage

Refresh

Martin really goes this time and Moscon is on his wheel. A few more riders make it across in ones and twos. The Irishman kicks again. Moscon is like a magnet though.

Dan Martin accelerates again and Conti has been distanced. The gap is only 2'17.

Once more Dan Martin lifts the pace as he trades turns with Moscon.

We're 6.6km from the summit of the climb with Moscon now driving the pace for the break. Bernal is down to just two teammates.

Carr has been dropped so Carthy only has Bettiol left as we see Mikel Nieve set a furious pace. The break are at 2'36 with 44km to go.

Back in the bunch and Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez has been dropped with 45km to go.

Dan Martin moves to the front again and once more lifts the pace and everyone is fighting to stay in contention.

Bouchard rounds a corner at speed and takes a look back at who is left:



Gianni Moscon, Geoffrey Bouchard, Simone Ravanelli, Luis León Sánchez Gil, Giovanni Carboni, James Knox, Pieter Serry, Matteo Badilatti, Jan Hirt, Quinten Hermans, Daniel Martin, Antonio Pedrero Lopez, and Jacopo Mosca.

It's Scotson on the front with Nieve and Kangert. Yates and Schultz are actually just a bit further back in the peloton.

There are just 11 riders up front and left in the break at the moment, while we have about 45 riders in the maglia rosa group.

The gap is holding for now as we see De Bondt caught by the peloton. Bernal is sitting right on Yates' wheel with 47km to go.

Nothing yet from Knox or Serry. They're just following for now.

Up ahead and Dan Martin has upped the pace and only Moscon and Bouchard can follow for now.. the rest are closing though with 48km to go.

Evenepoel has gone but lets see which other GC riders have bad legs after the rest day. There are always a few.

We've still got 11km of climbing on this ascent as Yates' team continue to set the pace with the gap holding at 3'10.

Remco is back in the cars as he continues to lose ground as more and more riders are dropped from the break. We're down to less than a dozen riders now.

Evenepoel has been dropped. And no one is waiting for him.

50km to go and the break have 3'13 over the maglia rosa group.

Martin takes over at the front of the break before Moscon comes through to take a turn as Covi loses ground. Moscon wants to keep the pace up so BikeExchange do more work. We're also racing in his region.

The Intermarche riders are setting the pace for the break as BikeExchange lose Meyer and Hepburn from the peloton.

It's around 7 per cent for both the break and the peloton as Dan Martin sits in third wheel.

The leaders are on the climb proper now and they line out with a lead of 3'12. BikeExchange are back at the front of the peloton with EF starting to move up.

51km to go Down to 16: Gianni Moscon, Geoffrey Bouchard, Simone Ravanelli, Luis León Sánchez Gil, Giovanni Carboni, Felix Grossschartner, James Knox, Pieter Serry, Matteo Badilatti, Jan Hirt, Quinten Hermans, Daniel Martin, Antonio Pedrero Lopez, Jacopo Mosca, Valerio Conti, and Alessandro Covi. 51km to go and the gap is at 3'16.

De Bondt has been dropped.

And now Ineos have hit the front and BikeExchange have been totally replaced for now. There's a real race into the foot of the climb.

BikeExchange have firepower today like Nieve, Kangert, Schultz but are they going to split the race on the first climb? Up ahead and Matteo Jorgenson has been distanced by the break with 52km to go.

Matt White has put all of BikeExchange to the front of the peloton with 55km to go. They're really intent on making the most of today's mountain stage.

De Bondt is paced back to the break but we're fast approaching the first category climb and we could see the break explode on the early slopes because they can't wait to hang around if they want the stage win today. The bunch are only at 3'52.

Mechanical for De Bondt as we dip into the final 60km of today's action.

There's 3.5km between the break and the climb.

63km to go The climb coming up is the Passo di San Valentino. It’s 16.5km long, averaging a meaty 7.2 per cent. There are, however, frequent sections in its lower half that are considerably steeper than that, including one longish stretch that’s close to 13 per cent. 63km to go and the gap is at 4'14.

The break are starting to mess around a bit with a few riders skipping turns and then a few accelerations. The gap is out to 3'51 though as we head to the first major climb of the day.

The peloton remain strung out though as we head into the final 70km of the stage. The gap is at 3'36.

With the intermediate sprint coming up De Bondt takes off and grabs the points.

Through the feedzone for the peloton with the gap at 3'38 with 73km to go.

Yates is at 4'20 on Bernal but he's only 40 seconds off the podium. Today he'll want to put Carthy and Caruso under pressure first and foremost.

A rider from ISN comes to the front and orders the TV moto to move up and stop giving BikeExchange the benefit of drafting. Seems fair enough.

Right now this gap between the break and the peloton isn't anything like what the riders up front would need to hold on for the stage win. It's 4'20 now.

It's the vastly experienced Cameron Meyer on the front right now and the gap is down to 4'30 with 85km to go.

BikeExchange are just holding the break at under five minutes with 87km to go. We've another intermediate sprint coming up, and then those two first category climbs in the final 40km of the stage.

Jos Van Emden has pointed the finger at Alpecin-Fenix rider Gianni Vermeersch for the mass crash at the start of stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia, which saw the stage neutralised shortly after the peloton left Grado. Full story here.

97km to go The riders in the break are: Gianni Moscon, Geoffrey Bouchard, Dries De Bondt, Simone Ravanelli, Luis León Sánchez Gil, Giovanni Carboni, Felix Grossschartner, James Knox, Pieter Serry, Matteo Badilatti, Jan Hirt, Quinten Hermans, Andrea Pasqualon, Daniel Martin, Matteo Jorgenson, Antonio Pedrero Lopez, Jacopo Mosca, Valerio Conti, and Alessandro Covi.

BikeExchange have posted three riders on the front of the main field now with 97km to go and the gap at 4'46.

In other news, Chris Froome has talked more about his comeback and his race programme for the next few months. "I know that some people never race again after the kind of fractures I suffered. I'm very, very fortunate to have this chance to be in the peloton at the highest level again," Froome said, admitting it was the biggest challenge of his career. "It's taking longer than what I thought it would but I'm working harder than before. I do more hours of work now than ever before, so it's hard, it's a long process, very long." The full story is here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dries De Bondt takes the intermediate sprint points ahead of Andrea Pasqualon. They're the only two riders who were interested.

The gap had been around 5'20 but the work from Yates's team has started to have an effect. They clearly want to set something up for Yates later on but there's still a long way to go until the next climb.

There's a change at the front of the bunch with Team BikeExchange putting two riders up front with 105km to go. The gap to the break, meanwhile, has evened out to 4'58.

Away from the Giro, former WorldTour rider Ted King finished in the top ten in a 155-mile gravel race having had collarbone surgery just a few weeks ago. You can read his thoughts on that race and Unbound Gravel, right here. (Image credit: Rafael Ospino)

The maglia rosa is on the front and sharing a joke with Puccio as the gap drifts out to 5'02. The race leader is so relaxed and confident after his two stage wins and dominant performance so far but he will know that there's still a long way to go in this year's race.

Moscon is up the road for Ineos but the rest of the team are on the front and setting the pace for Bernal.

It will be interesting to see where the likes of EF and BikeExchange try and put Ineos under pressure. Perhaps Astana Premier Tech will try too but DSM and Bahrain are more likely to follow given their firepower in the race.

It's a really long descent now into the valley before we have two intermediate sprints. The break have 3'11. Dan Martin is best placed at 15'10 but he'll be thinking of the stage win first and foremost today. Looking at the profile, the break would need around seven minutes plus before the last two climbs to stand a chance.

125km to go Gianni Moscon, Geoffrey Bouchard, Dries De Bondt, Simone Ravanelli, Luis León Sánchez Gil, Giovanni Carboni, Felix Grossschartner, James Knox, Pieter Serry, Matteo Badilatti, Jan Hirt, Quinten Hermans, Andrea Pasqualon, Daniel Martin, Matteo Jorgenson, Antonio Pedrero Lopez, Jacopo Mosca, Valerio Conti, and Alessandro Covi have 2'15 over the Ineos led peloton.

The calming influence of Puccio returns to the front of the peloton with 127km to go. The gap is at 1'35.

So it looks like the second group has been caught so we have Gianni Moscon, Geoffrey Bouchard, Dries De Bondt, Simone Ravanelli, Luis León Sánchez Gil, Giovanni Carboni, Felix Grossschartner, James Knox, Pieter Serry, Matteo Badilatti, Jan Hirt, Quinten Hermans, Andrea Pasqualon, Daniel Martin, Matteo Jorgenson, Antonio Pedrero Lopez, Jacopo Mosca, Valerio Conti, and Alessandro Covi clear with a 1'02 gap.

Ganna is setting the pace for the maglia rosa group, which is down to less than 50 riders.

Bennett again is trying to g clear but it doesn't look like his attack is going to stick.

Despite the size of the lead group they're working well together on this descent. Formolo is in the chase group.

It's under a minute now because Ineos are not happy about that second group on the road.

The break are back out to 1'04 with Bouchard and the two Intermarche riders pushing the pace with 134km to go. It looked like De Bondt was first to the top of the climb.

This is such a difficult stage to control as Ineos see another batch of attacks fire off the front.

The race is split by just 34 seconds as Intermarche try and keep the break clear.

There are some splits already in the peloton as a chase group forms of around 10 riders.

There are still riders not happy in the bunch and there's another wave of attacks and Bennett tries again.

136km to go Gianni Moscon, Geoffrey Bouchard, Dries De Bondt, Simone Ravanelli, Luis León Sánchez Gil, Giovanni Carboni, Felix Grossschartner, James Knox, Pieter Serry, Matteo Badilatti, Jan Hirt, Quinten Hermans, Andrea Pasqualon, Daniel Martin, Matteo Jorgenson, Antonio Pedrero Lopez, Jacopo Mosca, Valerio Conti, and Alessandro Covi. That's a complete list of the riders in the break.

Mountains leader Bouchard is also in the break and he's setting the pace on the front, with just under 20 riders in this move. The maglia rosa is on the front and the peloton have indeed sat up. Brambilla has gone clear though and he's chasing the break.

Knox, Hermans, Serry, Martin, Ulissi, Hirt, Sanchez are among the riders in the break as we approach the third cat climb. The bunch looked to have calmed down just a bit with the gap at 58 seconds.

The three rider Bennett move has been caught. 138km to go.

Ineos are called into action as we see Bennett go on the attack with two other riders. The main break still has 49 seconds.

Moscon and LL Sanchez are in the break as we see Trek Segafredo counter with one rider. The gap is at 34 seconds with 140km go. We'll have a full list of riders soon.

The first sign of Ineos at the front and they fan out.. we could have our break of the day. 141km to go. Martin is there for ISN.

14 riders are in the break and the gap is at 15 seconds.

About a dozen riders have slipped clear with 146km to go. Two Quickstep riders are in the move. Could this, finally, be the break of the day?

It's all back together as Bouchard sits up and takes a drink. 147km to go and still no break. The road does kick up soon, so we might see another wave of attacks. And again Dan Martin is in the next split.

And now there's another group clear and chasing the leading eight with LL Sanchez on the front of that second group. The bunch aren't happy though.

149km to go The gap to the eight leaders is just 11 seconds with 149km to go.

So we have eight riders clear still, with 10 seconds as the larger counter attack is about to be brought back. Cyclingnews blogger Matteo Jorgenson is in the break.

There's a much larger group clear of the peloton, they're behind the Dries De Bondt and Bouchard group.

Bardiani aren't happy so they're on the attack with two riders now.

Geoffrey Bouchard and Dries De Bondt are two riders in the break.

The two front groups have merged and the gap is at 13 seconds.

154km to go and four riders have gone clear but the gap is just four seconds and we have a large counter attack on the move.

That trio have been joined by about 10 more riders but the peloton haven't sat up yet.

Movistar, Intermarche and Androni are in the lead move but they only have 10 seconds at most. Scrap that it's about 5 seconds now.

Average speed so far in the stage has been 55kph as three more riders attack. And this is the first time we've seen anything like a substantial gap but it's only about 7-8 seconds with 161km to go.

167km to go Another eight riders have clipped off the front but the chase is on. Dan Martin is once again on the attack.

Giro d'Italia Blog: The USA's Matteo Jorgenson provides his latest insights about suffering at the Corsa RosaThe Movistar rider went deep on the strade bianche, cracked after dropping back to help Marc Soler but hopes to be in the break on stage 18.https://t.co/5plsHKFUtvMay 26, 2021 See more

A brief moment of calm but then Bardiani fire a rider up the road and again it's closed down.

Knox again and two from Bora but they're reeled in too. This has been relentless.

Bora go next but the headwind is having an affect as we see a move with Dan Martin brought back.

We've already covered almost 20km but still no break with too many riders intent on going clear and cancelling each other out. We do have about a dozen off the front but once more it comes back together.

That move has been shut down but Torres tries once more. He lines out the bunch and ISN are interested in following but so are about 30 more riders and it's all back together again.

Lawrence Warbasse is the next rider to try his luck and he's joined by Simone Petilli. The gap is at about 5 seconds with 181km to go.

Ineos are just sitting back and waiting. They just to want to keep Bernal safe and aren't interested in who goes up the road for the time being. It will be interesting to see if that tactic changes should a rider like Simon Yates try and infiltrate an early move. For now we're all back together with 185km to go.

The two Intermarche riders have actually pressed on and they have about three or four seconds over the peloton.

Intermarche are next with two riders and Knox marks this one. Again we're all back together with 187km to go.

A rider from UAE is the one to even get more than a 10m gap but he's about to be closed down. It's Gaviria.

Already we have the entire peloton strung out with 190km to go but this terrain doesn't really lend itself to forcing a break. It's been a rapid start though.

Cataldo, Torres and a rider from QuickStep are among those trying to break free in the early kilometers. AG2R try their luck next.

And now we're racing on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. We're already racing at speed as rider try and clip off the front. No dice so far.

Dries De Bondt is right near the front and talking to the lead race car. You can bet your house he will at least try and get in the break today.

James Knox riding next to Bernal at the front and they share a few words. Might we see an attack from the young British climber today?

And the flag has dropped but we have a neutralized zone to contend with before the fight for the break starts. It'll be an interesting opening hour with most of the first 50km downhill, so it might be hard to form a break. We shall see.

We're about 10 minutes away from the roll out on stage 17. Bernal is at the front and waiting patiently for the beginning of the stage.

Another breathtaking scenery for stage 17 of the @giroditalia, heading towards Sega di Ala for the first time ever! 🗻 pic.twitter.com/z9UzXv0eS0May 26, 2021 See more

Conditions this morning are pretty good, not warm but there's some sunshine for the riders after the terrible weather we saw the day before the rest day.

And good news, there were no COVID-19 cases in the race on the second rest-day.

Philippa York, who will be covering the Tour of Britain with us later in the year (can't wait!) came through on the rest day with her GC analysis of the main contenders. Have a read before the start of the stage. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

One rider who needs to make up time is Simon Yates, who bar one stage in the mountains has been off the pace, and has consistently lost time to Bernal (who hasn't?). Here's what the BikeExchange rider had to say on the rest day. “The win is going to be very difficult. It would need something very special and very unexpected to happen for me to win, I think,” said Yates. “If that chance does arrive, I’ll try to take it, but it would be very surprising. I’ll fight for the podium as long as I can.” The full story is here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Here's how things look in the overall standings heading into stage 17. General classification after stage 16

1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 66:36:04

2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:24

3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:40

4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:18

5 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:04:20

6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31

7 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:02

8 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:17

9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:20

10 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:01 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Peter Cossins profiled today's stage and wrote this:



The route descends steadily for the opening 50 kilometres. The first of the day’s three climbs is the third-category ascent to Sveseri, which is close to 9 per cent for 3km. Beyond it, the riders will descend for another 40km to reach Trento, location of the first intermediate sprint. The second sprint arrives 30km further down a very flat section of road at Mori, the race then continuing to the south until forking westwards to tackle the first-category Passo di San Valentino. It’s 16.5km long, averaging a meaty 7.2 per cent. The road drops steeply back into the Adige valley beyond, the riders circling back to the small town of Ala, this time forking south-east towards Sega di Ala. The climb has never featured on the Giro before, but did appear on the final day of the 2013 edition of the Giro di Trentino, now the Tour of the Alps, with Vincenzo Nibali taking both stage and overall honours. The first-category ascent averages 9.5 per cent over 11.5 kilometres. Its middle section is considerably steeper than that average, though, reaching 13 per cent for a kilometre before relenting in the final couple of clicks to the line. Nibali gained more than a minute on Cadel Evans here in 2013 and 1:39 on Wiggins, who’d won the Tour de France the year before. That suggests there should be some notable gaps on the line.

We are in Canazei this morning and about 40 minutes away from the official start of stage 17 with the racing heading to Sega di Ala for another summit finish. This should be a cracker.