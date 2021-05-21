Giro d'Italia stage 13 - Live coverage

Refresh

The bunch strip out another 30 seconds off the break's advantage and it's at 4'00 with 94km to go.

Oh yes, we've interviewed Hugh Carthy's rather fetching road bike. Here's the exclusive. (Image credit: Gruber Images | Ashley Gruber & Jered Gruber)

A reminder of the GC ahead of today's stage. We shouldn't expect any changes today given the profile of the stage but this is the Giro and almost anything can and will happen.

1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 48:29:23

2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:0:45

3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12

4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:17

5 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:22

6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50

7 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22

8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24

9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:49

10 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:03:29

Paul Martens is back on the front and for the first time the gap is down to 4'52. We've got 98km to go so the peloton are slowly upping the pace.

100km to go 100km to go and the gap is at 5'22.

Back to the world of gravel and the L39ION of Los Angeles are going to rock up in California for the next round of the Grasshopper series. Should be a great race. Here's what the L39ION of Los Angeles riders had to say a few days ago. (Image credit: Kit Karzen)

The bunch has totally lined out though, and it's about 150m in length. We've got 103km to go and the gap is at 5'46. We're almost halfway through the stage, so there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Affini is off the back of the peloton for some reason, jersey almost totally unzipped. Doesn't look good. The situation I mean, not that he looks bad with his jersey undone. I'll stop talking.

No climbs at all today, it's totally flat, so it's all about the sprinters as we see their teams continue to control the race. Tomorrow the race climbs the Monte Zoncolan, so the GC riders will be more than happy with the pace of today's stage so far.

Marengo and Rivi aren't happy with Pellaud and they're keeping the Androni rider at the front for now and not coming through for a turn. Now Rivi comes through, and some words are said. Marengo chips in too and Pellaud shakes his head. Awkward.

Having dropped to around 5'30 the gap is at least back up to 6'36 but there's no concern in the main field.

112km to go and the leaders reform to make a trio. No words are shared but Rivi puts his hand up for the team car.

The two chasers are hot on Pellaud's heels and they look like they will catch him. 'Why?' will probably be their first question when contact is made.

Pellaud's efforts have dragged out the gap to the peloton to 6'12 and the two chasers still haven't made contact. 113km to go.

Over in the world of gravel racing there are a couple of major events taking place this weekend. One of them is the Grasshopper Huffmaster and Olympic veteran Geoff Kabush. He pinged us some images of the road bike he's going use for the race and you can check out our feature right here. (Image credit: Geoff Kabush)

Not quite sure what Pellaud is trying to achieve by this but he continues to press on.

118km to go The breakaway still have regrouped but the gap is just a handful of seconds. Meanwhile the peloton is at 5'49 with 118km to go.

This went under the radar a bit but Mark Cavendish was a DNF in Ruta del Sol yesterday due to stomach problems. The story is here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pellaud isn't sitting up as he tries to get as aero as possible with 120km to go.

Pellaud has just ten seconds on Marengo and Rivi at this point.

No time gap yet for Pellaud who is intent on maintaining his advantage while the peloton sit at 5'26.

Pellaud is now clear of the two other riders in the break with over 127km to go.

The break hit the intermediate sprint and it looks like Rivi took that one. It was close though.

We're just ticking down the kilometers at the moment with a gaggle of sprint teams still on the front and narrowing the break's lead. 136km to go and the gap is at 5'34.

A bit further back in the bunch and Bernal is wolfing down some lunch while his bodyguard Ganna rides alongside him. It's been a relatively stress-free day for the race leader. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nizzolo has also sent a rider to the front with the Italian hoping to finally win his maiden Giro stage after so many near misses.

UAE and Jumbo line out the peloton and chip another 30 seconds off the break's lead with 144km to go.

The gap is slowly starting to come down. It's at 6'52 with 152km to go.

Jumbo Visma have joined the party on the front of the peloton by providing the services of Paul Martens.

The gap has moved out to 7'34 but it looks like this could be the peak as UAE Team Emirates, as we expected, are about to join Cofidis when it comes to chasing this break down.

That move from Ineos has sparked life from Cofidis, and Viviani's team have posted two riders on the front of the peloton with 168km to go.

And it's Ineos Grenadiers who have started to assemble at the front of the peloton. They're not really chasing, just setting a comfortable tempo and keeping Bernal out of trouble.

Still no intent from the main field, with the gap to the peloton going out to 6'53 with 169km to go.

Here's an update on Mohoric, who had that horrific crash a few days ago in which his bike snapped in two. He's recovering now but needs to take time off from racing.

The peloton continue to ride gently as the gap moves out to over five minutes for the first time. These three leaders will probably be allowed to establish around 10 minutes before the sprint teams take over. Bernal is second wheel right now, and he's really not moved from there since moving into the maglia rosa a few days ago.

Our three rider break of Samuele Rivi (Eolo), Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF) and Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli) have 4'59 over the peloton with 178.5km to go.

Thomas De Gendt and Belgian national champion Dries De Bondt of Alpecin-Fenix.

185km to go The peloton rolls on and so the gap to the break is up to 3:40.

Ferrari was famous for his measuring of blood values. He worked for the Gewiss team when they dominated in 1994 but left the team after his famous phrase on the dangers of EPO. "EPO is not dangerous, it's the abuse that is. It's also dangerous to drink 10 liters of orange juice" he stupidly said. (Image credit: AFP)

While the Italian autostrada heads to Bologna sand then north to Verona, today's stage route cuts across the flat roads via Ferrara and Mantova. Ferrara is famous its history and in cycling it is known as the home for the infamous Dr. Michele Ferrari, who was banned for life by USADA by his involvement in Lance Armstrong's doping programme. He has always denied any wrong doing.

The riders passed Dante's tomb as they left Ravenna. The start from Ravenna 💗La partenza da Ravenna 💗#Giro pic.twitter.com/G2lgiFR4TsMay 21, 2021 See more

Before the stage, the Italian national anthem was played for Elia Viviani, who will be one of the two Italian flag bearers at the Tokyo Olympics. Today's stage finishes in his home city of Verona. Click below to read what he said about the stage and his pride of bearing an Italian flag bearer. Viviani looks to raise standard in Giro d'Italia homecoming in Verona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind the peloton rolls along, allowing the gap to rise to 1:30.

They could add close to 198km to that total today.

Pellaud leads with 504km, Marengo is at 474km, with Rivi sixth at 240km.

They surely know they have little chance of staying away until Verona but there are other goals: Lots of time on live television and the fight for the Fuga prize that is given to the rider who spends the most kilometres on the attack.

The the trio are Samuele Rivi (Eolo), Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF) and Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli).

And the peloton lets them go.

Straight away the ProTeams go on the attack.

The race reaches Kilometro Zero, the flag is waved and the stage is underway!

Today’s stage is dedicated to the poet Dante on the 700th anniversary of his death. The stage starts in Ravenna, where he is buried, and finishes in Verona, where he lived in exile from Florence. The Florentine poet, full name Durante di Alighiero degli Alighieri, was exiled from the city of his birth in 1302. He began writing the Divine Comedy in 1304, and finished it 17 years later, in 1321, the year of his death. It is an astonishing, all-encompassing work, using and inventing expressive techniques to which world literature is the heir and beneficiary, while chronicling and critiquing his times. The Divine Comedy is also a brilliant roadbook of medioeval Italy. Dozens of towns, villages, rivers, languages and landscapes on this year’s race route are mentioned in it.

The riders are on a bridge, the only real climbing today.

Everyone seems happy to ride on flat roads across the Po delta to Verona.

They riders are enjoying the sun and 24C weather.

Maglia Rosa Egan Bernal is up front and tucked up behind the race director's car.

Before the 198km stage starts, the riders face a 5.3km neutralised sector.

In the CN blimp we're just handing over to Stephen Farrand for a bit.

The interesting part of the first hour or racing will be which of the sprinters' teams will chase. I don't think Bora will do too much. They've won already with Sagan and have Buchmann back into contention for the GC. They don't have to chase. Cofidis and UAE on the other hand, they could control the pace of the peloton once the early attacks are made.



The riders have started to roll out under blue skies.

The main contenders for today's stage are all near the top of the standings for the points classification. 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 91 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 91 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 79 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 76 There's also Dylan Groenewegen, who can't be ignored at this point. Both Ewan and Merlier have left the race so only Sagan from the names above has won a stage in this year's race.

Verona’s not hosted a road stage finish since 1997, when Mirco Gualdi took victory. Since then, it’s hosted the race’s final time trial on three occasions, in 2007, 2010 and, most recently, in 2019, when Chad Haga won the stage and Richard Carapaz was confirmed as the overall champion.

We're about 10 minutes from the official roll out for stage 13 of the Giro d'italia.

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)

We've had sprints in Verona before. This wasn't at the Giro but the Worlds in 1999 and it's still one of the best endings to a one-day race we've seen with then-unknown Oscar Freire winning the rainbow jersey. A couple of years ago I went and spoke to him (and several others) about that amazing day of racing. Here's the podcast. At the time Oscar was doing up his [amazing] house and he's really into his woodwork so had made loads of the furniture in his own workshop that was part of the house. He had this incredible wardrobe too with loads of his old jerseys that dated all the way back to when he was a kid. I could have spent days going through them all. I'll try and dig out a pic shortly. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Trek Segafredo have had a bit of a mixed Giro so far. The race started well but both Nibali and Ciccone lost time on the dirt roads of stage 11. They bounced back yesterday and Nibali clawed back a handful of seconds after two strong attacks. The time gained was marginal but it was the intent and desire that demonstrated that Egan Bernal may not have everything his own way in this year's race. Here's what the shark had to say about his attacks on stage 12. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Some early good news this morning is that Segafredo have signed a contract extension to remain as a title sponsor for the men's and women's Trek-Segafredo teams. You can read our story on that right here.

Please don't forget, if you're interested in streaming today's action all you need to do is read our guide to VPNs and then 'borrow' your parents' credit card. Here's our guide.

We're in Ravenna for the start of today's stage and most riders have already signed on. It's a pan-flat stage and one of the last chances for the sprinters left in the race as we head to Verona for today's stage conclusion. The roll out will take place in about 25 minutes.