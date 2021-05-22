Giro d'Italia: Egan Bernal increases overall lead on stage 14 atop Zoncolan
Lorenzo Fortunato wins on iconic ascent
Stage 14: Cittadella - Monte Zoncolan
Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) was the surprise winner on stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia with the 25-year-old Grand Tour debutant winning atop the Monte Zoncolan after being in the race-winning break.
The Eolo-Kometa rider, who had never won a race heading into the Giro, attacked Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) with 2.3km to go, on the toughest part of the climb and managed to hold off the chase to take a memorable and well-deserved win.
Tratnik, who had Fortunato in his sights with 1,000 metres to go, finished second with Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) in third.
"I'm very happy for today. The team is the best and in first attacks my teammate Albanese was with me in the breakaway. The breakaway went easy all day but at the start of the Zoncolan I attacked and stayed behind Tratnik. My legs are very good and I'm very very happy," said Fortunato after the stage.
"I want to thank to all of Eolo-Kometa, Luca Spada who is here with me, because without them, I would never have achieved this wonderful result. I came here thinking of getting into breakaways, but I never imagined winning on the Zoncolan.
"But in the car with Stefano Zanatta, Sean Yates, Ivan Basso, and Jesús Hernández, and Alberto, who is in the team, I think it is the minimum I can do to win this stage, and now we’ll look for others. I’m climbing well, I’m strong, and for sure we will see each other in other stages."
In the race for the maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) improved his race lead. He responded to a late attack from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) before attacking the British rider with a few hundred metres to go.
Behind Bernal and Yates the overall contenders were blown all over the final climb of the stage after the duo moved clear inside the most-difficult final 3km of the climb.
Bernal now leads Yates by 1:33, with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third at 1:51.
Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Premier Tech), who had put his team to work for most of the stage, was unable to follow when Bernal and Yates attacked and dropped from second to fourth overall, now 1:57 down.
As expected, the race came down to the final climb, and although the peloton tackled the Zoncolan from the apparently easier side, there were still sizable gaps by the finish.
The break of the day hit the lower slopes of the climb with over six minutes on the peloton and it was Tratnik who attacked first as he went after his second ever Giro stage win.
Fortunato bided his time and was patient before kicking free from a group that included such decorated riders as Bauke Mollema and George Bennett before catching Tratnik a few kilometres later. The pair shared the workload as behind them Ineos Grenadiers replaced Astana on the front.
Gianni Moscon brought Bernal and the rest of the British team to the front and they never looked back with almost all of the team taking long pulls on the front as they whittled down the maglia rosa group. Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) was the first major name to be cut adrift but he certainly wasn’t the last.
As Tratnik and Fortunato established a 45-second lead over the remnants of the break, Ineos tore up the climb, lining out their rivals as the once confident Vlasov sought shelter in the wheels.
With 2.3km to go, Fortunato accelerated away from his final companion but further down the climb the GC contenders were hanging onto Ineos’ coattails. Remco Evenepoel was the next rider to slip back, while Davide Formolo also shipped considerable time. When Daniel Martinez took over, the maglia rosa group was down to less than a dozen riders but it was Yates – who has been rather subdued thus far in the race – who split the group completely as Hugh Carthy, Caruso, Buchmann and Vlasov failed to follow.
At first, Bernal seemed content to simply follow the BikeExchange rider but inside the final few hundred metres the race leader struck for home, cutting through what was left of the break to finish fourth on the stage and put 11 seconds into Yates on the line.
How it unfolded
As with so many stages at this year’s the main break of the day took time to form but when it did finally escape the clutches of the peloton it contained some serious firepower with Andrii Ponomar (Androni), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious), Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team), George Bennett (Jumbo Visma), Edoardo Alfini (Jumbo Visma), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo), Jacopo Mosca (Trek Segafredo), and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) moving clear.
Mollema and Bennett were the obvious standout riders in the break, and each rider had a supporting act with Mosca and Affini part of the group as the move built up a seven minute lead with 150km to go.
Astana Premier-Tech, who started the day with Vlasov in second place overall, quickly took up the duty of controlling the peloton with Bernal’s Ineos squad allowed to surf wheels as the race approached the first major ascent of the day, the category 2 Forcella di Monte Rest.
By that point the break had established a lead of 8:23 but at the summit, with Mollema leading over the top, the advantage has dropped to just shy of six minutes.
On the descent Astana pressed home their aggression with Luis Leon Sanchez, Vlasov Gorka Izagirre, and Harold Tejada all attacking. Bernal and Castroviejo were quick to follow with Bello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) as panic rained down on the rest of the peloton. Team DSM and EF were forced into a frantic chase with the gap out to almost 30 seconds and with just over 40km remaining there was a slight regrouping in the valley. One rider who missed the boat was Evenepoel, who was caught out and needed the help of his entire team before eventually making contact.
There was still no let up from Astana, however, with Vlasov’s team remaining on the front of the vastly reduced maglia rosa group as they GC contenders raced along the valley and towards the Monte Zoncalon.
Heading towards the daunting Zoncolan the break held a six-minute lead over the bunch with Ineos Grenadiers content to let Astana once more control the pace.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5:17:22
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:26
|3
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:43
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:54
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:10
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:18
|9
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:22
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:27
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:29
|14
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:37
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:02:45
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:55
|17
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|18
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:11
|19
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:13
|20
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:32
|23
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:04
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:19
|25
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:26
|26
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:31
|27
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:52
|29
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:37
|30
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:39
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:41
|32
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|34
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:59
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|36
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07:27
|37
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:47
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:08:41
|39
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:05
|40
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:45
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:47
|42
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|43
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:10:46
|44
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:04
|45
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|47
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12:54
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:13:29
|49
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:52
|50
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:07
|52
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:58
|53
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:04
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:15:10
|55
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15:43
|56
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:58
|58
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|59
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|60
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:03
|61
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:19:18
|62
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:57
|63
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|65
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|66
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|67
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|68
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|69
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|70
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|71
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:21:03
|74
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:27
|75
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:33
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:55
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|78
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:25:32
|79
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:25:48
|80
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:11
|81
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:31:20
|82
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:31
|83
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:31:34
|84
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:31:37
|85
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:31:45
|87
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32:10
|88
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:32:12
|89
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:23
|90
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:32:48
|91
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:34:24
|92
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|93
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|96
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|98
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|99
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:34:30
|100
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|101
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|102
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:43
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:52
|104
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:34:55
|105
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:35:05
|106
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:35:19
|107
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|108
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:35:25
|109
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:28
|110
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:35:35
|111
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|113
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|114
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|115
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|116
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|117
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|118
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|119
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|120
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|121
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:35:51
|122
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|123
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:35:57
|124
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:36:10
|125
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:36:11
|126
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:36:21
|127
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:36:30
|128
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:36:32
|129
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:36:38
|130
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:36:50
|131
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|132
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:57
|133
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|134
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:37:16
|135
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:37:17
|136
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:37:38
|137
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|139
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|140
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|142
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:37:41
|143
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:37:44
|144
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|145
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:37:46
|146
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|147
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:48
|148
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:33
|149
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:38:35
|150
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|151
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|152
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|153
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:40
|157
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|158
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|159
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:43
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|2
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|3
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|6
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|8
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|3
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|5
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|4
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|6
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|40
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|18
|3
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|4
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:03
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5:17:22
|2
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|3
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:43
|4
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:22
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:55
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:11
|7
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:13
|8
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:04
|9
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:31
|10
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:52
|11
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:37
|12
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:41
|13
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:45
|14
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:52
|15
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:20:57
|17
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|18
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:21:03
|19
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:27
|20
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:33
|21
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:25:32
|22
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:25:48
|23
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:11
|24
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:23
|25
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:32:48
|26
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:34:24
|27
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:34:30
|29
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|30
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:35:19
|31
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|0:35:25
|32
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:28
|33
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:35:35
|34
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|35
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|36
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:35:51
|37
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:36:32
|38
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:36:38
|39
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:37:38
|40
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:38:35
|42
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:38:40
|DNS
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team BikeExchange
|16:01:39
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:02
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:31
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:39
|6
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:06:02
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:40
|8
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:28
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:43
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:49
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:59
|13
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:15:32
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:16
|15
|Team DSM
|0:19:08
|16
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:22
|17
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:27:55
|18
|Cofidis
|0:51:03
|19
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:51:14
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04:23
|21
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:34:32
|22
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:37:58
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:08
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|58:30:47
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:33
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:51
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:57
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:11
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:36
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:03
|8
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:52
|9
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:54
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:04:31
|11
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:37
|12
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:49
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:07:50
|14
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:32
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:19
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:52
|17
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:15
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:48
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:25
|20
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:16:04
|21
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:07
|22
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:16:43
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:18:53
|24
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:45
|25
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24:49
|26
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:28:33
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:28:52
|28
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:33:16
|29
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:03
|30
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:39:46
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:42
|32
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:14
|33
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:46:52
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:47:55
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:58
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:16
|37
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:42
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:43
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:51:24
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:51:59
|41
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:53:14
|42
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:53:44
|43
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|0:56:16
|44
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:13
|45
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:01
|46
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:59
|47
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:03:20
|48
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04:00
|49
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:04:30
|50
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13:15
|51
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:14:08
|52
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:14:20
|53
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:15:05
|54
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:15:13
|55
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1:15:43
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|1:16:39
|57
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:17:49
|58
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:17:57
|59
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:20:00
|60
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:20:55
|61
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:22:03
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:24:30
|63
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:27:26
|64
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1:29:31
|65
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:30:26
|66
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:33:39
|67
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:34:40
|68
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|1:34:46
|69
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:34:52
|70
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:36:05
|71
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:37:21
|72
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:37:28
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:40:25
|74
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:40:33
|75
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:42:37
|76
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:42:40
|77
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:43:47
|78
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:45:18
|79
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:47:48
|80
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:48:50
|81
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|1:50:03
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|1:53:37
|83
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:53:50
|84
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:54:09
|85
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|1:54:16
|86
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:17
|87
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:55:14
|88
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|1:56:17
|89
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:58:09
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:00:00
|91
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:00:06
|92
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:00:32
|93
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:00:58
|94
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:01:09
|95
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:01:41
|96
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:03:56
|97
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:04:59
|98
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:05:24
|99
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2:08:00
|100
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:09:47
|101
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:11:29
|102
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:12:57
|103
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:13:02
|104
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:13:23
|105
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:13:25
|106
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|2:13:28
|107
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:15:10
|108
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:16:32
|109
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|2:16:35
|110
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:16:43
|111
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2:17:23
|112
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:21:08
|113
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:23:03
|114
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:24:49
|115
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|2:28:28
|116
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:28:31
|117
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:29:13
|118
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:29:17
|119
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:29:40
|120
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:30:37
|121
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:31:38
|122
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|2:31:59
|123
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2:33:47
|124
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:33:58
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:35:23
|126
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:36:29
|127
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|2:37:21
|128
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:37:27
|129
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:37:47
|130
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:38:01
|131
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|2:40:54
|132
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|2:41:24
|133
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:42:12
|134
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:43:03
|135
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:45:19
|136
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:45:42
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|2:47:18
|138
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:47:38
|139
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|2:47:50
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:48:06
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:49:10
|142
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:50:08
|143
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|2:50:44
|144
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2:51:38
|145
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:52:00
|146
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|2:53:13
|147
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:54:52
|148
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:56:12
|149
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:57:30
|150
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:58:27
|151
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:58:46
|152
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:00:08
|153
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:00:45
|154
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|3:01:18
|155
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:03:24
|156
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3:05:44
|157
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:05:45
|158
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|3:10:50
|159
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:11:54
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|126
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|113
|4
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|86
|6
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|50
|7
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|45
|8
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|42
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|41
|11
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|40
|12
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|13
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|14
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|15
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|16
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|34
|17
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|18
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|32
|19
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|20
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|21
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|26
|22
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|26
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|23
|24
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|22
|25
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|22
|26
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|21
|28
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|20
|29
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|30
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|31
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|19
|32
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|33
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|34
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|18
|37
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|38
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|39
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|40
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|41
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|42
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|43
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|45
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|46
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|47
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|48
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|49
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|50
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|51
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|52
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|53
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|54
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|8
|55
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|56
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|57
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|58
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|59
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|60
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|62
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|63
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|64
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|65
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|6
|66
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|5
|67
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|68
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|69
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|70
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|71
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|72
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|73
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|4
|74
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|75
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|76
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|77
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|79
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|80
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|81
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|82
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|83
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|84
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|85
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|86
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|87
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|88
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|89
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|90
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|91
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|92
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|93
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|94
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|-3
|95
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-3
|96
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-3
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|96
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|57
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|4
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|40
|5
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|26
|6
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|9
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|11
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|12
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|13
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|12
|15
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|16
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|11
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|19
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|20
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|21
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|22
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|24
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|25
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|26
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|28
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|29
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|31
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|33
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|5
|34
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|35
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|4
|36
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|4
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|38
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|39
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|40
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|41
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|2
|42
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|44
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|45
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|46
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|47
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|48
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|50
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|51
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|52
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|53
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|54
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|55
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-2
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|-4
|57
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|-4
|58
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|-4
|59
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-4
|60
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|58:30:47
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:57
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:52
|4
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:54
|5
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:37
|6
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:49
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:32
|8
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:28:33
|9
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:14
|10
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:46:52
|11
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:03:20
|12
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:14:08
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1:15:43
|14
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:22:03
|15
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1:29:31
|16
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:34:40
|17
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:36:05
|18
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:37:21
|19
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:43:47
|20
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:45:18
|21
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:47:48
|22
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|1:50:03
|23
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:54:09
|24
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:17
|25
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:55:14
|26
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:00:58
|27
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:01:09
|28
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:01:41
|29
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2:11:29
|30
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:12:57
|31
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:15:10
|32
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|2:16:35
|33
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2:23:03
|34
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|2:28:28
|35
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2:33:47
|36
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:33:58
|37
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:38:01
|38
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|2:41:24
|39
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:42:12
|40
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:45:42
|41
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|2:47:50
|42
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:00:08
|43
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3:05:44
|44
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|3:10:50
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|31
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|30
|4
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|24
|5
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|23
|6
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|21
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|12
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16
|15
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|16
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|15
|18
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|19
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|20
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|21
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|22
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|23
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|25
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|26
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|10
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|28
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|30
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|31
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|33
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|7
|34
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|35
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|7
|36
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|37
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|38
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|40
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|42
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|43
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|44
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|45
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|46
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|48
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|49
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|5
|50
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|5
|51
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|52
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|53
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|54
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|55
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|56
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|58
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|4
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|60
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|4
|61
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|62
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|63
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|64
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|65
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|66
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|67
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|69
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|70
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|71
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|72
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|73
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|1
|74
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|75
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|76
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|78
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|79
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|80
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|81
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|54
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|34
|4
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|5
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|29
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|8
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|9
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|10
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|11
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|14
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|15
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|10
|17
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|18
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|19
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|20
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|22
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|9
|23
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|24
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|25
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|26
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|28
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|29
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|30
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|31
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|32
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|33
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|34
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|35
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|36
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4
|37
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|38
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|40
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|41
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|3
|42
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|43
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|44
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|46
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|47
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|48
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|49
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|50
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|52
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|53
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|54
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|2
|55
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|56
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|57
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|58
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|59
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1
|60
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|61
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|62
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|695
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|648
|3
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|414
|4
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|298
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|274
|6
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|269
|7
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|224
|8
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|169
|9
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|167
|10
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|164
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|148
|12
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|144
|13
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|133
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|124
|15
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|118
|17
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|115
|18
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|108
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|108
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|21
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|22
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|96
|23
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|79
|24
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|25
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|69
|26
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|68
|27
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|28
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|65
|29
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|30
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|50
|31
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|32
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|40
|33
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|34
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|36
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|37
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|38
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|39
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|40
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|13
|41
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|43
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|44
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|8
|45
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|46
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|47
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|48
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|49
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|2
|EF Education-Nippo
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Team DSM
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|12
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|20
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|14
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|50
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|16
|Movistar Team
|100
|17
|Astana-Premier Tech
|110
|18
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|110
|19
|Cofidis
|110
|20
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|110
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|150
|22
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|220
|23
|Team BikeExchange
|350
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|175:45:25
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:00
|3
|Team BikeExchange
|0:08:04
|4
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:35
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:32
|6
|Team DSM
|0:26:35
|7
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:56
|8
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:32:15
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:38:32
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:43:42
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:57:10
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:22
|13
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:11:47
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:24:25
|15
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:35:36
|16
|Israel Start-up Nation
|2:01:40
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:07:24
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:12:46
|19
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3:31:58
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3:38:17
|21
|Cofidis
|3:49:17
|22
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|5:12:33
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|5:17:44
