Giro d'Italia: Egan Bernal increases overall lead on stage 14 atop Zoncolan

By

Lorenzo Fortunato wins on iconic ascent

Image 1 of 41

Team EOLO Kometa Cycling Team rider Italys Lorenzo Fortunato celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 14th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 205km between Citadella and Monte Zoncolan on May 22 2021 Photo by Tommaso Pelagalli AFP Photo by TOMMASO PELAGALLIAFP via Getty Images

Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) wins stage 14 at Giro d'Italia
Image 2 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Remy Rochas of France and Team Cofidis Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giro d'Italia stage 14 breakaway - George Bennett, Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Bauke Mollema, Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious), Andrii Ponomar (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Lorenzo Fortunato, Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa)
Image 3 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal and Ineos Grenadiers during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 4 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Aleksandr Vlasov and Astana during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 5 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Nippo and Teammates during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 6 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Snowy view of Monte Zoncolan finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Fans Public Fog UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Fans on the Zoncolan
Image 7 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Fans at Monte Zoncolan finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Fog UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Fans on the Zoncolan end of stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 8 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 The Peloton passing through Menudos Bridge 303m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Landscape Forest UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 9 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 The Peloton passing through Menudo 303m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Landscape Mountains Forest UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 10 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Snowy view of Monte Zoncolan finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Fog UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Snow on the Zoncolan
Image 11 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Matteo Sobrero of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Astana and Ineos Grenadiers during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 12 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Snowy view of Monte Zoncolan finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Fog UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Monte Zoncolan is the end of stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 13 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel and Deceuninck-QuickStep during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 14 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Snowy view of Monte Zoncolan finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Fog UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Pink balloons
Image 15 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Snowy view of Monte Zoncolan finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Fans Public UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Fans on the Zoncolan wait for the riders during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 16 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Snowy view of Monte Zoncolan finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Detail view UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Snow on the Zoncolan
Image 17 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 The Peloton passing through Ravedis Bridge in Maniago Village 283m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Landscape UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Beautiful scenery as the peloton race during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 18 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Team Cofidis van on a snowy view of Monte Zoncolan finish area during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Detail view UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Cofidis team van on the Zoncolan
Image 19 of 41

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 14th stage Cittadella - Monte Zoncolan 205 km - 22/05/2021 - Crash - Lawrence Naesen (BEL - AG2R Citroen Team) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroen Team) crashes on stage 14
Image 20 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo in the Breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bauke Mollema leads the breakaway at stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 21 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Lorenzo Fortunato of Italy and EOLOKOMETA Cycling Team in the Breakaway to win the stage during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) on his way to winning stage 14 on the upper slopes of the Zoncolan
Image 22 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Lorenzo Fortunato of Italy and EOLOKOMETA Cycling Team in the Breakaway to win stage during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) alone at the front of the race on the Zoncolan
Image 23 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at Monte Zoncolan 1730m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Snow Fog Fans Public UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal about to catch Bauke Mollema on the Zoncolan
Image 24 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

João Almeida finishes 18th on the Zoncolan stage 14
Image 25 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at Monte Zoncolan 1730m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal finishes 4th on the Zoncolan stage 14 and increases his overall lead
Image 26 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech White Best Young Rider Jersey at Monte Zoncolan 1730m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Aleksandr Vlasov finishes 16th on the Zoncolan stage 14
Image 27 of 41

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 14th stage Cittadella - Monte Zoncolan 205 km - 22/05/2021 - Alessandro Covi (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) races through crowds on the Zoncolan to finish third
Image 28 of 41

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 14th stage Cittadella - Monte Zoncolan 205 km - 22/05/2021 - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - Emanuel Buchmann (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Egan Bernal on the Zoncolan
Image 29 of 41

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 14th stage Cittadella - Monte Zoncolan 205 km - 22/05/2021 - Jan Tratnik (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) fights on to finish seconds on the Zoncolan
Image 30 of 41

Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 14th stage Cittadella Monte Zoncolan 205 km 22052021 Lorenzo Fortunato ITA Eolo Kometa Cycling Team Jan Tratnik SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) and Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) are ahead of the race on the Zoncolan
Image 31 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Emanuel Buchmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Emanuel Buchmann finishes 13th on the Zoncolan stage 14
Image 32 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange at Monte Zoncolan 1730m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates leads Egan Bernal on the Zoncolan
Image 33 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates finishes 6th on the Zoncolan stage 14
Image 34 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads The Peloton during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers take the lead at the front of the peloton on the lower slopes of the Zoncolan
Image 35 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at Monte Zoncolan 1730m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Fog UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal drops Simon Yates and finishes 4th on the stage
Image 36 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange at Monte Zoncolan 1730m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Snow Fans UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Yates and Egan Bernal on the Zoncolan
Image 37 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey at Monte Zoncolan 1730m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Fog UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal crosses the line in 4th but increased his overall lead at the Giro d'Italia
Image 38 of 41

Team EOLO Kometa Cycling Team rider Italys Lorenzo Fortunato celebrates on the podium after winning the 14th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 205km between Citadella and Monte Zoncolan on May 22 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Fortunato celebrates on the podium
Image 39 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m Champagne UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal increases his overall lead on the Zoncolan stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 40 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team Blue Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Geoffrey Bouchard wears the blue mountain classification jersey
Image 41 of 41

MONTE ZONCOLAN ITALY MAY 22 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Purple Points Jersey celebrates at podium during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 14 a 205km stage from Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan 1730m UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 22 2021 in Monte Zoncolan Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Peter Sagan wears the points classification jersey

Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) was the surprise winner on stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia with the 25-year-old Grand Tour debutant winning atop the Monte Zoncolan after being in the race-winning break.

The Eolo-Kometa rider, who had never won a race heading into the Giro, attacked Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) with 2.3km to go, on the toughest part of the climb and managed to hold off the chase to take a memorable and well-deserved win.

Tratnik, who had Fortunato in his sights with 1,000 metres to go, finished second with Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) in third.

"I'm very happy for today. The team is the best and in first attacks my teammate Albanese was with me in the breakaway. The breakaway went easy all day but at the start of the Zoncolan I attacked and stayed behind Tratnik. My legs are very good and I'm very very happy," said Fortunato after the stage.

"I want to thank to all of Eolo-Kometa, Luca Spada who is here with me, because without them, I would never have achieved this wonderful result. I came here thinking of getting into breakaways, but I never imagined winning on the Zoncolan.

"But in the car with Stefano Zanatta, Sean Yates, Ivan Basso, and Jesús Hernández, and Alberto, who is in the team, I think it is the minimum I can do to win this stage, and now we’ll look for others. I’m climbing well, I’m strong, and for sure we will see each other in other stages."

In the race for the maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) improved his race lead. He responded to a late attack from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) before attacking the British rider with a few hundred metres to go.

Behind Bernal and Yates the overall contenders were blown all over the final climb of the stage after the duo moved clear inside the most-difficult final 3km of the climb. 

Bernal now leads Yates by 1:33, with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third at 1:51.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Premier Tech), who had put his team to work for most of the stage, was unable to follow when Bernal and Yates attacked and dropped from second to fourth overall, now 1:57 down.

As expected, the race came down to the final climb, and although the peloton tackled the Zoncolan from the apparently easier side, there were still sizable gaps by the finish. 

The break of the day hit the lower slopes of the climb with over six minutes on the peloton and it was Tratnik who attacked first as he went after his second ever Giro stage win. 

Fortunato bided his time and was patient before kicking free from a group that included such decorated riders as Bauke Mollema and George Bennett before catching Tratnik a few kilometres later. The pair shared the workload as behind them Ineos Grenadiers replaced Astana on the front.

Gianni Moscon brought Bernal and the rest of the British team to the front and they never looked back with almost all of the team taking long pulls on the front as they whittled down the maglia rosa group. Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) was the first major name to be cut adrift but he certainly wasn’t the last.

As Tratnik and Fortunato established a 45-second lead over the remnants of the break, Ineos tore up the climb, lining out their rivals as the once confident Vlasov sought shelter in the wheels.

With 2.3km to go, Fortunato accelerated away from his final companion but further down the climb the GC contenders were hanging onto Ineos’ coattails. Remco Evenepoel was the next rider to slip back, while Davide Formolo also shipped considerable time. When Daniel Martinez took over, the maglia rosa group was down to less than a dozen riders but it was Yates – who has been rather subdued thus far in the race – who split the group completely as Hugh Carthy, Caruso, Buchmann and Vlasov failed to follow.

At first, Bernal seemed content to simply follow the BikeExchange rider but inside the final few hundred metres the race leader struck for home, cutting through what was left of the break to finish fourth on the stage and put 11 seconds into Yates on the line.

How it unfolded

As with so many stages at this year’s the main break of the day took time to form but when it did finally escape the clutches of the peloton it contained some serious firepower with Andrii Ponomar (Androni), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious), Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team), George Bennett (Jumbo Visma), Edoardo Alfini (Jumbo Visma), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo), Jacopo Mosca (Trek Segafredo), and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) moving clear.

Mollema and Bennett were the obvious standout riders in the break, and each rider had a supporting act with Mosca and Affini part of the group as the move built up a seven minute lead with 150km to go.

Astana Premier-Tech, who started the day with Vlasov in second place overall, quickly took up the duty of controlling the peloton with Bernal’s Ineos squad allowed to surf wheels as the race approached the first major ascent of the day, the category 2 Forcella di Monte Rest.

By that point the break had established a lead of 8:23 but at the summit, with Mollema leading over the top, the advantage has dropped to just shy of six minutes.

On the descent Astana pressed home their aggression with Luis Leon Sanchez, Vlasov Gorka Izagirre, and Harold Tejada all attacking. Bernal and Castroviejo were quick to follow with Bello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) as panic rained down on the rest of the peloton. Team DSM and EF were forced into a frantic chase with the gap out to almost 30 seconds and with just over 40km remaining there was a slight regrouping in the valley. One rider who missed the boat was Evenepoel, who was caught out and needed the help of his entire team before eventually making contact.

There was still no let up from Astana, however, with Vlasov’s team remaining on the front of the vastly reduced maglia rosa group as they GC contenders raced along the valley and towards the Monte Zoncalon.

Heading towards the daunting Zoncolan the break held a six-minute lead over the bunch with Ineos Grenadiers content to let Astana once more control the pace.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5:17:22
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:26
3Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47
6Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:54
7George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:10
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:18
9Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:22
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:27
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:29
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:37
15Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:02:45
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:55
17Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:07
18João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:11
19Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:13
20Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
22Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:32
23Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:04
24Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:19
25Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:04:26
26Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:31
27Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
28Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:52
29Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:37
30Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:39
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:41
32Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
33Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:05:53
34Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:59
35Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
36Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:27
37Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:47
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:41
39Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:05
40Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:45
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:09:47
42Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:25
43Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:10:46
44Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:04
45Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
46Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
47Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:54
48Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:29
49Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:52
50Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:58
53Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:04
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:15:10
55Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:43
56Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:58
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:16:19
59Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
60Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:03
61Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:19:18
62Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:57
63Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
64Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
65Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
66Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
67Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
68Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
69Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
70Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
71James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
72Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:21:03
74Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:27
75Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:33
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:55
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
78Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:32
79Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:48
80Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:11
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:31:20
82Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:31
83Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:34
84Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:37
85Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:45
87Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:32:10
88Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:32:12
89Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:23
90Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:32:48
91Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:34:24
92Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
93Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
95Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
96Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
98Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
99Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:34:30
100Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
101Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
102Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:43
103Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:34:52
104Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:55
105Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:35:05
106Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:35:19
107Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
108Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:25
109Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:28
110Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:35:35
111Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
112Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
113Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
114Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
115Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
116Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
117Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
118Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
119Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
120Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
121Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:35:51
122Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
123Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:35:57
124Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:36:10
125Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:36:11
126Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:36:21
127Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:36:30
128Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:36:32
129Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:36:38
130Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:36:50
131Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
132Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:57
133Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
134Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:16
135Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:17
136Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:37:38
137Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
138Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
139Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
140Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
141Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
142Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:41
143Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:44
144Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
145Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:46
146Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
147Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:48
148Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:33
149Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:38:35
150Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
151Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
152Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
153Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
154Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
155Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
156Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:40
157Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
158Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
159Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:43
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNSDavid Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNSDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNSJai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM

Sprint 1 - Meduno km. 120.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 12
2Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
3Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
4Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 5
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4
6Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 3
7George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 2
8Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 2 - Monte Zoncolan km. 205
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 12
3Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6
6Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5
7George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 4
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3
9Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 1 - Castello di Caneva km. 76.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
3Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 2 - Forcella Monte Rest km. 146.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6
4Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4
5George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 2
6Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Monte Zoncolan km. 205
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 40
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 18
3Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 9
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6
6Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 4
7George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 2
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Arta Terme km. 186.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:03
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:01

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5:17:22
2Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
3Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43
4Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:22
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:55
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:11
7Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:13
8Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:04
9Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:31
10Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:52
11Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:37
12Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:41
13Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:45
14Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:52
15Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
16Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:57
17Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
18Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:21:03
19Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:27
20Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:33
21Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:32
22Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:48
23Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:11
24Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:23
25Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:32:48
26Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:34:24
27Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:34:30
29Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
30Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:35:19
31Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:25
32Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:28
33Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:35:35
34Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
35Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
36Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:35:51
37Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:36:32
38Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:36:38
39Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:37:38
40Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
41Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:38:35
42Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
44Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:38:40
DNSDavid Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNSJai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team BikeExchange 16:01:39
2Bahrain Victorious 0:01:02
3Movistar Team 0:01:29
4Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:31
5Jumbo-Visma 0:01:39
6EF Education-Nippo 0:06:02
7Trek-Segafredo 0:06:40
8Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:45
9Groupama-FDJ 0:07:28
10UAE Team Emirates 0:11:43
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:49
12Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:59
13Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:32
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:16
15Team DSM 0:19:08
16Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:22
17Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:55
18Cofidis 0:51:03
19AG2R Citroën Team 0:51:14
20Alpecin-Fenix 1:04:23
21Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:34:32
22Team Qhubeka Assos 1:37:58
23Lotto Soudal 1:39:08

General classification after stage 14
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 58:30:47
2Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:33
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:51
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:57
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:11
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:36
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03
8Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:52
9Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:54
10Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:04:31
11Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:37
12Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:49
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:50
14João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:32
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:19
16Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:52
17Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:15
18George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:48
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:25
20Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:04
21Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:07
22Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:43
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:18:53
24Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:45
25Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:49
26Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:28:33
27Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:28:52
28Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:33:16
29Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:03
30Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:39:46
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:42
32Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:14
33Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:46:52
34Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:47:55
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:58
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:16
37Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:42
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:43
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:51:24
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:51:59
41Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:53:14
42Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:53:44
43Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:56:16
44Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:13
45Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:01
46Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:59
47Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:03:20
48Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1:04:00
49Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 1:04:30
50Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:13:15
51Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:14:08
52Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:20
53Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:15:05
54Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 1:15:13
55Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:15:43
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 1:16:39
57Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:17:49
58Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:17:57
59Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:20:00
60Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:20:55
61Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:03
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:24:30
63Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:27:26
64Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:29:31
65James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:30:26
66Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:33:39
67Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:34:40
68Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:46
69Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:34:52
70Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:36:05
71Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:37:21
72Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:37:28
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 1:40:25
74Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:40:33
75Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:42:37
76Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:42:40
77Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:43:47
78Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:45:18
79Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:47:48
80Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:48:50
81Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1:50:03
82Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:53:37
83Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:53:50
84Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:54:09
85Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:54:16
86Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:17
87Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:55:14
88Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 1:56:17
89Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:58:09
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:00:00
91Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:00:06
92Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:00:32
93Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:00:58
94Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:01:09
95Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:01:41
96Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:03:56
97Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:04:59
98Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:05:24
99Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:08:00
100Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:09:47
101Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:11:29
102Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:12:57
103Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:13:02
104Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:13:23
105Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:13:25
106Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:13:28
107Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:15:10
108Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:16:32
109Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2:16:35
110Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:16:43
111Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2:17:23
112Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:21:08
113Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:23:03
114Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:24:49
115Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 2:28:28
116Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:31
117Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:29:13
118Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:29:17
119Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:29:40
120Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:30:37
121Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2:31:38
122Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 2:31:59
123Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2:33:47
124Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:33:58
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2:35:23
126Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:36:29
127Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 2:37:21
128Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:37:27
129Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:37:47
130Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:38:01
131Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 2:40:54
132Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 2:41:24
133Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:42:12
134Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 2:43:03
135Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:45:19
136Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:45:42
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 2:47:18
138Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:47:38
139Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 2:47:50
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:48:06
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:49:10
142Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:50:08
143Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 2:50:44
144Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2:51:38
145Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:52:00
146Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 2:53:13
147Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:54:52
148Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:56:12
149Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 2:57:30
150Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:58:27
151Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:58:46
152Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:00:08
153Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:00:45
154Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 3:01:18
155Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:03:24
156Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:05:44
157Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:05:45
158Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:10:50
159Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:11:54

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 135
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 126
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 113
4Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 86
6Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 50
7Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 45
8Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 41
11Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 40
12Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
13Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39
14Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 39
15Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 38
16Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34
17Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32
18Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 32
19Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 30
20Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27
21Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 26
22Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 26
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 23
24Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22
25Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 22
26Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21
27George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 21
28Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20
29Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20
30Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
31Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 19
32Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 19
33Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18
34Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 18
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 18
37Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
38Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16
39Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15
40Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15
41Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 13
42Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12
45Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12
46Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11
47Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
48Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 9
49João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9
50Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
51Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9
52Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8
53Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8
54Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8
55Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
56Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
57Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7
58Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6
59Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6
60Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
62Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
63Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
64Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 6
65Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 6
66Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5
67Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5
68Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5
69Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 5
70Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
71Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5
72Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5
73Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 4
74Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
75Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
76Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3
77Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3
79Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3
80Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
81Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2
82Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
83Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
84Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
85Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
86Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
87Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2
88Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
89Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
90Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1
91Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
92Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1
93Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1
94Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -3
95Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3
96Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 96
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 57
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50
4Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 40
5Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 26
6Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 24
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
9Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17
10Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16
11Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
12Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
13Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 12
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 12
15Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11
16Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
18George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 10
19Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
20Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10
21Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
22Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 9
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9
24Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
25Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
26Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
28Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
29Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5
31Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5
33Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5
34Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4
35Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 4
36Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 4
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
38Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4
39Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
40Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
41Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2
42Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
43Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
44Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
45Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
46Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
47Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
48Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
50Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
51Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
52Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1
53Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
54Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
55Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech -4
57Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -4
58Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4
59Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4
60Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 58:30:47
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:57
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:52
4Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:54
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:37
6Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:49
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:32
8Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:28:33
9Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:14
10Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:46:52
11Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:03:20
12Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:14:08
13Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:15:43
14Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:03
15Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:29:31
16Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:34:40
17Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:36:05
18Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:37:21
19Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:43:47
20Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:45:18
21Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:47:48
22Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1:50:03
23Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:54:09
24Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:17
25Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:55:14
26Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:00:58
27Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:01:09
28Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:01:41
29Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:11:29
30Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:12:57
31Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:15:10
32Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2:16:35
33Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:23:03
34Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 2:28:28
35Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2:33:47
36Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:33:58
37Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:38:01
38Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 2:41:24
39Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:42:12
40Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:45:42
41Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 2:47:50
42Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:00:08
43Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:05:44
44Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:10:50

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 31
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30
4Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 24
5Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 23
6Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 18
12Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
13Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 16
15Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
16Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 15
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15
18Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15
19Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13
20Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13
21Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12
22Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
23Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12
24Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
25Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11
26Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10
27Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9
28Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 9
29Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9
30Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9
31Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 7
33Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 7
34Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7
35Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 7
36Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7
37Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
38Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
40Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
42Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6
43Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
44Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
45Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
46João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
47George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5
48Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
49Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5
50Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 5
51Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
52Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
53Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4
54Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
55Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
56Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4
58Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
60Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 4
61Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
62Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
63Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
64Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
65Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
66Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
67Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2
69Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
70Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
71Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2
72Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
73Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 1
74Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1
75Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
76Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
78Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
79Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1
80Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
81Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 54
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 34
4Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30
5Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 29
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23
7Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
8Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18
9Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13
10Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
11Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11
14Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11
15Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 10
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 10
17Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10
18Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
19Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10
20Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
22Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9
23Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7
24Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
25Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7
26Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
27Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
28Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
29Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6
30Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
31Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6
32Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
33Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
34Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
35Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6
36Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4
37Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
38Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
40Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3
41Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 3
42Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
43Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3
44Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3
46Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
47Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
48Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
49João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
50Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
52Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2
53Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2
54Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2
55Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1
56Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
57Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1
59Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1
60Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
62Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1

Breakaway classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 695
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 648
3Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 414
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274
6Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269
7Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224
8Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169
9Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167
10Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 164
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148
12Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 144
13Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 133
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124
15Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 118
17Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 115
18Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 108
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 102
21Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99
22Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 96
23Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79
24Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74
25Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 69
26Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68
27Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65
28Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65
29Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60
30Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50
31Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 42
32Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40
33Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40
34Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40
35George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 20
36Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 19
37Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19
38Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17
39Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16
40Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 13
41Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10
43Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 9
44Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8
45Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7
46Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6
47Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 6
48Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 5
49Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious
2EF Education-Nippo
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Team DSM
5Jumbo-Visma
6Groupama-FDJ
7Israel Start-up Nation
8Lotto Soudal
9Ineos Grenadiers 20
10UAE Team Emirates 20
11Alpecin-Fenix 20
12Team Qhubeka Assos 20
13Deceuninck-QuickStep 50
14Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50
15AG2R Citroën Team 50
16Movistar Team 100
17Astana-Premier Tech 110
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 110
19Cofidis 110
20Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110
21Trek-Segafredo 150
22Bardiani CSF Faizane' 220
23Team BikeExchange 350

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 175:45:25
2Trek-Segafredo 0:07:00
3Team BikeExchange 0:08:04
4EF Education-Nippo 0:17:35
5Jumbo-Visma 0:19:32
6Team DSM 0:26:35
7Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:56
8Bahrain Victorious 0:32:15
9Movistar Team 0:38:32
10Astana-Premier Tech 0:43:42
11Groupama-FDJ 0:57:10
12UAE Team Emirates 1:06:22
13Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:11:47
14Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:25
15Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:35:36
16Israel Start-up Nation 2:01:40
17AG2R Citroën Team 2:07:24
18Alpecin-Fenix 3:12:46
19Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:31:58
20Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:38:17
21Cofidis 3:49:17
22Team Qhubeka Assos 5:12:33
23Lotto Soudal 5:17:44

