Giro d'Italia: Egan Bernal increases overall lead on stage 14 atop Zoncolan

Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) was the surprise winner on stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia with the 25-year-old Grand Tour debutant winning atop the Monte Zoncolan after being in the race-winning break.

The Eolo-Kometa rider, who had never won a race heading into the Giro, attacked Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) with 2.3km to go, on the toughest part of the climb and managed to hold off the chase to take a memorable and well-deserved win.

Tratnik, who had Fortunato in his sights with 1,000 metres to go, finished second with Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) in third.

"I'm very happy for today. The team is the best and in first attacks my teammate Albanese was with me in the breakaway. The breakaway went easy all day but at the start of the Zoncolan I attacked and stayed behind Tratnik. My legs are very good and I'm very very happy," said Fortunato after the stage.

"I want to thank to all of Eolo-Kometa, Luca Spada who is here with me, because without them, I would never have achieved this wonderful result. I came here thinking of getting into breakaways, but I never imagined winning on the Zoncolan.

"But in the car with Stefano Zanatta, Sean Yates, Ivan Basso, and Jesús Hernández, and Alberto, who is in the team, I think it is the minimum I can do to win this stage, and now we’ll look for others. I’m climbing well, I’m strong, and for sure we will see each other in other stages."

In the race for the maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) improved his race lead. He responded to a late attack from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) before attacking the British rider with a few hundred metres to go.

Behind Bernal and Yates the overall contenders were blown all over the final climb of the stage after the duo moved clear inside the most-difficult final 3km of the climb.

Bernal now leads Yates by 1:33, with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third at 1:51.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Premier Tech), who had put his team to work for most of the stage, was unable to follow when Bernal and Yates attacked and dropped from second to fourth overall, now 1:57 down.

As expected, the race came down to the final climb, and although the peloton tackled the Zoncolan from the apparently easier side, there were still sizable gaps by the finish.

The break of the day hit the lower slopes of the climb with over six minutes on the peloton and it was Tratnik who attacked first as he went after his second ever Giro stage win.

Fortunato bided his time and was patient before kicking free from a group that included such decorated riders as Bauke Mollema and George Bennett before catching Tratnik a few kilometres later. The pair shared the workload as behind them Ineos Grenadiers replaced Astana on the front.

Gianni Moscon brought Bernal and the rest of the British team to the front and they never looked back with almost all of the team taking long pulls on the front as they whittled down the maglia rosa group. Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) was the first major name to be cut adrift but he certainly wasn’t the last.

As Tratnik and Fortunato established a 45-second lead over the remnants of the break, Ineos tore up the climb, lining out their rivals as the once confident Vlasov sought shelter in the wheels.

With 2.3km to go, Fortunato accelerated away from his final companion but further down the climb the GC contenders were hanging onto Ineos’ coattails. Remco Evenepoel was the next rider to slip back, while Davide Formolo also shipped considerable time. When Daniel Martinez took over, the maglia rosa group was down to less than a dozen riders but it was Yates – who has been rather subdued thus far in the race – who split the group completely as Hugh Carthy, Caruso, Buchmann and Vlasov failed to follow.

At first, Bernal seemed content to simply follow the BikeExchange rider but inside the final few hundred metres the race leader struck for home, cutting through what was left of the break to finish fourth on the stage and put 11 seconds into Yates on the line.

How it unfolded

As with so many stages at this year’s the main break of the day took time to form but when it did finally escape the clutches of the peloton it contained some serious firepower with Andrii Ponomar (Androni), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious), Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team), George Bennett (Jumbo Visma), Edoardo Alfini (Jumbo Visma), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo), Jacopo Mosca (Trek Segafredo), and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) moving clear.

Mollema and Bennett were the obvious standout riders in the break, and each rider had a supporting act with Mosca and Affini part of the group as the move built up a seven minute lead with 150km to go.

Astana Premier-Tech, who started the day with Vlasov in second place overall, quickly took up the duty of controlling the peloton with Bernal’s Ineos squad allowed to surf wheels as the race approached the first major ascent of the day, the category 2 Forcella di Monte Rest.

By that point the break had established a lead of 8:23 but at the summit, with Mollema leading over the top, the advantage has dropped to just shy of six minutes.

On the descent Astana pressed home their aggression with Luis Leon Sanchez, Vlasov Gorka Izagirre, and Harold Tejada all attacking. Bernal and Castroviejo were quick to follow with Bello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) as panic rained down on the rest of the peloton. Team DSM and EF were forced into a frantic chase with the gap out to almost 30 seconds and with just over 40km remaining there was a slight regrouping in the valley. One rider who missed the boat was Evenepoel, who was caught out and needed the help of his entire team before eventually making contact.

There was still no let up from Astana, however, with Vlasov’s team remaining on the front of the vastly reduced maglia rosa group as they GC contenders raced along the valley and towards the Monte Zoncalon.

Heading towards the daunting Zoncolan the break held a six-minute lead over the bunch with Ineos Grenadiers content to let Astana once more control the pace.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5:17:22 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:26 3 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:54 7 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:10 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:18 9 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:22 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:27 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:29 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:37 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:02:45 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:55 17 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:07 18 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:11 19 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:13 20 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 22 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:32 23 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:04 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:19 25 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:04:26 26 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:31 27 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 28 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:52 29 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:37 30 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:39 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:41 32 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 33 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:05:53 34 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:59 35 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 36 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:27 37 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:47 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:41 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:05 40 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:45 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:09:47 42 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:25 43 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:10:46 44 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:04 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 47 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:54 48 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:29 49 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:52 50 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:58 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:04 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:15:10 55 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:43 56 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 57 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:58 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:16:19 59 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 60 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:03 61 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:19:18 62 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:57 63 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 64 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 65 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 66 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 67 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 68 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 69 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 70 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 71 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 72 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:21:03 74 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:27 75 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:33 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:55 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 78 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:32 79 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:48 80 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:11 81 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:31:20 82 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:31 83 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:34 84 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:37 85 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:45 87 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:32:10 88 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:32:12 89 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:23 90 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:32:48 91 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:34:24 92 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 93 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 94 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 95 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 96 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 98 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 99 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:34:30 100 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 101 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 102 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:43 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:34:52 104 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:55 105 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:35:05 106 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:35:19 107 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 108 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:25 109 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:28 110 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:35:35 111 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 112 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 113 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 114 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 115 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 116 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 117 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 118 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 119 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 120 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 121 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:35:51 122 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 123 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:35:57 124 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:36:10 125 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:36:11 126 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:36:21 127 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:36:30 128 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:36:32 129 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:36:38 130 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:36:50 131 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 132 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:57 133 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 134 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:16 135 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:17 136 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:37:38 137 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 138 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 139 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 140 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 141 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 142 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:41 143 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:44 144 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 145 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:46 146 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 147 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:48 148 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:33 149 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:38:35 150 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 151 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 152 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 153 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 154 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 155 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 156 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:40 157 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 158 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 159 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:43 DNF Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNS David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNS Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNS Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM

Sprint 1 - Meduno km. 120.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 12 2 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 4 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 5 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 6 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 3 7 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 2 8 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 2 - Monte Zoncolan km. 205 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 12 3 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5 7 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 4 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 9 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 1 - Castello di Caneva km. 76.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 2 - Forcella Monte Rest km. 146.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 4 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4 5 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 2 6 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Monte Zoncolan km. 205 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 40 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 18 3 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 9 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 4 7 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 2 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Arta Terme km. 186.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:03 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:01

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5:17:22 2 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 3 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43 4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:22 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:55 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:11 7 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:13 8 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:04 9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:31 10 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:52 11 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:37 12 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:41 13 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:45 14 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:52 15 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:57 17 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 18 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:21:03 19 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:27 20 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:33 21 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:32 22 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:48 23 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:11 24 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:23 25 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:32:48 26 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:34:24 27 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:34:30 29 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 30 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:35:19 31 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:25 32 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:28 33 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:35:35 34 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 35 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 36 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:35:51 37 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:36:32 38 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:36:38 39 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:37:38 40 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 41 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:38:35 42 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 44 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:38:40 DNS David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNS Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team BikeExchange 16:01:39 2 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:02 3 Movistar Team 0:01:29 4 Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:31 5 Jumbo-Visma 0:01:39 6 EF Education-Nippo 0:06:02 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:06:40 8 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:45 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:07:28 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:11:43 11 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:49 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:59 13 Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:32 14 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:16 15 Team DSM 0:19:08 16 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:22 17 Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:55 18 Cofidis 0:51:03 19 AG2R Citroën Team 0:51:14 20 Alpecin-Fenix 1:04:23 21 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:34:32 22 Team Qhubeka Assos 1:37:58 23 Lotto Soudal 1:39:08

General classification after stage 14 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 58:30:47 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:33 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:51 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:57 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:11 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:36 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03 8 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:52 9 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:54 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:04:31 11 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:37 12 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:49 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:50 14 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:32 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:19 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:52 17 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:15 18 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:48 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:25 20 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:04 21 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:07 22 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:43 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:18:53 24 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:45 25 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:49 26 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:28:33 27 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:28:52 28 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:33:16 29 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:03 30 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:39:46 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:42 32 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:14 33 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:46:52 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:47:55 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:58 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:16 37 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:42 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:43 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:51:24 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:51:59 41 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:53:14 42 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:53:44 43 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:56:16 44 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:13 45 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:01 46 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:59 47 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:03:20 48 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1:04:00 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 1:04:30 50 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:13:15 51 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:14:08 52 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:20 53 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:15:05 54 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 1:15:13 55 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:15:43 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 1:16:39 57 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:17:49 58 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:17:57 59 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:20:00 60 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:20:55 61 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:03 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:24:30 63 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:27:26 64 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:29:31 65 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:30:26 66 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:33:39 67 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:34:40 68 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:46 69 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:34:52 70 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:36:05 71 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:37:21 72 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:37:28 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 1:40:25 74 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:40:33 75 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:42:37 76 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:42:40 77 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:43:47 78 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:45:18 79 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:47:48 80 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:48:50 81 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1:50:03 82 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:53:37 83 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:53:50 84 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:54:09 85 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:54:16 86 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:17 87 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:55:14 88 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 1:56:17 89 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:58:09 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:00:00 91 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:00:06 92 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:00:32 93 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:00:58 94 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:01:09 95 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:01:41 96 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:03:56 97 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:04:59 98 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:05:24 99 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:08:00 100 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:09:47 101 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:11:29 102 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:12:57 103 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:13:02 104 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:13:23 105 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:13:25 106 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:13:28 107 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:15:10 108 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:16:32 109 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2:16:35 110 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:16:43 111 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2:17:23 112 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:21:08 113 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:23:03 114 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:24:49 115 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 2:28:28 116 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:28:31 117 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:29:13 118 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:29:17 119 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:29:40 120 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:30:37 121 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2:31:38 122 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 2:31:59 123 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2:33:47 124 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:33:58 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 2:35:23 126 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:36:29 127 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 2:37:21 128 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:37:27 129 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:37:47 130 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:38:01 131 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 2:40:54 132 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 2:41:24 133 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:42:12 134 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 2:43:03 135 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:45:19 136 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:45:42 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 2:47:18 138 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:47:38 139 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 2:47:50 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:48:06 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:49:10 142 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:50:08 143 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 2:50:44 144 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2:51:38 145 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:52:00 146 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 2:53:13 147 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:54:52 148 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:56:12 149 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 2:57:30 150 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:58:27 151 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:58:46 152 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:00:08 153 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:00:45 154 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 3:01:18 155 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3:03:24 156 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:05:44 157 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:05:45 158 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:10:50 159 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:11:54

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 126 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 113 4 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 86 6 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 50 7 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 45 8 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 42 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 41 11 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 40 12 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 13 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 14 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 39 15 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 38 16 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 17 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 18 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 32 19 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 30 20 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 21 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 26 22 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 26 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 23 24 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 22 25 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 22 26 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 27 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 21 28 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 20 29 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 30 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 31 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 19 32 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 19 33 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 34 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 18 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 18 37 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 38 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16 39 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15 40 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 41 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 13 42 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 45 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11 47 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 48 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 9 49 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 50 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 51 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 52 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8 53 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 54 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8 55 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 56 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 57 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 58 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 6 59 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6 60 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 62 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 63 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 64 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 6 65 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 6 66 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 5 67 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 5 68 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 69 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 5 70 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 71 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 5 72 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 5 73 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 4 74 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 75 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 76 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 3 77 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 79 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 3 80 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 81 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 2 82 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 83 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 84 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 85 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 86 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 87 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2 88 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 89 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 90 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1 91 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 92 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1 93 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -1 94 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -3 95 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -3 96 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 96 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 57 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 4 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 40 5 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 26 6 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 24 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 9 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 10 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16 11 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 12 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 13 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 12 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 12 15 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 16 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 18 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 10 19 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 20 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 10 21 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 22 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 9 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9 24 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 25 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 26 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 6 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 28 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 29 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5 31 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5 33 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5 34 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4 35 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 4 36 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 4 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 38 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 4 39 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 40 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2 42 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 43 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 45 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 46 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 47 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 48 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 50 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 51 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 52 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1 53 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 54 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 55 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -2 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech -4 57 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec -4 58 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' -4 59 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4 60 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux -4

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 58:30:47 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:57 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:52 4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:54 5 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:37 6 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:49 7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:32 8 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:28:33 9 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:14 10 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:46:52 11 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 1:03:20 12 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:14:08 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1:15:43 14 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:03 15 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1:29:31 16 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1:34:40 17 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:36:05 18 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:37:21 19 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:43:47 20 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:45:18 21 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:47:48 22 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1:50:03 23 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:54:09 24 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:17 25 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:55:14 26 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:00:58 27 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:01:09 28 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:01:41 29 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 2:11:29 30 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:12:57 31 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2:15:10 32 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2:16:35 33 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2:23:03 34 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 2:28:28 35 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2:33:47 36 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 2:33:58 37 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:38:01 38 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 2:41:24 39 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:42:12 40 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:45:42 41 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 2:47:50 42 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:00:08 43 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3:05:44 44 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3:10:50

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 31 3 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30 4 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 24 5 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 23 6 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 21 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 18 12 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 13 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 16 15 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 16 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 15 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 15 18 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 19 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 20 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 21 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 22 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 23 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 24 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 25 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 26 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 10 27 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9 28 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 9 29 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9 30 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 9 31 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 7 33 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 7 34 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 7 35 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 7 36 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 37 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 38 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 40 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 42 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 43 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 44 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 45 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 46 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 47 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5 48 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 49 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 5 50 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 5 51 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 52 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 53 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 4 54 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 55 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 56 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 58 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 60 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 4 61 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 62 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 63 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 64 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 65 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 66 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 67 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2 69 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 70 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 71 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2 72 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 73 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 1 74 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 1 75 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 76 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 78 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 79 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1 80 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 81 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 54 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47 3 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 34 4 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 5 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 29 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 23 7 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 8 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 9 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13 10 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 11 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 11 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 14 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11 15 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 10 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 10 17 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 18 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 19 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 20 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 22 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 9 23 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 24 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 25 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 26 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 27 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 28 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 29 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6 30 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 31 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 32 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 33 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 34 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 35 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 36 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4 37 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 38 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 40 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3 41 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 3 42 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 43 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 3 44 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 46 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 47 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 48 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 49 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 50 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 52 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2 53 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2 54 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 2 55 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1 56 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 57 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 58 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 59 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1 60 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 61 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 62 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1

Breakaway classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 695 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 648 3 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 414 4 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 298 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 274 6 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 269 7 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 224 8 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 169 9 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 167 10 Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 164 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 148 12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 144 13 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 133 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 124 15 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 118 17 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 115 18 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 108 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 108 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 102 21 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99 22 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 96 23 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79 24 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 25 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 69 26 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 68 27 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65 28 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 65 29 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60 30 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 50 31 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 42 32 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 40 33 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 34 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40 35 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 20 36 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 19 37 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 19 38 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 17 39 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 16 40 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 13 41 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 43 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 9 44 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 8 45 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 7 46 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 47 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 6 48 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 5 49 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 5

Fair Play classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain Victorious 2 EF Education-Nippo 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Team DSM 5 Jumbo-Visma 6 Groupama-FDJ 7 Israel Start-up Nation 8 Lotto Soudal 9 Ineos Grenadiers 20 10 UAE Team Emirates 20 11 Alpecin-Fenix 20 12 Team Qhubeka Assos 20 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 14 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 50 15 AG2R Citroën Team 50 16 Movistar Team 100 17 Astana-Premier Tech 110 18 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 110 19 Cofidis 110 20 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110 21 Trek-Segafredo 150 22 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 220 23 Team BikeExchange 350