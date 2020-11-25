GoPro Hero7 White now at its lowest ever price in Black Friday GoPro deal

The GoPro Hero7 White action camera has seen its price slashed as part of the Black Friday sales. The camera is a great option for a wide range of users, from beginners looking to dip their toe into the world of high-octane photography to cyclists looking to record their ride in the event of an incident. It's completely waterproof and lets you shoot at 1080p at up to 60fps.

In the US, Walmart has dropped the price down to just $119.00, and over in the UK, Argos has followed suit, dropping the price to just £99.99.

At these prices, it's the cheapest the Hero7 White has ever been, and it's currently the cheapest GoPro model currently available, so act now to snap it up before someone else beats you to it.

The entry-level GoPro Hero 7 White is aimed at those looking for an affordable route into the action camera world. The Hero 7 White doesn’t feature 4K, but still shoots in HD, with a wide field of view at 1440p/60fps or 1080p/60fps. Stabilisation is handled by the same electronic system as the Hero 7 Silver. Video clips can be shared straight to social media such as Instagram Stories using the GoPro smartphone app.

The Hero 7 White features the same waterproofing, same great touch screen, and same soft-touch finish as the other more expensive Hero models. It is this solid design that separates the Hero 7 White from other budget options available on the market.

This tiny GoPro digital camera won't be so cheap for much longer, so click through to find the best deal of the weekend on the GoPro Hero7 White camera. However, if the White isn't up to scratch for your needs and you're looking for the next step up, check out our roundup of other Black Friday GoPro deals.

