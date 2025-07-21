MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Wind tunnel tested: 47 helmets go head to head in world's most comprehensive aero shootout

47 helmets, 55 tests, one wind tunnel, multiple price points, all styles and a whole heap of data

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel
(Image credit: Will Jones)
When it comes to choosing a new road bike helmet, there will be multiple factors that you need to balance to choose the right one for you. Safety will be your primary concern, but price, aerodynamics, weight, ventilation and of course style will come into play too.

Naturally, these factors play off against each other. Generally speaking, an aerodynamic helmet is considered less well ventilated and heavier, whereas a better-vented helmet is lighter but slower. Pick one that does all things well, and you're going to need deep pockets to pay for it.

Helmet

Aerodynamic drag 40km/h

Watts saved vs baseline

Weight (g)

Price GBP

Price USA

Type

Van Rysel XCR TT (With visor)

237.14w

11.24w

480g

£249.99

N/A

Time Trial

Giant Rivet (With visor)

237.18w

11.21w

500g

£269.99

$350.00

Time Trial

Van Rysel XCR TT (Without visor)

238.76w

9.62w

440g

£249.99

N/A

Time Trial

Giro Aerohead (With visor)

239.60w

8.78w

520g

£289.99

$349.95

Time Trial

Giant Rivet (Without visor)

239.66w

8.72w

420g

£269.99

$350.00

Time Trial

Oakley Velo Mach

240.28w

8.11w

300g

£255.00

$310.00

Aero

Giro Aerohead (Without visor)

240.43w

7.95w

450g

£289.99

$349.95

Time Trial

Trek Ballista

240.85w

7.53w

270g

£199.99

$329.99

Aero

Canyon Stingr

241.19w

7.20w

300g

£249.95

Row 8 - Cell 5

Aero

Specialized S-Works Evade 3

241.39w

6.99w

300g

£250.00

$299.99

Aero

Smith Ignite

241.51w

6.87w

310g

£239.99

$250.00

Aero

Kask Utopia Y

242.01w

6.37w

280g

£245.00

$300.00

Aero

Kask Nirvana

242.29w

6.09w

305g

£320.00

$400.00

Aero

Van Rysel RCR-F

242.30w

6.08w

345g

£130.00

N/A

Aero

POC Procen Air (Without Visor)

242.40w

5.98w

330g

£360.00

$449.95

Aero

Sweet Protection Tucker 2Vi

242.41w

5.97w

440g

£270.00

N/A

Aero

Scott Cadence

242.64w

5.75w

325g

£229.99

$229.99

Aero

Rudy Project Nytron Pro

242.92w

5.46w

365g

£210.00

N/A

Aero

POC Procen Air (With Visor)

242.93w

5.45w

355g

£360.00

$449.95

Aero

Met Manta L (Bad Straps)

243.50w

4.88w

270g

£225.00

$299.00

Aero

Specialized Propero 4

243.50w

4.88w

320g

£165.00

$229.99

Semi-aero

Met Manta (Size L) (Good Straps)

243.51w

4.87w

270g

£225.00

$299.00

Aero

Abus Gamechanger 2.0

243.80w

4.58w

270g

£225.00

$299.99

Aero

Sweet Protection Falconer (without aero covers)

243.81w

4.57w

330g

£269.00

$299.95

Aero

Sweet Protection Falconer (with aero covers)

243.93w

4.45w

360g

£269.00

$299.95

Aero

Lazer Vento Kineticore

244.24w

4.14w

305g

£249.99

$319.99

Aero

Fizik Kudo Aero

244.30w

4.08w

310g

£269.99

$319.99

Aero

Met Manta (size M)

244.66w

3.72w

250g

£225.00

$299.00

Aero

Kask Protone Icon

244.84w

3.54w

275g

£245.00

$300.00

Semi-aero

HJC Ibex 3

244.90w

3.48w

290g

£249.99

$224.99

Vented

HJC Furion 3

245.12w

3.26w

270g

£199.99

N/A

Aero

Rudy Project Nytron

245.20w

3.18w

305g

£189.99

$356.99

Aero

Abus Stormchaser

245.78w

2.60w

230g

£130.00

$219.99

Vented

Giro Aries

245.99w

2.39w

305g

£289.99

$349.95

Vented

Uvex Surge (With aero cover)

246.16w

2.22w

390g

£219.99

N/A

Aero

Kask Elemento

246.45w

1.93w

310g

£335.00

$400.00

Semi-aero

Specialized Search

246.81w

1.57w

330g

£125.00

$189.99

Vented

Giant Rev

246.89w

1.49w

360g

£189.99

$287.00

Vented

Van Rysel RCR

247.07w

1.31w

330g

£79.99

N/A

Vented

POC Cytal

247.22w

1.17w

305g

£290.00

$349.95

Vented

Abus Airbreaker

247.26w

1.12w

225g

£225.00

$249.95

Vented

Giro Eclipse

247.28w

1.10w

320g

£234.99

$299.95

Semi-aero

Specialized S-Works Prevail 3

247.28w

1.10w

305g

£250.00

$299.99

Vented

Bell XR Spherical

247.31w

1.07w

325g

£210.00

$225.00

Semi-aero

Bell Falcon XR

247.40w

0.98w

370g

£119.99

$149.95

Vented

Sunrimoon Sariel

247.62w

0.77w

285g

N/A

$65.00

Vented

Trek Velocis

247.87w

0.51w

260g

£199.99

$329.99

Vented

Uvex Surge (Without aero cover)

247.97w

0.41w

310g

£219.99

N/A

Vented

Trek Circuit Wavecel

248.36w

0.02w

370g

£150.00

$174.99

Vented

Abus Powerdome

248.38w

0.00w

230g

£130.00

$159.99

Vented

POC Cytal Carbon

248.69w

-0.31w

285g

£360.00

$450.00

Vented

Sunrimoon Alien

248.70w

-0.32w

265g

N/A

$85.00

Vented

Smith Network

248.77w

-0.39w

245g

£149.99

$170.00

Vented

Smith Trace

248.96w

-0.58w

330g

£219.99

$250.00

Vented

Lazer Z1 Kineticore

249.12w

-0.74w

270g

£229.99

$299.99

Vented

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

1. Van Rysel XCR TT (With visor)

Type: Time Trial

Price: £249.99 / N/A

Weight: 480g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 237.14w

Watts saved vs baseline: 11.24w

CdA 0°: 0.2836 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2777 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3016 m²

CdA 15°: 0.314 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2881 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

2. Giant Rivet (With visor)

Type: Time Trial

Price: £269.99 / $350.00

Weight: 500g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 237.18w

Watts saved vs baseline: 11.21w

CdA 0°: 0.2836 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2781 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3018 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3126 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2882 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

3. Van Rysel XCR TT (Without visor)

Type: Time Trial

Price: £249.99 / N/A

Weight: 440g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 238.76w

Watts saved vs baseline: 9.62w

CdA 0°: 0.2859 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2795 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3035 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3154 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2901 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

4. Giro Aerohead (With visor)

Type: Time Trial

Price: £289.99 / $349.95

Weight: 520g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 239.60w

Watts saved vs baseline: 8.78w

CdA 0°: 0.2865 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2803 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3057 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3163 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2911 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

5. Giant Rivet (Without visor)

Type: Time Trial

Price: £269.99 / $350.00

Weight: 420g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 239.66w

Watts saved vs baseline: 8.72w

CdA 0°: 0.2878 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2804 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3042 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3146 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2912 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

6. Oakley Velo Mach

Type: Aero

Price: £255.00 / $310.00

Weight: 300g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 240.28w

Watts saved vs baseline: 8.11w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 451.23w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.45w

CdA 0°: 0.2882 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2814 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3051 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3156 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2919 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

7. Giro Aerohead (Without visor)

Type: Time Trial

Price: £289.99 / $349.95

Weight: 450g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 240.43w

Watts saved vs baseline: 7.95w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 451.67w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.00w

CdA 0°: 0.2878 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2814 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3063 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3166 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2921 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

8. Trek Ballista

Type: Aero

Price: £199.99 / $329.99

Weight: 270g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 240.85w

Watts saved vs baseline: 7.53w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 452.67w

Watts saved vs baseline: N/.A

CdA 0°: 0.2890 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2811 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3063 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3181 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2926 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

9. Canyon Stingr

Type: Aero

Price: £249.95 /

Weight: 300g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 241.19w

Watts saved vs baseline: 7.20w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 456.32w

Watts saved vs baseline: -3.65w

CdA 0°: 0.288 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2833 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3071 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3173 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2930 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

10. S-Works Evade 3

Type: Aero

Price: £250.00 / $299.99

Weight: 300g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 241.39w

Watts saved vs baseline: 6.99w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 455.11w

Watts saved vs baseline: -2.44w

CdA 0°: 0.2897 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2828 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3059 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3175 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2933 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

11. Smith Ignite

Type: Aero

Price: £239.99 / $250.00

Weight: 310g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 241.51w

Watts saved vs baseline: 6.87w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 455.87w

Watts saved vs baseline: -3.20w

CdA 0°: 0.2897 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2822 m²

CdA 10°: 0.307 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3187 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2934 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

12. Kask Utopia Y

Type: Aero

Price: £245.00 / $300.00

Weight: 280g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 242.01w

Watts saved vs baseline: 6.37w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 455.02w

Watts saved vs baseline: -2.35w

CdA 0°: 0.2901 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2828 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3079 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3195 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2940 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

13. Kask Nirvana

Type: Aero

Price: £320.00 / $400.00

Weight: 305g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 242.29w

Watts saved vs baseline: 6.09w

CdA 0°: 0.2896 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2834 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3089 m²

CdA 15°: 0.321 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2944 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

14. Van Rysel RCR-F

Type: Aero

Price: £130.00 / N/A

Weight: 345g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 242.30w

Watts saved vs baseline: 6.08w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 454.94w

Watts saved vs baseline: -2.26w

CdA 0°: 0.2905 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2827 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3092 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3192 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2944 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

15. POC Procen Air (Without Visor)

Type: Aero

Price: £360.00 / $449.95

Weight: 330g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 242.40w

Watts saved vs baseline: 5.98w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 453.26w

Watts saved vs baseline: -0.59w

CdA 0°: 0.2915 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2839 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3069 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3172 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2945 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

16. Sweet Protection Tucker 2Vi

Type: Aero

Price: £270.00 / N/A

Weight: 440g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 242.41w

Watts saved vs baseline: 5.97w

Aero drag at 50km/h: 455.46w

Watts saved vs baseline: -2.79w

CdA 0°: 0.2917 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2834 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3069 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3183 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2945 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

17. Scott Cadence

Type: Aero

Price: £229.99 / $229.99

Weight: 325g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 242.64w

Watts saved vs baseline: 5.75w

CdA 0°: 0.2904 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2836 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3091 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3211 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2948 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

18. Rudy Project Nytron Pro

Type: Aero

Price: £210.00 / N/A

Weight: 365g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 242.92w

Watts saved vs baseline: 5.46w

CdA 0°: 0.2922 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2835 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3081 m²

CdA 15°: 0.32 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2951 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

19. POC Procen Air (With Visor)

Type: Aero

Price: £360.00 / $449.95

Weight: 355g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 242.93w

Watts saved vs baseline: 5.45w

CdA 0°: 0.2907 m²

CdA 5°: 0.285 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3088 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3194 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2952 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

20. Met Manta (Size L) (Bad Straps)

Type: Aero

Price: £225.00 / $299.00

Weight: 270g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 243.50w

Watts saved vs baseline: 4.88w

CdA 0°: 0.2917 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2851 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3094 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3212 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2959 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

21. Specialized Propero 4

Type: Semi-aero

Price: £165.00 / $229.99

Weight: 320g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 243.50w

Watts saved vs baseline: 4.88w

CdA 0°: 0.2925 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2846 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3086 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3215 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2959 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

22. Met Manta (Size L) (Good Straps)

Type: Aero

Price: £225.00 / $299.00

Weight: 270g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 243.51w

Watts saved vs baseline: 4.87w

CdA 0°: 0.2919 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2849 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3096 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3207 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2959 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

23. Abus Gamechanger 2.0

Type: Aero

Price: £225.00 / $299.99

Weight: 270g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 243.80w

Watts saved vs baseline: 4.58w

CdA 0°: 0.2922 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2852 m²

CdA 10°: 0.31 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3214 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2962 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

24. Sweet Protection Falconer (w/o aero covers)

Type: Aero

Price: £269.00 / $299.95

Weight: 330g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 243.81w

Watts saved vs baseline: 4.57w

CdA 0°: 0.2926 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2856 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3086 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3216 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2962 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

25. Sweet Protection Falconer (with aero covers)

Type: Aero

Price: £269.00 / $299.95

Weight: 360g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 243.93w

Watts saved vs baseline: 4.45w

CdA 0°: 0.2932 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2856 m²

CdA 10°: 0.309 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3198 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2964 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

26. Lazer Vento Kineticore

Type: Aero

Price: £249.99 / $319.99

Weight: 305g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 244.24w

Watts saved vs baseline: 4.14w

CdA 0°: 0.2929 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2856 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3106 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3216 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2968 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

27. Fizik Kudo Aero

Type: Aero

Price: £269.99 / $319.99

Weight: 310g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 244.30w

Watts saved vs baseline: 4.08w

CdA 0°: 0.2927 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2864 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3102 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3213 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2968 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

28. Met Manta (size M)

Type: Aero

Price: £225.00 / $299.00

Weight: 250g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 244.66w

Watts saved vs baseline: 3.72w

CdA 0°: 0.2935 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2862 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3107 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3223 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2973 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

29. Kask Protone Icon

Type: Semi-aero

Price: £245.00 / $300.00

Weight: 275g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 244.84w

Watts saved vs baseline: 3.54w

CdA 0°: 0.2938 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2865 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3109 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3219 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2975 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

30. HJC Ibex 3

Type: Vented

Price: £249.99 / $224.99

Weight: 290g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 244.90w

Watts saved vs baseline: 3.48w

CdA 0°: 0.2936 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2866 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3109 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3232 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2976 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

31. HJC Furion 3

Type: Aero

Price: £199.99 / N/A

Weight: 270g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 245.12w

Watts saved vs baseline: 3.26w

CdA 0°: 0.2938 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2861 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3126 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3233 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2978 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

32. Rudy Project Nytron

Type: Aero

Price: £189.99 / $356.99

Weight: 305g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 245.20w

Watts saved vs baseline: 3.18w

CdA 0°: 0.2942 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2867 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3114 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3233 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2979 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

33. Abus Stormchaser

Type: Vented

Price: £130.00 / $219.99

Weight: 230g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 245.78w

Watts saved vs baseline: 2.60w

CdA 0°: 0.2946 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2877 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3123 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3237 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2986 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

34. Giro Aries

Type: Vented

Price: £289.99 / $349.95

Weight: 305g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 245.99w

Watts saved vs baseline: 2.39w

CdA 0°: 0.2947 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2879 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3122 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3257 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2989 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

35. Uvex Surge (With aero cover)

Type: Aero

Price: £219.99 / N/A

Weight: 390g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 246.16w

Watts saved vs baseline: 2.22w

CdA 0°: 0.2954 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2881 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3121 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3245 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2991 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

36. Kask Elemento

Type: Semi-aero

Price: £335.00 / $400.00

Weight: 310g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 246.45w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.93w

CdA 0°: 0.2962 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2886 m²

CdA 10°: 0.312 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3235 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2994 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

37. Specialized Search

Type: Vented

Price: £125.00 / $189.99

Weight: 330g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 246.81w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.57w

CdA 0°: 0.2957 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2885 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3131 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3283 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.2999 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

38. Giant Rev

Type: Vented

Price: £189.99 / $287.00

Weight: 360g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 246.89w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.49w

CdA 0°: 0.2969 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2875 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3142 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3254 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3000 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

39. Van Rysel RCR

Type: Vented

Price: £79.99 / N/A

Weight: 330g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.07w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.31w

CdA 0°: 0.2967 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2895 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3126 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3251 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3002 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

40. POC Cytal

Type: Vented

Price: £290.00 / $349.95

Weight: 305g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.22w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.17w

CdA 0°: 0.2972 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2894 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3127 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3251 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3004 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

41. Abus Airbreaker

Type: Vented

Price: £225.00 / $249.95

Weight: 225g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.26w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.12w

CdA 0°: 0.2964 m²

CdA 5°: 0.29 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3136 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3249 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3004 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

42. Giro Eclipse

Type: Semi-aero

Price: £234.99 / $299.95

Weight: 320g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.28w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.10w

CdA 0°: 0.2962 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2897 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3142 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3257 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3004 m²

A Specialized S-Works Prevail III on a mannequin's head while being tested int he wind tunnel

43. S-Works Prevail 3

Type: Vented

Price: £250.00 / $299.99

Weight: 305g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.28w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.10w

CdA 0°: 0.2964 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2896 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3139 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3259 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3004 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

44. Bell XR Spherical

Type: Semi-aero

Price: £210.00 / $225.00

Weight: 325g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.31w

Watts saved vs baseline: 1.07w

CdA 0°: 0.2962 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2906 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3138 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3237 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3005 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

45. Bell Falcon XR

Type: Vented

Price: £119.99 / $149.95

Weight: 370g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.40w

Watts saved vs baseline: 0.98w

CdA 0°: 0.2964 m²

CdA 5°: 0.29 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3141 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3256 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3006 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

46. Sunrimoon Sariel

Type: Vented

Price: N/A / $65.00

Weight: 285g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.62w

Watts saved vs baseline: 0.77w

CdA 0°: 0.2971 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2894 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3145 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3268 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3009 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

47. Trek Velocis

Type: Vented

Price: £199.99 / $329.99

Weight: 260g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.87w

Watts saved vs baseline: 0.51w

CdA 0°: 0.2977 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2892 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3148 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3278 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3012 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

48. Uvex Surge (Without aero cover)

Type: Vented

Price: £219.99 / N/A

Weight: 310g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 247.97w

Watts saved vs baseline: 0.41w

CdA 0°: 0.2977 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2904 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3142 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3261 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3013 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

49. Trek Circuit Wavecel

Type: Vented

Price: £150.00 / $174.99

Weight: 370g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 248.36w

Watts saved vs baseline: 0.02w

CdA 0°: 0.2972 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2916 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3147 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3281 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3018 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

50. Abus Powerdome

Type: Vented

Price: £130.00 / $159.99

Weight: 230g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 248.38w

Watts saved vs baseline: 0.00w

CdA 0°: 0.2970 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2906 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3164 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3286 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3018 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

51. POC Cytal Carbon

Type: Vented

Price: £360.00 / $450.00

Weight: 285g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 248.69w

Watts saved vs baseline: -0.31w

CdA 0°: 0.2978 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2908 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3163 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3292 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3022 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

52. Sunrimoon Alien

Type: Vented

Price: N/A / $85.00

Weight: 265g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 248.70w

Watts saved vs baseline: -0.32w

CdA 0°: 0.2985 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2897 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3162 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3306 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3022 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

53. Smith Network

Type: Vented

Price: £149.99 / $170.00

Weight: 245g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 248.77w

Watts saved vs baseline: -0.39w

CdA 0°: 0.2971 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2915 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3168 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3295 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3023 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

54. Smith Trace

Type: Vented

Price: £219.99 / $250.00

Weight: 330g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 248.96w

Watts saved vs baseline: -0.58w

CdA 0°: 0.2978 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2921 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3161 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3286 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3025 m²

A close up of helmets being tested in the wind tunnel

55. Lazer Z1 Kineticore

Type: Vented

Price: £229.99 / $299.99

Weight: 270g

Aero drag at 40km/h: 249.12w

Watts saved vs baseline: -0.74w

CdA 0°: 0.2985 m²

CdA 5°: 0.2917 m²

CdA 10°: 0.3164 m²

CdA 15°: 0.3286 m²

Weighted Avg: 0.3027 m²

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

