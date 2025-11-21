Black Friday Trek bikes deals: Huge savings on aero bikes, mountain bikes, Lidl-Trek replica kit and more

Welcome to Cyclingnews' roundup of the best Black Friday Trek deals from the 2025 sales, covering everything from its bikes, to its apparel, accessories, tools and more.

Established in 1976, Trek Bikes is perhaps one of the most well renowned bike brands in the world, with highly sought-after models on the road, in mountain biking, gravel, commuting and more.

Although catering to all pricepoints, it's often the American brand's premium bikes that cyclists want to buy. NAturally, given their market-leading performance, they command a high price, but that's where the Black Friday bike deals come in.

With Black Friday gathering speed, the Cyclingnews team are hard at work, wading through the sales to unearth the best deals for our readers. We've already covered Black Friday Specialized deals, a deep dive into the Canyon Black Friday sale, as well as roundups focussing on Wahoo, Zwift, Garmin and more.

Quick Black Friday Trek deals

In detail: Black Friday Trek deals

USA deals

Save 37% ($2,650.06) Trek Fuel EX 9.8 XT Gen 6: was $7,149.99 now $4,499.93 at Trek Bicycle Read more Read less ▼ Starting with a full suspension mountain bike that can eat up the really rough stuff, in the form of the Fuel EX 9.8 XT. This boasts 150mm travel at the front and 140 at the back, thanks to Fox's Performance 36 forks and Float X shock. It's specced with Bontrager's own Line Elite 30 carbon wheels and dropper post. It's a serious bit of kit, brought down to a slightly more sensible price, thanks to the Trek Black Friday sale.

Save 20% ($900.06) Trek Supercaliber SL 9.6 Gen 2: was $4,599.99 now $3,699.93 at Trek Bicycle Read more Read less ▼ Moving onto slightly smoother ground, this Supercaliber SL 9.6 is still full suspension, but with 110mm suspension up front and 80mm via the Sidluxe 'Isostrut' suspension at the rear. There's also a Bontrager Line dropper post, Kovee wheels, and Shimano's Depre 12-speed groupset.

Save 14% ($500.06) Trek Madone SL 5 Gen 8: was $3,699.99 now $3,199.93 at Trek Bicycle Read more Read less ▼ Working down in price, this next bike takes us onto the road, in the form of the Madone Gen 8. This is the SL 5 edition, meaning mid-tier carbon that offers the same aerodynamic performance in a slightly heavier, but cheaper package, and a mechanical Shimano 105 groupset.

Save 20% ($500.06) Trek Émonda ALR 5: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.93 at Trek Bicycle Read more Read less ▼ Bringing the price down a little further, we get the Emonda ALR 5. For a little under $2k you're getting Trek's 300 series aluminum, a full carbon fork, Shimano's 105 12-speed groupset and Bontrager Paradigm SL wheels.

Save 14% ($200.06) Trek Marlin 7 Gen 3: was $1,399.99 now $1,199.93 at Trek Bicycle Read more Read less ▼ Next up, we're heading back off road to the Marlin platform. These hardtails are popular among amateur mountain bikers, for their stylish looks, impressive spec and excellent prices. There are a few on offer, but I've picked out this, with Rockshox Judy forks, Kovee wheels and SRAM's SX Eagle 12-speed groupset at under $1200.

Save 52% ($1,250.06) Trek Roscoe 8: was $2,399.99 now $1,149.93 at Trek Bicycle Read more Read less ▼ And the final bike for those in the USA, the Roscoe big-tire hardtail with 2.6in rubber and an impressive 52% off. This one comes with a TranzX dropper post, Bontrager Line Comp wheels and SRAM's NX Eagle groupset.

Save 36% ($40.06) Trek Circuit Cycling Bib Short: was $109.99 now $69.93 at Trek Bicycle Read more Read less ▼ Now moving away from bikes and onto accessories, first up we've plucked out Trek's Circuit bib shorts, down by $40 in a few of the remaining sizes. We rate these as good bibs for shorter rides, but would suggest upgrading to more premium options if riding for longer than three hours on a regular basis.