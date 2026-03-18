Fizik’s new Lyra shoe is designed for 'modern riding positions', but what does that mean and is it even needed?
New shoes bring aesthetics and tech from Fizik’s top spec shoes to a lower price, with a wider toe box and lower drop
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Fizik has launched the Lyra, a new mid-range road cycling shoe, which it says is "designed for modern riding positions."
The Italian brand says it combines performance and lasting comfort, thanks to a wider, rounder toe box, and a natural, supportive fit that’s geared for everyday training and endurance rides.
It claims a weight of 259g per shoe, albeit in an unspecified size. And that’s without a footbed, which adds another 20g.Article continues below
According to Alex Locatelli, brand manager at Fizik: “Lyra brings key elements from our top-tier models into a versatile, everyday performance shoe designed for long rides, fast training, and racing alike.”
More rounded toe sections are a feature of many newer designs among the best cycling shoes, with examples such as the Specialized Ares 2 and Torch Remco and Fizik’s own flagship Vega Carbon shoe, launched last year with a £389.99 / $469.99 / €390.00 price tag.
The Fizik Lyra brings that wider fit and the looks of the Vega Carbon to a lower price point of £229.99 / $249.99 / €249.00.
Fizik says that the wider fit, straighter front-to-back axis and a lower drop from the heel to the toe improve comfort for more modern ride positions, as it claims they allow the foot to stretch and promote a more natural feel under load. The Lyra is the latest example of this updated shoe last that Fizik has introduced with its newer shoes.
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Locatelli says that Fizik has used extensive research on foot shapes from around the world, including Northern Europe, Asia and the US to inform its updated last. It's also aimed to address the perception that its shoes are narrow.
He continues that placing the cleat further rearward means that more pressure is put on the midfoot and less on the forefoot, and so this is naturally more inclined to splay when riding. Likewise, there's less drop needed, as the foot position is naturally flatter when pressure is exerted via the midfoot.
Repositioned cleat anchors
The shoe sits on a fibre composite sole that Fizik rates 8 on its stiffness index, so not quite as stiff as its Vega Carbon which is rated 10 for stiffness. Again, Fizik has updated its design to allow cleats to be positioned further rearwards on the sole. It claims this improves foot stability and pedalling efficiency.
Unlike the flagship Vega Carbon, the Lyra's cleat anchor points are fixed in the sole rather than a floating anchor plate, so fore and aft positioning is constrained by the adjustability of the cleat itself.
The shoe’s upper is made of engineered mesh that Fizik says improves ventilation and offers a clean look, mirroring Fizik’s top spec shoes. Ventilated zones sit between more reinforced areas around the Boa closures, and there are perforations in the floating tongue.
Fizik will sell the Lyra in sizes from 36 to 48, with half sizes available from 37 to 47. There’s a choice of four colours: black, black/white, white/lavender and mint green.
Many riders will find the trend to wider lasts leads to increased foot comfort, regardless of whether it’s needed for changed ride positions, even if brands often include a wide fit option for some of their shoe lines.
Cycling shoes have historically not been the most comfortable of footwear, with narrow lasts tending to squeeze the midfoot and lead to foot discomfort. A little more wiggle room for the toes is something they’ll welcome.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.
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