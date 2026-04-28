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Should Paul Seixas ride the Tour de France this year? We debate the pros and cons for French super talent making his debut

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Patrick argues that the wonder kid is ready for the next step, whilst Matilda urges patience

Front shot of Paul Seixas grimacing whilst riding alone during Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2026
Paul Seixas could be set to make his Tour de France debut this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The question around Paul Seixas and his possible Tour de France debut have been swirling pretty much since the minute he made his pro debut at the start of last year, but in the recent weeks and months, the speculation and debate has only intensified. Going toe to toe for so long with Tadej Pogačar on Sunday at Liège- Bastogne-Liège, in particular, has sent it into another dimension.

His Decathlon CMA CGM team have been clear that they wanted to get the first part of the season done before deciding if Seixas will be at the start line in Barcelona this July. But the time to make a decision is now looming, and fervour around the 19-year-old is only growing.