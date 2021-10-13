Castelli deals: Big savings on premium Italian cycle clothing

Castelli has been a fixture of top tier racing ever since the 1950s when Fausto Coppi went to the Milan tailor for his silk racewear. Now based in the foothills of the Dolomites, Castelli's kit has been worn for the last five years by Ineos Grenadiers. Although that relationship is finishing this year, it's rumoured that Castelli will be furnishing Deceuninck – Quick-Step with its clothing from next season.

Castelli has developed a reputation for quality and innovation, with its Gabba the original and much-imitated race-fit poor weather jersey and its Nanoflex DWR coating helping to keep the rain out of a wide range of racewear including tights, shorts and warmers. It's also majored in aerodynamics, with many of its pro-level pieces wind tunnel tested and using fabrics engineered to give a competitive edge.

Castelli is one of a handful of brands to use a full range of cutting-edge technical fabrics in its kit too, with materials like Gore Shakedry and Polartec Alpha featuring.

It's a popular choice among amateurs too, and you'll find its scorpion logo scattered across many riders' kit. With Castelli stocked by a wide range of retailers, there are often good deals to be had, particularly if you're not too worried about colours or are looking for larger or smaller sizes.

Castelli sizing used to be on the small size; I've worn XL Castelli kit comfortably, despite usually being a medium. More recently, it's come more into line with other brands, although you might want to go up one size on the more technical clothing if you're not looking for a skin-tight race fit.

Where to find Castelli deals

As touched on above, Castelli is available via a host of online retailers, and they're rarely shy about cutting the price to remain competitive. The positive for us cyclists is the usually premium price of Castelli's top-tier kit is often available at cut prices, and as Black Friday begins to sneak up on us, the deals are only growing in abundance.

Here we've rounded our pick of the stores that we find offer the best Castelli deals, and below we've selected a huge collection of the best deals available now.

Shopping in the USA?

Shopping in the UK?

Shopping elsewhere?

Castelli deals

Below, you'll find a hand-picked selection of our top-picks of deals on Castelli clothing, organised by price with options for our US and UK audiences. As you'd expect, the best deals are on the end-of-season kit, but there are still some nice deals on Castelli's Gabba and Perfetto and wet weather shell jackets and gilets.

USA Castelli deals

Castelli Arenberg 2 mitts | Up to 42% off at Jenson USA

Was $59.99 | Now from $34.99

Prepare for a rough ride with these gel mitts, designed to see you over the cobbles with plenty of cushioning and excellent grip. There's the classic velcro closure and mesh backs for comfort and a firm fit.View Deal

Castelli Kid's Campioncino jersey | 44% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $69.99 | Now from $39.00

Get your little champion off to a comfortable start with this fully-featured kids' jersey from Castelli. Available in sizes to fit age 6 up to 11, they'll soon be dropping you on the climbs and the sprints.View Deal

Castelli LaMitica jersey | 44% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $98.99 | Now from $55.00

Designed for a more relaxed fit, while still using a range Castelli's technical fabrics, the LaMitica jersey brings a fresh look to your rides and is available in a range of colors.View Deal

Castelli Prologo VI jersey | Up to 38% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $104.99 | Now from $65.00

Castelli's classic jersey with a more relaxed fit is in its sixth generation and comes in a huge range of colors, so you can match your bike, your ride buddies or whatever and still be comfortable and cool on your ride.View Deal

Castelli Hollywood Competizione jersey | 29% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $99.99 | Now $70.99

Frankie says relax in this jersey with its 80s-inspired logos. Or go for a ride - it can take whatever you throw at it with lightweight fabrics and a racing cut.View Deal

Castelli Primavera Women's jersey | 27% off at Competetive Cyclist

Was $109.95 | Now $79.98

The Primavera jersey is just right for those warmer spring rides with a micromesh fabric and mesh side panels, paired with reflective elements to make sure you're seen.View Deal

Castelli Emergency Rain Jacket | Up to 37% off at Jenson USA

Was $129.99 | Now from $81.99

Folding into half a jersey pocket, the 2.5 layer Emergency Rain jacket is just that - ideal to take with you just in case. It's seam sealed and has just enough stretch to fit comfortably when riding without windflap.View Deal

Castelli Italia 20 jersey | 44% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $151.99 | Now $85.00

As worn by the Italian team, the Italia 20 jersey has a retro look, which hides its technical features. Pair with the Italia 20 bib shorts below, for a full Italian look.View Deal

Castelli Women's Velocissima bib shorts | 31% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $129.95 | Now from $89.98

Velocissima means very fast in Italian, and these women's shorts come with all the technical features, along with Castelli's lighter weight Kiss 3 seat pad for plenty of saddle comfort.View Deal

Castelli Pavé Jersey | 31% off at Jenson USA

Was $129.99 | Now from $89.99

Wear your favorite cobbles with this jersey, which comes with an all-over cobble print. It's technical too, so will give you that extra edge when you tackle the pavé.View Deal

Castelli Polvere jersey | 27% off at Backcountry

Was $139.99 | Now $94.98

Made from snag-proof fabric, the Polvere jersey is built for a close fit and comes with all the essentials for longer rides, whether on or off road.View Deal

Castelli Italia 20 bib shorts | 29% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $169.95 | Now from $119.99

Sharing the same fabrics and features as Castelli's Endurance bib shorts, the Italia 20 have the same Progetto X2 Air seat pad too. They just come in dark navy rather than black.View Deal

Castelli Women's Gabba RoS jersey | 44% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $205.99 | Now from $117.00

The classic Gabba jersey in women's cut is available with a big discount at Chain Reaction, giving you lightweight insulation and wind and rain protection in a premium package.View Deal

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts | 25% off at Backcountry

Was $199.95 | Now from $149.99

Castelli's racers' bib shorts come with aero dimples and raw edged leg grippers along with lightweight bibs. They don't skimp on comfort either, with a Progetto X2 Air pad for all-day riding comfort.View Deal

Castelli Gabba RoS jersey | 20% off at Jenson USA

Was $199.99 | Now $159.99

Castelli's original jersey for poor weather racing now includes external tape sealing on the shoulder and sleeve seams to increase water resistance. It still has the original's mix of wind resistance with a touch of insulation too.View Deal

UK Castelli deals

Castelli Competizione mitts | 38% off at Tredz

Was £39.00 | Now £24.00

These lightweight gloves have a stretchy cuff so they're easy to get on and off and come with enough padding to keep you comfortable without impacting bar feel.View Deal

Castelli Squadra ER windproof jacket | 42% off at Tredz

Was £60.00 | Now £35.00

A great piece to stash in your jersey pocket just in case, or to wear at the start of the ride, the Squadra ER gives you wind and light rain protection in a tiny package.View Deal

Castelli Giro Heritage T-shirt | 50% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £75.00 | Now £37.50

Not just any tee, this Giro Heritage number is made from a wool/polyester mix so it would work for a more casual on-bike look as well as keeping your cool at the cafe.View Deal

Castelli Entrata V jersey | Up to 53% off at Tredz

Was £85.00 | Now from £40.00

Get into Castelli with this lightweight jersey, available in a range of colours and sizes from Tredz. Designed to be a little less close fitting than Castelli's race fit jerseys, it includes reflectives to up your road presence.View Deal

Castelli Milano jersey | Up to 50% off at Wiggle

Was £100.00 | Now from £50.00

For a classic retro look, while packing technical features, the Milano jersey ticks all the boxes. It's available in a range of colours to match your old-school steel racer.View Deal

Castelli Entrata bib shorts | Up to 43% off at Tredz

Was £95.00 | Now from £54.00

Get the Castelli scorpion look at a bargain price with these bib shorts. They come with trickle down from the brand's premium shorts like high-wicking, stretchy compression fabric and strategically placed seams.View Deal

Castelli Women's Perfetto Light ROS Jersey | 60% off at Wiggle

Was £160.00 | Now £64.00

A huge discount on this limited edition red colourway of the women's Perfetto Light short sleeved jersey, which delivers rain and wind protection in a package that's light enough for summer riding.View Deal

Castelli Superleggera 2 jersey | Up to 48% off at Tredz

Was £125.00 | Now from £65.00

A summer weight jersey, the Superleggera 2 weighs just 111g and comes with advanced features like seamless welded sleeves, while still maintaining sun protection and opaqueness.View Deal

Castelli Aero Pro women's jersey | Up to 43% off at Tredz

Was £115.00 | Now from £65.00

Providing an aero edge at a great price, this women's jersey is tested to give aero benefits at speeds over 35kph, with high stretch lightweight fabrics and strategically placed sleeve seams that disrupt airflow.View Deal

Castelli Mortirolo vest | 41% off at Tredz

Was £135.00 | Now £80.00

Layer up for winter with this gilet made with a Gore-Tex Infinium X-Fast front for wind resistance and a lighter weight fleecy back for comfort. You get three rear pockets so you can load up your gear too.View Deal

Castelli Unlimited baggy shorts | 30% off at ProBikeKit

Was £115.00 | Now £80.49

If you're looking for baggy shorts to go over a set of bibs for gravel riding, Castelli has you covered with these lightweight, stretchy, DWR coated shorts with elastic waistband and three pockets.View Deal

Castelli Free Aero Race 4.0 bib shorts | Up to 44% off at Tredz

Was £160.00 | Now from £90.00

Castelli puts its top spec Progetto X2 Air seat pad in these bib shorts, for a comfortable long distance ride. They're another piece with an aero edge too with dimpled fabrics to disrupt airflow.View Deal

Castelli Unlimited gravel bib shorts | 30% off at ProBikeKit

Was £130.00 | Now £90.99

Designed for gravel riding, the Unlimited shorts are made of extra-tough, abrasion-resistant lycra with double side panels in case of a fall. There are a couple of rear pockets built into the bibs for extra stowage.View Deal

Castelli Prologo jacket | 50% off at Tredz

Was £195.00 | Now £97.00

Get ready for colder rides with this technical Castelli jacket with retro looks. Made from Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper X-Fast fabric, it's wind resistant without too much bulk and with good breathability.View Deal

Castelli Gabba RoS jersey | 30% off at ProBikeKit

Was £175.00 | Now £122.99

The original foul weather jersey is available with a nice discount at ProBikeKit. The newest ROS version adds taped seals at the shoulders to help keep that bit more water out when you're riding hard in the rain.View Deal

Castelli Women's PR Speed Suit | 55% off at Wiggle

Was £280.00 | Now £125.99

Ready for your summer time trials, Castelli's speedsuit includes aero features like ribbed sleeves and is fitted out with Castelli's tri pad, so it would serve for triathlons too.View Deal

Castelli not for you?

Worry not, there is a load of great clothing on sale from many of the biggest brands. Check out our cheap cycling clothing guide and our other deals pages for some fantastic deals on Rapha, Endura and more.

Check out our other deals roundups