Shopping for a Mother's Day cycling-themed gift? Then some of the best women's cycling clothing from Velocio has discounts of up to 50% off

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Velocio has a huge selection of discounted women's cycling gear, including top picks from the Cyclingnews women's testing team, with pricing to suit all budgets, making them the perfect buy for Mother's Day

Women riding in Velocio cycling apparel
(Image credit: Velocio)
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In the USA, Mother's Day is traditionally celebrated annually on the second Sunday in May, and this year it falls on May 10.

If the most important lady in your life is a cyclist, then shopping for a Mother's Day gift should be straightforward enough, with cycling essentials deals usually always available across all the online cycling retailers like Amazon.

Velocio Women's Apparel Deals