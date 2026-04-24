Shopping for a Mother's Day cycling-themed gift? Then some of the best women's cycling clothing from Velocio has discounts of up to 50% off

In the USA, Mother's Day is traditionally celebrated annually on the second Sunday in May, and this year it falls on May 10.

If the most important lady in your life is a cyclist, then shopping for a Mother's Day gift should be straightforward enough, with cycling essentials deals usually always available across all the online cycling retailers like Amazon.

However, if mum's mothering skills have been particularly on point this year, and you feel like pushing the boat out, lavishing her with some gear from the best cycling brands on the market will most definitely put a smile on her face, come Mother's Day.

Speaking from my own experience, Velocio manufactures some of the best cycling products I've ever used, and for Mother's Day, the Velocio Women's Final Sale with discounts of up to 50% is well worth checking out.

Below you'll find a selection of products to suit all budgets, including smaller items and products that our team of female testers have rated highly, such as the Velocio Ultralight Bib Shorts, which reviewer Mildred Locke scored with a flawless 5-star rating.

Another outstanding buy is the Velocio Women's Ultralight Rain Jacket, which has 50% off, taking it down to just $175. This also scored an impressive 4.5-star rating in testing, and it comes in most sizes and two colour options.

It's worth noting that as these items are final sale pieces, they are only available in limited quantities, and there are no refunds on these items. However, Velocio will accept returned items for store credit.

Velocio also offers free shipping on orders over $100, so if you fancy treating yourself as well as mum, the Velocio Men's Final Sale is the place to grab a bargain.